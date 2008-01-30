ODL Securities

Account: 116501 Name: OLD OIL Currency: USD 2008 January 31, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
33464442008.01.30 22:32balanceDeposit100 000.00
33685232008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9092.0993.302008.01.31 19:2392.090.000.000.0038.00
33685242008.01.31 14:18sell0.20oil91.2890.9189.882008.01.31 16:4590.910.000.000.0074.00
33701822008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9791.970.002008.01.31 19:2491.970.000.000.000.00
33701932008.01.31 14:18sell0.20oil91.3490.310.002008.01.31 14:5290.310.000.000.00206.00
33726622008.01.31 18:45buy0.20oil91.9491.940.002008.01.31 19:2491.940.000.000.000.00
33726782008.01.31 14:20sell0.20oil91.2491.200.002008.01.31 17:1791.200.000.000.008.00
33734492008.01.31 14:31buy0.40oil90.8991.920.002008.01.31 18:4791.920.000.000.00412.00
33734502008.01.31 18:49sell0.40oil92.3292.320.002008.01.31 19:2892.320.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 738.00
Closed P/L: 738.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 738.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 100 738.00 Equity: 100 738.00 Free Margin: 100 738.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 738.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 738.00
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 92.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 412.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 92.25 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (738.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 738.00 (8) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 0