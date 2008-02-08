ODL Securities

Account: 116501 Name: OLD OIL Currency: USD 2008 February 8, 16:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36468272008.02.08 14:00buy0.20oil89.6789.9190.472008.02.08 16:2690.470.000.000.00160.00
36454592008.02.08 13:39buy0.20oil89.4390.730.002008.02.08 16:2990.730.000.000.00260.00
36437752008.02.08 12:21sell0.20oil88.9389.430.002008.02.08 13:3989.430.000.000.00-100.00
36106282008.02.07 17:00sell0.20oil88.3588.8087.552008.02.07 20:0088.530.000.000.00-36.00
35989142008.02.07 16:43buy0.20oil88.0088.160.002008.02.07 18:0588.160.000.000.0032.00
36045262008.02.07 16:42buy0.20oil87.9788.070.002008.02.07 18:0588.070.000.000.0020.00
36120082008.02.07 15:17buy0.20oil87.6187.3688.412008.02.07 15:5087.360.000.000.00-50.00
36120102008.02.07 14:15sell stop0.20oil86.7287.2285.922008.02.07 20:0088.49cancelled
36106222008.02.07 14:00buy limit0.20oil86.3785.3787.172008.02.07 20:0088.50cancelled
36045272008.02.07 13:48sell0.20oil87.1087.460.002008.02.07 15:1587.460.000.000.00-72.00
35989182008.02.07 12:33sell0.20oil87.5487.360.002008.02.07 15:1487.360.000.000.0036.00
35731722008.02.06 15:31buy0.20oil88.1587.6488.952008.02.06 17:5487.640.000.000.00-102.00
35709302008.02.06 15:30sell0.20oil88.5088.100.002008.02.06 15:5888.100.000.000.0080.00
35720182008.02.06 15:11sell0.20oil88.8187.720.002008.02.06 15:4187.720.000.000.00218.00
35735262008.02.06 14:55sell0.20oil89.0888.8088.282008.02.06 15:3088.280.000.000.00160.00
35735152008.02.06 14:15buy stop0.20oil89.7289.2290.522008.02.06 20:0087.90cancelled
35731752008.02.06 14:00sell limit0.20oil90.0791.0789.272008.02.06 20:0087.84cancelled
35720172008.02.06 13:15buy stop0.20oil89.6188.910.002008.02.06 20:0087.92cancelled
35709272008.02.06 12:48buy0.20oil89.3589.070.002008.02.06 14:0489.070.000.000.00-56.00
35428802008.02.05 16:04buy0.20oil88.5388.5389.332008.02.05 16:5889.330.000.000.00160.00
35428812008.02.05 14:15sell limit0.20oil90.2391.2389.432008.02.05 20:0088.76cancelled
35419222008.02.05 14:04sell0.20oil88.8889.0588.082008.02.05 14:5789.050.000.000.00-34.00
35419202008.02.05 14:00buy stop0.20oil89.7389.2390.532008.02.05 20:0088.78cancelled
35396652008.02.05 13:56sell0.20oil89.0489.150.002008.02.05 15:3189.150.000.000.00-22.00
35396602008.02.05 13:00buy stop0.20oil89.8689.160.002008.02.05 20:0088.79cancelled
35379622008.02.05 12:55sell0.20oil89.2889.050.002008.02.05 14:5789.050.000.000.0046.00
35379602008.02.05 12:00buy stop0.20oil89.8889.380.002008.02.05 20:0088.80cancelled
35070642008.02.04 15:46sell0.40oil90.2590.8589.452008.02.04 17:4390.850.000.000.00-240.00
35079362008.02.04 14:18buy0.20oil89.9089.4090.702008.02.04 14:4589.400.000.000.00-100.00
35079372008.02.04 14:15sell stop0.20oil88.9189.4188.112008.02.04 20:0090.36cancelled
35070602008.02.04 14:00buy limit0.40oil88.1087.1088.902008.02.04 20:0190.42cancelled
35043982008.02.04 13:25buy0.20oil89.4089.460.002008.02.04 14:3589.460.000.000.0012.00
35044042008.02.04 13:00sell stop0.20oil88.7089.400.002008.02.04 20:0090.37cancelled
35028052008.02.04 12:51buy0.20oil89.2289.560.002008.02.04 14:3289.560.000.000.0068.00
35028092008.02.04 12:00sell stop0.20oil88.4588.950.002008.02.04 20:0090.38cancelled
34643092008.02.01 14:38buy0.40oil91.0390.9191.832008.02.01 15:0190.910.000.000.00-48.00
34649572008.02.01 14:15buy stop0.20oil92.5692.0693.362008.02.01 23:1589.44expiration [2008.02.01 23:15]
34569662008.02.01 14:01sell0.20oil91.4789.870.002008.02.01 17:2489.870.000.000.00320.00
34643142008.02.01 14:00sell limit0.40oil92.9493.9492.142008.02.01 23:0089.39expiration [2008.02.01 23:00]
34593102008.02.01 13:44sell0.20oil91.6490.710.002008.02.01 15:4390.710.000.000.00186.00
34593072008.02.01 13:00buy stop0.20oil92.5991.890.002008.02.01 22:0089.44expiration [2008.02.01 22:00]
34575652008.02.01 12:48buy0.20oil92.2091.940.002008.02.01 13:3191.940.000.000.00-52.00
34390322008.01.31 22:00balanceIR13.99
33734502008.01.31 18:49sell0.40oil92.3292.320.002008.01.31 19:2892.320.000.000.000.00
33701822008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9791.970.002008.01.31 19:2491.970.000.000.000.00
33726622008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9491.940.002008.01.31 19:2491.940.000.000.000.00
33685232008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9092.0993.302008.01.31 19:2392.090.000.000.0038.00
33734492008.01.31 14:31buy0.40oil90.8991.920.002008.01.31 18:4791.920.000.000.00412.00
33726782008.01.31 14:20sell0.20oil91.2491.200.002008.01.31 17:1791.200.000.000.008.00
33685242008.01.31 14:18sell0.20oil91.2890.9189.882008.01.31 16:4590.910.000.000.0074.00
33701932008.01.31 14:18sell0.20oil91.3490.310.002008.01.31 14:5290.310.000.000.00206.00
33464442008.01.30 22:32balanceDeposit100 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 584.00
Closed P/L: 1 584.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
36437742008.02.08 14:57buy0.20oil89.8990.310.00 90.790.000.000.00180.00
36471422008.02.08 16:08sell0.20oil90.2490.9789.44 90.840.000.000.00-120.00
36483172008.02.08 16:07sell0.20oil90.1491.1489.34 90.840.000.000.00-140.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -80.00
 Floating P/L: -80.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
36454712008.02.08 13:00sell stop0.20oil88.7689.430.00 90.7960|1 oilfxpro.com.1314cet prop
36468312008.02.08 14:00sell stop0.20oil88.8689.3688.06 90.7960|oilfxpro.com- oil 1415cet
36471412008.02.08 14:15buy limit0.20oil88.4187.4189.21 90.8460|oilfxpro.com.oil.bounce
36483162008.02.08 15:06buy limit0.20oil88.5187.5189.31 90.8460|oilfxpro.com.oil.bounce 12 t
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 013.99 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 584.00 Floating P/L: -80.00 Margin: 180.18
Balance: 101 597.99 Equity: 101 517.99 Free Margin: 101 337.81
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 496.00 Gross Loss: 912.00 Total Net Profit: 1 584.00
Profit Factor: 2.74 Expected Payoff: 46.59  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 374.00 (0.37%) Relative Drawdown: 0.37% (374.00)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 17 (64.71%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (64.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (64.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (35.29%)
Largest profit trade: 412.00 loss trade: -240.00
Average profit trade: 113.45 loss trade: -76.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (738.00) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-374.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 738.00 (8) consecutive loss (count): -374.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2