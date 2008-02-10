Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1844844 Name: Bibek Ghosh Currency: USD 2008 February 13, 10:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
774307242008.02.10 23:39buy0.01usdcad1.00050.00000.00002008.02.12 10:570.99930.000.000.01-1.20
774364992008.02.11 00:12buy0.01eurusd1.45350.00000.00002008.02.11 00:411.45450.000.000.001.00
774375372008.02.11 00:20buy0.01eurchf1.60230.00000.00002008.02.12 06:581.60080.000.000.06-1.36
774380372008.02.11 00:21buy0.01eurgbp0.74720.00000.00002008.02.12 09:320.74540.000.00-0.10-3.50
774397782008.02.11 00:30sell0.01usdjpy107.340.000.002008.02.11 03:42107.230.000.000.001.03
774397922008.02.11 00:30sell0.01chfjpy97.370.000.002008.02.11 07:5797.260.000.000.001.03
774400602008.02.11 00:31buy0.01audusd0.89890.00000.00002008.02.11 00:400.89990.000.000.001.00
774404472008.02.11 00:32sell0.01usdcad0.99860.00000.00002008.02.12 10:570.99980.000.00-0.03-1.20
774421492008.02.11 00:40buy0.01audusd0.90040.00000.00002008.02.11 00:450.90140.000.000.001.00
774423132008.02.11 00:41sell0.01usdchf1.10130.00000.00002008.02.11 05:131.10020.000.000.001.00
774425172008.02.11 00:41buy0.01eurusd1.45460.00000.00002008.02.12 06:181.45340.000.00-0.04-1.20
774438742008.02.11 00:45buy0.01audusd0.90240.00000.00002008.02.11 04:020.90180.000.000.00-0.60
774518832008.02.11 01:32buy0.01audjpy96.910.000.002008.02.11 07:1296.840.000.000.00-0.65
774529402008.02.11 01:45sell0.01eurchf1.60040.00000.00002008.02.12 06:581.60140.000.00-0.10-0.91
774577792008.02.11 02:30sell0.01gbpchf2.14410.00000.00002008.02.11 04:272.14300.000.000.001.00
774581332008.02.11 02:34buy0.02audjpy96.750.000.002008.02.11 07:1296.840.000.000.001.68
774581692008.02.11 02:34buy0.02audusd0.90090.00000.00002008.02.11 04:020.90180.000.000.001.80
774596522008.02.11 02:42sell0.01eurusd1.45200.00000.00002008.02.12 06:181.45380.000.000.00-1.80
774655352008.02.11 03:42sell0.01usdjpy107.210.000.002008.02.11 05:41107.100.000.000.001.03
774693722008.02.11 04:02buy0.01audusd0.90220.00000.00002008.02.11 07:020.90320.000.000.001.00
774702592008.02.11 04:07sell0.01eurgbp0.74580.00000.00002008.02.12 09:320.74610.000.000.04-0.59
774737892008.02.11 04:27sell0.01gbpchf2.14230.00000.00002008.02.11 05:332.14100.000.000.001.18
774798242008.02.11 05:13sell0.01usdchf1.10000.00000.00002008.02.11 05:451.09890.000.000.001.00
774830132008.02.11 05:34sell0.01gbpchf2.13950.00000.00002008.02.11 07:172.14010.000.000.00-0.54
774843102008.02.11 05:41sell0.01usdjpy107.090.000.002008.02.11 07:45106.970.000.000.001.12
774849452008.02.11 05:45sell0.01usdchf1.09840.00000.00002008.02.11 07:441.09900.000.000.00-0.55
774910862008.02.11 06:32sell0.02gbpchf2.14100.00000.00002008.02.11 07:172.14010.000.000.001.64
774926802008.02.11 06:45sell0.02usdchf1.09990.00000.00002008.02.11 07:441.09900.000.000.001.64
774952782008.02.11 07:02buy0.01audusd0.90360.00000.00002008.02.11 08:520.90460.000.000.001.00
774971792008.02.11 07:12buy0.01audjpy96.920.000.002008.02.13 08:2396.280.000.000.22-5.97
774983862008.02.11 07:17sell0.01gbpchf2.13930.00000.00002008.02.11 07:312.13820.000.000.001.00
775006332008.02.11 07:31sell0.01gbpchf2.13730.00000.00002008.02.11 07:442.13610.000.000.001.09
775025082008.02.11 07:44sell0.01gbpchf2.13540.00000.00002008.02.11 07:452.13430.000.000.001.00
775030352008.02.11 07:44sell0.01usdchf1.09860.00000.00002008.02.11 07:501.09750.000.000.001.00
775035092008.02.11 07:45sell0.01usdjpy106.920.000.002008.02.11 07:52106.800.000.000.001.12
775044232008.02.11 07:45sell0.01gbpchf2.13340.00000.00002008.02.11 07:502.13230.000.000.001.00
775060352008.02.11 07:50sell0.01usdchf1.09710.00000.00002008.02.11 07:531.09590.000.000.001.09
775063172008.02.11 07:50sell0.01gbpchf2.13130.00000.00002008.02.11 07:532.13020.000.000.001.01
775078122008.02.11 07:52sell0.01usdjpy106.690.000.002008.02.11 07:57106.580.000.000.001.03
775089892008.02.11 07:53sell0.01gbpchf2.12930.00000.00002008.02.11 08:002.12990.000.000.00-0.55
775108622008.02.11 07:57sell0.02gbpchf2.13090.00000.00002008.02.11 08:002.12990.000.000.001.82
775108922008.02.11 07:57sell0.01chfjpy97.190.000.002008.02.11 09:2897.260.000.000.00-0.66
775109722008.02.11 07:57sell0.01usdjpy106.560.000.002008.02.11 09:30106.440.000.000.001.13
775120262008.02.11 08:00sell0.01audjpy96.110.000.002008.02.13 08:2396.360.000.00-0.34-2.34
775124622008.02.11 08:00sell0.01gbpchf2.12920.00000.00002008.02.11 08:082.12810.000.000.001.00
775154832008.02.11 08:08sell0.01gbpchf2.12740.00000.00002008.02.11 08:132.12630.000.000.001.00
775194062008.02.11 08:23sell0.02audjpy96.260.000.002008.02.13 08:2396.350.000.00-0.68-1.67
775251112008.02.11 09:03sell0.02chfjpy97.340.000.002008.02.11 09:2897.250.000.000.001.69
775268582008.02.11 09:28sell0.01chfjpy97.180.000.002008.02.11 13:1797.070.000.000.001.02
775275742008.02.11 09:30sell0.01usdjpy106.420.000.002008.02.11 15:07106.510.000.000.00-0.84
775380992008.02.11 10:19sell0.02usdjpy106.610.000.002008.02.11 15:07106.510.000.000.001.88
775391172008.02.11 10:30buy0.02audjpy96.560.000.002008.02.13 08:2396.290.000.000.46-5.03
775577442008.02.11 12:45sell0.01gbpjpy207.860.000.002008.02.11 14:43207.750.000.000.001.03
775636902008.02.11 13:17sell0.01chfjpy96.990.000.002008.02.11 14:0196.880.000.000.001.03
775742142008.02.11 14:01sell0.01chfjpy96.800.000.002008.02.11 14:5496.690.000.000.001.03
775802212008.02.11 14:43sell0.01gbpjpy207.640.000.002008.02.11 14:45207.520.000.000.001.12
775811522008.02.11 14:45sell0.01gbpjpy207.420.000.002008.02.11 14:52207.310.000.000.001.04
775828402008.02.11 14:52sell0.01gbpjpy207.230.000.002008.02.11 15:09207.120.000.000.001.03
776904292008.02.12 01:46buy0.02eurusd1.45150.00000.00002008.02.12 06:171.45350.000.000.004.00
776942742008.02.12 02:15buy0.02eurchf1.59920.00000.00002008.02.12 06:581.60100.000.000.003.28
776973632008.02.12 02:30buy0.02eurgbp0.74450.00000.00002008.02.12 09:320.74570.000.000.004.66
777317922008.02.12 06:18buy0.01eurusd1.45350.00000.00002008.02.12 06:581.45450.000.000.001.00
777396272008.02.12 06:58buy0.01eurusd1.45480.00000.00002008.02.12 07:561.45420.000.000.00-0.60
777399912008.02.12 06:58buy0.01eurchf1.60100.00000.00002008.02.12 07:551.60210.000.000.001.00
777414802008.02.12 07:00sell0.02usdcad1.00160.00000.00002008.02.12 10:570.99980.000.000.003.60
777477282008.02.12 07:26buy0.02eurusd1.45330.00000.00002008.02.12 07:561.45420.000.000.001.80
777531042008.02.12 07:55buy0.01eurchf1.60260.00000.00002008.02.12 13:041.60200.000.000.00-0.55
777535332008.02.12 07:56buy0.01eurusd1.45440.00000.00002008.02.12 12:021.45350.000.000.00-0.90
777972122008.02.12 10:27sell0.32gbpchf2.14600.00000.00002008.02.13 10:512.16660.000.00-6.10-597.76
778026512008.02.12 10:57sell0.01usdcad0.99940.00000.00002008.02.12 11:100.99840.000.000.001.00
778035602008.02.12 11:00buy0.02eurusd1.45250.00000.00002008.02.12 12:021.45350.000.000.002.00
778065272008.02.12 11:10sell0.01usdcad0.99780.00000.00002008.02.12 11:360.99680.000.000.001.00
778073192008.02.12 11:14sell0.64gbpchf2.14750.00000.00002008.02.13 10:302.16590.000.00-12.19-1 067.63
778122272008.02.12 11:36sell0.01usdcad0.99640.00000.00002008.02.12 14:020.99700.000.000.00-0.60
778123662008.02.12 11:36buy0.02eurchf1.60110.00000.00002008.02.12 13:041.60200.000.000.001.64
778174612008.02.12 12:02buy0.01eurusd1.45360.00000.00002008.02.12 12:391.45460.000.000.001.00
778195802008.02.12 12:09sell0.02usdcad0.99790.00000.00002008.02.12 14:020.99700.000.000.001.81
778266022008.02.12 12:39buy0.01eurusd1.45480.00000.00002008.02.12 13:041.45580.000.000.001.00
778351302008.02.12 13:04buy0.01eurchf1.60250.00000.00002008.02.12 13:101.60450.000.000.001.82
778367692008.02.12 13:05buy0.01eurusd1.45590.00000.00002008.02.12 14:051.45530.000.000.00-0.60
778389582008.02.12 13:11buy0.01eurchf1.60520.00000.00002008.02.12 14:111.60440.000.000.00-0.73
778403632008.02.12 13:12buy0.02eurusd1.45440.00000.00002008.02.12 14:051.45530.000.000.001.80
778576172008.02.12 13:51buy0.02eurchf1.60360.00000.00002008.02.12 14:101.60450.000.000.001.63
778598862008.02.12 14:02sell0.01usdcad0.99660.00000.00002008.02.12 14:080.99560.000.000.001.00
778611102008.02.12 14:05buy0.01eurusd1.45560.00000.00002008.02.12 14:061.45660.000.000.001.00
778622802008.02.12 14:06buy0.01eurusd1.45680.00000.00002008.02.12 14:161.45780.000.000.001.00
778643922008.02.12 14:11buy0.01eurchf1.60450.00000.00002008.02.12 16:011.60560.000.000.001.00
778684062008.02.12 14:52buy0.01eurusd1.45970.00000.00002008.02.12 16:211.46120.000.000.001.50
778933432008.02.12 16:01buy0.01eurchf1.60590.00000.00002008.02.12 16:151.60710.000.000.001.09
778983002008.02.12 16:15buy0.01eurchf1.60750.00000.00002008.02.12 18:501.60860.000.000.001.00
779004132008.02.12 16:21buy0.01eurusd1.46140.00000.00002008.02.12 19:481.46010.000.000.00-1.30
779164262008.02.12 17:14buy0.02eurusd1.45890.00000.00002008.02.12 19:481.46010.000.000.002.40
779406172008.02.12 19:48buy0.01eurchf1.60860.00000.00002008.02.13 10:551.60900.000.000.060.36
779636782008.02.12 23:35buy0.02eurchf1.60710.00000.00002008.02.13 10:551.60900.000.000.003.45
779969042008.02.13 02:34sell0.01eurchf1.60620.00000.00002008.02.13 10:551.60950.000.000.00-2.99
779972452008.02.13 02:36sell0.04audjpy96.820.000.002008.02.13 08:2396.370.000.000.0016.79
780416072008.02.13 08:23sell0.01audjpy96.250.000.002008.02.13 08:5496.140.000.000.001.03
  0.00 0.00 -18.73 -1 593.85
Closed P/L: -1 612.58
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
780456482008.02.13 08:54sell0.01audjpy96.050.000.00 96.730.000.000.00-6.32
780489642008.02.13 09:12sell0.02audjpy96.220.000.00 96.730.000.000.00-9.48
775233052008.02.11 08:52buy0.01audusd0.90500.00000.0000 0.89850.000.000.04-6.50
776812812008.02.12 00:47sell0.01audusd0.90260.00000.0000 0.89900.000.00-0.053.60
775832322008.02.11 14:54sell0.01chfjpy96.620.000.00 97.620.000.00-0.14-9.29
776000642008.02.11 16:27sell0.02chfjpy96.780.000.00 97.620.000.00-0.28-15.62
776485912008.02.11 22:15sell0.04chfjpy96.930.000.00 97.620.000.00-0.28-25.65
776884022008.02.12 01:30buy0.01chfjpy97.070.000.00 97.550.000.000.024.46
779846792008.02.13 01:00sell0.08chfjpy97.280.000.00 97.620.000.000.00-25.28
777901992008.02.12 10:01buy0.01eurgbp0.74600.00000.0000 0.74280.000.00-0.10-6.29
779132922008.02.12 17:00sell0.01eurgbp0.74340.00000.0000 0.74310.000.000.040.59
779603002008.02.12 22:54buy0.02eurgbp0.74450.00000.0000 0.74280.000.000.00-6.68
779406782008.02.12 19:49buy0.01eurusd1.45990.00000.0000 1.45960.000.00-0.04-0.30
779850892008.02.13 01:00sell0.01eurusd1.45730.00000.0000 1.45980.000.000.00-2.50
775175542008.02.11 08:13sell0.01gbpchf2.12520.00000.0000 2.16640.000.00-0.38-37.36
775183872008.02.11 08:16sell0.02gbpchf2.12670.00000.0000 2.16640.000.00-0.76-72.00
775237452008.02.11 08:56sell0.04gbpchf2.12900.00000.0000 2.16640.000.00-1.52-135.66
775278282008.02.11 09:30sell0.08gbpchf2.13050.00000.0000 2.16640.000.00-3.04-260.43
775670902008.02.11 13:30buy0.01gbpchf2.14750.00000.0000 2.16550.000.000.2616.33
777805982008.02.12 09:33sell0.16gbpchf2.14450.00000.0000 2.16640.000.00-3.05-317.74
775869922008.02.11 15:09sell0.01gbpjpy207.040.000.00 211.400.000.00-0.66-40.52
775876512008.02.11 15:13sell0.02gbpjpy207.190.000.00 211.400.000.00-1.30-78.25
775899912008.02.11 15:29sell0.04gbpjpy207.340.000.00 211.400.000.00-2.62-150.93
776485662008.02.11 22:15sell0.08gbpjpy208.430.000.00 211.400.000.00-2.62-220.82
776836142008.02.12 01:00buy0.01gbpjpy208.560.000.00 211.310.000.000.2725.57
779813182008.02.13 00:17sell0.16gbpjpy210.110.000.00 211.400.000.000.00-191.82
774430972008.02.11 00:43buy0.01gbpusd1.94790.00000.0000 1.96440.000.000.1016.50
774533662008.02.11 01:47sell0.01gbpusd1.94500.00000.0000 1.96480.000.00-0.18-19.80
775897462008.02.11 15:26sell0.02gbpusd1.94660.00000.0000 1.96480.000.00-0.34-36.40
779715042008.02.13 00:01sell0.04gbpusd1.95820.00000.0000 1.96480.000.000.00-26.40
774318852008.02.10 23:54sell0.01nzdusd0.78680.00000.0000 0.78700.000.00-0.18-0.20
774479122008.02.11 01:01buy0.01nzdusd0.78940.00000.0000 0.78650.000.000.10-2.90
778627632008.02.12 14:08sell0.01usdcad0.99500.00000.0000 1.00040.000.00-0.03-5.40
779588082008.02.12 22:30sell0.02usdcad1.00060.00000.0000 1.00040.000.000.000.40
780395102008.02.13 08:12buy0.01usdcad1.00250.00000.0000 0.99990.000.000.00-2.60
775090192008.02.11 07:53sell0.01usdchf1.09560.00000.0000 1.10270.000.00-0.20-6.44
775724632008.02.11 13:55buy0.01usdchf1.10380.00000.0000 1.10230.000.000.14-1.36
776173652008.02.11 19:00sell0.02usdchf1.10100.00000.0000 1.10270.000.00-0.40-3.08
775863712008.02.11 15:07sell0.01usdjpy106.490.000.00 107.600.000.00-0.28-10.32
775963452008.02.11 16:03sell0.02usdjpy106.710.000.00 107.600.000.00-0.54-16.54
776487172008.02.11 22:16sell0.04usdjpy106.860.000.00 107.600.000.00-0.55-27.51
776837602008.02.12 01:00buy0.01usdjpy106.920.000.00 107.570.000.000.126.04
779950092008.02.13 02:09sell0.08usdjpy107.220.000.00 107.600.000.000.00-28.25
  0.00 0.00 -18.45 -1 733.15
 Floating P/L: -1 751.60
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 612.58 Floating P/L: -1 751.60 Margin: 1 140.00
Balance: 2 552.46 Equity: 800.86 Free Margin: -339.14
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 111.03 Gross Loss: 1 723.61 Total Net Profit: -1 612.58
Profit Factor: 0.06 Expected Payoff: -16.62  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 616.45 Maximal Drawdown: 1 700.99 (40.03%) Relative Drawdown: 40.03% (1 700.99)
 
Total Trades: 97 Short Positions (won %): 54 (72.22%) Long Positions (won %): 43 (67.44%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 68 (70.10%) Loss trades (% of total): 29 (29.90%)
Largest profit trade: 16.79 loss trade: -1 079.82
Average profit trade: 1.63 loss trade: -59.43
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (11.22) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-15.35)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 16.79 (1) consecutive loss (count): -1 686.67 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1