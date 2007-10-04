Strategy Tester Report
TimeBasedEA
MetaQuotes-Demo (Build 211)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2007.10.01 00:00 - 2008.01.15 23:59 (2007.10.01 - 2008.01.16)
|Model
|Open prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|MagicNumber=20080122; TakeProfit=34; StopLoss=55; Lots=0.1; OpenTradeTime=300; OpenBuy=true;
OpenSell=false;
NumBuys=1; NumSells=1; Slippage=3;
|Bars in test
|4512
|Ticks modelled
|8020
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|438.35
|Gross profit
|780.35
|Gross loss
|-342.00
|Profit factor
|2.28
|Expected payoff
|15.12
|Absolute drawdown
|8.00
|Maximal drawdown
|227.00 (2.17%)
|Relative drawdown
|2.17% (227.00)
|Total trades
|29
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|29 (79.31%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|23 (79.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (20.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|34.00
|loss trade
|-57.00
|Average
|profit trade
|33.93
|loss trade
|-57.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (306.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-171.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|306.00 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-171.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.10.04 03:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.4094
|1.4037
|1.4128
|2
|2007.10.04 12:30
|t/p
|1
|0.10
|1.4128
|1.4037
|1.4128
|34.00
|10034.00
|3
|2007.10.11 03:00
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.4144
|1.4087
|1.4178
|4
|2007.10.11 08:30
|t/p
|2
|0.10
|1.4178
|1.4087
|1.4178
|34.00
|10068.00
|5
|2007.10.17 03:00
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.4173
|1.4116
|1.4207
|6
|2007.10.17 15:00
|t/p
|3
|0.10
|1.4207
|1.4116
|1.4207
|34.00
|10102.00
|7
|2007.10.18 03:00
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.4207
|1.4150
|1.4241
|8
|2007.10.18 09:00
|t/p
|4
|0.10
|1.4241
|1.4150
|1.4241
|34.00
|10136.00
|9
|2007.10.23 03:00
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.4191
|1.4134
|1.4225
|10
|2007.10.23 13:30
|t/p
|5
|0.10
|1.4225
|1.4134
|1.4225
|34.00
|10170.00
|11
|2007.10.26 03:00
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.4327
|1.4270
|1.4361
|12
|2007.10.26 09:00
|t/p
|6
|0.10
|1.4361
|1.4270
|1.4361
|34.00
|10204.00
|13
|2007.10.31 03:00
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.4437
|1.4380
|1.4471
|14
|2007.10.31 17:30
|t/p
|7
|0.10
|1.4471
|1.4380
|1.4471
|34.00
|10238.00
|15
|2007.11.02 03:00
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.4434
|1.4377
|1.4468
|16
|2007.11.02 08:30
|t/p
|8
|0.10
|1.4468
|1.4377
|1.4468
|34.00
|10272.00
|17
|2007.11.06 03:00
|buy
|9
|0.10
|1.4477
|1.4420
|1.4511
|18
|2007.11.06 08:00
|t/p
|9
|0.10
|1.4511
|1.4420
|1.4511
|34.00
|10306.00
|19
|2007.11.12 03:00
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.4646
|1.4589
|1.4680
|20
|2007.11.12 10:30
|s/l
|10
|0.10
|1.4589
|1.4589
|1.4680
|-57.00
|10249.00
|21
|2007.11.13 03:00
|buy
|11
|0.10
|1.4577
|1.4520
|1.4611
|22
|2007.11.13 08:00
|t/p
|11
|0.10
|1.4611
|1.4520
|1.4611
|34.00
|10283.00
|23
|2007.11.14 03:00
|buy
|12
|0.10
|1.4644
|1.4587
|1.4678
|24
|2007.11.14 11:00
|t/p
|12
|0.10
|1.4678
|1.4587
|1.4678
|34.00
|10317.00
|25
|2007.11.15 03:00
|buy
|13
|0.10
|1.4662
|1.4605
|1.4696
|26
|2007.11.15 08:00
|t/p
|13
|0.10
|1.4696
|1.4605
|1.4696
|34.00
|10351.00
|27
|2007.11.21 03:00
|buy
|14
|0.10
|1.4821
|1.4764
|1.4855
|28
|2007.11.21 21:30
|t/p
|14
|0.10
|1.4855
|1.4764
|1.4855
|34.00
|10385.00
|29
|2007.11.22 03:00
|buy
|15
|0.10
|1.4859
|1.4802
|1.4893
|30
|2007.11.23 03:00
|t/p
|15
|0.10
|1.4893
|1.4802
|1.4893
|33.45
|10418.45
|31
|2007.11.23 03:00
|buy
|16
|0.10
|1.4916
|1.4859
|1.4950
|32
|2007.11.23 04:00
|t/p
|16
|0.10
|1.4950
|1.4859
|1.4950
|34.00
|10452.45
|33
|2007.11.29 03:00
|buy
|17
|0.10
|1.4828
|1.4771
|1.4862
|34
|2007.11.29 09:30
|s/l
|17
|0.10
|1.4771
|1.4771
|1.4862
|-57.00
|10395.45
|35
|2007.12.03 03:00
|buy
|18
|0.10
|1.4663
|1.4606
|1.4697
|36
|2007.12.03 08:30
|t/p
|18
|0.10
|1.4697
|1.4606
|1.4697
|34.00
|10429.45
|37
|2007.12.05 03:00
|buy
|19
|0.10
|1.4755
|1.4698
|1.4789
|38
|2007.12.05 09:30
|s/l
|19
|0.10
|1.4698
|1.4698
|1.4789
|-57.00
|10372.45
|39
|2007.12.10 03:00
|buy
|20
|0.10
|1.4648
|1.4591
|1.4682
|40
|2007.12.10 12:30
|t/p
|20
|0.10
|1.4682
|1.4591
|1.4682
|34.00
|10406.45
|41
|2007.12.14 03:00
|buy
|21
|0.10
|1.4626
|1.4569
|1.4660
|42
|2007.12.14 10:30
|s/l
|21
|0.10
|1.4569
|1.4569
|1.4660
|-57.00
|10349.45
|43
|2007.12.17 03:00
|buy
|22
|0.10
|1.4436
|1.4379
|1.4470
|44
|2007.12.17 09:30
|s/l
|22
|0.10
|1.4379
|1.4379
|1.4470
|-57.00
|10292.45
|45
|2007.12.19 03:00
|buy
|23
|0.10
|1.4413
|1.4356
|1.4447
|46
|2007.12.19 18:00
|s/l
|23
|0.10
|1.4356
|1.4356
|1.4447
|-57.00
|10235.45
|47
|2007.12.21 03:00
|buy
|24
|0.10
|1.4347
|1.4290
|1.4381
|48
|2007.12.21 08:00
|t/p
|24
|0.10
|1.4381
|1.4290
|1.4381
|34.00
|10269.45
|49
|2007.12.24 03:00
|buy
|25
|0.10
|1.4388
|1.4331
|1.4422
|50
|2007.12.26 11:00
|t/p
|25
|0.10
|1.4422
|1.4331
|1.4422
|32.90
|10302.35
|51
|2007.12.27 03:00
|buy
|26
|0.10
|1.4479
|1.4422
|1.4513
|52
|2007.12.27 07:30
|t/p
|26
|0.10
|1.4513
|1.4422
|1.4513
|34.00
|10336.35
|53
|2007.12.28 03:00
|buy
|27
|0.10
|1.4607
|1.4550
|1.4641
|54
|2007.12.28 09:00
|t/p
|27
|0.10
|1.4641
|1.4550
|1.4641
|34.00
|10370.35
|55
|2008.01.03 03:00
|buy
|28
|0.10
|1.4716
|1.4659
|1.4750
|56
|2008.01.03 12:00
|t/p
|28
|0.10
|1.4750
|1.4659
|1.4750
|34.00
|10404.35
|57
|2008.01.04 03:00
|buy
|29
|0.10
|1.4751
|1.4694
|1.4785
|58
|2008.01.04 15:00
|t/p
|29
|0.10
|1.4785
|1.4694
|1.4785
|34.00
|10438.35