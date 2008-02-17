|Account: 997246
|Name: saeid
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 18, 18:39
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21488069
|2008.02.17 23:20
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|21488178
|2008.02.17 23:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9574
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 00:07
|1.9581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|21490082
|2008.02.18 00:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9585
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 04:37
|1.9600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|21497710
|2008.02.18 02:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9588
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 04:37
|1.9603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|21500174
|2008.02.18 03:43
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9591
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 04:37
|1.9600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|21501921
|2008.02.18 04:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9599
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 07:11
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|21503878
|2008.02.18 05:34
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9602
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 07:11
|1.9632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|21505207
|2008.02.18 06:08
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9616
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 07:11
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|21508083
|2008.02.18 07:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9633
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 09:00
|1.9583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|21510319
|2008.02.18 07:54
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9621
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 09:00
|1.9586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|21514048
|2008.02.18 09:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9577
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 09:54
|1.9539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|21515729
|2008.02.18 09:25
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9593
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 09:54
|1.9536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-114.00
|21516349
|2008.02.18 09:32
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9570
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 09:54
|1.9539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|124.00
|21518644
|2008.02.18 09:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9537
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 09:59
|1.9514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|21521893
|2008.02.18 10:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9523
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 17:25
|1.9524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|21525351
|2008.02.18 10:47
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9509
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 17:25
|1.9527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|21529774
|2008.02.18 11:24
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9526
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 17:25
|1.9524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|21534653
|2008.02.18 12:36
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9503
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 17:25
|1.9527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-192.00
|21549934
|2008.02.18 16:54
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9506
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.02.18 17:25
|1.9524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|288.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|194.00
|Closed P/L:
|194.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|21551822
|2008.02.18 17:25
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9528
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|21553298
|2008.02.18 17:47
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9517
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|21554934
|2008.02.18 18:20
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9524
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|Floating P/L:
|-30.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|194.00
|Floating P/L:
|-30.00
|Margin:
|273.32
|Balance:
|2 194.00
|Equity:
|2 164.00
|Free Margin:
|1 890.68
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|684.00
|Gross Loss:
|490.00
|Total Net Profit:
|194.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.40
|Expected Payoff:
|10.78
|Absolute Drawdown:
|94.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|236.00 (11.02%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|11.02% (236.00)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (70.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (61.11%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (38.89%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|288.00
|loss trade:
|-192.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|62.18
|loss trade:
|-70.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (148.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-236.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|288.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-236.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1