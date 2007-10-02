|Symbol
|GBPJPY (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2007.10.01 00:00 - 2007.12.21 22:55 (2007.09.30 - 2007.12.22)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|DEPOSIT=10000; MM=true; Balance_STEP=0.1; Lot_STEP=0.1; Lot_1=1; max_Lot=5; drawdown_lotsize=false; a_Turbo=200; a_Coolx=400; t_period=1; C_boost=400; tune=0.2; R1_factor=2; R2_factor=1; trade_START="00:00"; trade_END="00:00";
|Bars in test
|18105
|Ticks modelled
|1058740
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|201234.01
|Gross profit
|201234.01
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|6707.80
|Absolute drawdown
|1040.88
|Maximal drawdown
|29971.46 (63.91%)
|Relative drawdown
|63.91% (29971.46)
|Total trades
|30
|Short positions (won %)
|18 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|30 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|20714.75
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|6707.80
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|30 (201234.01)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|201234.01 (30)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|30
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.10.02 23:35
|buy
|1
|1.00
|236.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2007.10.02 23:35
|buy
|2
|1.00
|236.24
|0.00
|0.00
|3
|2007.10.02 23:35
|buy
|3
|1.00
|236.24
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|2007.10.03 14:49
|close
|1
|1.00
|237.33
|0.00
|0.00
|1046.61
|11046.61
|5
|2007.10.05 15:56
|close
|2
|1.00
|238.30
|0.00
|0.00
|2053.49
|13100.10
|6
|2007.10.11 07:10
|close
|3
|1.00
|239.45
|0.00
|0.00
|3278.96
|16379.06
|7
|2007.10.19 12:55
|sell
|4
|1.60
|236.70
|0.00
|0.00
|8
|2007.10.19 12:55
|sell
|5
|1.60
|236.70
|0.00
|0.00
|9
|2007.10.19 12:55
|sell
|6
|1.60
|236.70
|0.00
|0.00
|10
|2007.10.19 16:34
|close
|4
|1.60
|235.57
|0.00
|0.00
|1695.27
|18074.33
|11
|2007.10.22 00:00
|close
|5
|1.60
|233.99
|0.00
|0.00
|4004.26
|22078.58
|12
|2007.10.25 18:25
|close
|6
|1.60
|233.75
|0.00
|0.00
|4058.22
|26136.81
|13
|2007.10.26 17:05
|buy
|7
|2.60
|234.29
|0.00
|0.00
|14
|2007.10.26 17:05
|buy
|8
|2.60
|234.29
|0.00
|0.00
|15
|2007.10.26 17:05
|buy
|9
|2.60
|234.29
|0.00
|0.00
|16
|2007.10.29 02:00
|close
|7
|2.60
|234.40
|0.00
|0.00
|331.66
|26468.47
|17
|2007.10.29 02:00
|close
|8
|2.60
|234.40
|0.00
|0.00
|331.66
|26800.12
|18
|2007.10.29 02:00
|close
|9
|2.60
|234.40
|0.00
|0.00
|331.66
|27131.78
|19
|2007.11.02 10:45
|sell
|10
|2.70
|239.37
|0.00
|0.00
|20
|2007.11.02 10:45
|sell
|11
|2.70
|239.37
|0.00
|0.00
|21
|2007.11.02 10:45
|sell
|12
|2.70
|239.37
|0.00
|0.00
|22
|2007.11.05 10:41
|close
|10
|2.70
|238.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2859.56
|29991.34
|23
|2007.11.07 22:57
|close
|11
|2.70
|236.67
|0.00
|0.00
|6527.26
|36518.60
|24
|2007.11.08 16:05
|close
|12
|2.70
|237.53
|0.00
|0.00
|4038.47
|40557.07
|25
|2007.11.20 07:20
|sell
|13
|4.00
|226.25
|0.00
|0.00
|26
|2007.11.20 07:20
|sell
|14
|4.00
|226.25
|0.00
|0.00
|27
|2007.11.20 07:20
|sell
|15
|4.00
|226.25
|0.00
|0.00
|28
|2007.11.21 10:16
|close
|13
|4.00
|224.33
|0.00
|0.00
|7049.02
|47606.09
|29
|2007.11.23 05:27
|close
|14
|4.00
|222.96
|0.00
|0.00
|11576.78
|59182.87
|30
|2007.11.27 09:25
|close
|15
|4.00
|223.75
|0.00
|0.00
|8305.78
|67488.65
|31
|2007.11.27 09:45
|buy
|16
|5.00
|223.77
|0.00
|0.00
|32
|2007.11.27 09:45
|buy
|17
|5.00
|223.77
|0.00
|0.00
|33
|2007.11.27 09:45
|buy
|18
|5.00
|223.77
|0.00
|0.00
|34
|2007.11.27 22:35
|close
|16
|5.00
|225.66
|0.00
|0.00
|8865.75
|76354.40
|35
|2007.11.28 15:48
|close
|17
|5.00
|227.49
|0.00
|0.00
|17570.35
|93924.75
|36
|2007.12.03 12:05
|close
|18
|5.00
|228.03
|0.00
|0.00
|20714.75
|114639.50
|37
|2007.12.04 04:40
|sell
|19
|5.00
|227.82
|0.00
|0.00
|38
|2007.12.04 04:40
|sell
|20
|5.00
|227.82
|0.00
|0.00
|39
|2007.12.04 04:40
|sell
|21
|5.00
|227.82
|0.00
|0.00
|40
|2007.12.04 11:10
|close
|19
|5.00
|226.25
|0.00
|0.00
|7363.29
|122002.79
|41
|2007.12.05 10:30
|close
|20
|5.00
|224.69
|0.00
|0.00
|14487.86
|136490.65
|42
|2007.12.07 06:30
|close
|21
|5.00
|225.12
|0.00
|0.00
|11702.69
|148193.34
|43
|2007.12.07 08:50
|buy
|22
|5.00
|225.16
|0.00
|0.00
|44
|2007.12.07 08:50
|buy
|23
|5.00
|225.16
|0.00
|0.00
|45
|2007.12.07 08:50
|buy
|24
|5.00
|225.16
|0.00
|0.00
|46
|2007.12.07 11:22
|close
|22
|5.00
|226.50
|0.00
|0.00
|6285.18
|154478.52
|47
|2007.12.10 09:53
|close
|23
|5.00
|227.69
|0.00
|0.00
|11989.85
|166468.37
|48
|2007.12.17 13:15
|close
|24
|5.00
|228.79
|0.00
|0.00
|18000.19
|184468.56
|49
|2007.12.17 13:20
|sell
|25
|5.00
|228.66
|0.00
|0.00
|50
|2007.12.17 13:20
|sell
|26
|5.00
|228.66
|0.00
|0.00
|51
|2007.12.17 13:20
|sell
|27
|5.00
|228.66
|0.00
|0.00
|52
|2007.12.18 11:20
|close
|25
|5.00
|228.36
|0.00
|0.00
|1214.91
|185683.46
|53
|2007.12.18 11:20
|close
|26
|5.00
|228.36
|0.00
|0.00
|1214.91
|186898.37
|54
|2007.12.18 11:20
|close
|27
|5.00
|228.36
|0.00
|0.00
|1214.91
|188113.28
|55
|2007.12.18 22:55
|sell
|28
|5.00
|228.38
|0.00
|0.00
|56
|2007.12.18 22:55
|sell
|29
|5.00
|228.38
|0.00
|0.00
|57
|2007.12.18 22:55
|sell
|30
|5.00
|228.38
|0.00
|0.00
|58
|2007.12.19 10:30
|close
|28
|5.00
|227.33
|0.00
|0.00
|4731.75
|192845.03
|59
|2007.12.20 00:03
|close
|29
|5.00
|226.22
|0.00
|0.00
|9362.15
|202207.18
|60
|2007.12.21 22:59
|close at stop
|30
|5.00
|226.25
|0.00
|0.00
|9026.84
|211234.01