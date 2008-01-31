|Account: 125248
|Name: STEPMA
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 7, 22:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5932499
|2008.01.31 07:58
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|5936113
|2008.01.31 09:09
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9831
|1.9881
|0.0000
|2008.01.31 18:09
|1.9897
|expiration [2008.01.31 18:09]
|5936123
|2008.01.31 09:09
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9811
|1.9861
|0.0000
|2008.01.31 18:09
|1.9897
|expiration [2008.01.31 18:09]
|5938433
|2008.01.31 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9791
|1.9841
|0.0000
|2008.01.31 19:00
|1.9888
|expiration [2008.01.31 19:00]
|5947002
|2008.01.31 14:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9922
|1.9872
|0.0000
|2008.01.31 20:00
|1.9886
|cancelled
|5947003
|2008.01.31 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9900
|1.9850
|0.0000
|2008.01.31 20:00
|1.9883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|5947004
|2008.01.31 14:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9920
|1.9870
|0.0000
|2008.01.31 20:00
|1.9886
|cancelled
|5947006
|2008.01.31 14:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9955
|1.9905
|0.0000
|2008.01.31 20:00
|1.9886
|cancelled
|5950532
|2008.01.31 15:05
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9771
|1.9821
|0.0000
|2008.01.31 20:00
|1.9883
|cancelled
|5982483
|2008.02.01 09:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9924
|1.9875
|0.0000
|2008.02.01 13:34
|1.9875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.00
|5982486
|2008.02.01 09:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9944
|1.9894
|0.0000
|2008.02.01 18:00
|1.9686
|expiration [2008.02.01 18:00]
|5984675
|2008.02.01 09:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9964
|1.9914
|0.0000
|2008.02.01 18:45
|1.9681
|expiration [2008.02.01 18:45]
|5988862
|2008.02.01 13:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9984
|1.9934
|0.0000
|2008.02.01 20:00
|1.9668
|cancelled
|6051179
|2008.02.04 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9691
|0.0000
|2008.02.04 18:00
|1.9775
|expiration [2008.02.04 18:00]
|6052668
|2008.02.04 09:15
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9621
|1.9671
|0.0000
|2008.02.04 18:15
|1.9771
|expiration [2008.02.04 18:15]
|6055070
|2008.02.04 09:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9601
|1.9651
|0.0000
|2008.02.04 18:45
|1.9759
|expiration [2008.02.04 18:45]
|6069546
|2008.02.04 13:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9707
|1.9757
|0.0000
|2008.02.04 20:01
|1.9742
|cancelled
|6119433
|2008.02.05 09:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9704
|1.9617
|0.0000
|2008.02.05 18:10
|1.9617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|87.00
|6119442
|2008.02.05 09:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|1.9684
|0.0000
|2008.02.05 20:00
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.00
|6122040
|2008.02.05 14:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9664
|1.9664
|0.0000
|2008.02.05 20:00
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|6131498
|2008.02.05 15:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9694
|0.0000
|2008.02.05 20:00
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|6171503
|2008.02.06 09:13
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9564
|1.9614
|0.0000
|2008.02.06 10:04
|1.9614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|6172782
|2008.02.06 09:15
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9544
|1.9594
|0.0000
|2008.02.06 18:15
|1.9599
|expiration [2008.02.06 18:15]
|6175054
|2008.02.06 09:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9524
|1.9574
|0.0000
|2008.02.06 18:45
|1.9608
|expiration [2008.02.06 18:45]
|6183086
|2008.02.06 13:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9504
|1.9554
|0.0000
|2008.02.06 20:00
|1.9613
|cancelled
|6228985
|2008.02.07 09:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9564
|1.9472
|0.0000
|2008.02.07 13:23
|1.9472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.00
|6228988
|2008.02.07 10:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9544
|1.9443
|0.0000
|2008.02.07 13:57
|1.9443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.00
|6232017
|2008.02.07 11:19
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9524
|1.9443
|0.0000
|2008.02.07 13:57
|1.9443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.00
|6242019
|2008.02.07 13:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9496
|1.9408
|0.0000
|2008.02.07 17:36
|1.9396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|426.00
|Closed P/L:
|426.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|426.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 426.00
|Equity:
|5 426.00
|Free Margin:
|5 426.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|542.00
|Gross Loss:
|116.00
|Total Net Profit:
|426.00
|Profit Factor:
|4.67
|Expected Payoff:
|38.73
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|66.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|66.00 (1.32%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.32% (66.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (72.73%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (27.27%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|101.00
|loss trade:
|-50.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|67.75
|loss trade:
|-38.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (374.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-66.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|374.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-66.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2