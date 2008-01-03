|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2007.12.31 00:00 - 2008.02.08 18:41 (2007.12.30 - 2008.02.09)
|Model
|Open prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|DEPOSIT=1000; MM=false; Balance_STEP=0.1; Lot_STEP=0.1; Lot_1=0.01; max_Lot=5; drawdown_lotsize=false; gateway=60; a_Turbo=240; a_Coolx=600; t_period=2; C_boost=200; tune_fast=0.2; tune_slow=0.2; tune_cool=0.2; R1_factor=2; R2_factor=1; trade_START="00:00"; trade_END="00:00";
|Bars in test
|39153
|Ticks modelled
|75786
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|111.33
|Gross profit
|122.71
|Gross loss
|-11.38
|Profit factor
|10.78
|Expected payoff
|9.28
|Absolute drawdown
|20.98
|Maximal drawdown
|53.08 (5.14%)
|Relative drawdown
|5.14% (53.08)
|Total trades
|12
|Short positions (won %)
|6 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|6 (83.33%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|11 (91.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (8.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|31.32
|loss trade
|-11.38
|Average
|profit trade
|11.16
|loss trade
|-11.38
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (108.01)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-11.38)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|108.01 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-11.38 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.03 11:42
|buy
|1
|0.01
|1.4738
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2008.01.03 11:42
|buy
|2
|0.01
|1.4738
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3
|2008.01.03 11:42
|buy
|3
|0.01
|1.4738
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2008.01.04 14:34
|close
|1
|0.01
|1.4817
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7.83
|1007.83
|5
|2008.01.14 00:31
|close
|2
|0.01
|1.4813
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6.87
|1014.70
|6
|2008.01.17 06:38
|close
|3
|0.01
|1.4634
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-11.38
|1003.32
|7
|2008.01.17 06:39
|sell
|4
|0.01
|1.4631
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2008.01.17 06:39
|sell
|5
|0.01
|1.4631
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9
|2008.01.17 06:39
|sell
|6
|0.01
|1.4631
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2008.01.21 01:07
|close
|4
|0.01
|1.4584
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4.75
|1008.07
|11
|2008.01.21 09:28
|close
|5
|0.01
|1.4513
|0.0000
|0.0000
|11.85
|1019.92
|12
|2008.01.24 04:54
|close
|6
|0.01
|1.4620
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.27
|1021.18
|13
|2008.01.24 04:55
|buy
|7
|0.01
|1.4620
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2008.01.24 04:55
|buy
|8
|0.01
|1.4620
|0.0000
|0.0000
|15
|2008.01.24 04:55
|buy
|9
|0.01
|1.4620
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2008.01.24 15:05
|close
|7
|0.01
|1.4692
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7.20
|1028.38
|17
|2008.01.25 00:01
|close
|8
|0.01
|1.4757
|0.0000
|0.0000
|13.63
|1042.01
|18
|2008.02.05 03:13
|close
|9
|0.01
|1.4811
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18.40
|1060.41
|19
|2008.02.05 03:14
|sell
|10
|0.01
|1.4810
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2008.02.05 03:14
|sell
|11
|0.01
|1.4810
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21
|2008.02.05 03:14
|sell
|12
|0.01
|1.4810
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2008.02.05 10:05
|close
|10
|0.01
|1.4754
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5.60
|1066.01
|23
|2008.02.05 12:14
|close
|11
|0.01
|1.4670
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14.00
|1080.01
|24
|2008.02.08 18:41
|close at stop
|12
|0.01
|1.4498
|0.0000
|0.0000
|31.32
|1111.33