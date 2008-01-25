ODL Securities

Account: 111850 Name: oilfxpro 2 Currency: USD 2008 January 31, 22:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32392262008.01.25 21:04balanceDeposit100 000.00
32559152008.01.28 08:44sell0.20oil89.8789.870.002008.01.28 15:0989.360.000.000.00102.00
32565952008.01.28 16:40buy0.20oil90.9190.910.002008.01.28 18:2391.630.000.000.00144.00
32635192008.01.28 12:08buy0.20oil89.8889.380.002008.01.28 15:0689.380.000.000.00-100.00
32635222008.01.28 15:06sell0.20oil89.3589.850.002008.01.28 15:3589.850.000.000.00-100.00
32652852008.01.28 16:04buy0.20oil90.2690.260.002008.01.28 17:3090.960.000.000.00140.00
32652892008.01.28 13:00sell stop0.20oil89.1589.650.002008.01.28 20:0091.44cancelled
32681322008.01.28 16:13buy0.20oil90.4690.460.002008.01.28 17:4191.160.000.000.00140.00
32681372008.01.28 14:00sell stop0.20oil88.9589.450.002008.01.28 20:0091.44cancelled
32681402008.01.28 14:00buy limit0.20oil89.2088.700.002008.01.28 20:0091.49cancelled
32681442008.01.28 16:13sell0.20oil90.4190.910.002008.01.28 16:4090.910.000.000.00-100.00
32914292008.01.29 08:02buy0.20oil91.5991.090.002008.01.29 08:2991.090.000.000.00-100.00
32914352008.01.29 08:00sell stop0.20oil90.9991.490.002008.01.29 17:0091.72expiration [2008.01.29 17:00]
32969022008.01.29 12:00buy stop0.20oil92.3191.810.002008.01.29 20:0092.09cancelled
32969062008.01.29 13:04sell0.20oil91.6392.130.002008.01.29 13:3292.130.000.000.00-100.00
32989002008.01.29 13:00buy stop0.20oil92.5192.010.002008.01.29 20:0192.09cancelled
32989122008.01.29 14:27sell0.20oil91.4391.930.002008.01.29 16:0391.930.000.000.00-100.00
33009092008.01.29 14:35sell0.20oil91.2391.730.002008.01.29 15:5991.730.000.000.00-100.00
33014342008.01.29 14:15buy stop0.20oil92.7192.210.002008.01.29 20:0192.09cancelled
33210872008.01.30 10:50buy0.20oil92.6392.130.002008.01.30 13:3192.130.000.000.00-100.00
33210892008.01.30 08:23sell0.20oil92.1292.620.002008.01.30 10:4992.620.000.000.00-100.00
33269272008.01.30 12:00buy stop0.20oil92.8992.390.002008.01.30 20:0092.51cancelled
33269292008.01.30 12:06sell0.20oil92.3492.340.002008.01.30 15:3191.640.000.000.00140.00
33281702008.01.30 13:00buy stop0.20oil93.0992.590.002008.01.30 20:0092.51cancelled
33281722008.01.30 15:30sell0.20oil91.9292.420.002008.01.30 16:0492.420.000.000.00-100.00
33318402008.01.30 14:00buy stop0.20oil93.2992.790.002008.01.30 20:0092.51cancelled
33318432008.01.30 15:31sell0.20oil91.7292.220.002008.01.30 16:0492.220.000.000.00-100.00
33318452008.01.30 15:30buy0.20oil91.7891.780.002008.01.30 16:1192.480.000.000.00140.00
33318472008.01.30 14:00sell limit0.20oil93.0493.540.002008.01.30 20:0092.46cancelled
33611812008.01.31 08:19buy0.20oil91.6591.150.002008.01.31 14:2091.150.000.000.00-100.00
33611822008.01.31 14:20sell0.20oil91.1091.100.002008.01.31 14:5190.380.000.000.00144.00
33684532008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9091.900.002008.01.31 18:5792.630.000.000.00146.00
33684662008.01.31 14:31sell0.20oil90.9090.900.002008.01.31 14:5890.200.000.000.00140.00
33701882008.01.31 18:49buy0.20oil92.1092.100.002008.01.31 19:2392.100.000.000.000.00
33702042008.01.31 14:18sell0.20oil91.3491.340.002008.01.31 14:3190.850.000.000.0098.00
33726332008.01.31 18:49buy0.20oil92.3092.300.002008.01.31 19:0792.300.000.000.000.00
33726692008.01.31 14:32sell0.20oil90.7090.700.002008.01.31 16:0490.700.000.000.000.00
33726712008.01.31 14:21buy0.20oil91.0990.590.002008.01.31 14:4790.590.000.000.00-100.00
33726772008.01.31 18:49sell0.20oil92.1292.620.002008.01.31 18:5792.620.000.000.00-100.00
34350022008.01.31 22:00balanceIR97.18
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -66.00
Closed P/L: -66.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 097.18 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -66.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 100 031.18 Equity: 100 031.18 Free Margin: 100 031.18
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 334.00 Gross Loss: 1 400.00 Total Net Profit: -66.00
Profit Factor: 0.95 Expected Payoff: -2.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 434.00 Maximal Drawdown: 660.00 (0.66%) Relative Drawdown: 0.66% (660.00)
 
Total Trades: 27 Short Positions (won %): 15 (40.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (58.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (48.15%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (51.85%)
Largest profit trade: 146.00 loss trade: -100.00
Average profit trade: 102.62 loss trade: -100.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (424.00) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-600.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 424.00 (3) consecutive loss (count): -600.00 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2