Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 124835 Name: buysell Currency: USD 2008 January 30, 19:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
58780552008.01.30 11:45balanceDeposit10 000.00
58790272008.01.30 12:05buy0.01eurusd1.48110.00001.48482008.01.30 14:311.47910.000.000.00-2.00
58790322008.01.30 12:05sell0.01usdchf1.08910.00001.08512008.01.30 14:311.09230.000.000.00-2.93
58790342008.01.30 12:05sell0.01eurusd1.48090.00001.47722008.01.30 14:151.47960.000.000.001.30
58792692008.01.30 12:19sell0.01gbpusd1.99260.00001.98862008.01.30 13:491.99260.000.000.000.00
58792912008.01.30 12:21sell0.01usdjpy106.870.00106.472008.01.30 14:30107.200.000.000.00-3.08
58793602008.01.30 12:26sell0.01gbpjpy212.910.00212.462008.01.30 14:16213.220.000.000.00-2.89
58804122008.01.30 12:56sell0.02gbpjpy213.070.00212.622008.01.30 14:34213.170.000.000.00-1.87
58807192008.01.30 13:03sell0.04gbpjpy213.230.00212.782008.01.30 15:35213.320.000.000.00-3.35
58810722008.01.30 13:18sell0.02gbpusd1.99420.00001.99022008.01.30 13:491.99260.000.000.003.20
58819842008.01.30 13:49sell0.01gbpusd1.99240.00001.98842008.01.30 14:161.99080.000.000.001.60
58828782008.01.30 14:15sell0.02usdjpy107.040.00106.642008.01.30 14:30107.200.000.000.00-2.99
58831162008.01.30 14:15sell0.08gbpjpy213.450.00213.002008.01.30 14:17213.240.000.000.0015.67
58835102008.01.30 14:17sell0.04usdchf1.09240.00001.08842008.01.30 14:311.09250.000.000.00-0.37
58836332008.01.30 14:17buy0.02eurusd1.47830.00001.48202008.01.30 14:311.47910.000.000.001.60
58836382008.01.30 14:17sell0.01eurusd1.47800.00001.47432008.01.30 14:261.47660.000.000.001.40
58837852008.01.30 14:18sell0.01gbpusd1.98970.00001.98572008.01.30 14:211.98810.000.000.001.60
58841272008.01.30 14:22sell0.01gbpusd1.98800.00001.98402008.01.30 15:071.98800.000.000.000.00
58844402008.01.30 14:24sell0.08gbpjpy213.390.00212.942008.01.30 14:34213.120.000.000.0020.17
58845352008.01.30 14:26sell0.08usdjpy107.370.00106.972008.01.30 14:31107.190.000.000.0013.43
58845562008.01.30 14:26sell0.08usdchf1.09400.00001.09002008.01.30 14:311.09250.000.000.0010.98
58848932008.01.30 14:28buy0.04eurusd1.47680.00001.48052008.01.30 14:311.47910.000.000.009.20
58848972008.01.30 14:28sell0.01eurusd1.47680.00001.47312008.01.30 14:381.47910.000.000.00-2.30
58854772008.01.30 14:31buy0.01gbpjpy213.280.00213.732008.01.30 15:21213.370.000.000.000.84
58855152008.01.30 14:31sell0.02gbpusd1.98960.00001.98562008.01.30 15:071.98800.000.000.003.20
58856012008.01.30 14:32sell0.02eurusd1.47880.00001.47512008.01.30 14:381.47910.000.000.00-0.60
58858832008.01.30 14:35sell0.04eurusd1.48040.00001.47672008.01.30 14:381.47910.000.000.005.20
58861022008.01.30 14:39sell0.01eurusd1.47960.00001.47592008.01.30 14:471.47830.000.000.001.30
58873782008.01.30 15:08sell0.01gbpusd1.98720.00001.98322008.01.30 15:401.98720.000.000.000.00
58874382008.01.30 15:11buy0.02gbpjpy213.120.00213.572008.01.30 15:21213.370.000.000.004.66
58875922008.01.30 15:20sell0.02gbpusd1.98880.00001.98482008.01.30 15:401.98720.000.000.003.20
58877892008.01.30 15:24sell0.08gbpjpy213.390.00212.942008.01.30 15:35213.320.000.000.005.22
58879422008.01.30 15:26sell0.16gbpjpy213.550.00213.102008.01.30 15:36213.320.000.000.0034.28
58884662008.01.30 15:37sell0.01gbpjpy213.270.00212.822008.01.30 16:14213.380.000.000.00-1.02
58886192008.01.30 15:41sell0.01gbpusd1.98680.00001.98282008.01.30 16:151.98670.000.000.000.10
58888102008.01.30 15:51sell0.02gbpjpy213.440.00212.992008.01.30 16:16213.220.000.000.004.09
58888912008.01.30 15:54sell0.04gbpjpy213.600.00213.152008.01.30 16:14213.400.000.000.007.45
58889082008.01.30 15:54sell0.02gbpusd1.98840.00001.98442008.01.30 16:151.98670.000.000.003.40
58898822008.01.30 16:16sell0.01gbpusd1.98590.00001.98192008.01.30 17:221.98750.000.000.00-1.60
58899042008.01.30 16:17sell0.01gbpjpy213.240.00212.792008.01.30 16:36213.020.000.000.002.05
58899092008.01.30 16:17sell0.01gbpjpy213.250.00212.802008.01.30 16:36213.020.000.000.002.15
58906842008.01.30 16:37sell0.01gbpjpy212.990.00212.542008.01.30 17:20213.270.000.000.00-2.60
58910822008.01.30 16:46sell0.02gbpjpy213.170.00212.722008.01.30 17:20213.270.000.000.00-1.86
58912792008.01.30 16:58sell0.04gbpjpy213.330.00212.882008.01.30 17:20213.270.000.000.002.24
58912842008.01.30 16:58sell0.02gbpusd1.98750.00001.98352008.01.30 17:221.98750.000.000.000.00
58916362008.01.30 17:08sell0.08gbpjpy213.490.00213.042008.01.30 17:20213.270.000.000.0016.40
58916402008.01.30 17:08sell0.04gbpusd1.98910.00001.98512008.01.30 17:221.98750.000.000.006.40
58918702008.01.30 17:21sell0.01gbpjpy213.230.00212.782008.01.30 19:01213.010.000.000.002.05
  0.00 0.00 0.00 154.92
Closed P/L: 154.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
58867792008.01.30 14:48sell0.01eurusd1.47800.00001.4743 1.48070.000.000.00-2.70
58829432008.01.30 14:15sell0.02usdchf1.09070.00001.0867 1.09110.000.000.00-0.73
58866262008.01.30 14:46sell0.04usdchf1.09230.00001.0883 1.09110.000.000.004.40
58830972008.01.30 14:15sell0.04usdjpy107.210.00106.81 107.230.000.000.00-0.75
58876852008.01.30 15:21buy0.01usdchf1.09260.00001.0966 1.09070.000.000.00-1.74
58877952008.01.30 15:24sell0.08usdjpy107.370.00106.97 107.230.000.000.0010.44
58918912008.01.30 17:23sell0.01gbpusd1.98720.00001.9832 1.98760.000.000.00-0.40
58933802008.01.30 19:02sell0.01gbpjpy212.930.00212.48 213.100.000.000.00-1.59
58935032008.01.30 19:06sell0.02eurusd1.47960.00001.4759 1.48070.000.000.00-2.20
58936642008.01.30 19:08sell0.02gbpjpy213.090.00212.64 213.100.000.000.00-0.18
58937062008.01.30 19:10buy0.02usdchf1.09090.00001.0949 1.09070.000.000.00-0.37
  0.00 0.00 0.00 4.18
 Floating P/L: 4.18
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 154.92 Floating P/L: 4.18 Margin: 303.85
Balance: 10 154.92 Equity: 10 159.10 Free Margin: 9 855.25
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 184.38 Gross Loss: 29.46 Total Net Profit: 154.92
Profit Factor: 6.26 Expected Payoff: 3.30  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 6.07 (0.06%) Relative Drawdown: 0.06% (6.07)
 
Total Trades: 47 Short Positions (won %): 42 (69.05%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 33 (70.21%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (29.79%)
Largest profit trade: 34.28 loss trade: -3.35
Average profit trade: 5.59 loss trade: -2.10
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (20.42) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-6.07)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 37.48 (3) consecutive loss (count): -6.07 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1