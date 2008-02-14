|Account: 990889
|Name: saeid
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 14, 17:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21335132
|2008.02.14 09:39
|balance
|Deposit
|1 800.00
|21335356
|2008.02.14 09:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.14 09:58
|1.9694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|21336886
|2008.02.14 09:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9697
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.14 10:10
|1.9707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|21338008
|2008.02.14 10:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9712
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.14 13:24
|1.9708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|21343366
|2008.02.14 11:19
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9695
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.14 13:24
|1.9710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|21346842
|2008.02.14 12:15
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9696
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.14 13:24
|1.9707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|21351122
|2008.02.14 13:24
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9711
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.14 14:41
|1.9709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|21352301
|2008.02.14 13:49
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9695
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.14 14:41
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|21354468
|2008.02.14 14:21
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9697
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.14 14:41
|1.9709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|21355655
|2008.02.14 14:42
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9711
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.14 15:06
|1.9722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|21357140
|2008.02.14 15:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9722
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.14 16:06
|1.9682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|21360298
|2008.02.14 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9712
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.14 16:06
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|21364201
|2008.02.14 16:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9686
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.14 16:18
|1.9675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|Closed P/L:
|78.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21365830
|2008.02.14 16:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9675
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.00
|21367739
|2008.02.14 16:41
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9694
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|Floating P/L:
|-13.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 800.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|78.00
|Floating P/L:
|-13.00
|Margin:
|118.13
|Balance:
|1 878.00
|Equity:
|1 865.00
|Free Margin:
|1 746.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|188.00
|Gross Loss:
|110.00
|Total Net Profit:
|78.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.71
|Expected Payoff:
|6.50
|Absolute Drawdown:
|14.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|40.00 (2.16%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.16% (40.00)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (58.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (41.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|54.00
|loss trade:
|-40.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.86
|loss trade:
|-22.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (65.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-36.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|65.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-40.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2