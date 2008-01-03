Strategy Tester Report
SINGAPORE_SLING_hjmm2
WHC-Demo (Build 211)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2007.12.31 00:00 - 2008.02.08 18:41 (2007.12.30 - 2008.02.09)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersDEPOSIT=1000; MM=false; Balance_STEP=0.1; Lot_STEP=0.1; Lot_1=0.01; max_Lot=5; drawdown_lotsize=false; gateway=60; a_Turbo=240; a_Coolx=600; t_period=2; C_boost=200; tune_fast=0.2; tune_slow=0.2; tune_cool=0.2; R1_factor=2; R2_factor=1; trade_START="00:00"; trade_END="00:00";
Bars in test39153Ticks modelled75786Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit111.33Gross profit122.71Gross loss-11.38
Profit factor10.78Expected payoff9.28
Absolute drawdown20.98Maximal drawdown53.08 (5.14%)Relative drawdown5.14% (53.08)
Total trades12Short positions (won %)6 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)6 (83.33%)
Profit trades (% of total)11 (91.67%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (8.33%)
Largestprofit trade31.32loss trade-11.38
Averageprofit trade11.16loss trade-11.38
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)9 (108.01)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-11.38)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)108.01 (9)consecutive loss (count of losses)-11.38 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins6consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.03 11:42buy10.011.47380.00000.0000
22008.01.03 11:42buy20.011.47380.00000.0000
32008.01.03 11:42buy30.011.47380.00000.0000
42008.01.04 14:34close10.011.48170.00000.00007.831007.83
52008.01.14 00:31close20.011.48130.00000.00006.871014.70
62008.01.17 06:38close30.011.46340.00000.0000-11.381003.32
72008.01.17 06:39sell40.011.46310.00000.0000
82008.01.17 06:39sell50.011.46310.00000.0000
92008.01.17 06:39sell60.011.46310.00000.0000
102008.01.21 01:07close40.011.45840.00000.00004.751008.07
112008.01.21 09:28close50.011.45130.00000.000011.851019.92
122008.01.24 04:54close60.011.46200.00000.00001.271021.18
132008.01.24 04:55buy70.011.46200.00000.0000
142008.01.24 04:55buy80.011.46200.00000.0000
152008.01.24 04:55buy90.011.46200.00000.0000
162008.01.24 15:05close70.011.46920.00000.00007.201028.38
172008.01.25 00:01close80.011.47570.00000.000013.631042.01
182008.02.05 03:13close90.011.48110.00000.000018.401060.41
192008.02.05 03:14sell100.011.48100.00000.0000
202008.02.05 03:14sell110.011.48100.00000.0000
212008.02.05 03:14sell120.011.48100.00000.0000
222008.02.05 10:05close100.011.47540.00000.00005.601066.01
232008.02.05 12:14close110.011.46700.00000.000014.001080.01
242008.02.08 18:41close at stop120.011.44980.00000.000031.321111.33