Strategy Tester Report
TFX v1_4
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 211)
|Symbol
|EURUSDm (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2007.08.06 19:25 - 2007.12.31 18:55 (2007.01.01 - 2008.01.01)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Start_Lot_Size=0.1; Lot_Size_Increment=0.1; Auto_Restart=true;
Double_Lotsize=false;
Max_Trades=50; Close_All_Max=false;
Next_Trade=15; Close_By_Percent=false;
TP_Percent=5; SL_Percent=10; Close_By_Profit=10; Close_By_StopLoss=300; MA_Period=7; Timeframe=5; Use_Manual_Entry=false;
Manual_Long=0; Manual_Short=0; Slippage=5; Number_Of_Tries=5;
|Bars in test
|28976
|Ticks modelled
|842401
|Modelling quality
|30.39%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|-418.08
|Gross profit
|4858.42
|Gross loss
|-5276.50
|Profit factor
|0.92
|Expected payoff
|-4.35
|Absolute drawdown
|418.08
|Maximal drawdown
|481.97 (85.47%)
|Relative drawdown
|85.47% (481.97)
|Total trades
|96
|Short positions (won %)
|57 (84.21%)
|Long positions (won %)
|39 (28.21%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|59 (61.46%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|37 (38.54%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|1027.29
|loss trade
|-990.59
|Average
|profit trade
|82.35
|loss trade
|-142.61
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|8 (86.34)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-561.74)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1042.69 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-990.59 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.08.06 19:25
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.3792
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2007.08.06 23:10
|buy
|2
|0.20
|1.3807
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3
|2007.08.07 07:19
|sell
|3
|0.30
|1.3792
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2007.08.07 07:35
|buy
|4
|0.40
|1.3807
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5
|2007.08.07 08:53
|sell
|5
|0.50
|1.3792
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2007.08.07 12:50
|sell
|6
|0.60
|1.3777
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7
|2007.08.07 13:27
|sell
|7
|0.70
|1.3761
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2007.08.07 13:28
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.3760
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3.20
|503.20
|9
|2007.08.07 13:28
|close
|2
|0.20
|1.3758
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-9.87
|493.33
|10
|2007.08.07 13:28
|close
|3
|0.30
|1.3760
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9.60
|502.93
|11
|2007.08.07 13:28
|close
|4
|0.40
|1.3758
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-19.60
|483.33
|12
|2007.08.07 13:28
|close
|5
|0.50
|1.3760
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16.00
|499.33
|13
|2007.08.07 13:28
|close
|6
|0.60
|1.3760
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10.20
|509.53
|14
|2007.08.07 13:28
|close
|7
|0.70
|1.3760
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.70
|510.23
|15
|2007.08.07 13:28
|sell
|8
|0.10
|1.3757
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2007.08.07 13:45
|buy
|9
|0.20
|1.3773
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17
|2007.08.07 15:40
|sell
|10
|0.30
|1.3758
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2007.08.07 15:52
|sell
|11
|0.40
|1.3742
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19
|2007.08.07 18:10
|buy
|12
|0.50
|1.3758
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2007.08.07 18:13
|sell
|13
|0.60
|1.3742
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21
|2007.08.07 18:18
|buy
|14
|0.70
|1.3758
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2007.08.07 18:19
|sell
|15
|0.80
|1.3737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|23
|2007.08.07 18:25
|buy
|16
|0.90
|1.3752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2007.08.07 18:37
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.3767
|0.0000
|0.0000
|25
|2007.08.07 19:35
|sell
|18
|1.10
|1.3752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2007.08.07 20:50
|sell
|19
|1.20
|1.3737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|27
|2007.08.07 23:41
|buy
|20
|1.30
|1.3752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2007.08.08 06:12
|sell
|21
|1.40
|1.3737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|29
|2007.08.08 06:17
|sell
|22
|1.50
|1.3721
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2007.08.08 07:10
|buy
|23
|1.60
|1.3737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|31
|2007.08.09 12:44
|sell
|24
|1.70
|1.3690
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|8
|0.10
|1.3670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8.71
|518.95
|33
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|9
|0.20
|1.3668
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-21.28
|497.67
|34
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|10
|0.30
|1.3670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26.44
|524.11
|35
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|11
|0.40
|1.3670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28.86
|552.97
|36
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|12
|0.50
|1.3668
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-45.70
|507.27
|37
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|13
|0.60
|1.3670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|43.28
|550.55
|38
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|14
|0.70
|1.3668
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-63.98
|486.57
|39
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|15
|0.80
|1.3670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|53.71
|540.28
|40
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|16
|0.90
|1.3668
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-76.86
|463.42
|41
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|17
|1.00
|1.3668
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-100.40
|363.02
|42
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|18
|1.10
|1.3670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|90.35
|453.38
|43
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|19
|1.20
|1.3670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|80.57
|533.94
|44
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|20
|1.30
|1.3668
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-111.02
|422.92
|45
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|21
|1.40
|1.3670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|93.95
|516.87
|46
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|22
|1.50
|1.3670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|76.66
|593.53
|47
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|23
|1.60
|1.3668
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-112.08
|481.45
|48
|2007.08.09 12:57
|close
|24
|1.70
|1.3670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|34.00
|515.45
|49
|2007.08.09 12:57
|sell
|25
|0.10
|1.3667
|0.0000
|0.0000
|50
|2007.08.09 13:25
|buy
|26
|0.20
|1.3682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|51
|2007.08.09 13:40
|buy
|27
|0.30
|1.3698
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52
|2007.08.09 15:13
|buy
|28
|0.40
|1.3713
|0.0000
|0.0000
|53
|2007.08.09 15:23
|sell
|29
|0.50
|1.3698
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54
|2007.08.09 19:04
|sell
|30
|0.60
|1.3682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|55
|2007.08.09 23:32
|sell
|31
|0.70
|1.3667
|0.0000
|0.0000
|56
|2007.08.10 05:37
|sell
|32
|0.80
|1.3652
|0.0000
|0.0000
|57
|2007.08.10 05:58
|buy
|33
|0.90
|1.3667
|0.0000
|0.0000
|58
|2007.08.10 06:47
|buy
|34
|1.00
|1.3682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|59
|2007.08.10 07:13
|buy
|35
|1.10
|1.3698
|0.0000
|0.0000
|60
|2007.08.10 07:27
|sell
|36
|1.20
|1.3682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|61
|2007.08.10 09:02
|buy
|37
|1.30
|1.3698
|0.0000
|0.0000
|62
|2007.08.10 10:19
|sell
|38
|1.40
|1.3682
|0.0000
|0.0000
|63
|2007.08.10 10:25
|sell
|39
|1.50
|1.3667
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64
|2007.08.10 10:58
|sell
|40
|1.60
|1.3652
|0.0000
|0.0000
|65
|2007.08.13 14:03
|sell
|41
|1.70
|1.3635
|0.0000
|0.0000
|66
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|25
|0.10
|1.3632
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3.51
|518.96
|67
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|26
|0.20
|1.3630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-10.54
|508.42
|68
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|27
|0.30
|1.3630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-20.61
|487.81
|69
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|28
|0.40
|1.3630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-33.48
|454.33
|70
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|29
|0.50
|1.3632
|0.0000
|0.0000
|33.03
|487.36
|71
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|30
|0.60
|1.3632
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30.04
|517.40
|72
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|31
|0.70
|1.3632
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24.55
|541.95
|73
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|32
|0.80
|1.3632
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16.03
|557.98
|74
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|33
|0.90
|1.3630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-33.61
|524.36
|75
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|34
|1.00
|1.3630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-52.35
|472.01
|76
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|35
|1.10
|1.3630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-75.19
|396.83
|77
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|36
|1.20
|1.3632
|0.0000
|0.0000
|60.04
|456.87
|78
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|37
|1.30
|1.3630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-88.86
|368.02
|79
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|38
|1.40
|1.3632
|0.0000
|0.0000
|70.05
|438.07
|80
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|39
|1.50
|1.3632
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52.55
|490.62
|81
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|40
|1.60
|1.3632
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32.06
|522.67
|82
|2007.08.13 14:06
|close
|41
|1.70
|1.3632
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5.10
|527.77
|83
|2007.08.13 14:06
|sell
|42
|0.10
|1.3631
|0.0000
|0.0000
|84
|2007.08.13 14:53
|sell
|43
|0.20
|1.3616
|0.0000
|0.0000
|85
|2007.08.13 15:27
|buy
|44
|0.30
|1.3631
|0.0000
|0.0000
|86
|2007.08.13 17:35
|sell
|45
|0.40
|1.3616
|0.0000
|0.0000
|87
|2007.08.14 06:57
|sell
|46
|0.50
|1.3600
|0.0000
|0.0000
|88
|2007.08.14 07:42
|close
|42
|0.10
|1.3591
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4.00
|531.78
|89
|2007.08.14 07:42
|close
|43
|0.20
|1.3591
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5.01
|536.78
|90
|2007.08.14 07:42
|close
|44
|0.30
|1.3589
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-12.71
|524.08
|91
|2007.08.14 07:42
|close
|45
|0.40
|1.3591
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10.01
|534.09
|92
|2007.08.14 07:42
|close
|46
|0.50
|1.3591
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4.50
|538.59
|93
|2007.08.14 07:42
|sell
|47
|0.10
|1.3590
|0.0000
|0.0000
|94
|2007.08.14 07:52
|sell
|48
|0.20
|1.3575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|95
|2007.08.14 08:40
|buy
|49
|0.30
|1.3590
|0.0000
|0.0000
|96
|2007.08.14 08:47
|sell
|50
|0.40
|1.3575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|97
|2007.08.14 08:58
|buy
|51
|0.50
|1.3590
|0.0000
|0.0000
|98
|2007.08.14 09:17
|sell
|52
|0.60
|1.3575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|99
|2007.08.14 09:55
|buy
|53
|0.70
|1.3590
|0.0000
|0.0000
|100
|2007.08.14 12:38
|sell
|54
|0.80
|1.3575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|101
|2007.08.14 17:46
|sell
|55
|0.90
|1.3559
|0.0000
|0.0000
|102
|2007.08.14 17:57
|sell
|56
|1.00
|1.3544
|0.0000
|0.0000
|103
|2007.08.14 17:57
|close
|47
|0.10
|1.3543
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4.70
|543.29
|104
|2007.08.14 17:57
|close
|48
|0.20
|1.3543
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.40
|549.69
|105
|2007.08.14 17:57
|close
|49
|0.30
|1.3541
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-14.70
|534.99
|106
|2007.08.14 17:57
|close
|50
|0.40
|1.3543
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12.80
|547.79
|107
|2007.08.14 17:57
|close
|51
|0.50
|1.3541
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-24.50
|523.29
|108
|2007.08.14 17:57
|close
|52
|0.60
|1.3543
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19.20
|542.49
|109
|2007.08.14 17:57
|close
|53
|0.70
|1.3541
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-34.30
|508.19
|110
|2007.08.14 17:57
|close
|54
|0.80
|1.3543
|0.0000
|0.0000
|25.60
|533.79
|111
|2007.08.14 17:57
|close
|55
|0.90
|1.3543
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14.40
|548.19
|112
|2007.08.14 17:57
|close
|56
|1.00
|1.3543
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.00
|549.19
|113
|2007.08.14 17:57
|sell
|57
|0.10
|1.3542
|0.0000
|0.0000
|114
|2007.08.15 00:18
|sell
|58
|0.20
|1.3527
|0.0000
|0.0000
|115
|2007.08.15 04:22
|sell
|59
|0.30
|1.3512
|0.0000
|0.0000
|116
|2007.08.15 04:32
|close
|57
|0.10
|1.3505
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3.70
|552.90
|117
|2007.08.15 04:32
|close
|58
|0.20
|1.3505
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4.40
|557.30
|118
|2007.08.15 04:32
|close
|59
|0.30
|1.3505
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.10
|559.40
|119
|2007.08.15 04:32
|sell
|60
|0.10
|1.3502
|0.0000
|0.0000
|120
|2007.08.15 05:46
|sell
|61
|0.20
|1.3487
|0.0000
|0.0000
|121
|2007.08.15 06:45
|buy
|62
|0.30
|1.3502
|0.0000
|0.0000
|122
|2007.08.15 07:02
|sell
|63
|0.40
|1.3487
|0.0000
|0.0000
|123
|2007.08.15 07:07
|buy
|64
|0.50
|1.3502
|0.0000
|0.0000
|124
|2007.08.15 07:21
|sell
|65
|0.60
|1.3487
|0.0000
|0.0000
|125
|2007.08.15 07:42
|buy
|66
|0.70
|1.3502
|0.0000
|0.0000
|126
|2007.08.15 08:00
|sell
|67
|0.80
|1.3487
|0.0000
|0.0000
|127
|2007.08.15 09:15
|buy
|68
|0.90
|1.3502
|0.0000
|0.0000
|128
|2007.08.15 10:12
|sell
|69
|1.00
|1.3487
|0.0000
|0.0000
|129
|2007.08.15 11:10
|sell
|70
|1.10
|1.3472
|0.0000
|0.0000
|130
|2007.08.15 11:20
|buy
|71
|1.20
|1.3487
|0.0000
|0.0000
|131
|2007.08.15 11:33
|sell
|72
|1.30
|1.3472
|0.0000
|0.0000
|132
|2007.08.15 12:59
|sell
|73
|1.40
|1.3457
|0.0000
|0.0000
|133
|2007.08.15 13:11
|buy
|74
|1.50
|1.3472
|0.0000
|0.0000
|134
|2007.08.15 13:55
|buy
|75
|1.60
|1.3487
|0.0000
|0.0000
|135
|2007.08.15 14:27
|buy
|76
|1.70
|1.3502
|0.0000
|0.0000
|136
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|60
|0.10
|1.3375
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12.71
|572.11
|137
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|61
|0.20
|1.3375
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22.42
|594.53
|138
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|62
|0.30
|1.3373
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-39.02
|555.51
|139
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|63
|0.40
|1.3375
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44.84
|600.35
|140
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|64
|0.50
|1.3373
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-65.03
|535.33
|141
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|65
|0.60
|1.3375
|0.0000
|0.0000
|67.26
|602.59
|142
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|66
|0.70
|1.3373
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-91.03
|511.56
|143
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|67
|0.80
|1.3375
|0.0000
|0.0000
|89.68
|601.24
|144
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|68
|0.90
|1.3373
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-117.04
|484.20
|145
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|69
|1.00
|1.3375
|0.0000
|0.0000
|112.11
|596.30
|146
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|70
|1.10
|1.3375
|0.0000
|0.0000
|106.82
|703.12
|147
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|71
|1.20
|1.3373
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-138.06
|565.06
|148
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|72
|1.30
|1.3375
|0.0000
|0.0000
|126.24
|691.29
|149
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|73
|1.40
|1.3375
|0.0000
|0.0000
|114.95
|806.24
|150
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|74
|1.50
|1.3373
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-150.07
|656.17
|151
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|75
|1.60
|1.3373
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-184.08
|472.09
|152
|2007.08.16 10:35
|close
|76
|1.70
|1.3373
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-221.09
|251.00
|153
|2007.08.16 10:35
|sell
|77
|0.10
|1.3372
|0.0000
|0.0000
|154
|2007.08.16 10:37
|buy
|78
|0.20
|1.3387
|0.0000
|0.0000
|155
|2007.08.16 10:52
|buy
|79
|0.30
|1.3402
|0.0000
|0.0000
|156
|2007.08.16 10:58
|sell
|80
|0.40
|1.3387
|0.0000
|0.0000
|157
|2007.08.16 11:31
|buy
|81
|0.50
|1.3402
|0.0000
|0.0000
|158
|2007.08.16 11:40
|buy
|82
|0.60
|1.3418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|159
|2007.08.16 11:58
|sell
|83
|0.70
|1.3402
|0.0000
|0.0000
|160
|2007.08.16 12:27
|buy
|84
|0.80
|1.3418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|161
|2007.08.16 13:44
|buy
|85
|0.90
|1.3433
|0.0000
|0.0000
|162
|2007.08.16 13:45
|close
|77
|0.10
|1.3437
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-6.50
|244.50
|163
|2007.08.16 13:45
|close
|78
|0.20
|1.3435
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9.60
|254.10
|164
|2007.08.16 13:45
|close
|79
|0.30
|1.3435
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9.90
|264.00
|165
|2007.08.16 13:45
|close
|80
|0.40
|1.3437
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-20.00
|244.00
|166
|2007.08.16 13:45
|close
|81
|0.50
|1.3435
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16.50
|260.50
|167
|2007.08.16 13:45
|close
|82
|0.60
|1.3435
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10.20
|270.70
|168
|2007.08.16 13:45
|close
|83
|0.70
|1.3437
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-24.50
|246.20
|169
|2007.08.16 13:45
|close
|84
|0.80
|1.3435
|0.0000
|0.0000
|13.60
|259.80
|170
|2007.08.16 13:45
|close
|85
|0.90
|1.3435
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.80
|261.60
|171
|2007.08.16 13:45
|buy
|86
|0.10
|1.3436
|0.0000
|0.0000
|172
|2007.08.16 13:57
|sell
|87
|0.20
|1.3420
|0.0000
|0.0000
|173
|2007.08.16 14:21
|sell
|88
|0.30
|1.3405
|0.0000
|0.0000
|174
|2007.08.16 16:00
|sell
|89
|0.40
|1.3390
|0.0000
|0.0000
|175
|2007.08.16 16:03
|buy
|90
|0.50
|1.3405
|0.0000
|0.0000
|176
|2007.08.16 16:08
|sell
|91
|0.60
|1.3390
|0.0000
|0.0000
|177
|2007.08.16 17:13
|buy
|92
|0.70
|1.3405
|0.0000
|0.0000
|178
|2007.08.16 17:28
|sell
|93
|0.80
|1.3390
|0.0000
|0.0000
|179
|2007.08.16 17:36
|buy
|94
|0.90
|1.3405
|0.0000
|0.0000
|180
|2007.08.16 17:48
|sell
|95
|1.00
|1.3390
|0.0000
|0.0000
|181
|2007.08.16 18:02
|buy
|96
|1.10
|1.3405
|0.0000
|0.0000
|182
|2007.12.20 00:00
|close at stop
|96
|1.10
|1.4383
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1027.29
|1288.89
|183
|2007.12.20 00:00
|close at stop
|95
|1.00
|1.4385
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-990.59
|298.30
|184
|2007.12.20 00:00
|close at stop
|94
|0.90
|1.4383
|0.0000
|0.0000
|840.51
|1138.81
|185
|2007.12.20 00:00
|close at stop
|93
|0.80
|1.4385
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-792.47
|346.34
|186
|2007.12.20 00:00
|close at stop
|92
|0.70
|1.4383
|0.0000
|0.0000
|653.73
|1000.07
|187
|2007.12.20 00:00
|close at stop
|91
|0.60
|1.4385
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-594.35
|405.71
|188
|2007.12.20 00:00
|close at stop
|90
|0.50
|1.4383
|0.0000
|0.0000
|466.95
|872.66
|189
|2007.12.20 00:00
|close at stop
|89
|0.40
|1.4385
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-396.24
|476.43
|190
|2007.12.20 00:00
|close at stop
|88
|0.30
|1.4385
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-292.68
|183.75
|191
|2007.12.20 00:00
|close at stop
|87
|0.20
|1.4385
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-192.12
|-8.37
|192
|2007.12.20 00:00
|close at stop
|86
|0.10
|1.4383
|0.0000
|0.0000
|90.29
|81.92