|Account: 124835
|Name: buysell
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 30, 19:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5878055
|2008.01.30 11:45
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|5879027
|2008.01.30 12:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4811
|0.0000
|1.4848
|2008.01.30 14:31
|1.4791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|5879032
|2008.01.30 12:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0891
|0.0000
|1.0851
|2008.01.30 14:31
|1.0923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.93
|5879034
|2008.01.30 12:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4809
|0.0000
|1.4772
|2008.01.30 14:15
|1.4796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|5879269
|2008.01.30 12:19
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9926
|0.0000
|1.9886
|2008.01.30 13:49
|1.9926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5879291
|2008.01.30 12:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|106.87
|0.00
|106.47
|2008.01.30 14:30
|107.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.08
|5879360
|2008.01.30 12:26
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|212.91
|0.00
|212.46
|2008.01.30 14:16
|213.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.89
|5880412
|2008.01.30 12:56
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|213.07
|0.00
|212.62
|2008.01.30 14:34
|213.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|5880719
|2008.01.30 13:03
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpy
|213.23
|0.00
|212.78
|2008.01.30 15:35
|213.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.35
|5881072
|2008.01.30 13:18
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9942
|0.0000
|1.9902
|2008.01.30 13:49
|1.9926
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|5881984
|2008.01.30 13:49
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9924
|0.0000
|1.9884
|2008.01.30 14:16
|1.9908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|5882878
|2008.01.30 14:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|107.04
|0.00
|106.64
|2008.01.30 14:30
|107.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.99
|5883116
|2008.01.30 14:15
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpy
|213.45
|0.00
|213.00
|2008.01.30 14:17
|213.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.67
|5883510
|2008.01.30 14:17
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.0924
|0.0000
|1.0884
|2008.01.30 14:31
|1.0925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|5883633
|2008.01.30 14:17
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4783
|0.0000
|1.4820
|2008.01.30 14:31
|1.4791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|5883638
|2008.01.30 14:17
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4780
|0.0000
|1.4743
|2008.01.30 14:26
|1.4766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|5883785
|2008.01.30 14:18
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9897
|0.0000
|1.9857
|2008.01.30 14:21
|1.9881
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|5884127
|2008.01.30 14:22
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9880
|0.0000
|1.9840
|2008.01.30 15:07
|1.9880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5884440
|2008.01.30 14:24
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpy
|213.39
|0.00
|212.94
|2008.01.30 14:34
|213.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.17
|5884535
|2008.01.30 14:26
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|107.37
|0.00
|106.97
|2008.01.30 14:31
|107.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.43
|5884556
|2008.01.30 14:26
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.0940
|0.0000
|1.0900
|2008.01.30 14:31
|1.0925
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.98
|5884893
|2008.01.30 14:28
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.4768
|0.0000
|1.4805
|2008.01.30 14:31
|1.4791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.20
|5884897
|2008.01.30 14:28
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4768
|0.0000
|1.4731
|2008.01.30 14:38
|1.4791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|5885477
|2008.01.30 14:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|213.28
|0.00
|213.73
|2008.01.30 15:21
|213.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|5885515
|2008.01.30 14:31
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9896
|0.0000
|1.9856
|2008.01.30 15:07
|1.9880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|5885601
|2008.01.30 14:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4788
|0.0000
|1.4751
|2008.01.30 14:38
|1.4791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|5885883
|2008.01.30 14:35
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.4804
|0.0000
|1.4767
|2008.01.30 14:38
|1.4791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|5886102
|2008.01.30 14:39
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4796
|0.0000
|1.4759
|2008.01.30 14:47
|1.4783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|5887378
|2008.01.30 15:08
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9872
|0.0000
|1.9832
|2008.01.30 15:40
|1.9872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5887438
|2008.01.30 15:11
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|213.12
|0.00
|213.57
|2008.01.30 15:21
|213.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.66
|5887592
|2008.01.30 15:20
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9888
|0.0000
|1.9848
|2008.01.30 15:40
|1.9872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|5887789
|2008.01.30 15:24
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpy
|213.39
|0.00
|212.94
|2008.01.30 15:35
|213.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.22
|5887942
|2008.01.30 15:26
|sell
|0.16
|gbpjpy
|213.55
|0.00
|213.10
|2008.01.30 15:36
|213.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.28
|5888466
|2008.01.30 15:37
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|213.27
|0.00
|212.82
|2008.01.30 16:14
|213.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|5888619
|2008.01.30 15:41
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9868
|0.0000
|1.9828
|2008.01.30 16:15
|1.9867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|5888810
|2008.01.30 15:51
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|213.44
|0.00
|212.99
|2008.01.30 16:16
|213.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.09
|5888891
|2008.01.30 15:54
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpy
|213.60
|0.00
|213.15
|2008.01.30 16:14
|213.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.45
|5888908
|2008.01.30 15:54
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9884
|0.0000
|1.9844
|2008.01.30 16:15
|1.9867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|5889882
|2008.01.30 16:16
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9859
|0.0000
|1.9819
|2008.01.30 17:22
|1.9875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|5889904
|2008.01.30 16:17
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|213.24
|0.00
|212.79
|2008.01.30 16:36
|213.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|5889909
|2008.01.30 16:17
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|213.25
|0.00
|212.80
|2008.01.30 16:36
|213.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.15
|5890684
|2008.01.30 16:37
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|212.99
|0.00
|212.54
|2008.01.30 17:20
|213.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|5891082
|2008.01.30 16:46
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|213.17
|0.00
|212.72
|2008.01.30 17:20
|213.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.86
|5891279
|2008.01.30 16:58
|sell
|0.04
|gbpjpy
|213.33
|0.00
|212.88
|2008.01.30 17:20
|213.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|5891284
|2008.01.30 16:58
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9875
|0.0000
|1.9835
|2008.01.30 17:22
|1.9875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5891636
|2008.01.30 17:08
|sell
|0.08
|gbpjpy
|213.49
|0.00
|213.04
|2008.01.30 17:20
|213.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.40
|5891640
|2008.01.30 17:08
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9891
|0.0000
|1.9851
|2008.01.30 17:22
|1.9875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|5891870
|2008.01.30 17:21
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|213.23
|0.00
|212.78
|2008.01.30 19:01
|213.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|154.92
|Closed P/L:
|154.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5886779
|2008.01.30 14:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4780
|0.0000
|1.4743
|1.4807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|5882943
|2008.01.30 14:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0907
|0.0000
|1.0867
|1.0911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|5886626
|2008.01.30 14:46
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.0923
|0.0000
|1.0883
|1.0911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|5883097
|2008.01.30 14:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|107.21
|0.00
|106.81
|107.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|5887685
|2008.01.30 15:21
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0926
|0.0000
|1.0966
|1.0907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|5887795
|2008.01.30 15:24
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|107.37
|0.00
|106.97
|107.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.44
|5891891
|2008.01.30 17:23
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9872
|0.0000
|1.9832
|1.9876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|5893380
|2008.01.30 19:02
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|212.93
|0.00
|212.48
|213.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.59
|5893503
|2008.01.30 19:06
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4796
|0.0000
|1.4759
|1.4807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|5893664
|2008.01.30 19:08
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|213.09
|0.00
|212.64
|213.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|5893706
|2008.01.30 19:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0909
|0.0000
|1.0949
|1.0907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.18
|Floating P/L:
|4.18
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|154.92
|Floating P/L:
|4.18
|Margin:
|303.85
|Balance:
|10 154.92
|Equity:
|10 159.10
|Free Margin:
|9 855.25
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|184.38
|Gross Loss:
|29.46
|Total Net Profit:
|154.92
|Profit Factor:
|6.26
|Expected Payoff:
|3.30
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6.07 (0.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.06% (6.07)
|Total Trades:
|47
|Short Positions (won %):
|42 (69.05%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|33 (70.21%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (29.79%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|34.28
|loss trade:
|-3.35
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.59
|loss trade:
|-2.10
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (20.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-6.07)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|37.48 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.07 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1