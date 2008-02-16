|Account: 132319
|Name: Alpha
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 22, 18:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3871159
|2008.02.16 21:02
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|3874891
|2008.02.18 00:59
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|107.84
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.22 09:34
|107.09
|-0.25
|0.00
|-0.89
|14.01
|3883032
|2008.02.18 08:51
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4635
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 15:19
|1.4656
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|3883409
|2008.02.18 09:02
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0977
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 21:45
|1.0943
|-0.25
|0.00
|-0.05
|6.21
|3884373
|2008.02.18 09:29
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.1483
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 00:20
|2.1471
|-0.25
|0.00
|-0.34
|2.18
|3886599
|2008.02.18 11:03
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.1507
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 17:46
|2.1487
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|3.63
|3887946
|2008.02.18 12:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1036
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.19 21:45
|1.0943
|-0.25
|0.00
|-0.05
|17.00
|3887996
|2008.02.18 12:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.6141
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.22 16:10
|1.6081
|-0.25
|0.00
|-0.83
|11.06
|3898563
|2008.02.18 20:09
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|108.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.20 07:09
|107.66
|-0.25
|0.00
|-0.30
|10.59
|3947184
|2008.02.20 00:01
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|159.01
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.20 07:00
|158.44
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|10.58
|3952213
|2008.02.20 02:05
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.9166
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.20 19:44
|0.9187
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|3954183
|2008.02.20 02:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.1372
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.20 03:59
|2.1356
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|2.92
|3974004
|2008.02.20 10:24
|buy
|0.02
|eurcad
|1.4879
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.20 11:31
|1.4900
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|4.15
|3977224
|2008.02.20 11:53
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0992
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.21 07:37
|1.0971
|-0.25
|0.00
|-0.16
|3.83
|3977477
|2008.02.20 11:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4668
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.20 17:21
|1.4690
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|3978337
|2008.02.20 12:06
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.9128
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.20 17:18
|0.9164
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|3978500
|2008.02.20 12:06
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4645
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.20 17:13
|1.4681
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|3979822
|2008.02.20 12:22
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7535
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.20 14:52
|0.7556
|-0.13
|0.00
|0.00
|4.07
|3982034
|2008.02.20 13:02
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|108.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.21 15:58
|107.52
|-0.25
|0.00
|-0.44
|10.79
|3983522
|2008.02.20 13:30
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.7926
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.20 17:14
|0.7962
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|3995128
|2008.02.20 17:14
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|210.06
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.20 17:16
|209.90
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|2.96
|3995431
|2008.02.20 17:19
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|210.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.20 18:32
|209.94
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|2.96
|3997437
|2008.02.20 18:06
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|210.33
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.20 18:23
|210.12
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|3.88
|4001663
|2008.02.20 20:01
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|159.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.22 08:11
|158.58
|-0.25
|0.00
|-1.23
|11.57
|4026563
|2008.02.21 09:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|210.83
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.21 17:20
|210.47
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|6.71
|4026685
|2008.02.21 09:31
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.1431
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.21 17:19
|2.1394
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|6.78
|4031234
|2008.02.21 10:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9579
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.21 11:28
|1.9542
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|7.40
|4035027
|2008.02.21 12:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1028
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.21 15:40
|1.0972
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|10.21
|4054312
|2008.02.22 00:01
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|210.92
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.02.22 11:04
|210.31
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|11.41
|4068956
|2008.02.22 11:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurcad
|1.4950
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.22 11:53
|1.4967
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|3.37
|4076169
|2008.02.22 15:30
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.9196
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.22 18:16
|0.9212
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|4076690
|2008.02.22 15:42
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.8030
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.22 15:49
|0.8046
|-0.25
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|-7.63
|0.00
|-4.29
|209.07
|Closed P/L:
|197.15
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3874986
|2008.02.18 01:01
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|98.32
|0.00
|0.00
|98.48
|-0.25
|0.00
|-1.84
|-2.99
|4026690
|2008.02.21 09:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7548
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7530
|-0.13
|0.00
|-0.07
|-3.54
|4035091
|2008.02.21 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7523
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7530
|-0.13
|0.00
|-0.07
|1.38
|3947164
|2008.02.20 00:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|158.98
|0.00
|0.00
|158.41
|-0.25
|0.00
|-1.23
|10.67
|4026573
|2008.02.21 09:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9512
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9680
|-0.25
|0.00
|-0.26
|-33.60
|4035105
|2008.02.21 12:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9556
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9680
|-0.25
|0.00
|-0.26
|-24.80
|3875924
|2008.02.18 02:12
|sell
|0.02
|nzdjpy
|85.32
|0.00
|0.00
|86.31
|-0.25
|0.00
|-2.05
|-18.52
|3875925
|2008.02.18 02:12
|sell
|0.02
|nzdjpy
|85.32
|0.00
|0.00
|86.31
|-0.25
|0.00
|-2.05
|-18.52
|-1.76
|0.00
|-7.83
|-89.92
|Floating P/L:
|-99.51
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|197.15
|Floating P/L:
|-99.51
|Margin:
|186.93
|Balance:
|10 197.15
|Equity:
|10 097.64
|Free Margin:
|9 910.71
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|197.15
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|197.15
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|6.36
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|31
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|31 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.70
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.36
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|31 (197.15)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|197.15 (31)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|31
|consecutive losses:
|0