Strategy Tester Report
SINGAPORE_SLING_hjm2
WHC-Demo (Build 211)

SymbolGBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2007.10.01 00:00 - 2007.12.21 22:55 (2007.09.30 - 2007.12.22)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersDEPOSIT=10000; MM=true; Balance_STEP=0.1; Lot_STEP=0.1; Lot_1=1; max_Lot=5; drawdown_lotsize=false; a_Turbo=200; a_Coolx=400; t_period=1; C_boost=400; tune=0.2; R1_factor=2; R2_factor=1; trade_START="00:00"; trade_END="00:00";
Bars in test18105Ticks modelled1058740Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit201234.01Gross profit201234.01Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff6707.80
Absolute drawdown1040.88Maximal drawdown29971.46 (63.91%)Relative drawdown63.91% (29971.46)
Total trades30Short positions (won %)18 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)12 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)30 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade20714.75loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade6707.80loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)30 (201234.01)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)201234.01 (30)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins30consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.10.02 23:35buy11.00236.240.000.00
22007.10.02 23:35buy21.00236.240.000.00
32007.10.02 23:35buy31.00236.240.000.00
42007.10.03 14:49close11.00237.330.000.001046.6111046.61
52007.10.05 15:56close21.00238.300.000.002053.4913100.10
62007.10.11 07:10close31.00239.450.000.003278.9616379.06
72007.10.19 12:55sell41.60236.700.000.00
82007.10.19 12:55sell51.60236.700.000.00
92007.10.19 12:55sell61.60236.700.000.00
102007.10.19 16:34close41.60235.570.000.001695.2718074.33
112007.10.22 00:00close51.60233.990.000.004004.2622078.58
122007.10.25 18:25close61.60233.750.000.004058.2226136.81
132007.10.26 17:05buy72.60234.290.000.00
142007.10.26 17:05buy82.60234.290.000.00
152007.10.26 17:05buy92.60234.290.000.00
162007.10.29 02:00close72.60234.400.000.00331.6626468.47
172007.10.29 02:00close82.60234.400.000.00331.6626800.12
182007.10.29 02:00close92.60234.400.000.00331.6627131.78
192007.11.02 10:45sell102.70239.370.000.00
202007.11.02 10:45sell112.70239.370.000.00
212007.11.02 10:45sell122.70239.370.000.00
222007.11.05 10:41close102.70238.200.000.002859.5629991.34
232007.11.07 22:57close112.70236.670.000.006527.2636518.60
242007.11.08 16:05close122.70237.530.000.004038.4740557.07
252007.11.20 07:20sell134.00226.250.000.00
262007.11.20 07:20sell144.00226.250.000.00
272007.11.20 07:20sell154.00226.250.000.00
282007.11.21 10:16close134.00224.330.000.007049.0247606.09
292007.11.23 05:27close144.00222.960.000.0011576.7859182.87
302007.11.27 09:25close154.00223.750.000.008305.7867488.65
312007.11.27 09:45buy165.00223.770.000.00
322007.11.27 09:45buy175.00223.770.000.00
332007.11.27 09:45buy185.00223.770.000.00
342007.11.27 22:35close165.00225.660.000.008865.7576354.40
352007.11.28 15:48close175.00227.490.000.0017570.3593924.75
362007.12.03 12:05close185.00228.030.000.0020714.75114639.50
372007.12.04 04:40sell195.00227.820.000.00
382007.12.04 04:40sell205.00227.820.000.00
392007.12.04 04:40sell215.00227.820.000.00
402007.12.04 11:10close195.00226.250.000.007363.29122002.79
412007.12.05 10:30close205.00224.690.000.0014487.86136490.65
422007.12.07 06:30close215.00225.120.000.0011702.69148193.34
432007.12.07 08:50buy225.00225.160.000.00
442007.12.07 08:50buy235.00225.160.000.00
452007.12.07 08:50buy245.00225.160.000.00
462007.12.07 11:22close225.00226.500.000.006285.18154478.52
472007.12.10 09:53close235.00227.690.000.0011989.85166468.37
482007.12.17 13:15close245.00228.790.000.0018000.19184468.56
492007.12.17 13:20sell255.00228.660.000.00
502007.12.17 13:20sell265.00228.660.000.00
512007.12.17 13:20sell275.00228.660.000.00
522007.12.18 11:20close255.00228.360.000.001214.91185683.46
532007.12.18 11:20close265.00228.360.000.001214.91186898.37
542007.12.18 11:20close275.00228.360.000.001214.91188113.28
552007.12.18 22:55sell285.00228.380.000.00
562007.12.18 22:55sell295.00228.380.000.00
572007.12.18 22:55sell305.00228.380.000.00
582007.12.19 10:30close285.00227.330.000.004731.75192845.03
592007.12.20 00:03close295.00226.220.000.009362.15202207.18
602007.12.21 22:59close at stop305.00226.250.000.009026.84211234.01