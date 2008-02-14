Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 52413 Name: saeid Currency: USD 2008 February 14, 17:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13583122008.02.14 10:36balanceDeposit2 000.00
13583172008.02.14 10:38sell0.10eurjpy158.230.000.002008.02.14 12:11158.140.000.000.008.31
13585922008.02.14 11:08buy0.20eurjpy158.410.000.002008.02.14 12:11158.110.000.000.00-55.43
13588632008.02.14 11:48sell0.40eurjpy158.290.000.002008.02.14 12:11158.150.000.000.0051.73
13590022008.02.14 12:11sell0.10eurjpy158.100.000.002008.02.14 16:45158.010.000.000.008.31
13592382008.02.14 12:47buy0.20eurjpy158.270.000.002008.02.14 16:45157.960.000.000.00-57.25
13596552008.02.14 14:07sell0.40eurjpy158.160.000.002008.02.14 16:45158.000.000.000.0059.08
13597502008.02.14 14:25buy0.80eurjpy158.280.000.002008.02.14 16:45157.970.000.000.00-228.97
13608112008.02.14 16:20sell1.60eurjpy158.160.000.002008.02.14 16:45158.000.000.000.00236.31
  0.00 0.00 0.00 22.09
Closed P/L: 22.09
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13609872008.02.14 16:45sell0.10eurjpy157.960.000.00 158.320.000.000.00-33.23
13611072008.02.14 17:00buy0.20eurjpy158.310.000.00 158.290.000.000.00-3.70
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -36.93
 Floating P/L: -36.93
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 22.09 Floating P/L: -36.93 Margin: 145.89
Balance: 2 022.09 Equity: 1 985.16 Free Margin: 1 839.27
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 363.74 Gross Loss: 341.65 Total Net Profit: 22.09
Profit Factor: 1.06 Expected Payoff: 2.76  
Absolute Drawdown: 214.22 Maximal Drawdown: 228.97 (11.36%) Relative Drawdown: 11.36% (228.97)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 236.31 loss trade: -228.97
Average profit trade: 72.75 loss trade: -113.88
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (60.04) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-228.97)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 236.31 (1) consecutive loss (count): -228.97 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1