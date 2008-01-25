|Account: 5213715
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 25, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17509567
|2008.01.25 06:10
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|17509888
|2008.01.25 06:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.25 07:11
|107.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.83
|17509896
|2008.01.25 06:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9781
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 07:19
|1.9796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|17510049
|2008.01.25 06:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0880
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 07:19
|1.0897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.60
|17514267
|2008.01.25 07:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0901
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 07:54
|1.0918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.57
|17514244
|2008.01.25 07:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9800
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 09:23
|1.9830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|17517977
|2008.01.25 08:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9780
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 09:23
|1.9835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.00
|17522727
|2008.01.25 09:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9800
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 09:23
|1.9831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.00
|17523089
|2008.01.25 09:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9821
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 09:23
|1.9833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|17513412
|2008.01.25 07:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.45
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.25 09:30
|107.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.80
|17524932
|2008.01.25 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.65
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.25 10:25
|107.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.77
|17517107
|2008.01.25 07:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0922
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 12:53
|1.0964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.31
|17519831
|2008.01.25 08:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0902
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 12:53
|1.0967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.27
|17526882
|2008.01.25 09:56
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0922
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 12:53
|1.0964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.31
|17541645
|2008.01.25 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0943
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 12:53
|1.0964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.15
|17545076
|2008.01.25 12:44
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0963
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 12:53
|1.0965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|17534301
|2008.01.25 10:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0943
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 12:53
|1.0964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.15
|17538154
|2008.01.25 11:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0923
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.25 12:53
|1.0967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.12
|17531666
|2008.01.25 10:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.25 19:55
|106.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.97
|17534867
|2008.01.25 10:44
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.66
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.25 19:55
|106.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.45
|17550492
|2008.01.25 14:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.46
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.25 19:55
|106.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.75
|17556168
|2008.01.25 15:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.66
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.25 19:55
|106.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.27
|17573818
|2008.01.25 18:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.05
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.25 19:55
|106.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.41
|17568907
|2008.01.25 17:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.46
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.25 19:55
|106.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.75
|17570153
|2008.01.25 17:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.25
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.25 19:55
|106.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.11
|17575668
|2008.01.25 18:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.25
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.25 19:55
|106.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.93
|17579418
|2008.01.25 19:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.05
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.25 19:55
|106.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|146.63
|Closed P/L:
|146.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17509885
|2008.01.25 06:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0051
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0074
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-22.83
|17509891
|2008.01.25 06:13
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8842
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|-40.00
|17509959
|2008.01.25 06:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4765
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4671
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-94.00
|17514270
|2008.01.25 07:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4745
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|72.00
|17519699
|2008.01.25 08:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4765
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4671
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-94.00
|17520887
|2008.01.25 08:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0071
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-1.99
|17522876
|2008.01.25 09:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0051
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0074
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-22.83
|17524294
|2008.01.25 09:24
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9836
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|-18.00
|17529663
|2008.01.25 10:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4745
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|72.00
|17534794
|2008.01.25 10:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9816
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-6.00
|17535722
|2008.01.25 10:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9796
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-26.00
|17536589
|2008.01.25 10:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0071
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-1.99
|17536748
|2008.01.25 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9816
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|2.00
|17536843
|2008.01.25 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9794
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-28.00
|17540675
|2008.01.25 11:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9814
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|4.00
|17541049
|2008.01.25 11:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|52.00
|17541279
|2008.01.25 11:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9794
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-28.00
|17542122
|2008.01.25 12:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0091
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-21.85
|17542219
|2008.01.25 12:10
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8806
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|16.00
|17543069
|2008.01.25 12:23
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8842
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|-40.00
|17544726
|2008.01.25 12:40
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8806
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|16.00
|17544986
|2008.01.25 12:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4705
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|32.00
|17545474
|2008.01.25 12:48
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9774
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-48.00
|17545973
|2008.01.25 12:53
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0967
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|4.56
|17546032
|2008.01.25 12:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0068
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0074
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-5.96
|17546056
|2008.01.25 12:54
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0088
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-18.87
|17546425
|2008.01.25 12:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0067
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0074
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-6.95
|17546439
|2008.01.25 12:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9794
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|24.00
|17547251
|2008.01.25 13:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0047
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0074
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-26.80
|17547996
|2008.01.25 13:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4671
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-54.00
|17548665
|2008.01.25 13:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9774
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-48.00
|17548710
|2008.01.25 13:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0067
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|1.99
|17549481
|2008.01.25 13:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4705
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|32.00
|17550144
|2008.01.25 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0093
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-23.84
|17550338
|2008.01.25 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0114
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-44.69
|17550468
|2008.01.25 14:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0092
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0074
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|17.87
|17552077
|2008.01.25 14:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4671
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-54.00
|17552877
|2008.01.25 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9794
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|24.00
|17552911
|2008.01.25 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0071
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0074
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.98
|17553936
|2008.01.25 14:48
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8842
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|-40.00
|17554017
|2008.01.25 14:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9814
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|4.00
|17556436
|2008.01.25 15:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4705
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|32.00
|17557545
|2008.01.25 15:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0091
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-21.85
|17557551
|2008.01.25 15:24
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8806
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|16.00
|17558413
|2008.01.25 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8842
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|-40.00
|17559106
|2008.01.25 15:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0071
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0074
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.98
|17559456
|2008.01.25 15:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9834
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|-16.00
|17560011
|2008.01.25 15:52
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8806
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|16.00
|17562075
|2008.01.25 16:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0051
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0074
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-22.83
|17562150
|2008.01.25 16:14
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8842
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|-40.00
|17562799
|2008.01.25 16:25
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0031
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0074
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-42.68
|17567085
|2008.01.25 17:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0051
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|17.88
|17567699
|2008.01.25 17:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0031
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0074
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-42.68
|17568226
|2008.01.25 17:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9814
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-8.00
|17568294
|2008.01.25 17:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4685
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|12.00
|17568712
|2008.01.25 17:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4705
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4671
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-34.00
|17568980
|2008.01.25 17:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0051
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|17.88
|17569537
|2008.01.25 17:34
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8806
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|16.00
|17571345
|2008.01.25 17:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9835
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|-17.00
|17573467
|2008.01.25 18:12
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8802
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8806
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-4.00
|17573807
|2008.01.25 18:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0071
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-1.99
|17573869
|2008.01.25 18:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0947
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0975
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|-25.51
|17574077
|2008.01.25 18:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0051
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0074
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-22.83
|17574253
|2008.01.25 18:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8823
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|-21.00
|17574476
|2008.01.25 18:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9815
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-7.00
|17574726
|2008.01.25 18:27
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8803
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8806
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-3.00
|17575067
|2008.01.25 18:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9795
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-27.00
|17575143
|2008.01.25 18:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0967
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|4.56
|17575774
|2008.01.25 18:36
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8823
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|-21.00
|17576635
|2008.01.25 18:49
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4685
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|12.00
|17576693
|2008.01.25 18:49
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0987
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|-13.67
|17576831
|2008.01.25 18:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9775
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-47.00
|17576994
|2008.01.25 18:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4665
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-8.00
|17577305
|2008.01.25 18:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9796
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|22.00
|17578125
|2008.01.25 19:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4685
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4671
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-14.00
|17579082
|2008.01.25 19:32
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8803
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8806
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-3.00
|17579884
|2008.01.25 19:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4665
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4673
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-8.00
|17580293
|2008.01.25 19:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|106.92
|0.00
|0.00
|106.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.14
|7.49
|17580325
|2008.01.25 19:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9776
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|-46.00
|17580771
|2008.01.25 19:57
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8783
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8806
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-23.00
|17580868
|2008.01.25 19:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0967
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0975
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|-7.29
|17580904
|2008.01.25 19:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0071
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-1.99
|17582798
|2008.01.25 20:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0091
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-21.85
|17582962
|2008.01.25 20:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9796
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|22.00
|17583462
|2008.01.25 21:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0071
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0074
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.98
|17584059
|2008.01.25 21:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.12
|0.00
|0.00
|106.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.94
|-29.02
|17584434
|2008.01.25 21:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|106.92
|0.00
|0.00
|106.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.14
|7.49
|17584613
|2008.01.25 21:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9816
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|2.00
|17584664
|2008.01.25 21:59
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8803
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|-1.00
|17585127
|2008.01.25 22:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.12
|0.00
|0.00
|106.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.94
|-29.02
|17585315
|2008.01.25 22:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0051
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0074
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-22.83
|17585686
|2008.01.25 22:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|106.92
|0.00
|0.00
|106.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.14
|7.49
|17585707
|2008.01.25 22:51
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0071
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-1.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.21
|-934.36
|Floating P/L:
|-945.57
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|146.63
|Floating P/L:
|-945.57
|Margin:
|438.36
|Balance:
|50 146.63
|Equity:
|49 201.06
|Free Margin:
|48 762.70
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|486.19
|Gross Loss:
|339.56
|Total Net Profit:
|146.63
|Profit Factor:
|1.43
|Expected Payoff:
|5.64
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|107.93 (0.22%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.22% (107.93)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (82.35%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (76.92%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (23.08%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|65.45
|loss trade:
|-86.97
|Average
|profit trade:
|24.31
|loss trade:
|-56.59
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (112.88)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-86.97)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|112.88 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-86.97 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1