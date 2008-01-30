|Account: 116501
|Name: OLD OIL
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 31, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3346444
|2008.01.30 22:32
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|3368523
|2008.01.31 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.90
|92.09
|93.30
|2008.01.31 19:23
|92.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|3368524
|2008.01.31 14:18
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.28
|90.91
|89.88
|2008.01.31 16:45
|90.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|3370182
|2008.01.31 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.97
|91.97
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:24
|91.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3370193
|2008.01.31 14:18
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.34
|90.31
|0.00
|2008.01.31 14:52
|90.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|206.00
|3372662
|2008.01.31 18:45
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.94
|91.94
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:24
|91.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3372678
|2008.01.31 14:20
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.24
|91.20
|0.00
|2008.01.31 17:17
|91.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|3373449
|2008.01.31 14:31
|buy
|0.40
|oil
|90.89
|91.92
|0.00
|2008.01.31 18:47
|91.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|412.00
|3373450
|2008.01.31 18:49
|sell
|0.40
|oil
|92.32
|92.32
|0.00
|2008.01.31 19:28
|92.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|738.00
|Closed P/L:
|738.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|738.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|100 738.00
|Equity:
|100 738.00
|Free Margin:
|100 738.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|738.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|738.00
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|92.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|412.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|92.25
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (738.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|738.00 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|0