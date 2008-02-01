|Account: 116501
|Name: OLD OIL
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 1, 16:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3464309
|2008.02.01 14:38
|buy
|0.40
|oil
|91.03
|90.91
|91.83
|2008.02.01 15:01
|90.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|3459310
|2008.02.01 13:44
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.64
|90.71
|0.00
|2008.02.01 15:43
|90.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|186.00
|3457565
|2008.02.01 12:48
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.20
|91.94
|0.00
|2008.02.01 13:31
|91.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.00
|3439032
|2008.01.31 22:00
|balance
|IR
|13.99
|3373450
|2008.01.31 18:49
|sell
|0.40
|oil
|92.32
|92.32
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:28
|92.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3370182
|2008.01.31 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.97
|91.97
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:24
|91.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3372662
|2008.01.31 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.94
|91.94
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:24
|91.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3368523
|2008.01.31 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.90
|92.09
|93.30
|2008.01.31 19:23
|92.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|3373449
|2008.01.31 14:31
|buy
|0.40
|oil
|90.89
|91.92
|0.00
|2008.01.31 18:47
|91.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|412.00
|3372678
|2008.01.31 14:20
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.24
|91.20
|0.00
|2008.01.31 17:17
|91.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|3368524
|2008.01.31 14:18
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.28
|90.91
|89.88
|2008.01.31 16:45
|90.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|3370193
|2008.01.31 14:18
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.34
|90.31
|0.00
|2008.01.31 14:52
|90.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|206.00
|3346444
|2008.01.30 22:32
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|824.00
|Closed P/L:
|824.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3456966
|2008.02.01 14:01
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.47
|90.90
|0.00
|
|90.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|158.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|158.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|158.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|3459307
|2008.02.01 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.59
|91.89
|0.00
|
|90.68
|60|1 oilfxpro.com.1314cet prop
|3464314
|2008.02.01 14:00
|sell limit
|0.40
|oil
|92.94
|93.94
|92.14
|
|90.63
|60|oilfxpro.com.oil.bounce
|3464957
|2008.02.01 14:15
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.56
|92.06
|93.36
|
|90.68
|60|oilfxpro.com- oil 1415cet
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 013.99
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|824.00
|Floating P/L:
|158.00
|Margin:
|182.94
|Balance:
|100 837.99
|Equity:
|100 995.99
|Free Margin:
|100 813.05
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|924.00
|Gross Loss:
|100.00
|Total Net Profit:
|824.00
|Profit Factor:
|9.24
|Expected Payoff:
|74.91
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|100.00 (0.10%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.10% (100.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (81.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (18.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|412.00
|loss trade:
|-52.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|102.67
|loss trade:
|-50.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (738.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-100.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|738.00 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-100.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2