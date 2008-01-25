FXDD

Account: 5213715 Currency: USD 2008 January 25, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
175095672008.01.25 06:10balanceDeposit50 000.00
175098882008.01.25 06:13buy0.10usdjpy107.230.000.002008.01.25 07:11107.400.000.000.0015.83
175098962008.01.25 06:13buy0.10gbpusd1.97810.00000.00002008.01.25 07:191.97960.000.000.0015.00
175100492008.01.25 06:15buy0.10usdchf1.08800.00000.00002008.01.25 07:191.08970.000.000.0015.60
175142672008.01.25 07:19buy0.10usdchf1.09010.00000.00002008.01.25 07:541.09180.000.000.0015.57
175142442008.01.25 07:19buy0.10gbpusd1.98000.00000.00002008.01.25 09:231.98300.000.000.0030.00
175179772008.01.25 08:05sell0.10gbpusd1.97800.00000.00002008.01.25 09:231.98350.000.000.00-55.00
175227272008.01.25 09:11buy0.10gbpusd1.98000.00000.00002008.01.25 09:231.98310.000.000.0031.00
175230892008.01.25 09:14buy0.10gbpusd1.98210.00000.00002008.01.25 09:231.98330.000.000.0012.00
175134122008.01.25 07:11buy0.10usdjpy107.450.000.002008.01.25 09:30107.620.000.000.0015.80
175249322008.01.25 09:30buy0.10usdjpy107.650.000.002008.01.25 10:25107.820.000.000.0015.77
175171072008.01.25 07:54buy0.10usdchf1.09220.00000.00002008.01.25 12:531.09640.000.000.0038.31
175198312008.01.25 08:29sell0.10usdchf1.09020.00000.00002008.01.25 12:531.09670.000.000.00-59.27
175268822008.01.25 09:56buy0.10usdchf1.09220.00000.00002008.01.25 12:531.09640.000.000.0038.31
175416452008.01.25 12:00buy0.10usdchf1.09430.00000.00002008.01.25 12:531.09640.000.000.0019.15
175450762008.01.25 12:44buy0.10usdchf1.09630.00000.00002008.01.25 12:531.09650.000.000.001.82
175343012008.01.25 10:41buy0.10usdchf1.09430.00000.00002008.01.25 12:531.09640.000.000.0019.15
175381542008.01.25 11:15sell0.10usdchf1.09230.00000.00002008.01.25 12:531.09670.000.000.00-40.12
175316662008.01.25 10:25buy0.10usdjpy107.860.000.002008.01.25 19:55106.930.000.000.00-86.97
175348672008.01.25 10:44sell0.10usdjpy107.660.000.002008.01.25 19:55106.960.000.000.0065.45
175504922008.01.25 14:04sell0.10usdjpy107.460.000.002008.01.25 19:55106.960.000.000.0046.75
175561682008.01.25 15:11buy0.10usdjpy107.660.000.002008.01.25 19:55106.930.000.000.00-68.27
175738182008.01.25 18:14sell0.10usdjpy107.050.000.002008.01.25 19:55106.960.000.000.008.41
175689072008.01.25 17:31sell0.10usdjpy107.460.000.002008.01.25 19:55106.960.000.000.0046.75
175701532008.01.25 17:39sell0.10usdjpy107.250.000.002008.01.25 19:55106.960.000.000.0027.11
175756682008.01.25 18:35buy0.10usdjpy107.250.000.002008.01.25 19:55106.930.000.000.00-29.93
175794182008.01.25 19:48sell0.10usdjpy107.050.000.002008.01.25 19:55106.960.000.000.008.41
  0.00 0.00 0.00 146.63
Closed P/L: 146.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
175098852008.01.25 06:13sell0.10usdcad1.00510.00000.0000 1.00740.000.00-0.01-22.83
175098912008.01.25 06:13buy0.10audusd0.88420.00000.0000 0.88020.000.000.39-40.00
175099592008.01.25 06:14buy0.10eurusd1.47650.00000.0000 1.46710.000.00-0.22-94.00
175142702008.01.25 07:19sell0.10eurusd1.47450.00000.0000 1.46730.000.00-0.0372.00
175196992008.01.25 08:29buy0.10eurusd1.47650.00000.0000 1.46710.000.00-0.22-94.00
175208872008.01.25 08:45buy0.10usdcad1.00710.00000.0000 1.00690.000.00-0.04-1.99
175228762008.01.25 09:13sell0.10usdcad1.00510.00000.0000 1.00740.000.00-0.01-22.83
175242942008.01.25 09:24buy0.10gbpusd1.98360.00000.0000 1.98180.000.000.51-18.00
175296632008.01.25 10:12sell0.10eurusd1.47450.00000.0000 1.46730.000.00-0.0372.00
175347942008.01.25 10:44sell0.10gbpusd1.98160.00000.0000 1.98220.000.00-0.86-6.00
175357222008.01.25 10:52sell0.10gbpusd1.97960.00000.0000 1.98220.000.00-0.86-26.00
175365892008.01.25 10:58buy0.10usdcad1.00710.00000.0000 1.00690.000.00-0.04-1.99
175367482008.01.25 11:00buy0.10gbpusd1.98160.00000.0000 1.98180.000.000.512.00
175368432008.01.25 11:00sell0.10gbpusd1.97940.00000.0000 1.98220.000.00-0.86-28.00
175406752008.01.25 11:48buy0.10gbpusd1.98140.00000.0000 1.98180.000.000.514.00
175410492008.01.25 11:53sell0.10eurusd1.47250.00000.0000 1.46730.000.00-0.0352.00
175412792008.01.25 11:55sell0.10gbpusd1.97940.00000.0000 1.98220.000.00-0.86-28.00
175421222008.01.25 12:09buy0.10usdcad1.00910.00000.0000 1.00690.000.00-0.04-21.85
175422192008.01.25 12:10sell0.10audusd0.88220.00000.0000 0.88060.000.00-0.7216.00
175430692008.01.25 12:23buy0.10audusd0.88420.00000.0000 0.88020.000.000.39-40.00
175447262008.01.25 12:40sell0.10audusd0.88220.00000.0000 0.88060.000.00-0.7216.00
175449862008.01.25 12:43sell0.10eurusd1.47050.00000.0000 1.46730.000.00-0.0332.00
175454742008.01.25 12:48sell0.10gbpusd1.97740.00000.0000 1.98220.000.00-0.86-48.00
175459732008.01.25 12:53buy0.10usdchf1.09670.00000.0000 1.09720.000.000.464.56
175460322008.01.25 12:53sell0.10usdcad1.00680.00000.0000 1.00740.000.00-0.01-5.96
175460562008.01.25 12:54buy0.10usdcad1.00880.00000.0000 1.00690.000.00-0.04-18.87
175464252008.01.25 12:59sell0.10usdcad1.00670.00000.0000 1.00740.000.00-0.01-6.95
175464392008.01.25 12:59buy0.10gbpusd1.97940.00000.0000 1.98180.000.000.5124.00
175472512008.01.25 13:09sell0.10usdcad1.00470.00000.0000 1.00740.000.00-0.01-26.80
175479962008.01.25 13:21buy0.10eurusd1.47250.00000.0000 1.46710.000.00-0.22-54.00
175486652008.01.25 13:33sell0.10gbpusd1.97740.00000.0000 1.98220.000.00-0.86-48.00
175487102008.01.25 13:34buy0.10usdcad1.00670.00000.0000 1.00690.000.00-0.041.99
175494812008.01.25 13:50sell0.10eurusd1.47050.00000.0000 1.46730.000.00-0.0332.00
175501442008.01.25 14:00buy0.10usdcad1.00930.00000.0000 1.00690.000.00-0.04-23.84
175503382008.01.25 14:02buy0.10usdcad1.01140.00000.0000 1.00690.000.00-0.04-44.69
175504682008.01.25 14:04sell0.10usdcad1.00920.00000.0000 1.00740.000.00-0.0117.87
175520772008.01.25 14:22buy0.10eurusd1.47250.00000.0000 1.46710.000.00-0.22-54.00
175528772008.01.25 14:30buy0.10gbpusd1.97940.00000.0000 1.98180.000.000.5124.00
175529112008.01.25 14:30sell0.10usdcad1.00710.00000.0000 1.00740.000.00-0.01-2.98
175539362008.01.25 14:48buy0.10audusd0.88420.00000.0000 0.88020.000.000.39-40.00
175540172008.01.25 14:48buy0.10gbpusd1.98140.00000.0000 1.98180.000.000.514.00
175564362008.01.25 15:13sell0.10eurusd1.47050.00000.0000 1.46730.000.00-0.0332.00
175575452008.01.25 15:23buy0.10usdcad1.00910.00000.0000 1.00690.000.00-0.04-21.85
175575512008.01.25 15:24sell0.10audusd0.88220.00000.0000 0.88060.000.00-0.7216.00
175584132008.01.25 15:31buy0.10audusd0.88420.00000.0000 0.88020.000.000.39-40.00
175591062008.01.25 15:38sell0.10usdcad1.00710.00000.0000 1.00740.000.00-0.01-2.98
175594562008.01.25 15:44buy0.10gbpusd1.98340.00000.0000 1.98180.000.000.51-16.00
175600112008.01.25 15:52sell0.10audusd0.88220.00000.0000 0.88060.000.00-0.7216.00
175620752008.01.25 16:13sell0.10usdcad1.00510.00000.0000 1.00740.000.00-0.01-22.83
175621502008.01.25 16:14buy0.10audusd0.88420.00000.0000 0.88020.000.000.39-40.00
175627992008.01.25 16:25sell0.10usdcad1.00310.00000.0000 1.00740.000.00-0.01-42.68
175670852008.01.25 17:14buy0.10usdcad1.00510.00000.0000 1.00690.000.00-0.0417.88
175676992008.01.25 17:19sell0.10usdcad1.00310.00000.0000 1.00740.000.00-0.01-42.68
175682262008.01.25 17:26sell0.10gbpusd1.98140.00000.0000 1.98220.000.00-0.86-8.00
175682942008.01.25 17:26sell0.10eurusd1.46850.00000.0000 1.46730.000.00-0.0312.00
175687122008.01.25 17:30buy0.10eurusd1.47050.00000.0000 1.46710.000.00-0.22-34.00
175689802008.01.25 17:32buy0.10usdcad1.00510.00000.0000 1.00690.000.00-0.0417.88
175695372008.01.25 17:34sell0.10audusd0.88220.00000.0000 0.88060.000.00-0.7216.00
175713452008.01.25 17:54buy0.10gbpusd1.98350.00000.0000 1.98180.000.000.51-17.00
175734672008.01.25 18:12sell0.10audusd0.88020.00000.0000 0.88060.000.00-0.72-4.00
175738072008.01.25 18:14buy0.10usdcad1.00710.00000.0000 1.00690.000.00-0.04-1.99
175738692008.01.25 18:14sell0.10usdchf1.09470.00000.0000 1.09750.000.00-0.76-25.51
175740772008.01.25 18:17sell0.10usdcad1.00510.00000.0000 1.00740.000.00-0.01-22.83
175742532008.01.25 18:20buy0.10audusd0.88230.00000.0000 0.88020.000.000.39-21.00
175744762008.01.25 18:23sell0.10gbpusd1.98150.00000.0000 1.98220.000.00-0.86-7.00
175747262008.01.25 18:27sell0.10audusd0.88030.00000.0000 0.88060.000.00-0.72-3.00
175750672008.01.25 18:28sell0.10gbpusd1.97950.00000.0000 1.98220.000.00-0.86-27.00
175751432008.01.25 18:29buy0.10usdchf1.09670.00000.0000 1.09720.000.000.464.56
175757742008.01.25 18:36buy0.10audusd0.88230.00000.0000 0.88020.000.000.39-21.00
175766352008.01.25 18:49sell0.10eurusd1.46850.00000.0000 1.46730.000.00-0.0312.00
175766932008.01.25 18:49buy0.10usdchf1.09870.00000.0000 1.09720.000.000.46-13.67
175768312008.01.25 18:50sell0.10gbpusd1.97750.00000.0000 1.98220.000.00-0.86-47.00
175769942008.01.25 18:51sell0.10eurusd1.46650.00000.0000 1.46730.000.00-0.03-8.00
175773052008.01.25 18:54buy0.10gbpusd1.97960.00000.0000 1.98180.000.000.5122.00
175781252008.01.25 19:05buy0.10eurusd1.46850.00000.0000 1.46710.000.00-0.22-14.00
175790822008.01.25 19:32sell0.10audusd0.88030.00000.0000 0.88060.000.00-0.72-3.00
175798842008.01.25 19:52sell0.10eurusd1.46650.00000.0000 1.46730.000.00-0.03-8.00
175802932008.01.25 19:55sell0.10usdjpy106.920.000.00 106.840.000.00-1.147.49
175803252008.01.25 19:55sell0.10gbpusd1.97760.00000.0000 1.98220.000.00-0.86-46.00
175807712008.01.25 19:57sell0.10audusd0.87830.00000.0000 0.88060.000.00-0.72-23.00
175808682008.01.25 19:58sell0.10usdchf1.09670.00000.0000 1.09750.000.00-0.76-7.29
175809042008.01.25 19:59buy0.10usdcad1.00710.00000.0000 1.00690.000.00-0.04-1.99
175827982008.01.25 20:50buy0.10usdcad1.00910.00000.0000 1.00690.000.00-0.04-21.85
175829622008.01.25 20:55buy0.10gbpusd1.97960.00000.0000 1.98180.000.000.5122.00
175834622008.01.25 21:13sell0.10usdcad1.00710.00000.0000 1.00740.000.00-0.01-2.98
175840592008.01.25 21:38buy0.10usdjpy107.120.000.00 106.810.000.000.94-29.02
175844342008.01.25 21:53sell0.10usdjpy106.920.000.00 106.840.000.00-1.147.49
175846132008.01.25 21:58buy0.10gbpusd1.98160.00000.0000 1.98180.000.000.512.00
175846642008.01.25 21:59buy0.10audusd0.88030.00000.0000 0.88020.000.000.39-1.00
175851272008.01.25 22:19buy0.10usdjpy107.120.000.00 106.810.000.000.94-29.02
175853152008.01.25 22:29sell0.10usdcad1.00510.00000.0000 1.00740.000.00-0.01-22.83
175856862008.01.25 22:50sell0.10usdjpy106.920.000.00 106.840.000.00-1.147.49
175857072008.01.25 22:51buy0.10usdcad1.00710.00000.0000 1.00690.000.00-0.04-1.99
  0.00 0.00 -11.21 -934.36
 Floating P/L: -945.57
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 146.63 Floating P/L: -945.57 Margin: 438.36
Balance: 50 146.63 Equity: 49 201.06 Free Margin: 48 762.70
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 486.19 Gross Loss: 339.56 Total Net Profit: 146.63
Profit Factor: 1.43 Expected Payoff: 5.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 107.93 (0.22%) Relative Drawdown: 0.22% (107.93)
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (82.35%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (76.92%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (23.08%)
Largest profit trade: 65.45 loss trade: -86.97
Average profit trade: 24.31 loss trade: -56.59
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (112.88) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-86.97)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 112.88 (5) consecutive loss (count): -86.97 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1