Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 52413
|Name: saeid
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 14, 17:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1358312
|2008.02.14 10:36
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|1358317
|2008.02.14 10:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.14 12:11
|158.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.31
|1358592
|2008.02.14 11:08
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|158.41
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.14 12:11
|158.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.43
|1358863
|2008.02.14 11:48
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|158.29
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.14 12:11
|158.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.73
|1359002
|2008.02.14 12:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|158.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.14 16:45
|158.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.31
|1359238
|2008.02.14 12:47
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|158.27
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.14 16:45
|157.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.25
|1359655
|2008.02.14 14:07
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|158.16
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.14 16:45
|158.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.08
|1359750
|2008.02.14 14:25
|buy
|0.80
|eurjpy
|158.28
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.14 16:45
|157.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-228.97
|1360811
|2008.02.14 16:20
|sell
|1.60
|eurjpy
|158.16
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.14 16:45
|158.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|236.31
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.09
|Closed P/L:
|22.09
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1360987
|2008.02.14 16:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|157.96
|0.00
|0.00
|
|158.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.23
|1361107
|2008.02.14 17:00
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|158.31
|0.00
|0.00
|
|158.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.70
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.93
|
|Floating P/L:
|-36.93
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|22.09
|Floating P/L:
|-36.93
|Margin:
|145.89
|Balance:
|2 022.09
|Equity:
|1 985.16
|Free Margin:
|1 839.27
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|363.74
|Gross Loss:
|341.65
|Total Net Profit:
|22.09
|Profit Factor:
|1.06
|Expected Payoff:
|2.76
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|214.22
|Maximal Drawdown:
|228.97 (11.36%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|11.36% (228.97)
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|236.31
|loss trade:
|-228.97
|Average
|profit trade:
|72.75
|loss trade:
|-113.88
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (60.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-228.97)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|236.31 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-228.97 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1