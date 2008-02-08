ODL Securities

Account: 111850 Name: oilfxpro 2 Currency: USD 2008 February 8, 16:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36468222008.02.08 16:08buy0.20oil90.2990.460.002008.02.08 16:3291.010.000.000.00144.00
36454612008.02.08 16:04buy0.20oil90.0990.280.002008.02.08 16:2890.790.000.000.00140.00
36437512008.02.08 14:57buy0.20oil89.8990.080.002008.02.08 16:2890.610.000.000.00144.00
36437532008.02.08 12:21sell0.20oil88.9389.430.002008.02.08 13:3989.430.000.000.00-100.00
36361382008.02.08 10:42buy0.20oil89.5689.360.002008.02.08 11:1789.360.000.000.00-40.00
36106302008.02.07 17:38sell0.20oil88.4588.450.002008.02.07 18:4188.450.000.000.000.00
36044622008.02.07 16:50buy0.20oil88.3388.110.002008.02.07 18:0588.110.000.000.00-44.00
35988752008.02.07 16:44buy0.20oil88.1388.150.002008.02.07 18:0588.150.000.000.004.00
36106162008.02.07 15:17buy0.20oil87.6187.360.002008.02.07 15:5087.360.000.000.00-50.00
36106262008.02.07 14:00buy limit0.20oil86.2785.770.002008.02.07 20:0088.54cancelled
36106232008.02.07 14:00sell stop0.20oil86.7287.220.002008.02.07 20:0088.49cancelled
36044662008.02.07 13:48sell0.20oil87.0687.360.002008.02.07 15:1487.360.000.000.00-60.00
35988782008.02.07 12:49sell0.20oil87.2687.260.002008.02.07 15:1387.260.000.000.000.00
35900182008.02.07 12:34sell0.20oil87.4687.460.002008.02.07 13:5686.960.000.000.00100.00
35899682008.02.07 08:21buy0.20oil87.9387.700.002008.02.07 10:3887.700.000.000.00-46.00
35709382008.02.06 15:30sell0.20oil88.5088.310.002008.02.06 15:3487.790.000.000.00142.00
35717422008.02.06 15:11sell0.20oil88.8188.620.002008.02.06 15:3288.100.000.000.00142.00
35731832008.02.06 14:03sell0.20oil89.0888.880.002008.02.06 15:3088.350.000.000.00146.00
35731822008.02.06 14:00buy stop0.20oil89.8189.310.002008.02.06 20:0087.92cancelled
35720212008.02.06 13:15buy stop0.20oil89.6189.110.002008.02.06 20:0087.89cancelled
35709362008.02.06 12:48buy0.20oil89.3589.070.002008.02.06 14:0489.070.000.000.00-56.00
35644812008.02.06 10:48buy0.20oil88.7288.720.002008.02.06 12:4489.220.000.000.00100.00
35644852008.02.06 08:27sell0.20oil87.9088.400.002008.02.06 09:0988.400.000.000.00-100.00
35419262008.02.05 16:04buy0.20oil88.4388.600.002008.02.05 16:4789.230.000.000.00160.00
35419232008.02.05 14:15sell0.20oil88.8489.050.002008.02.05 14:5789.050.000.000.00-42.00
35419272008.02.05 14:00sell limit0.20oil90.3390.830.002008.02.05 20:0088.75cancelled
35419182008.02.05 14:00buy stop0.20oil90.2889.780.002008.02.05 20:0088.80cancelled
35396642008.02.05 13:56sell0.20oil89.0489.040.002008.02.05 14:5789.040.000.000.000.00
35396592008.02.05 13:00buy stop0.20oil90.0889.580.002008.02.05 20:0088.80cancelled
35379612008.02.05 12:55sell0.20oil89.2889.280.002008.02.05 14:1688.760.000.000.00104.00
35379592008.02.05 12:00buy stop0.20oil89.8889.380.002008.02.05 20:0088.80cancelled
35273582008.02.05 08:31sell0.20oil90.0290.020.002008.02.05 10:0989.520.000.000.00100.00
35273572008.02.05 08:00buy stop0.20oil90.4790.020.002008.02.05 17:0089.38expiration [2008.02.05 17:00]
35070592008.02.04 14:07buy0.20oil90.0189.560.002008.02.04 14:3289.560.000.000.00-90.00
35070622008.02.04 14:00sell stop0.20oil88.9189.410.002008.02.04 20:0090.37cancelled
35043962008.02.04 13:28buy0.20oil89.4289.560.002008.02.04 14:3289.560.000.000.0028.00
35044002008.02.04 13:00sell stop0.20oil88.7089.200.002008.02.04 20:0090.37cancelled
35028172008.02.04 12:51buy0.20oil89.2289.400.002008.02.04 14:0489.930.000.000.00142.00
35028292008.02.04 12:00sell stop0.20oil88.4588.950.002008.02.04 20:0090.37cancelled
34946232008.02.04 09:42sell0.20oil89.2389.230.002008.02.04 11:2488.730.000.000.00100.00
34946182008.02.04 08:11buy0.20oil89.8189.420.002008.02.04 09:2589.420.000.000.00-78.00
34643332008.02.01 15:01buy0.20oil90.9390.720.002008.02.01 15:2890.720.000.000.00-42.00
34643262008.02.01 14:38sell0.20oil91.0690.870.002008.02.01 16:5990.360.000.000.00140.00
34505792008.02.01 14:18sell0.20oil91.2691.260.002008.02.01 15:0691.260.000.000.000.00
34593112008.02.01 14:07sell0.20oil91.2791.270.002008.02.01 15:0691.270.000.000.000.00
34570252008.02.01 14:01sell0.20oil91.4791.280.002008.02.01 15:2890.760.000.000.00142.00
34643372008.02.01 14:00sell limit0.20oil93.0493.540.002008.02.01 23:0089.39expiration [2008.02.01 23:00]
34643232008.02.01 14:00buy stop0.20oil92.7992.290.002008.02.01 23:0089.44expiration [2008.02.01 23:00]
34593082008.02.01 13:00buy stop0.20oil92.5992.090.002008.02.01 22:0089.44expiration [2008.02.01 22:00]
34575972008.02.01 12:48buy0.20oil92.2091.940.002008.02.01 13:3191.940.000.000.00-52.00
34505772008.02.01 08:02buy0.20oil91.8491.840.002008.02.01 12:5492.340.000.000.00100.00
34350022008.01.31 22:00balanceIR97.18
33726332008.01.31 18:49buy0.20oil92.3092.300.002008.01.31 19:0792.300.000.000.000.00
33726772008.01.31 18:49sell0.20oil92.1292.620.002008.01.31 18:5792.620.000.000.00-100.00
33701882008.01.31 18:49buy0.20oil92.1092.100.002008.01.31 19:2392.100.000.000.000.00
33684532008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9091.900.002008.01.31 18:5792.630.000.000.00146.00
33726692008.01.31 14:32sell0.20oil90.7090.700.002008.01.31 16:0490.700.000.000.000.00
33684662008.01.31 14:31sell0.20oil90.9090.900.002008.01.31 14:5890.200.000.000.00140.00
33726712008.01.31 14:21buy0.20oil91.0990.590.002008.01.31 14:4790.590.000.000.00-100.00
33611822008.01.31 14:20sell0.20oil91.1091.100.002008.01.31 14:5190.380.000.000.00144.00
33702042008.01.31 14:18sell0.20oil91.3491.340.002008.01.31 14:3190.850.000.000.0098.00
33611812008.01.31 08:19buy0.20oil91.6591.150.002008.01.31 14:2091.150.000.000.00-100.00
33318432008.01.30 15:31sell0.20oil91.7292.220.002008.01.30 16:0492.220.000.000.00-100.00
33318452008.01.30 15:30buy0.20oil91.7891.780.002008.01.30 16:1192.480.000.000.00140.00
33281722008.01.30 15:30sell0.20oil91.9292.420.002008.01.30 16:0492.420.000.000.00-100.00
33318472008.01.30 14:00sell limit0.20oil93.0493.540.002008.01.30 20:0092.46cancelled
33318402008.01.30 14:00buy stop0.20oil93.2992.790.002008.01.30 20:0092.51cancelled
33281702008.01.30 13:00buy stop0.20oil93.0992.590.002008.01.30 20:0092.51cancelled
33269292008.01.30 12:06sell0.20oil92.3492.340.002008.01.30 15:3191.640.000.000.00140.00
33269272008.01.30 12:00buy stop0.20oil92.8992.390.002008.01.30 20:0092.51cancelled
33210872008.01.30 10:50buy0.20oil92.6392.130.002008.01.30 13:3192.130.000.000.00-100.00
33210892008.01.30 08:23sell0.20oil92.1292.620.002008.01.30 10:4992.620.000.000.00-100.00
33009092008.01.29 14:35sell0.20oil91.2391.730.002008.01.29 15:5991.730.000.000.00-100.00
32989122008.01.29 14:27sell0.20oil91.4391.930.002008.01.29 16:0391.930.000.000.00-100.00
33014342008.01.29 14:15buy stop0.20oil92.7192.210.002008.01.29 20:0192.09cancelled
32969062008.01.29 13:04sell0.20oil91.6392.130.002008.01.29 13:3292.130.000.000.00-100.00
32989002008.01.29 13:00buy stop0.20oil92.5192.010.002008.01.29 20:0192.09cancelled
32969022008.01.29 12:00buy stop0.20oil92.3191.810.002008.01.29 20:0092.09cancelled
32914292008.01.29 08:02buy0.20oil91.5991.090.002008.01.29 08:2991.090.000.000.00-100.00
32914352008.01.29 08:00sell stop0.20oil90.9991.490.002008.01.29 17:0091.72expiration [2008.01.29 17:00]
32565952008.01.28 16:40buy0.20oil90.9190.910.002008.01.28 18:2391.630.000.000.00144.00
32681322008.01.28 16:13buy0.20oil90.4690.460.002008.01.28 17:4191.160.000.000.00140.00
32681442008.01.28 16:13sell0.20oil90.4190.910.002008.01.28 16:4090.910.000.000.00-100.00
32652852008.01.28 16:04buy0.20oil90.2690.260.002008.01.28 17:3090.960.000.000.00140.00
32635222008.01.28 15:06sell0.20oil89.3589.850.002008.01.28 15:3589.850.000.000.00-100.00
32681372008.01.28 14:00sell stop0.20oil88.9589.450.002008.01.28 20:0091.44cancelled
32681402008.01.28 14:00buy limit0.20oil89.2088.700.002008.01.28 20:0091.49cancelled
32652892008.01.28 13:00sell stop0.20oil89.1589.650.002008.01.28 20:0091.44cancelled
32635192008.01.28 12:08buy0.20oil89.8889.380.002008.01.28 15:0689.380.000.000.00-100.00
32559152008.01.28 08:44sell0.20oil89.8789.870.002008.01.28 15:0989.360.000.000.00102.00
32392262008.01.25 21:04balanceDeposit100 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 212.00
Closed P/L: 1 212.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
36361402008.02.08 08:00sell stop0.20oil88.6689.160.00 90.9060|breakout 1
36454722008.02.08 13:00sell stop0.20oil88.4688.960.00 90.9060|breakout 3
36468242008.02.08 14:00sell stop0.20oil88.7389.230.00 90.9060|breakout 4
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 097.18 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 212.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 101 309.18 Equity: 101 309.18 Free Margin: 101 309.18
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 412.00 Gross Loss: 2 200.00 Total Net Profit: 1 212.00
Profit Factor: 1.55 Expected Payoff: 19.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 434.00 Maximal Drawdown: 660.00 (0.66%) Relative Drawdown: 0.66% (660.00)
 
Total Trades: 63 Short Positions (won %): 33 (60.61%) Long Positions (won %): 30 (53.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 36 (57.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 27 (42.86%)
Largest profit trade: 160.00 loss trade: -100.00
Average profit trade: 94.78 loss trade: -81.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (246.00) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-600.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 430.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -600.00 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2