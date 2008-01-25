|Account: 111850
|Name: oilfxpro 2
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 28, 18:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3239226
|2008.01.25 21:04
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|3255915
|2008.01.28 08:44
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.87
|89.87
|0.00
|2008.01.28 15:09
|89.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.00
|3256595
|2008.01.28 16:40
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.91
|90.91
|0.00
|2008.01.28 18:23
|91.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.00
|3263519
|2008.01.28 12:08
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.88
|89.38
|0.00
|2008.01.28 15:06
|89.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3263522
|2008.01.28 15:06
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.35
|89.85
|0.00
|2008.01.28 15:35
|89.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3265285
|2008.01.28 16:04
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.26
|90.26
|0.00
|2008.01.28 17:30
|90.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3268132
|2008.01.28 16:13
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.46
|90.46
|0.00
|2008.01.28 17:41
|91.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3268144
|2008.01.28 16:13
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.41
|90.91
|0.00
|2008.01.28 16:40
|90.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|226.00
|Closed P/L:
|226.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|3265289
|2008.01.28 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.15
|89.65
|0.00
|91.55
|60|breakout 3
|3268137
|2008.01.28 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.95
|89.45
|0.00
|91.55
|60|breakout 4
|3268140
|2008.01.28 14:00
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|89.20
|88.70
|0.00
|91.60
|60|bounce
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|226.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|100 226.00
|Equity:
|100 226.00
|Free Margin:
|100 226.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|526.00
|Gross Loss:
|300.00
|Total Net Profit:
|226.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.75
|Expected Payoff:
|32.29
|Absolute Drawdown:
|198.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|200.00 (0.20%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.20% (200.00)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (57.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (42.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|144.00
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|131.50
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (424.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-200.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|424.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-200.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2