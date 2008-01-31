Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 125248 Name: STEPMA Currency: USD 2008 February 5, 15:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
59324992008.01.31 07:58balanceDeposit5 000.00
59361132008.01.31 09:09sell stop0.10gbpusd1.98311.98810.00002008.01.31 18:091.9897expiration [2008.01.31 18:09]
59361232008.01.31 09:09sell stop0.10gbpusd1.98111.98610.00002008.01.31 18:091.9897expiration [2008.01.31 18:09]
59384332008.01.31 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd1.97911.98410.00002008.01.31 19:001.9888expiration [2008.01.31 19:00]
59470022008.01.31 14:00buy stop0.10gbpusd1.99221.98720.00002008.01.31 20:001.9886cancelled
59470032008.01.31 14:30buy0.10gbpusd1.99001.98500.00002008.01.31 20:001.98830.000.000.00-17.00
59470042008.01.31 14:00buy stop0.10gbpusd1.99201.98700.00002008.01.31 20:001.9886cancelled
59470062008.01.31 14:00buy stop0.10gbpusd1.99551.99050.00002008.01.31 20:001.9886cancelled
59505322008.01.31 15:05sell stop0.10gbpusd1.97711.98210.00002008.01.31 20:001.9883cancelled
59824832008.02.01 09:07buy0.10gbpusd1.99241.98750.00002008.02.01 13:341.98750.000.000.00-49.00
59824862008.02.01 09:00buy stop0.10gbpusd1.99441.98940.00002008.02.01 18:001.9686expiration [2008.02.01 18:00]
59846752008.02.01 09:45buy stop0.10gbpusd1.99641.99140.00002008.02.01 18:451.9681expiration [2008.02.01 18:45]
59888622008.02.01 13:00buy stop0.10gbpusd1.99841.99340.00002008.02.01 20:001.9668cancelled
60511792008.02.04 09:00sell stop0.10gbpusd1.96411.96910.00002008.02.04 18:001.9775expiration [2008.02.04 18:00]
60526682008.02.04 09:15sell stop0.10gbpusd1.96211.96710.00002008.02.04 18:151.9771expiration [2008.02.04 18:15]
60550702008.02.04 09:45sell stop0.10gbpusd1.96011.96510.00002008.02.04 18:451.9759expiration [2008.02.04 18:45]
60695462008.02.04 13:00sell stop0.10gbpusd1.97071.97570.00002008.02.04 20:011.9742cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -66.00
Closed P/L: -66.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
61194332008.02.05 09:28sell0.10gbpusd1.97041.97040.0000 1.96510.000.000.0053.00
61194422008.02.05 09:47sell0.10gbpusd1.96841.96840.0000 1.96510.000.000.0033.00
61220402008.02.05 14:36sell0.10gbpusd1.96641.97140.0000 1.96510.000.000.0013.00
61314982008.02.05 15:37sell0.10gbpusd1.96441.96940.0000 1.96510.000.000.00-7.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 92.00
 Floating P/L: 92.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -66.00 Floating P/L: 92.00 Margin: 786.96
Balance: 4 934.00 Equity: 5 026.00 Free Margin: 4 239.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 66.00 Total Net Profit: -66.00
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -33.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 66.00 Maximal Drawdown: 66.00 (1.32%) Relative Drawdown: 1.32% (66.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -49.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -33.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-66.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -66.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 2