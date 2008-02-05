ODL Securities

Account: 111850 Name: oilfxpro 2 Currency: USD 2008 February 5, 15:06
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35419232008.02.05 14:15sell0.20oil88.8489.050.002008.02.05 14:5789.050.000.000.00-42.00
35396642008.02.05 13:56sell0.20oil89.0489.040.002008.02.05 14:5789.040.000.000.000.00
35379612008.02.05 12:55sell0.20oil89.2889.280.002008.02.05 14:1688.760.000.000.00104.00
35273582008.02.05 08:31sell0.20oil90.0290.020.002008.02.05 10:0989.520.000.000.00100.00
35070592008.02.04 14:07buy0.20oil90.0189.560.002008.02.04 14:3289.560.000.000.00-90.00
35070622008.02.04 14:00sell stop0.20oil88.9189.410.002008.02.04 20:0090.37cancelled
35043962008.02.04 13:28buy0.20oil89.4289.560.002008.02.04 14:3289.560.000.000.0028.00
35044002008.02.04 13:00sell stop0.20oil88.7089.200.002008.02.04 20:0090.37cancelled
35028172008.02.04 12:51buy0.20oil89.2289.400.002008.02.04 14:0489.930.000.000.00142.00
35028292008.02.04 12:00sell stop0.20oil88.4588.950.002008.02.04 20:0090.37cancelled
34946232008.02.04 09:42sell0.20oil89.2389.230.002008.02.04 11:2488.730.000.000.00100.00
34946182008.02.04 08:11buy0.20oil89.8189.420.002008.02.04 09:2589.420.000.000.00-78.00
34643332008.02.01 15:01buy0.20oil90.9390.720.002008.02.01 15:2890.720.000.000.00-42.00
34643262008.02.01 14:38sell0.20oil91.0690.870.002008.02.01 16:5990.360.000.000.00140.00
34505792008.02.01 14:18sell0.20oil91.2691.260.002008.02.01 15:0691.260.000.000.000.00
34593112008.02.01 14:07sell0.20oil91.2791.270.002008.02.01 15:0691.270.000.000.000.00
34570252008.02.01 14:01sell0.20oil91.4791.280.002008.02.01 15:2890.760.000.000.00142.00
34643372008.02.01 14:00sell limit0.20oil93.0493.540.002008.02.01 23:0089.39expiration [2008.02.01 23:00]
34643232008.02.01 14:00buy stop0.20oil92.7992.290.002008.02.01 23:0089.44expiration [2008.02.01 23:00]
34593082008.02.01 13:00buy stop0.20oil92.5992.090.002008.02.01 22:0089.44expiration [2008.02.01 22:00]
34575972008.02.01 12:48buy0.20oil92.2091.940.002008.02.01 13:3191.940.000.000.00-52.00
34505772008.02.01 08:02buy0.20oil91.8491.840.002008.02.01 12:5492.340.000.000.00100.00
34350022008.01.31 22:00balanceIR97.18
33726332008.01.31 18:49buy0.20oil92.3092.300.002008.01.31 19:0792.300.000.000.000.00
33726772008.01.31 18:49sell0.20oil92.1292.620.002008.01.31 18:5792.620.000.000.00-100.00
33701882008.01.31 18:49buy0.20oil92.1092.100.002008.01.31 19:2392.100.000.000.000.00
33684532008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9091.900.002008.01.31 18:5792.630.000.000.00146.00
33726692008.01.31 14:32sell0.20oil90.7090.700.002008.01.31 16:0490.700.000.000.000.00
33684662008.01.31 14:31sell0.20oil90.9090.900.002008.01.31 14:5890.200.000.000.00140.00
33726712008.01.31 14:21buy0.20oil91.0990.590.002008.01.31 14:4790.590.000.000.00-100.00
33611822008.01.31 14:20sell0.20oil91.1091.100.002008.01.31 14:5190.380.000.000.00144.00
33702042008.01.31 14:18sell0.20oil91.3491.340.002008.01.31 14:3190.850.000.000.0098.00
33611812008.01.31 08:19buy0.20oil91.6591.150.002008.01.31 14:2091.150.000.000.00-100.00
33318432008.01.30 15:31sell0.20oil91.7292.220.002008.01.30 16:0492.220.000.000.00-100.00
33318452008.01.30 15:30buy0.20oil91.7891.780.002008.01.30 16:1192.480.000.000.00140.00
33281722008.01.30 15:30sell0.20oil91.9292.420.002008.01.30 16:0492.420.000.000.00-100.00
33318472008.01.30 14:00sell limit0.20oil93.0493.540.002008.01.30 20:0092.46cancelled
33318402008.01.30 14:00buy stop0.20oil93.2992.790.002008.01.30 20:0092.51cancelled
33281702008.01.30 13:00buy stop0.20oil93.0992.590.002008.01.30 20:0092.51cancelled
33269292008.01.30 12:06sell0.20oil92.3492.340.002008.01.30 15:3191.640.000.000.00140.00
33269272008.01.30 12:00buy stop0.20oil92.8992.390.002008.01.30 20:0092.51cancelled
33210872008.01.30 10:50buy0.20oil92.6392.130.002008.01.30 13:3192.130.000.000.00-100.00
33210892008.01.30 08:23sell0.20oil92.1292.620.002008.01.30 10:4992.620.000.000.00-100.00
33009092008.01.29 14:35sell0.20oil91.2391.730.002008.01.29 15:5991.730.000.000.00-100.00
32989122008.01.29 14:27sell0.20oil91.4391.930.002008.01.29 16:0391.930.000.000.00-100.00
33014342008.01.29 14:15buy stop0.20oil92.7192.210.002008.01.29 20:0192.09cancelled
32969062008.01.29 13:04sell0.20oil91.6392.130.002008.01.29 13:3292.130.000.000.00-100.00
32989002008.01.29 13:00buy stop0.20oil92.5192.010.002008.01.29 20:0192.09cancelled
32969022008.01.29 12:00buy stop0.20oil92.3191.810.002008.01.29 20:0092.09cancelled
32914292008.01.29 08:02buy0.20oil91.5991.090.002008.01.29 08:2991.090.000.000.00-100.00
32914352008.01.29 08:00sell stop0.20oil90.9991.490.002008.01.29 17:0091.72expiration [2008.01.29 17:00]
32565952008.01.28 16:40buy0.20oil90.9190.910.002008.01.28 18:2391.630.000.000.00144.00
32681322008.01.28 16:13buy0.20oil90.4690.460.002008.01.28 17:4191.160.000.000.00140.00
32681442008.01.28 16:13sell0.20oil90.4190.910.002008.01.28 16:4090.910.000.000.00-100.00
32652852008.01.28 16:04buy0.20oil90.2690.260.002008.01.28 17:3090.960.000.000.00140.00
32635222008.01.28 15:06sell0.20oil89.3589.850.002008.01.28 15:3589.850.000.000.00-100.00
32681402008.01.28 14:00buy limit0.20oil89.2088.700.002008.01.28 20:0091.49cancelled
32681372008.01.28 14:00sell stop0.20oil88.9589.450.002008.01.28 20:0091.44cancelled
32652892008.01.28 13:00sell stop0.20oil89.1589.650.002008.01.28 20:0091.44cancelled
32635192008.01.28 12:08buy0.20oil89.8889.380.002008.01.28 15:0689.380.000.000.00-100.00
32559152008.01.28 08:44sell0.20oil89.8789.870.002008.01.28 15:0989.360.000.000.00102.00
32392262008.01.25 21:04balanceDeposit100 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 486.00
Closed P/L: 486.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
35273572008.02.05 08:00buy stop0.20oil90.4790.020.00 88.9660|breakout 1
35379592008.02.05 12:00buy stop0.20oil89.8889.380.00 88.9660|breakout 2
35396592008.02.05 13:00buy stop0.20oil90.0889.580.00 88.9660|breakout 3
35419182008.02.05 14:00buy stop0.20oil90.2889.780.00 88.9660|breakout 4
35419262008.02.05 14:00buy limit0.20oil88.4387.930.00 88.9660|bounce
35419272008.02.05 14:00sell limit0.20oil90.3390.830.00 88.9160|bounce
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 097.18 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 486.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 100 583.18 Equity: 100 583.18 Free Margin: 100 583.18
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 190.00 Gross Loss: 1 704.00 Total Net Profit: 486.00
Profit Factor: 1.29 Expected Payoff: 11.30  
Absolute Drawdown: 434.00 Maximal Drawdown: 660.00 (0.66%) Relative Drawdown: 0.66% (660.00)
 
Total Trades: 43 Short Positions (won %): 24 (58.33%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (52.63%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (55.81%) Loss trades (% of total): 19 (44.19%)
Largest profit trade: 146.00 loss trade: -100.00
Average profit trade: 91.25 loss trade: -89.68
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (246.00) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-600.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 424.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -600.00 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2