|Account: 1844844
|Name: Bibek Ghosh
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 13, 10:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|77430724
|2008.02.10 23:39
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0005
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 10:57
|0.9993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-1.20
|77436499
|2008.02.11 00:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4535
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 00:41
|1.4545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77437537
|2008.02.11 00:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6023
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 06:58
|1.6008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-1.36
|77438037
|2008.02.11 00:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7472
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 09:32
|0.7454
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-3.50
|77439778
|2008.02.11 00:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|107.34
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 03:42
|107.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|77439792
|2008.02.11 00:30
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpy
|97.37
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 07:57
|97.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|77440060
|2008.02.11 00:31
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.8989
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 00:40
|0.8999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77440447
|2008.02.11 00:32
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.9986
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 10:57
|0.9998
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-1.20
|77442149
|2008.02.11 00:40
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9004
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 00:45
|0.9014
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77442313
|2008.02.11 00:41
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1013
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 05:13
|1.1002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77442517
|2008.02.11 00:41
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4546
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 06:18
|1.4534
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-1.20
|77443874
|2008.02.11 00:45
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9024
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 04:02
|0.9018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|77451883
|2008.02.11 01:32
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|96.91
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 07:12
|96.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|77452940
|2008.02.11 01:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6004
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 06:58
|1.6014
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-0.91
|77457779
|2008.02.11 02:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.1441
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 04:27
|2.1430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77458133
|2008.02.11 02:34
|buy
|0.02
|audjpy
|96.75
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 07:12
|96.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|77458169
|2008.02.11 02:34
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.9009
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 04:02
|0.9018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|77459652
|2008.02.11 02:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4520
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 06:18
|1.4538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|77465535
|2008.02.11 03:42
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|107.21
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 05:41
|107.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|77469372
|2008.02.11 04:02
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9022
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 07:02
|0.9032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77470259
|2008.02.11 04:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7458
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 09:32
|0.7461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-0.59
|77473789
|2008.02.11 04:27
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.1423
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 05:33
|2.1410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|77479824
|2008.02.11 05:13
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1000
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 05:45
|1.0989
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77483013
|2008.02.11 05:34
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.1395
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 07:17
|2.1401
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|77484310
|2008.02.11 05:41
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|107.09
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 07:45
|106.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|77484945
|2008.02.11 05:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0984
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 07:44
|1.0990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|77491086
|2008.02.11 06:32
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.1410
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 07:17
|2.1401
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.64
|77492680
|2008.02.11 06:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0999
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 07:44
|1.0990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.64
|77495278
|2008.02.11 07:02
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9036
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 08:52
|0.9046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77497179
|2008.02.11 07:12
|buy
|0.01
|audjpy
|96.92
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.13 08:23
|96.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-5.97
|77498386
|2008.02.11 07:17
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.1393
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 07:31
|2.1382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77500633
|2008.02.11 07:31
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.1373
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 07:44
|2.1361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.09
|77502508
|2008.02.11 07:44
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.1354
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 07:45
|2.1343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77503035
|2008.02.11 07:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0986
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 07:50
|1.0975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77503509
|2008.02.11 07:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|106.92
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 07:52
|106.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|77504423
|2008.02.11 07:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.1334
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 07:50
|2.1323
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77506035
|2008.02.11 07:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0971
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 07:53
|1.0959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.09
|77506317
|2008.02.11 07:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.1313
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 07:53
|2.1302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.01
|77507812
|2008.02.11 07:52
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|106.69
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 07:57
|106.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|77508989
|2008.02.11 07:53
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.1293
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 08:00
|2.1299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|77510862
|2008.02.11 07:57
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.1309
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 08:00
|2.1299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|77510892
|2008.02.11 07:57
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpy
|97.19
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 09:28
|97.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|77510972
|2008.02.11 07:57
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|106.56
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 09:30
|106.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|77512026
|2008.02.11 08:00
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|96.11
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.13 08:23
|96.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|-2.34
|77512462
|2008.02.11 08:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.1292
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 08:08
|2.1281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77515483
|2008.02.11 08:08
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.1274
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.11 08:13
|2.1263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77519406
|2008.02.11 08:23
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|96.26
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.13 08:23
|96.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|-1.67
|77525111
|2008.02.11 09:03
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpy
|97.34
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 09:28
|97.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.69
|77526858
|2008.02.11 09:28
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpy
|97.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 13:17
|97.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|77527574
|2008.02.11 09:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|106.42
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 15:07
|106.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|77538099
|2008.02.11 10:19
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|106.61
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 15:07
|106.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.88
|77539117
|2008.02.11 10:30
|buy
|0.02
|audjpy
|96.56
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.13 08:23
|96.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|-5.03
|77557744
|2008.02.11 12:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|207.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 14:43
|207.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|77563690
|2008.02.11 13:17
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpy
|96.99
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 14:01
|96.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|77574214
|2008.02.11 14:01
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpy
|96.80
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 14:54
|96.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|77580221
|2008.02.11 14:43
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|207.64
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 14:45
|207.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|77581152
|2008.02.11 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|207.42
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 14:52
|207.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|77582840
|2008.02.11 14:52
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|207.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.11 15:09
|207.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|77690429
|2008.02.12 01:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4515
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 06:17
|1.4535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|77694274
|2008.02.12 02:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5992
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 06:58
|1.6010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.28
|77697363
|2008.02.12 02:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.7445
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 09:32
|0.7457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.66
|77731792
|2008.02.12 06:18
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4535
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 06:58
|1.4545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77739627
|2008.02.12 06:58
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4548
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 07:56
|1.4542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|77739991
|2008.02.12 06:58
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6010
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 07:55
|1.6021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77741480
|2008.02.12 07:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.0016
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 10:57
|0.9998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|77747728
|2008.02.12 07:26
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4533
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 07:56
|1.4542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|77753104
|2008.02.12 07:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6026
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 13:04
|1.6020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|77753533
|2008.02.12 07:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4544
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 12:02
|1.4535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|77797212
|2008.02.12 10:27
|sell
|0.32
|gbpchf
|2.1460
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.13 10:51
|2.1666
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.10
|-597.76
|77802651
|2008.02.12 10:57
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.9994
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 11:10
|0.9984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77803560
|2008.02.12 11:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4525
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 12:02
|1.4535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|77806527
|2008.02.12 11:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.9978
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 11:36
|0.9968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77807319
|2008.02.12 11:14
|sell
|0.64
|gbpchf
|2.1475
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.13 10:30
|2.1659
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.19
|-1 067.63
|77812227
|2008.02.12 11:36
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.9964
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 14:02
|0.9970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|77812366
|2008.02.12 11:36
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.6011
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 13:04
|1.6020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.64
|77817461
|2008.02.12 12:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4536
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 12:39
|1.4546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77819580
|2008.02.12 12:09
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|0.9979
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 14:02
|0.9970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.81
|77826602
|2008.02.12 12:39
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4548
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 13:04
|1.4558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77835130
|2008.02.12 13:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6025
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 13:10
|1.6045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|77836769
|2008.02.12 13:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4559
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 14:05
|1.4553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|77838958
|2008.02.12 13:11
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6052
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 14:11
|1.6044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|77840363
|2008.02.12 13:12
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4544
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 14:05
|1.4553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|77857617
|2008.02.12 13:51
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.6036
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 14:10
|1.6045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|77859886
|2008.02.12 14:02
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.9966
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 14:08
|0.9956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77861110
|2008.02.12 14:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4556
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 14:06
|1.4566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77862280
|2008.02.12 14:06
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4568
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 14:16
|1.4578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77864392
|2008.02.12 14:11
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6045
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 16:01
|1.6056
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77868406
|2008.02.12 14:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4597
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 16:21
|1.4612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|77893343
|2008.02.12 16:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6059
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 16:15
|1.6071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.09
|77898300
|2008.02.12 16:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6075
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 18:50
|1.6086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|77900413
|2008.02.12 16:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4614
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 19:48
|1.4601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|77916426
|2008.02.12 17:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4589
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.12 19:48
|1.4601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|77940617
|2008.02.12 19:48
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6086
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.13 10:55
|1.6090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.36
|77963678
|2008.02.12 23:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.6071
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.13 10:55
|1.6090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.45
|77996904
|2008.02.13 02:34
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6062
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.13 10:55
|1.6095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.99
|77997245
|2008.02.13 02:36
|sell
|0.04
|audjpy
|96.82
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.13 08:23
|96.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.79
|78041607
|2008.02.13 08:23
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|96.25
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.13 08:54
|96.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.73
|-1 593.85
|Closed P/L:
|-1 612.58
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|78045648
|2008.02.13 08:54
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|96.05
|0.00
|0.00
|96.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.32
|78048964
|2008.02.13 09:12
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|96.22
|0.00
|0.00
|96.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.48
|77523305
|2008.02.11 08:52
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9050
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-6.50
|77681281
|2008.02.12 00:47
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9026
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8990
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|3.60
|77583232
|2008.02.11 14:54
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpy
|96.62
|0.00
|0.00
|97.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-9.29
|77600064
|2008.02.11 16:27
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpy
|96.78
|0.00
|0.00
|97.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-15.62
|77648591
|2008.02.11 22:15
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpy
|96.93
|0.00
|0.00
|97.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-25.65
|77688402
|2008.02.12 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|97.07
|0.00
|0.00
|97.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|4.46
|77984679
|2008.02.13 01:00
|sell
|0.08
|chfjpy
|97.28
|0.00
|0.00
|97.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.28
|77790199
|2008.02.12 10:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7460
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7428
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-6.29
|77913292
|2008.02.12 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7434
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.59
|77960300
|2008.02.12 22:54
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.7445
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.68
|77940678
|2008.02.12 19:49
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4599
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4596
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.30
|77985089
|2008.02.13 01:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4573
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|77517554
|2008.02.11 08:13
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.1252
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.1664
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-37.36
|77518387
|2008.02.11 08:16
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.1267
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.1664
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|-72.00
|77523745
|2008.02.11 08:56
|sell
|0.04
|gbpchf
|2.1290
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.1664
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.52
|-135.66
|77527828
|2008.02.11 09:30
|sell
|0.08
|gbpchf
|2.1305
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.1664
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.04
|-260.43
|77567090
|2008.02.11 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.1475
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.1655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|16.33
|77780598
|2008.02.12 09:33
|sell
|0.16
|gbpchf
|2.1445
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.1664
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.05
|-317.74
|77586992
|2008.02.11 15:09
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|207.04
|0.00
|0.00
|211.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|-40.52
|77587651
|2008.02.11 15:13
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|207.19
|0.00
|0.00
|211.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|-78.25
|77589991
|2008.02.11 15:29
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpy
|207.34
|0.00
|0.00
|211.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.62
|-150.93
|77648566
|2008.02.11 22:15
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpy
|208.43
|0.00
|0.00
|211.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.62
|-220.82
|77683614
|2008.02.12 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|208.56
|0.00
|0.00
|211.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|25.57
|77981318
|2008.02.13 00:17
|sell
|0.16
|gbpjpy
|210.11
|0.00
|0.00
|211.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-191.82
|77443097
|2008.02.11 00:43
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9479
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|16.50
|77453366
|2008.02.11 01:47
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9450
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-19.80
|77589746
|2008.02.11 15:26
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9466
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|-36.40
|77971504
|2008.02.13 00:01
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9582
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.40
|77431885
|2008.02.10 23:54
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.7868
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7870
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-0.20
|77447912
|2008.02.11 01:01
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.7894
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-2.90
|77862763
|2008.02.12 14:08
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|0.9950
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0004
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-5.40
|77958808
|2008.02.12 22:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.0006
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|78039510
|2008.02.13 08:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0025
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.9999
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|77509019
|2008.02.11 07:53
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0956
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.1027
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-6.44
|77572463
|2008.02.11 13:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1038
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.1023
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|-1.36
|77617365
|2008.02.11 19:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1010
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.1027
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-3.08
|77586371
|2008.02.11 15:07
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|106.49
|0.00
|0.00
|107.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|-10.32
|77596345
|2008.02.11 16:03
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|106.71
|0.00
|0.00
|107.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|-16.54
|77648717
|2008.02.11 22:16
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|106.86
|0.00
|0.00
|107.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|-27.51
|77683760
|2008.02.12 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|106.92
|0.00
|0.00
|107.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|6.04
|77995009
|2008.02.13 02:09
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|107.22
|0.00
|0.00
|107.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.45
|-1 733.15
|Floating P/L:
|-1 751.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 612.58
|Floating P/L:
|-1 751.60
|Margin:
|1 140.00
|Balance:
|2 552.46
|Equity:
|800.86
|Free Margin:
|-339.14
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|111.03
|Gross Loss:
|1 723.61
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 612.58
|Profit Factor:
|0.06
|Expected Payoff:
|-16.62
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 616.45
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 700.99 (40.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|40.03% (1 700.99)
|Total Trades:
|97
|Short Positions (won %):
|54 (72.22%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|43 (67.44%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|68 (70.10%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|29 (29.90%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.79
|loss trade:
|-1 079.82
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.63
|loss trade:
|-59.43
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (11.22)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-15.35)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|16.79 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 686.67 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1