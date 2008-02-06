|Account: 116501
|Name: OLD OIL
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 6, 16:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3570930
|2008.02.06 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.50
|88.10
|0.00
|2008.02.06 15:58
|88.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|3572018
|2008.02.06 15:11
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.81
|87.72
|0.00
|2008.02.06 15:41
|87.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|218.00
|3573526
|2008.02.06 14:55
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.08
|88.80
|88.28
|2008.02.06 15:30
|88.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3570927
|2008.02.06 12:48
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.35
|89.07
|0.00
|2008.02.06 14:04
|89.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|3542880
|2008.02.05 16:04
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.53
|88.53
|89.33
|2008.02.05 16:58
|89.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|3542881
|2008.02.05 14:15
|sell limit
|0.20
|oil
|90.23
|91.23
|89.43
|2008.02.05 20:00
|88.76
|cancelled
|3541922
|2008.02.05 14:04
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.88
|89.05
|88.08
|2008.02.05 14:57
|89.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.00
|3541920
|2008.02.05 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.73
|89.23
|90.53
|2008.02.05 20:00
|88.78
|cancelled
|3539665
|2008.02.05 13:56
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.04
|89.15
|0.00
|2008.02.05 15:31
|89.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|3539660
|2008.02.05 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.86
|89.16
|0.00
|2008.02.05 20:00
|88.79
|cancelled
|3537962
|2008.02.05 12:55
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.28
|89.05
|0.00
|2008.02.05 14:57
|89.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|3537960
|2008.02.05 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.88
|89.38
|0.00
|2008.02.05 20:00
|88.80
|cancelled
|3507064
|2008.02.04 15:46
|sell
|0.40
|oil
|90.25
|90.85
|89.45
|2008.02.04 17:43
|90.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|3507936
|2008.02.04 14:18
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.90
|89.40
|90.70
|2008.02.04 14:45
|89.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3507937
|2008.02.04 14:15
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.91
|89.41
|88.11
|2008.02.04 20:00
|90.36
|cancelled
|3507060
|2008.02.04 14:00
|buy limit
|0.40
|oil
|88.10
|87.10
|88.90
|2008.02.04 20:01
|90.42
|cancelled
|3504398
|2008.02.04 13:25
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.40
|89.46
|0.00
|2008.02.04 14:35
|89.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3504404
|2008.02.04 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.70
|89.40
|0.00
|2008.02.04 20:00
|90.37
|cancelled
|3502805
|2008.02.04 12:51
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.22
|89.56
|0.00
|2008.02.04 14:32
|89.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|3502809
|2008.02.04 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.45
|88.95
|0.00
|2008.02.04 20:00
|90.38
|cancelled
|3464309
|2008.02.01 14:38
|buy
|0.40
|oil
|91.03
|90.91
|91.83
|2008.02.01 15:01
|90.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|3464957
|2008.02.01 14:15
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.56
|92.06
|93.36
|2008.02.01 23:15
|89.44
|expiration [2008.02.01 23:15]
|3456966
|2008.02.01 14:01
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.47
|89.87
|0.00
|2008.02.01 17:24
|89.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|3464314
|2008.02.01 14:00
|sell limit
|0.40
|oil
|92.94
|93.94
|92.14
|2008.02.01 23:00
|89.39
|expiration [2008.02.01 23:00]
|3459310
|2008.02.01 13:44
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.64
|90.71
|0.00
|2008.02.01 15:43
|90.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|186.00
|3459307
|2008.02.01 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.59
|91.89
|0.00
|2008.02.01 22:00
|89.44
|expiration [2008.02.01 22:00]
|3457565
|2008.02.01 12:48
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.20
|91.94
|0.00
|2008.02.01 13:31
|91.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.00
|3439032
|2008.01.31 22:00
|balance
|IR
|13.99
|3373450
|2008.01.31 18:49
|sell
|0.40
|oil
|92.32
|92.32
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:28
|92.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3370182
|2008.01.31 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.97
|91.97
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:24
|91.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3372662
|2008.01.31 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.94
|91.94
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:24
|91.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3368523
|2008.01.31 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.90
|92.09
|93.30
|2008.01.31 19:23
|92.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|3373449
|2008.01.31 14:31
|buy
|0.40
|oil
|90.89
|91.92
|0.00
|2008.01.31 18:47
|91.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|412.00
|3372678
|2008.01.31 14:20
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.24
|91.20
|0.00
|2008.01.31 17:17
|91.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|3368524
|2008.01.31 14:18
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.28
|90.91
|89.88
|2008.01.31 16:45
|90.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|3370193
|2008.01.31 14:18
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.34
|90.31
|0.00
|2008.01.31 14:52
|90.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|206.00
|3346444
|2008.01.30 22:32
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 436.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 436.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3573172
|2008.02.06 15:31
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.15
|87.45
|88.95
|
|88.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-16.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|3572017
|2008.02.06 13:15
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.61
|88.91
|0.00
|
|88.12
|60|1 oilfxpro.com.1314cet prop
|3573175
|2008.02.06 14:00
|sell limit
|0.20
|oil
|90.07
|91.07
|89.27
|
|88.07
|60|oilfxpro.com.oil.bounce
|3573515
|2008.02.06 14:15
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.72
|89.22
|90.52
|
|88.12
|60|oilfxpro.com- oil 1415cet
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 013.99
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 436.00
|Floating P/L:
|-16.00
|Margin:
|176.30
|Balance:
|101 449.99
|Equity:
|101 433.99
|Free Margin:
|101 257.69
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 988.00
|Gross Loss:
|552.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 436.00
|Profit Factor:
|3.60
|Expected Payoff:
|59.83
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|374.00 (0.37%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.37% (374.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (76.92%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (70.83%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (29.17%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|412.00
|loss trade:
|-240.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|116.94
|loss trade:
|-78.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (738.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-374.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|738.00 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-374.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2