Strategy Tester Report
TFX v1_3
FXDD-MT4 Demo Server (Build 211)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2007.05.22 10:15 - 2008.01.25 02:15
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Start_Lot_Size=0.1; Lot_Size_Increment=0.1; Double_Lotsize=false;
Max_Trades=50; Close_All_Max=false;
Next_Trade=25; Close_By_Percent=false;
TP_Percent=5; SL_Percent=10; Close_By_Profit=20; Close_By_Loss=-50; MA_Period=7; Timeframe=1; Use_Manual_Entry=false;
Manual_Long=0; Manual_Short=0; Slippage=5; Number_Of_Tries=5; Magic_Number=9009;
|Bars in test
|16714
|Ticks modelled
|893375
|Modelling quality
|48.54%
|Mismatched charts errors
|50
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|-213.22
|Gross profit
|1062.11
|Gross loss
|-1275.34
|Profit factor
|0.83
|Expected payoff
|-2.54
|Absolute drawdown
|249.22
|Maximal drawdown
|360.48 (58.97%)
|Relative drawdown
|58.97% (360.48)
|Total trades
|84
|Short positions (won %)
|50 (58.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|34 (41.18%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|43 (51.19%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|41 (48.81%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|66.00
|loss trade
|-60.00
|Average
|profit trade
|24.70
|loss trade
|-31.11
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (123.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|6 (-150.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|123.00 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-150.00 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.12.11 12:57
|sell
|1
|0.10
|1.4692
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2007.12.11 13:15
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.4672
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|520.00
|3
|2007.12.11 13:15
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.4670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2007.12.11 16:27
|buy
|3
|0.20
|1.4695
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5
|2007.12.11 21:15
|buy
|4
|0.30
|1.4721
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2007.12.11 21:15
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.4709
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-39.00
|481.00
|7
|2007.12.11 21:15
|close
|3
|0.20
|1.4707
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24.00
|505.00
|8
|2007.12.11 21:15
|close
|4
|0.30
|1.4707
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-42.00
|463.00
|9
|2007.12.11 21:15
|sell
|5
|0.10
|1.4707
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2007.12.11 21:16
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.4687
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|483.00
|11
|2007.12.11 21:16
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.4685
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2007.12.11 21:53
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.4665
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|503.00
|13
|2007.12.11 21:53
|sell
|7
|0.10
|1.4663
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2007.12.11 23:07
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.4643
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|523.00
|15
|2007.12.11 23:07
|sell
|8
|0.10
|1.4641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2007.12.12 00:10
|buy
|9
|0.20
|1.4666
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17
|2007.12.12 08:39
|buy
|10
|0.30
|1.4691
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2007.12.12 09:12
|close
|8
|0.10
|1.4700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-59.03
|463.97
|19
|2007.12.12 09:12
|close
|9
|0.20
|1.4698
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64.00
|527.97
|20
|2007.12.12 09:12
|close
|10
|0.30
|1.4698
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21.00
|548.97
|21
|2007.12.12 09:12
|buy
|11
|0.10
|1.4700
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2007.12.12 09:34
|close
|11
|0.10
|1.4720
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|568.97
|23
|2007.12.12 09:34
|buy
|12
|0.10
|1.4722
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2007.12.12 10:01
|sell
|13
|0.20
|1.4697
|0.0000
|0.0000
|25
|2007.12.12 10:33
|sell
|14
|0.30
|1.4670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2007.12.12 10:36
|close
|12
|0.10
|1.4681
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-41.00
|527.97
|27
|2007.12.12 10:36
|close
|13
|0.20
|1.4683
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28.00
|555.97
|28
|2007.12.12 10:36
|close
|14
|0.30
|1.4683
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-39.00
|516.97
|29
|2007.12.12 10:36
|buy
|15
|0.10
|1.4683
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2007.12.12 12:34
|close
|15
|0.10
|1.4703
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|536.97
|31
|2007.12.12 12:34
|buy
|16
|0.10
|1.4705
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32
|2007.12.12 14:54
|sell
|17
|0.20
|1.4680
|0.0000
|0.0000
|33
|2007.12.12 15:31
|close
|16
|0.10
|1.4701
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.00
|532.97
|34
|2007.12.12 15:31
|close
|17
|0.20
|1.4703
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-46.00
|486.97
|35
|2007.12.12 15:31
|buy
|18
|0.10
|1.4703
|0.0000
|0.0000
|36
|2007.12.12 16:02
|close
|18
|0.10
|1.4723
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|506.97
|37
|2007.12.12 16:02
|buy
|19
|0.10
|1.4725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|38
|2007.12.12 16:04
|close
|19
|0.10
|1.4745
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|526.97
|39
|2007.12.12 16:04
|buy
|20
|0.10
|1.4747
|0.0000
|0.0000
|40
|2007.12.12 16:08
|sell
|21
|0.20
|1.4722
|0.0000
|0.0000
|41
|2007.12.12 16:24
|sell
|22
|0.30
|1.4697
|0.0000
|0.0000
|42
|2007.12.12 16:25
|close
|20
|0.10
|1.4687
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-60.00
|466.97
|43
|2007.12.12 16:25
|close
|21
|0.20
|1.4689
|0.0000
|0.0000
|66.00
|532.97
|44
|2007.12.12 16:25
|close
|22
|0.30
|1.4689
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24.00
|556.97
|45
|2007.12.12 16:25
|sell
|23
|0.10
|1.4687
|0.0000
|0.0000
|46
|2007.12.12 19:17
|buy
|24
|0.20
|1.4712
|0.0000
|0.0000
|47
|2007.12.12 19:42
|close
|23
|0.10
|1.4689
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-2.00
|554.97
|48
|2007.12.12 19:42
|close
|24
|0.20
|1.4687
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-50.00
|504.97
|49
|2007.12.12 19:42
|sell
|25
|0.10
|1.4687
|0.0000
|0.0000
|50
|2007.12.12 20:37
|buy
|26
|0.20
|1.4712
|0.0000
|0.0000
|51
|2007.12.13 09:55
|buy
|27
|0.30
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52
|2007.12.13 10:00
|close
|25
|0.10
|1.4727
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-40.08
|464.89
|53
|2007.12.13 10:00
|close
|26
|0.20
|1.4725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24.80
|489.69
|54
|2007.12.13 10:00
|close
|27
|0.30
|1.4725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-36.00
|453.69
|55
|2007.12.13 10:00
|sell
|28
|0.10
|1.4725
|0.0000
|0.0000
|56
|2007.12.13 10:04
|close
|28
|0.10
|1.4705
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|473.69
|57
|2007.12.13 10:04
|sell
|29
|0.10
|1.4703
|0.0000
|0.0000
|58
|2007.12.13 13:06
|close
|29
|0.10
|1.4683
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|493.69
|59
|2007.12.13 13:06
|sell
|30
|0.10
|1.4681
|0.0000
|0.0000
|60
|2007.12.13 16:38
|close
|30
|0.10
|1.4661
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|513.69
|61
|2007.12.13 16:38
|sell
|31
|0.10
|1.4659
|0.0000
|0.0000
|62
|2007.12.13 17:26
|close
|31
|0.10
|1.4638
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21.00
|534.69
|63
|2007.12.13 17:26
|sell
|32
|0.10
|1.4636
|0.0000
|0.0000
|64
|2007.12.13 17:29
|close
|32
|0.10
|1.4614
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22.00
|556.69
|65
|2007.12.13 17:29
|sell
|33
|0.10
|1.4612
|0.0000
|0.0000
|66
|2007.12.13 17:38
|close
|33
|0.10
|1.4592
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|576.69
|67
|2007.12.13 17:38
|sell
|34
|0.10
|1.4590
|0.0000
|0.0000
|68
|2007.12.13 20:00
|buy
|35
|0.20
|1.4615
|0.0000
|0.0000
|69
|2007.12.14 00:06
|buy
|36
|0.30
|1.4640
|0.0000
|0.0000
|70
|2007.12.14 00:22
|close
|34
|0.10
|1.4630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-40.03
|536.66
|71
|2007.12.14 00:22
|close
|35
|0.20
|1.4628
|0.0000
|0.0000
|25.60
|562.26
|72
|2007.12.14 00:22
|close
|36
|0.30
|1.4628
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-36.00
|526.26
|73
|2007.12.14 00:22
|sell
|37
|0.10
|1.4628
|0.0000
|0.0000
|74
|2007.12.14 08:43
|buy
|38
|0.20
|1.4653
|0.0000
|0.0000
|75
|2007.12.14 09:25
|close
|37
|0.10
|1.4632
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.00
|522.26
|76
|2007.12.14 09:25
|close
|38
|0.20
|1.4630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-46.00
|476.26
|77
|2007.12.14 09:25
|sell
|39
|0.10
|1.4630
|0.0000
|0.0000
|78
|2007.12.14 10:22
|close
|39
|0.10
|1.4610
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|496.26
|79
|2007.12.14 10:22
|sell
|40
|0.10
|1.4608
|0.0000
|0.0000
|80
|2007.12.14 11:11
|close
|40
|0.10
|1.4588
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|516.26
|81
|2007.12.14 11:11
|sell
|41
|0.10
|1.4586
|0.0000
|0.0000
|82
|2007.12.14 11:38
|close
|41
|0.10
|1.4566
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|536.26
|83
|2007.12.14 11:38
|sell
|42
|0.10
|1.4564
|0.0000
|0.0000
|84
|2007.12.14 12:04
|close
|42
|0.10
|1.4544
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|556.26
|85
|2007.12.14 12:04
|sell
|43
|0.10
|1.4542
|0.0000
|0.0000
|86
|2007.12.14 13:22
|close
|43
|0.10
|1.4522
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|576.26
|87
|2007.12.14 13:22
|sell
|44
|0.10
|1.4520
|0.0000
|0.0000
|88
|2007.12.14 13:24
|close
|44
|0.10
|1.4499
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21.00
|597.26
|89
|2007.12.14 13:24
|sell
|45
|0.10
|1.4497
|0.0000
|0.0000
|90
|2007.12.14 15:20
|buy
|46
|0.20
|1.4523
|0.0000
|0.0000
|91
|2007.12.14 15:30
|close
|45
|0.10
|1.4503
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-6.00
|591.26
|92
|2007.12.14 15:30
|close
|46
|0.20
|1.4501
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-44.00
|547.26
|93
|2007.12.14 15:30
|sell
|47
|0.10
|1.4501
|0.0000
|0.0000
|94
|2007.12.14 15:32
|close
|47
|0.10
|1.4481
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|567.26
|95
|2007.12.14 15:32
|sell
|48
|0.10
|1.4479
|0.0000
|0.0000
|96
|2007.12.14 15:41
|buy
|49
|0.20
|1.4504
|0.0000
|0.0000
|97
|2007.12.14 16:16
|close
|48
|0.10
|1.4483
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.00
|563.26
|98
|2007.12.14 16:16
|close
|49
|0.20
|1.4481
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-46.00
|517.26
|99
|2007.12.14 16:16
|sell
|50
|0.10
|1.4481
|0.0000
|0.0000
|100
|2007.12.14 16:45
|close
|50
|0.10
|1.4461
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|537.26
|101
|2007.12.14 16:45
|sell
|51
|0.10
|1.4459
|0.0000
|0.0000
|102
|2007.12.14 17:18
|close
|51
|0.10
|1.4439
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|557.26
|103
|2007.12.14 17:18
|sell
|52
|0.10
|1.4437
|0.0000
|0.0000
|104
|2007.12.14 18:25
|buy
|53
|0.20
|1.4463
|0.0000
|0.0000
|105
|2007.12.14 18:39
|close
|52
|0.10
|1.4443
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-6.00
|551.26
|106
|2007.12.14 18:39
|close
|53
|0.20
|1.4441
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-44.00
|507.26
|107
|2007.12.14 18:39
|sell
|54
|0.10
|1.4441
|0.0000
|0.0000
|108
|2007.12.14 18:47
|close
|54
|0.10
|1.4419
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22.00
|529.26
|109
|2007.12.14 18:47
|sell
|55
|0.10
|1.4417
|0.0000
|0.0000
|110
|2007.12.14 19:28
|buy
|56
|0.20
|1.4442
|0.0000
|0.0000
|111
|2007.12.14 21:01
|close
|55
|0.10
|1.4420
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-3.00
|526.26
|112
|2007.12.14 21:01
|close
|56
|0.20
|1.4418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-48.00
|478.26
|113
|2007.12.14 21:01
|sell
|57
|0.10
|1.4418
|0.0000
|0.0000
|114
|2007.12.17 00:00
|close
|57
|0.10
|1.4392
|0.0000
|0.0000
|25.97
|504.23
|115
|2007.12.17 00:00
|sell
|58
|0.10
|1.4390
|0.0000
|0.0000
|116
|2007.12.17 01:22
|buy
|59
|0.20
|1.4415
|0.0000
|0.0000
|117
|2007.12.17 03:15
|buy
|60
|0.30
|1.4440
|0.0000
|0.0000
|118
|2007.12.17 04:34
|close
|58
|0.10
|1.4430
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-40.00
|464.23
|119
|2007.12.17 04:34
|close
|59
|0.20
|1.4428
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26.00
|490.23
|120
|2007.12.17 04:34
|close
|60
|0.30
|1.4428
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-36.00
|454.23
|121
|2007.12.17 04:34
|sell
|61
|0.10
|1.4428
|0.0000
|0.0000
|122
|2007.12.17 09:25
|buy
|62
|0.20
|1.4453
|0.0000
|0.0000
|123
|2007.12.17 09:35
|close
|61
|0.10
|1.4432
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.00
|450.23
|124
|2007.12.17 09:35
|close
|62
|0.20
|1.4430
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-46.00
|404.23
|125
|2007.12.17 09:35
|sell
|63
|0.10
|1.4430
|0.0000
|0.0000
|126
|2007.12.17 10:03
|close
|63
|0.10
|1.4410
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|424.23
|127
|2007.12.17 10:03
|sell
|64
|0.10
|1.4408
|0.0000
|0.0000
|128
|2007.12.17 10:07
|close
|64
|0.10
|1.4388
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|444.23
|129
|2007.12.17 10:07
|sell
|65
|0.10
|1.4386
|0.0000
|0.0000
|130
|2007.12.17 11:41
|close
|65
|0.10
|1.4366
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|464.23
|131
|2007.12.17 11:41
|sell
|66
|0.10
|1.4364
|0.0000
|0.0000
|132
|2007.12.17 12:00
|close
|66
|0.10
|1.4343
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21.00
|485.23
|133
|2007.12.17 12:00
|sell
|67
|0.10
|1.4341
|0.0000
|0.0000
|134
|2007.12.17 13:36
|buy
|68
|0.20
|1.4366
|0.0000
|0.0000
|135
|2007.12.17 14:03
|buy
|69
|0.30
|1.4391
|0.0000
|0.0000
|136
|2007.12.17 14:04
|close
|67
|0.10
|1.4399
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-58.00
|427.23
|137
|2007.12.17 14:04
|close
|68
|0.20
|1.4397
|0.0000
|0.0000
|62.00
|489.23
|138
|2007.12.17 14:04
|close
|69
|0.30
|1.4397
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18.00
|507.23
|139
|2007.12.17 14:04
|buy
|70
|0.10
|1.4399
|0.0000
|0.0000
|140
|2007.12.17 14:33
|sell
|71
|0.20
|1.4374
|0.0000
|0.0000
|141
|2007.12.17 15:08
|close
|70
|0.10
|1.4395
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.00
|503.23
|142
|2007.12.17 15:08
|close
|71
|0.20
|1.4397
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-46.00
|457.23
|143
|2007.12.17 15:08
|buy
|72
|0.10
|1.4397
|0.0000
|0.0000
|144
|2007.12.17 16:42
|sell
|73
|0.20
|1.4372
|0.0000
|0.0000
|145
|2007.12.17 21:20
|close
|72
|0.10
|1.4393
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.00
|453.23
|146
|2007.12.17 21:20
|close
|73
|0.20
|1.4395
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-46.00
|407.23
|147
|2007.12.17 21:20
|buy
|74
|0.10
|1.4395
|0.0000
|0.0000
|148
|2007.12.18 00:25
|close
|74
|0.10
|1.4415
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19.80
|427.03
|149
|2007.12.18 00:25
|buy
|75
|0.10
|1.4417
|0.0000
|0.0000
|150
|2007.12.18 03:20
|sell
|76
|0.20
|1.4392
|0.0000
|0.0000
|151
|2007.12.18 05:36
|close
|75
|0.10
|1.4413
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.00
|423.03
|152
|2007.12.18 05:36
|close
|76
|0.20
|1.4415
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-46.00
|377.03
|153
|2007.12.18 05:36
|buy
|77
|0.10
|1.4415
|0.0000
|0.0000
|154
|2007.12.18 09:09
|sell
|78
|0.20
|1.4389
|0.0000
|0.0000
|155
|2007.12.18 09:58
|close
|77
|0.10
|1.4409
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-6.00
|371.03
|156
|2007.12.18 09:58
|close
|78
|0.20
|1.4411
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-44.00
|327.03
|157
|2007.12.18 09:58
|buy
|79
|0.10
|1.4411
|0.0000
|0.0000
|158
|2007.12.18 10:02
|sell
|80
|0.20
|1.4386
|0.0000
|0.0000
|159
|2007.12.18 13:02
|close
|79
|0.10
|1.4407
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-4.00
|323.03
|160
|2007.12.18 13:02
|close
|80
|0.20
|1.4409
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-46.00
|277.03
|161
|2007.12.18 13:02
|buy
|81
|0.10
|1.4409
|0.0000
|0.0000
|162
|2007.12.18 16:16
|close
|81
|0.10
|1.4429
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20.00
|297.03
|163
|2007.12.18 16:16
|buy
|82
|0.10
|1.4431
|0.0000
|0.0000
|164
|2007.12.18 17:14
|sell
|83
|0.20
|1.4406
|0.0000
|0.0000
|165
|2007.12.19 11:00
|sell
|84
|0.30
|1.4381
|0.0000
|0.0000
|166
|2007.12.19 11:02
|close at stop
|84
|0.30
|1.4383
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-6.00
|291.03
|167
|2007.12.19 11:02
|close at stop
|83
|0.20
|1.4383
|0.0000
|0.0000
|45.95
|336.98
|168
|2007.12.19 11:02
|close at stop
|82
|0.10
|1.4381
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-50.20
|286.78