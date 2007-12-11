Strategy Tester Report
TFX v1_3
FXDD-MT4 Demo Server (Build 211)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2007.05.22 10:15 - 2008.01.25 02:15
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStart_Lot_Size=0.1; Lot_Size_Increment=0.1; Double_Lotsize=false; Max_Trades=50; Close_All_Max=false; Next_Trade=25; Close_By_Percent=false; TP_Percent=5; SL_Percent=10; Close_By_Profit=20; Close_By_Loss=-50; MA_Period=7; Timeframe=1; Use_Manual_Entry=false; Manual_Long=0; Manual_Short=0; Slippage=5; Number_Of_Tries=5; Magic_Number=9009;
Bars in test16714Ticks modelled893375Modelling quality48.54%
Mismatched charts errors50
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit-213.22Gross profit1062.11Gross loss-1275.34
Profit factor0.83Expected payoff-2.54
Absolute drawdown249.22Maximal drawdown360.48 (58.97%)Relative drawdown58.97% (360.48)
Total trades84Short positions (won %)50 (58.00%)Long positions (won %)34 (41.18%)
Profit trades (% of total)43 (51.19%)Loss trades (% of total)41 (48.81%)
Largestprofit trade66.00loss trade-60.00
Averageprofit trade24.70loss trade-31.11
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (123.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)6 (-150.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)123.00 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)-150.00 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.12.11 12:57sell10.101.46920.00000.0000
22007.12.11 13:15close10.101.46720.00000.000020.00520.00
32007.12.11 13:15sell20.101.46700.00000.0000
42007.12.11 16:27buy30.201.46950.00000.0000
52007.12.11 21:15buy40.301.47210.00000.0000
62007.12.11 21:15close20.101.47090.00000.0000-39.00481.00
72007.12.11 21:15close30.201.47070.00000.000024.00505.00
82007.12.11 21:15close40.301.47070.00000.0000-42.00463.00
92007.12.11 21:15sell50.101.47070.00000.0000
102007.12.11 21:16close50.101.46870.00000.000020.00483.00
112007.12.11 21:16sell60.101.46850.00000.0000
122007.12.11 21:53close60.101.46650.00000.000020.00503.00
132007.12.11 21:53sell70.101.46630.00000.0000
142007.12.11 23:07close70.101.46430.00000.000020.00523.00
152007.12.11 23:07sell80.101.46410.00000.0000
162007.12.12 00:10buy90.201.46660.00000.0000
172007.12.12 08:39buy100.301.46910.00000.0000
182007.12.12 09:12close80.101.47000.00000.0000-59.03463.97
192007.12.12 09:12close90.201.46980.00000.000064.00527.97
202007.12.12 09:12close100.301.46980.00000.000021.00548.97
212007.12.12 09:12buy110.101.47000.00000.0000
222007.12.12 09:34close110.101.47200.00000.000020.00568.97
232007.12.12 09:34buy120.101.47220.00000.0000
242007.12.12 10:01sell130.201.46970.00000.0000
252007.12.12 10:33sell140.301.46700.00000.0000
262007.12.12 10:36close120.101.46810.00000.0000-41.00527.97
272007.12.12 10:36close130.201.46830.00000.000028.00555.97
282007.12.12 10:36close140.301.46830.00000.0000-39.00516.97
292007.12.12 10:36buy150.101.46830.00000.0000
302007.12.12 12:34close150.101.47030.00000.000020.00536.97
312007.12.12 12:34buy160.101.47050.00000.0000
322007.12.12 14:54sell170.201.46800.00000.0000
332007.12.12 15:31close160.101.47010.00000.0000-4.00532.97
342007.12.12 15:31close170.201.47030.00000.0000-46.00486.97
352007.12.12 15:31buy180.101.47030.00000.0000
362007.12.12 16:02close180.101.47230.00000.000020.00506.97
372007.12.12 16:02buy190.101.47250.00000.0000
382007.12.12 16:04close190.101.47450.00000.000020.00526.97
392007.12.12 16:04buy200.101.47470.00000.0000
402007.12.12 16:08sell210.201.47220.00000.0000
412007.12.12 16:24sell220.301.46970.00000.0000
422007.12.12 16:25close200.101.46870.00000.0000-60.00466.97
432007.12.12 16:25close210.201.46890.00000.000066.00532.97
442007.12.12 16:25close220.301.46890.00000.000024.00556.97
452007.12.12 16:25sell230.101.46870.00000.0000
462007.12.12 19:17buy240.201.47120.00000.0000
472007.12.12 19:42close230.101.46890.00000.0000-2.00554.97
482007.12.12 19:42close240.201.46870.00000.0000-50.00504.97
492007.12.12 19:42sell250.101.46870.00000.0000
502007.12.12 20:37buy260.201.47120.00000.0000
512007.12.13 09:55buy270.301.47370.00000.0000
522007.12.13 10:00close250.101.47270.00000.0000-40.08464.89
532007.12.13 10:00close260.201.47250.00000.000024.80489.69
542007.12.13 10:00close270.301.47250.00000.0000-36.00453.69
552007.12.13 10:00sell280.101.47250.00000.0000
562007.12.13 10:04close280.101.47050.00000.000020.00473.69
572007.12.13 10:04sell290.101.47030.00000.0000
582007.12.13 13:06close290.101.46830.00000.000020.00493.69
592007.12.13 13:06sell300.101.46810.00000.0000
602007.12.13 16:38close300.101.46610.00000.000020.00513.69
612007.12.13 16:38sell310.101.46590.00000.0000
622007.12.13 17:26close310.101.46380.00000.000021.00534.69
632007.12.13 17:26sell320.101.46360.00000.0000
642007.12.13 17:29close320.101.46140.00000.000022.00556.69
652007.12.13 17:29sell330.101.46120.00000.0000
662007.12.13 17:38close330.101.45920.00000.000020.00576.69
672007.12.13 17:38sell340.101.45900.00000.0000
682007.12.13 20:00buy350.201.46150.00000.0000
692007.12.14 00:06buy360.301.46400.00000.0000
702007.12.14 00:22close340.101.46300.00000.0000-40.03536.66
712007.12.14 00:22close350.201.46280.00000.000025.60562.26
722007.12.14 00:22close360.301.46280.00000.0000-36.00526.26
732007.12.14 00:22sell370.101.46280.00000.0000
742007.12.14 08:43buy380.201.46530.00000.0000
752007.12.14 09:25close370.101.46320.00000.0000-4.00522.26
762007.12.14 09:25close380.201.46300.00000.0000-46.00476.26
772007.12.14 09:25sell390.101.46300.00000.0000
782007.12.14 10:22close390.101.46100.00000.000020.00496.26
792007.12.14 10:22sell400.101.46080.00000.0000
802007.12.14 11:11close400.101.45880.00000.000020.00516.26
812007.12.14 11:11sell410.101.45860.00000.0000
822007.12.14 11:38close410.101.45660.00000.000020.00536.26
832007.12.14 11:38sell420.101.45640.00000.0000
842007.12.14 12:04close420.101.45440.00000.000020.00556.26
852007.12.14 12:04sell430.101.45420.00000.0000
862007.12.14 13:22close430.101.45220.00000.000020.00576.26
872007.12.14 13:22sell440.101.45200.00000.0000
882007.12.14 13:24close440.101.44990.00000.000021.00597.26
892007.12.14 13:24sell450.101.44970.00000.0000
902007.12.14 15:20buy460.201.45230.00000.0000
912007.12.14 15:30close450.101.45030.00000.0000-6.00591.26
922007.12.14 15:30close460.201.45010.00000.0000-44.00547.26
932007.12.14 15:30sell470.101.45010.00000.0000
942007.12.14 15:32close470.101.44810.00000.000020.00567.26
952007.12.14 15:32sell480.101.44790.00000.0000
962007.12.14 15:41buy490.201.45040.00000.0000
972007.12.14 16:16close480.101.44830.00000.0000-4.00563.26
982007.12.14 16:16close490.201.44810.00000.0000-46.00517.26
992007.12.14 16:16sell500.101.44810.00000.0000
1002007.12.14 16:45close500.101.44610.00000.000020.00537.26
1012007.12.14 16:45sell510.101.44590.00000.0000
1022007.12.14 17:18close510.101.44390.00000.000020.00557.26
1032007.12.14 17:18sell520.101.44370.00000.0000
1042007.12.14 18:25buy530.201.44630.00000.0000
1052007.12.14 18:39close520.101.44430.00000.0000-6.00551.26
1062007.12.14 18:39close530.201.44410.00000.0000-44.00507.26
1072007.12.14 18:39sell540.101.44410.00000.0000
1082007.12.14 18:47close540.101.44190.00000.000022.00529.26
1092007.12.14 18:47sell550.101.44170.00000.0000
1102007.12.14 19:28buy560.201.44420.00000.0000
1112007.12.14 21:01close550.101.44200.00000.0000-3.00526.26
1122007.12.14 21:01close560.201.44180.00000.0000-48.00478.26
1132007.12.14 21:01sell570.101.44180.00000.0000
1142007.12.17 00:00close570.101.43920.00000.000025.97504.23
1152007.12.17 00:00sell580.101.43900.00000.0000
1162007.12.17 01:22buy590.201.44150.00000.0000
1172007.12.17 03:15buy600.301.44400.00000.0000
1182007.12.17 04:34close580.101.44300.00000.0000-40.00464.23
1192007.12.17 04:34close590.201.44280.00000.000026.00490.23
1202007.12.17 04:34close600.301.44280.00000.0000-36.00454.23
1212007.12.17 04:34sell610.101.44280.00000.0000
1222007.12.17 09:25buy620.201.44530.00000.0000
1232007.12.17 09:35close610.101.44320.00000.0000-4.00450.23
1242007.12.17 09:35close620.201.44300.00000.0000-46.00404.23
1252007.12.17 09:35sell630.101.44300.00000.0000
1262007.12.17 10:03close630.101.44100.00000.000020.00424.23
1272007.12.17 10:03sell640.101.44080.00000.0000
1282007.12.17 10:07close640.101.43880.00000.000020.00444.23
1292007.12.17 10:07sell650.101.43860.00000.0000
1302007.12.17 11:41close650.101.43660.00000.000020.00464.23
1312007.12.17 11:41sell660.101.43640.00000.0000
1322007.12.17 12:00close660.101.43430.00000.000021.00485.23
1332007.12.17 12:00sell670.101.43410.00000.0000
1342007.12.17 13:36buy680.201.43660.00000.0000
1352007.12.17 14:03buy690.301.43910.00000.0000
1362007.12.17 14:04close670.101.43990.00000.0000-58.00427.23
1372007.12.17 14:04close680.201.43970.00000.000062.00489.23
1382007.12.17 14:04close690.301.43970.00000.000018.00507.23
1392007.12.17 14:04buy700.101.43990.00000.0000
1402007.12.17 14:33sell710.201.43740.00000.0000
1412007.12.17 15:08close700.101.43950.00000.0000-4.00503.23
1422007.12.17 15:08close710.201.43970.00000.0000-46.00457.23
1432007.12.17 15:08buy720.101.43970.00000.0000
1442007.12.17 16:42sell730.201.43720.00000.0000
1452007.12.17 21:20close720.101.43930.00000.0000-4.00453.23
1462007.12.17 21:20close730.201.43950.00000.0000-46.00407.23
1472007.12.17 21:20buy740.101.43950.00000.0000
1482007.12.18 00:25close740.101.44150.00000.000019.80427.03
1492007.12.18 00:25buy750.101.44170.00000.0000
1502007.12.18 03:20sell760.201.43920.00000.0000
1512007.12.18 05:36close750.101.44130.00000.0000-4.00423.03
1522007.12.18 05:36close760.201.44150.00000.0000-46.00377.03
1532007.12.18 05:36buy770.101.44150.00000.0000
1542007.12.18 09:09sell780.201.43890.00000.0000
1552007.12.18 09:58close770.101.44090.00000.0000-6.00371.03
1562007.12.18 09:58close780.201.44110.00000.0000-44.00327.03
1572007.12.18 09:58buy790.101.44110.00000.0000
1582007.12.18 10:02sell800.201.43860.00000.0000
1592007.12.18 13:02close790.101.44070.00000.0000-4.00323.03
1602007.12.18 13:02close800.201.44090.00000.0000-46.00277.03
1612007.12.18 13:02buy810.101.44090.00000.0000
1622007.12.18 16:16close810.101.44290.00000.000020.00297.03
1632007.12.18 16:16buy820.101.44310.00000.0000
1642007.12.18 17:14sell830.201.44060.00000.0000
1652007.12.19 11:00sell840.301.43810.00000.0000
1662007.12.19 11:02close at stop840.301.43830.00000.0000-6.00291.03
1672007.12.19 11:02close at stop830.201.43830.00000.000045.95336.98
1682007.12.19 11:02close at stop820.101.43810.00000.0000-50.20286.78