North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 990889 Name: saeid Currency: USD 2008 February 14, 17:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
213351322008.02.14 09:39balanceDeposit1 800.00
213353562008.02.14 09:41buy0.10gbpusd1.96840.00000.00002008.02.14 09:581.96940.000.000.0010.00
213368862008.02.14 09:59buy0.10gbpusd1.96970.00000.00002008.02.14 10:101.97070.000.000.0010.00
213380082008.02.14 10:10buy0.10gbpusd1.97120.00000.00002008.02.14 13:241.97080.000.000.00-4.00
213433662008.02.14 11:19sell0.20gbpusd1.96950.00000.00002008.02.14 13:241.97100.000.000.00-30.00
213468422008.02.14 12:15buy0.40gbpusd1.96960.00000.00002008.02.14 13:241.97070.000.000.0044.00
213511222008.02.14 13:24buy0.10gbpusd1.97110.00000.00002008.02.14 14:411.97090.000.000.00-2.00
213523012008.02.14 13:49sell0.20gbpusd1.96950.00000.00002008.02.14 14:411.97120.000.000.00-34.00
213544682008.02.14 14:21buy0.40gbpusd1.96970.00000.00002008.02.14 14:411.97090.000.000.0048.00
213556552008.02.14 14:42buy0.10gbpusd1.97110.00000.00002008.02.14 15:061.97220.000.000.0011.00
213571402008.02.14 15:06buy0.10gbpusd1.97220.00000.00002008.02.14 16:061.96820.000.000.00-40.00
213602982008.02.14 15:30sell0.20gbpusd1.97120.00000.00002008.02.14 16:061.96850.000.000.0054.00
213642012008.02.14 16:06sell0.10gbpusd1.96860.00000.00002008.02.14 16:181.96750.000.000.0011.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 78.00
Closed P/L: 78.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
213658302008.02.14 16:18sell0.10gbpusd1.96750.00000.0000 1.97060.000.000.00-31.00
213677392008.02.14 16:41buy0.20gbpusd1.96940.00000.0000 1.97030.000.000.0018.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -13.00
 Floating P/L: -13.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 800.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 78.00 Floating P/L: -13.00 Margin: 118.13
Balance: 1 878.00 Equity: 1 865.00 Free Margin: 1 746.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 188.00 Gross Loss: 110.00 Total Net Profit: 78.00
Profit Factor: 1.71 Expected Payoff: 6.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 14.00 Maximal Drawdown: 40.00 (2.16%) Relative Drawdown: 2.16% (40.00)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (58.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (41.67%)
Largest profit trade: 54.00 loss trade: -40.00
Average profit trade: 26.86 loss trade: -22.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (65.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-36.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 65.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -40.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2