Strategy Tester Report
TimeBasedEA
MetaQuotes-Demo (Build 211)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2007.10.01 00:00 - 2008.01.15 23:59 (2007.10.01 - 2008.01.16)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersMagicNumber=20080122; TakeProfit=34; StopLoss=55; Lots=0.1; OpenTradeTime=300; OpenBuy=true; OpenSell=false; NumBuys=1; NumSells=1; Slippage=3;
Bars in test4512Ticks modelled8020Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit438.35Gross profit780.35Gross loss-342.00
Profit factor2.28Expected payoff15.12
Absolute drawdown8.00Maximal drawdown227.00 (2.17%)Relative drawdown2.17% (227.00)
Total trades29Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)29 (79.31%)
Profit trades (% of total)23 (79.31%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (20.69%)
Largestprofit trade34.00loss trade-57.00
Averageprofit trade33.93loss trade-57.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)9 (306.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)3 (-171.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)306.00 (9)consecutive loss (count of losses)-171.00 (3)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.10.04 03:00buy10.101.40941.40371.4128
22007.10.04 12:30t/p10.101.41281.40371.412834.0010034.00
32007.10.11 03:00buy20.101.41441.40871.4178
42007.10.11 08:30t/p20.101.41781.40871.417834.0010068.00
52007.10.17 03:00buy30.101.41731.41161.4207
62007.10.17 15:00t/p30.101.42071.41161.420734.0010102.00
72007.10.18 03:00buy40.101.42071.41501.4241
82007.10.18 09:00t/p40.101.42411.41501.424134.0010136.00
92007.10.23 03:00buy50.101.41911.41341.4225
102007.10.23 13:30t/p50.101.42251.41341.422534.0010170.00
112007.10.26 03:00buy60.101.43271.42701.4361
122007.10.26 09:00t/p60.101.43611.42701.436134.0010204.00
132007.10.31 03:00buy70.101.44371.43801.4471
142007.10.31 17:30t/p70.101.44711.43801.447134.0010238.00
152007.11.02 03:00buy80.101.44341.43771.4468
162007.11.02 08:30t/p80.101.44681.43771.446834.0010272.00
172007.11.06 03:00buy90.101.44771.44201.4511
182007.11.06 08:00t/p90.101.45111.44201.451134.0010306.00
192007.11.12 03:00buy100.101.46461.45891.4680
202007.11.12 10:30s/l100.101.45891.45891.4680-57.0010249.00
212007.11.13 03:00buy110.101.45771.45201.4611
222007.11.13 08:00t/p110.101.46111.45201.461134.0010283.00
232007.11.14 03:00buy120.101.46441.45871.4678
242007.11.14 11:00t/p120.101.46781.45871.467834.0010317.00
252007.11.15 03:00buy130.101.46621.46051.4696
262007.11.15 08:00t/p130.101.46961.46051.469634.0010351.00
272007.11.21 03:00buy140.101.48211.47641.4855
282007.11.21 21:30t/p140.101.48551.47641.485534.0010385.00
292007.11.22 03:00buy150.101.48591.48021.4893
302007.11.23 03:00t/p150.101.48931.48021.489333.4510418.45
312007.11.23 03:00buy160.101.49161.48591.4950
322007.11.23 04:00t/p160.101.49501.48591.495034.0010452.45
332007.11.29 03:00buy170.101.48281.47711.4862
342007.11.29 09:30s/l170.101.47711.47711.4862-57.0010395.45
352007.12.03 03:00buy180.101.46631.46061.4697
362007.12.03 08:30t/p180.101.46971.46061.469734.0010429.45
372007.12.05 03:00buy190.101.47551.46981.4789
382007.12.05 09:30s/l190.101.46981.46981.4789-57.0010372.45
392007.12.10 03:00buy200.101.46481.45911.4682
402007.12.10 12:30t/p200.101.46821.45911.468234.0010406.45
412007.12.14 03:00buy210.101.46261.45691.4660
422007.12.14 10:30s/l210.101.45691.45691.4660-57.0010349.45
432007.12.17 03:00buy220.101.44361.43791.4470
442007.12.17 09:30s/l220.101.43791.43791.4470-57.0010292.45
452007.12.19 03:00buy230.101.44131.43561.4447
462007.12.19 18:00s/l230.101.43561.43561.4447-57.0010235.45
472007.12.21 03:00buy240.101.43471.42901.4381
482007.12.21 08:00t/p240.101.43811.42901.438134.0010269.45
492007.12.24 03:00buy250.101.43881.43311.4422
502007.12.26 11:00t/p250.101.44221.43311.442232.9010302.35
512007.12.27 03:00buy260.101.44791.44221.4513
522007.12.27 07:30t/p260.101.45131.44221.451334.0010336.35
532007.12.28 03:00buy270.101.46071.45501.4641
542007.12.28 09:00t/p270.101.46411.45501.464134.0010370.35
552008.01.03 03:00buy280.101.47161.46591.4750
562008.01.03 12:00t/p280.101.47501.46591.475034.0010404.35
572008.01.04 03:00buy290.101.47511.46941.4785
582008.01.04 15:00t/p290.101.47851.46941.478534.0010438.35