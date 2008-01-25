ODL Securities

Account: 111850 Name: oilfxpro 2 Currency: USD 2008 January 28, 18:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32392262008.01.25 21:04balanceDeposit100 000.00
32559152008.01.28 08:44sell0.20oil89.8789.870.002008.01.28 15:0989.360.000.000.00102.00
32565952008.01.28 16:40buy0.20oil90.9190.910.002008.01.28 18:2391.630.000.000.00144.00
32635192008.01.28 12:08buy0.20oil89.8889.380.002008.01.28 15:0689.380.000.000.00-100.00
32635222008.01.28 15:06sell0.20oil89.3589.850.002008.01.28 15:3589.850.000.000.00-100.00
32652852008.01.28 16:04buy0.20oil90.2690.260.002008.01.28 17:3090.960.000.000.00140.00
32681322008.01.28 16:13buy0.20oil90.4690.460.002008.01.28 17:4191.160.000.000.00140.00
32681442008.01.28 16:13sell0.20oil90.4190.910.002008.01.28 16:4090.910.000.000.00-100.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 226.00
Closed P/L: 226.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
32652892008.01.28 13:00sell stop0.20oil89.1589.650.00 91.5560|breakout 3
32681372008.01.28 14:00sell stop0.20oil88.9589.450.00 91.5560|breakout 4
32681402008.01.28 14:00buy limit0.20oil89.2088.700.00 91.6060|bounce
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 226.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 100 226.00 Equity: 100 226.00 Free Margin: 100 226.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 526.00 Gross Loss: 300.00 Total Net Profit: 226.00
Profit Factor: 1.75 Expected Payoff: 32.29  
Absolute Drawdown: 198.00 Maximal Drawdown: 200.00 (0.20%) Relative Drawdown: 0.20% (200.00)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (57.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (42.86%)
Largest profit trade: 144.00 loss trade: -100.00
Average profit trade: 131.50 loss trade: -100.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (424.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-200.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 424.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -200.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2