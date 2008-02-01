ODL Securities

Account: 116501 Name: OLD OIL Currency: USD 2008 February 1, 16:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
34643092008.02.01 14:38buy0.40oil91.0390.9191.832008.02.01 15:0190.910.000.000.00-48.00
34593102008.02.01 13:44sell0.20oil91.6490.710.002008.02.01 15:4390.710.000.000.00186.00
34575652008.02.01 12:48buy0.20oil92.2091.940.002008.02.01 13:3191.940.000.000.00-52.00
34390322008.01.31 22:00balanceIR13.99
33734502008.01.31 18:49sell0.40oil92.3292.320.002008.01.31 19:2892.320.000.000.000.00
33701822008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9791.970.002008.01.31 19:2491.970.000.000.000.00
33726622008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9491.940.002008.01.31 19:2491.940.000.000.000.00
33685232008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9092.0993.302008.01.31 19:2392.090.000.000.0038.00
33734492008.01.31 14:31buy0.40oil90.8991.920.002008.01.31 18:4791.920.000.000.00412.00
33726782008.01.31 14:20sell0.20oil91.2491.200.002008.01.31 17:1791.200.000.000.008.00
33685242008.01.31 14:18sell0.20oil91.2890.9189.882008.01.31 16:4590.910.000.000.0074.00
33701932008.01.31 14:18sell0.20oil91.3490.310.002008.01.31 14:5290.310.000.000.00206.00
33464442008.01.30 22:32balanceDeposit100 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 824.00
Closed P/L: 824.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
34569662008.02.01 14:01sell0.20oil91.4790.900.00 90.680.000.000.00158.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 158.00
 Floating P/L: 158.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
34593072008.02.01 13:00buy stop0.20oil92.5991.890.00 90.6860|1 oilfxpro.com.1314cet prop
34643142008.02.01 14:00sell limit0.40oil92.9493.9492.14 90.6360|oilfxpro.com.oil.bounce
34649572008.02.01 14:15buy stop0.20oil92.5692.0693.36 90.6860|oilfxpro.com- oil 1415cet
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 013.99 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 824.00 Floating P/L: 158.00 Margin: 182.94
Balance: 100 837.99 Equity: 100 995.99 Free Margin: 100 813.05
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 924.00 Gross Loss: 100.00 Total Net Profit: 824.00
Profit Factor: 9.24 Expected Payoff: 74.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 100.00 (0.10%) Relative Drawdown: 0.10% (100.00)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (81.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (18.18%)
Largest profit trade: 412.00 loss trade: -52.00
Average profit trade: 102.67 loss trade: -50.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (738.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-100.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 738.00 (8) consecutive loss (count): -100.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2