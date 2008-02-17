North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 997246 Name: saeid Currency: USD 2008 February 18, 18:39
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
214880692008.02.17 23:20balanceDeposit2 000.00
214881782008.02.17 23:22buy0.10gbpusd1.95740.00000.00002008.02.18 00:071.95810.000.000.007.00
214900822008.02.18 00:14buy0.10gbpusd1.95850.00000.00002008.02.18 04:371.96000.000.000.0015.00
214977102008.02.18 02:43sell0.20gbpusd1.95880.00000.00002008.02.18 04:371.96030.000.000.00-30.00
215001742008.02.18 03:43buy0.40gbpusd1.95910.00000.00002008.02.18 04:371.96000.000.000.0036.00
215019212008.02.18 04:37buy0.10gbpusd1.95990.00000.00002008.02.18 07:111.96290.000.000.0030.00
215038782008.02.18 05:34sell0.20gbpusd1.96020.00000.00002008.02.18 07:111.96320.000.000.00-60.00
215052072008.02.18 06:08buy0.40gbpusd1.96160.00000.00002008.02.18 07:111.96290.000.000.0052.00
215080832008.02.18 07:12buy0.10gbpusd1.96330.00000.00002008.02.18 09:001.95830.000.000.00-50.00
215103192008.02.18 07:54sell0.20gbpusd1.96210.00000.00002008.02.18 09:001.95860.000.000.0070.00
215140482008.02.18 09:01sell0.10gbpusd1.95770.00000.00002008.02.18 09:541.95390.000.000.0038.00
215157292008.02.18 09:25buy0.20gbpusd1.95930.00000.00002008.02.18 09:541.95360.000.000.00-114.00
215163492008.02.18 09:32sell0.40gbpusd1.95700.00000.00002008.02.18 09:541.95390.000.000.00124.00
215186442008.02.18 09:54sell0.10gbpusd1.95370.00000.00002008.02.18 09:591.95140.000.000.0023.00
215218932008.02.18 10:19buy0.10gbpusd1.95230.00000.00002008.02.18 17:251.95240.000.000.001.00
215253512008.02.18 10:47sell0.20gbpusd1.95090.00000.00002008.02.18 17:251.95270.000.000.00-36.00
215297742008.02.18 11:24buy0.40gbpusd1.95260.00000.00002008.02.18 17:251.95240.000.000.00-8.00
215346532008.02.18 12:36sell0.80gbpusd1.95030.00000.00002008.02.18 17:251.95270.000.000.00-192.00
215499342008.02.18 16:54buy1.60gbpusd1.95060.00000.00002008.02.18 17:251.95240.000.000.00288.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 194.00
Closed P/L: 194.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
215518222008.02.18 17:25buy0.10gbpusd1.95280.00000.0000 1.95220.000.000.00-6.00
215532982008.02.18 17:47sell0.20gbpusd1.95170.00000.0000 1.95250.000.000.00-16.00
215549342008.02.18 18:20buy0.40gbpusd1.95240.00000.0000 1.95220.000.000.00-8.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -30.00
 Floating P/L: -30.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 194.00 Floating P/L: -30.00 Margin: 273.32
Balance: 2 194.00 Equity: 2 164.00 Free Margin: 1 890.68
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 684.00 Gross Loss: 490.00 Total Net Profit: 194.00
Profit Factor: 1.40 Expected Payoff: 10.78  
Absolute Drawdown: 94.00 Maximal Drawdown: 236.00 (11.02%) Relative Drawdown: 11.02% (236.00)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 8 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (70.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (61.11%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (38.89%)
Largest profit trade: 288.00 loss trade: -192.00
Average profit trade: 62.18 loss trade: -70.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (148.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-236.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 288.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -236.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1