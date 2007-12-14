Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 21639
|Name: Rudi Suriyanto
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 25, 18:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|776570
|2007.12.14 05:37
|balance
|Startup bonus: 5.00
|5.00
|786489
|2007.12.18 16:17
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1510
|0.0000
|1.1495
|2007.12.19 18:32
|1.1566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.84
|843864
|2008.01.15 15:31
|balance
|DPST-WM-28989: WMZ 10.00
|10.00
|847376
|2008.01.16 08:02
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|106.05
|109.90
|105.75
|2008.01.16 11:06
|106.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|847401
|2008.01.16 08:11
|balance
|DPST-EG-29080: USD 49.50
|49.50
|847537
|2008.01.16 08:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|106.20
|109.90
|105.90
|2008.01.16 11:06
|106.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.51
|863885
|2008.01.21 08:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4547
|1.4337
|1.4557
|2008.01.21 09:13
|1.4545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|863905
|2008.01.21 08:35
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4543
|1.4337
|1.4552
|2008.01.21 09:12
|1.4546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|863935
|2008.01.21 08:45
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4538
|1.4336
|1.4546
|2008.01.21 09:12
|1.4546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|867584
|2008.01.21 22:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4447
|1.4237
|1.4457
|2008.01.22 00:03
|1.4457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|868393
|2008.01.22 04:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4445
|1.4235
|1.4455
|2008.01.22 04:25
|1.4441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|868417
|2008.01.22 04:09
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4439
|1.4234
|1.4449
|2008.01.22 04:25
|1.4442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|868423
|2008.01.22 04:14
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4434
|1.4233
|1.4443
|2008.01.22 04:25
|1.4443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|870368
|2008.01.22 11:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4455
|1.4245
|1.4465
|2008.01.22 11:04
|1.4453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|870372
|2008.01.22 11:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4450
|1.4244
|1.4459
|2008.01.22 11:04
|1.4454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|870392
|2008.01.22 11:03
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4446
|1.4245
|1.4455
|2008.01.22 11:04
|1.4455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|874414
|2008.01.22 21:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4604
|1.4814
|1.4594
|2008.01.22 22:29
|1.4605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|874475
|2008.01.22 21:54
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4609
|1.4814
|1.4599
|2008.01.22 22:29
|1.4604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|874538
|2008.01.22 22:10
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4614
|1.4815
|1.4605
|2008.01.22 22:28
|1.4605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|875085
|2008.01.23 02:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4643
|1.4854
|1.4634
|2008.01.23 02:14
|1.4634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|879460
|2008.01.23 18:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4577
|1.4366
|1.4586
|2008.01.23 18:41
|1.4577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|879472
|2008.01.23 18:32
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4571
|1.4366
|1.4581
|2008.01.23 18:41
|1.4576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|879474
|2008.01.23 18:33
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4567
|1.4366
|1.4576
|2008.01.23 18:41
|1.4576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|881347
|2008.01.24 03:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4600
|1.4810
|1.4590
|2008.01.24 09:15
|1.4600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|881368
|2008.01.24 03:06
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4605
|1.4811
|1.4596
|2008.01.24 09:14
|1.4601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|881403
|2008.01.24 03:17
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4610
|1.4810
|1.4600
|2008.01.24 09:14
|1.4600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|886589
|2008.01.25 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4753
|1.4963
|1.4743
|2008.01.25 03:29
|1.4756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|886597
|2008.01.25 00:03
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4759
|1.4964
|1.4749
|2008.01.25 03:28
|1.4756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|886753
|2008.01.25 01:26
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4765
|1.4965
|1.4755
|2008.01.25 03:28
|1.4755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.22
|Closed P/L:
|62.22
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|64.50
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|62.22
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|126.72
|Equity:
|126.72
|Free Margin:
|126.72
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|69.11
|Gross Loss:
|6.89
|Total Net Profit:
|62.22
|Profit Factor:
|10.03
|Expected Payoff:
|2.39
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|4.84
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4.84 (96.80%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|96.80% (4.84)
|
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (69.23%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (76.92%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (73.08%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (26.92%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|9.00
|loss trade:
|-4.84
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.64
|loss trade:
|-0.98
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (30.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-4.84)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|30.60 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4.84 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1