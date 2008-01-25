|Account: 111850
|Name: oilfxpro 2
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 31, 22:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3239226
|2008.01.25 21:04
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|3255915
|2008.01.28 08:44
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.87
|89.87
|0.00
|2008.01.28 15:09
|89.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.00
|3256595
|2008.01.28 16:40
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.91
|90.91
|0.00
|2008.01.28 18:23
|91.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.00
|3263519
|2008.01.28 12:08
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.88
|89.38
|0.00
|2008.01.28 15:06
|89.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3263522
|2008.01.28 15:06
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.35
|89.85
|0.00
|2008.01.28 15:35
|89.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3265285
|2008.01.28 16:04
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.26
|90.26
|0.00
|2008.01.28 17:30
|90.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3265289
|2008.01.28 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.15
|89.65
|0.00
|2008.01.28 20:00
|91.44
|cancelled
|3268132
|2008.01.28 16:13
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.46
|90.46
|0.00
|2008.01.28 17:41
|91.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3268137
|2008.01.28 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.95
|89.45
|0.00
|2008.01.28 20:00
|91.44
|cancelled
|3268140
|2008.01.28 14:00
|buy limit
|0.20
|oil
|89.20
|88.70
|0.00
|2008.01.28 20:00
|91.49
|cancelled
|3268144
|2008.01.28 16:13
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.41
|90.91
|0.00
|2008.01.28 16:40
|90.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3291429
|2008.01.29 08:02
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.59
|91.09
|0.00
|2008.01.29 08:29
|91.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3291435
|2008.01.29 08:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.99
|91.49
|0.00
|2008.01.29 17:00
|91.72
|expiration [2008.01.29 17:00]
|3296902
|2008.01.29 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.31
|91.81
|0.00
|2008.01.29 20:00
|92.09
|cancelled
|3296906
|2008.01.29 13:04
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.63
|92.13
|0.00
|2008.01.29 13:32
|92.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3298900
|2008.01.29 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.51
|92.01
|0.00
|2008.01.29 20:01
|92.09
|cancelled
|3298912
|2008.01.29 14:27
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.43
|91.93
|0.00
|2008.01.29 16:03
|91.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3300909
|2008.01.29 14:35
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.23
|91.73
|0.00
|2008.01.29 15:59
|91.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3301434
|2008.01.29 14:15
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.71
|92.21
|0.00
|2008.01.29 20:01
|92.09
|cancelled
|3321087
|2008.01.30 10:50
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.63
|92.13
|0.00
|2008.01.30 13:31
|92.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3321089
|2008.01.30 08:23
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.12
|92.62
|0.00
|2008.01.30 10:49
|92.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3326927
|2008.01.30 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.89
|92.39
|0.00
|2008.01.30 20:00
|92.51
|cancelled
|3326929
|2008.01.30 12:06
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.34
|92.34
|0.00
|2008.01.30 15:31
|91.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3328170
|2008.01.30 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.09
|92.59
|0.00
|2008.01.30 20:00
|92.51
|cancelled
|3328172
|2008.01.30 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.92
|92.42
|0.00
|2008.01.30 16:04
|92.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3331840
|2008.01.30 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.29
|92.79
|0.00
|2008.01.30 20:00
|92.51
|cancelled
|3331843
|2008.01.30 15:31
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.72
|92.22
|0.00
|2008.01.30 16:04
|92.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3331845
|2008.01.30 15:30
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.78
|91.78
|0.00
|2008.01.30 16:11
|92.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3331847
|2008.01.30 14:00
|sell limit
|0.20
|oil
|93.04
|93.54
|0.00
|2008.01.30 20:00
|92.46
|cancelled
|3361181
|2008.01.31 08:19
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.65
|91.15
|0.00
|2008.01.31 14:20
|91.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3361182
|2008.01.31 14:20
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.10
|91.10
|0.00
|2008.01.31 14:51
|90.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.00
|3368453
|2008.01.31 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.90
|91.90
|0.00
|2008.01.31 18:57
|92.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|146.00
|3368466
|2008.01.31 14:31
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.90
|90.90
|0.00
|2008.01.31 14:58
|90.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|3370188
|2008.01.31 18:49
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.10
|92.10
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:23
|92.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3370204
|2008.01.31 14:18
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.34
|91.34
|0.00
|2008.01.31 14:31
|90.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.00
|3372633
|2008.01.31 18:49
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.30
|92.30
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:07
|92.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3372669
|2008.01.31 14:32
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.70
|90.70
|0.00
|2008.01.31 16:04
|90.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3372671
|2008.01.31 14:21
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.09
|90.59
|0.00
|2008.01.31 14:47
|90.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3372677
|2008.01.31 18:49
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.12
|92.62
|0.00
|2008.01.31 18:57
|92.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3435002
|2008.01.31 22:00
|balance
|IR
|97.18
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|Closed P/L:
|-66.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 097.18
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-66.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|100 031.18
|Equity:
|100 031.18
|Free Margin:
|100 031.18
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 334.00
|Gross Loss:
|1 400.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-66.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.95
|Expected Payoff:
|-2.44
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|434.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|660.00 (0.66%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.66% (660.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|27
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (40.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (58.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (48.15%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (51.85%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|146.00
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|102.62
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (424.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-600.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|424.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-600.00 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2