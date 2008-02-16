Back Bay FX Services LLC

Account: 132319 Name: Alpha Currency: USD 2008 February 22, 18:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
38711592008.02.16 21:02balanceDeposit10 000.00
38748912008.02.18 00:59sell0.02usdjpy107.840.000.002008.02.22 09:34107.09-0.250.00-0.8914.01
38830322008.02.18 08:51buy0.02eurusd1.46350.00000.00002008.02.18 15:191.4656-0.250.000.004.20
38834092008.02.18 09:02sell0.02usdchf1.09770.00000.00002008.02.19 21:451.0943-0.250.00-0.056.21
38843732008.02.18 09:29sell0.02gbpchf2.14830.00000.00002008.02.19 00:202.1471-0.250.00-0.342.18
38865992008.02.18 11:03sell0.02gbpchf2.15070.00000.00002008.02.18 17:462.1487-0.250.000.003.63
38879462008.02.18 12:00sell0.02usdchf1.10360.00000.00002008.02.19 21:451.0943-0.250.00-0.0517.00
38879962008.02.18 12:00sell0.02eurchf1.61410.00000.00002008.02.22 16:101.6081-0.250.00-0.8311.06
38985632008.02.18 20:09sell0.02usdjpy108.230.000.002008.02.20 07:09107.66-0.250.00-0.3010.59
39471842008.02.20 00:01sell0.02eurjpy159.010.000.002008.02.20 07:00158.44-0.250.000.0010.58
39522132008.02.20 02:05buy0.02audusd0.91660.00000.00002008.02.20 19:440.9187-0.250.000.004.20
39541832008.02.20 02:50sell0.02gbpchf2.13720.00000.00002008.02.20 03:592.1356-0.250.000.002.92
39740042008.02.20 10:24buy0.02eurcad1.48790.00000.00002008.02.20 11:311.4900-0.250.000.004.15
39772242008.02.20 11:53sell0.02usdchf1.09920.00000.00002008.02.21 07:371.0971-0.250.00-0.163.83
39774772008.02.20 11:55buy0.02eurusd1.46680.00000.00002008.02.20 17:211.4690-0.250.000.004.40
39783372008.02.20 12:06buy0.02audusd0.91280.00000.00002008.02.20 17:180.9164-0.250.000.007.20
39785002008.02.20 12:06buy0.02eurusd1.46450.00000.00002008.02.20 17:131.4681-0.250.000.007.20
39798222008.02.20 12:22buy0.01eurgbp0.75350.00000.00002008.02.20 14:520.7556-0.130.000.004.07
39820342008.02.20 13:02sell0.02usdjpy108.100.000.002008.02.21 15:58107.52-0.250.00-0.4410.79
39835222008.02.20 13:30buy0.02nzdusd0.79260.00000.00002008.02.20 17:140.7962-0.250.000.007.20
39951282008.02.20 17:14sell0.02gbpjpy210.060.000.002008.02.20 17:16209.90-0.250.000.002.96
39954312008.02.20 17:19sell0.02gbpjpy210.100.000.002008.02.20 18:32209.94-0.250.000.002.96
39974372008.02.20 18:06sell0.02gbpjpy210.330.000.002008.02.20 18:23210.12-0.250.000.003.88
40016632008.02.20 20:01sell0.02eurjpy159.200.000.002008.02.22 08:11158.58-0.250.00-1.2311.57
40265632008.02.21 09:30sell0.02gbpjpy210.830.000.002008.02.21 17:20210.47-0.250.000.006.71
40266852008.02.21 09:31sell0.02gbpchf2.14310.00000.00002008.02.21 17:192.1394-0.250.000.006.78
40312342008.02.21 10:50sell0.02gbpusd1.95790.00000.00002008.02.21 11:281.9542-0.250.000.007.40
40350272008.02.21 12:00sell0.02usdchf1.10280.00000.00002008.02.21 15:401.0972-0.250.000.0010.21
40543122008.02.22 00:01sell0.02gbpjpy210.920.000.002008.02.22 11:04210.31-0.250.000.0011.41
40689562008.02.22 11:46buy0.02eurcad1.49500.00000.00002008.02.22 11:531.4967-0.250.000.003.37
40761692008.02.22 15:30buy0.02audusd0.91960.00000.00002008.02.22 18:160.9212-0.250.000.003.20
40766902008.02.22 15:42buy0.02nzdusd0.80300.00000.00002008.02.22 15:490.8046-0.250.000.003.20
  -7.63 0.00 -4.29 209.07
Closed P/L: 197.15
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
38749862008.02.18 01:01sell0.02audjpy98.320.000.00 98.48-0.250.00-1.84-2.99
40266902008.02.21 09:31buy0.01eurgbp0.75480.00000.0000 0.7530-0.130.00-0.07-3.54
40350912008.02.21 12:00buy0.01eurgbp0.75230.00000.0000 0.7530-0.130.00-0.071.38
39471642008.02.20 00:00sell0.02eurjpy158.980.000.00 158.41-0.250.00-1.2310.67
40265732008.02.21 09:30sell0.02gbpusd1.95120.00000.0000 1.9680-0.250.00-0.26-33.60
40351052008.02.21 12:00sell0.02gbpusd1.95560.00000.0000 1.9680-0.250.00-0.26-24.80
38759242008.02.18 02:12sell0.02nzdjpy85.320.000.00 86.31-0.250.00-2.05-18.52
38759252008.02.18 02:12sell0.02nzdjpy85.320.000.00 86.31-0.250.00-2.05-18.52
  -1.76 0.00 -7.83 -89.92
 Floating P/L: -99.51
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 197.15 Floating P/L: -99.51 Margin: 186.93
Balance: 10 197.15 Equity: 10 097.64 Free Margin: 9 910.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 197.15 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 197.15
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 6.36  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 31 Short Positions (won %): 20 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 31 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 16.70 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 6.36 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 31 (197.15) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 197.15 (31) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 31 consecutive losses: 0