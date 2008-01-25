Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1708218 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2008 February 1, 16:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
747707812008.01.25 19:58buy0.01eurusdm1.46791.44691.46892008.01.27 23:001.46890.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
747713382008.01.25 20:00buy0.03eurusdm1.46731.44681.46832008.01.27 23:001.46830.000.00-0.010.30
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
748607582008.01.28 07:00buy0.01eurusdm1.46771.44671.46872008.01.28 07:301.46870.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
748773582008.01.28 08:04buy0.81eurusdm1.46661.44761.46762008.01.28 08:071.46700.000.000.003.24
 77218810p3-Buy
748763922008.01.28 08:01buy0.27eurusdm1.46711.44761.46812008.01.28 08:071.46710.000.000.000.00
 77218810p3-Buy
748731372008.01.28 07:51buy0.09eurusdm1.46781.44781.46882008.01.28 08:071.46720.000.000.00-0.54
 77218810p3-Buy
748689732008.01.28 07:36buy0.03eurusdm1.46841.44791.46942008.01.28 08:071.46730.000.000.00-0.33
 77218810p3-Buy
748665812008.01.28 07:30buy0.01eurusdm1.46891.44791.46992008.01.28 08:071.46740.000.000.00-0.15
 77218810p3-Buy
750791182008.01.29 01:04sell0.03eurusdm1.47791.49841.47692008.01.29 01:251.47690.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
750781642008.01.29 01:00sell0.01eurusdm1.47731.49831.47632008.01.29 01:251.47690.000.000.000.04
 77218810p3-Sell
750854302008.01.29 01:47sell0.03eurusdm1.47721.49771.47622008.01.29 02:011.47620.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
750820402008.01.29 01:26sell0.01eurusdm1.47671.49771.47572008.01.29 02:011.47620.000.000.000.05
 77218810p3-Sell
754066732008.01.30 13:07sell0.09eurusdm1.48151.50151.48052008.01.30 13:151.48050.000.000.000.90
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
754052482008.01.30 12:57sell0.03eurusdm1.48091.50141.47992008.01.30 13:151.47990.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
754038372008.01.30 12:45sell0.01eurusdm1.48041.50141.47942008.01.30 13:151.47970.000.000.000.07
 77218810p3-Sell
754644352008.01.30 19:10buy0.27eurusdm1.47901.45951.48002008.01.30 19:131.47960.000.000.001.62
 77218810p3-Buy
754639742008.01.30 19:08buy0.09eurusdm1.47961.45961.48062008.01.30 19:131.47950.000.000.00-0.09
 77218810p3-Buy
754623802008.01.30 18:46buy0.03eurusdm1.48021.45971.48122008.01.30 19:131.47960.000.000.00-0.18
 77218810p3-Buy
754600092008.01.30 18:15buy0.01eurusdm1.48081.45981.48182008.01.30 19:131.47940.000.000.00-0.14
 77218810p3-Buy
755283252008.01.30 22:14sell0.09eurusdm1.48721.50721.48622008.01.30 22:241.48620.000.000.000.90
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
755264732008.01.30 22:07sell0.03eurusdm1.48671.50721.48572008.01.30 22:241.48610.000.000.000.18
 77218810p3-Sell
755237912008.01.30 22:01sell0.01eurusdm1.48611.50711.48512008.01.30 22:251.48620.000.000.00-0.01
 77218810p3-Sell
756761452008.01.31 07:45sell0.01eurusdm1.48641.50741.48542008.01.31 08:011.48540.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
757211642008.01.31 10:45buy0.01eurusdm1.48641.46541.48742008.01.31 11:181.48740.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
758625402008.01.31 22:04sell0.03eurusdm1.48641.50691.48542008.01.31 22:551.48540.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
758607862008.01.31 21:45sell0.01eurusdm1.48581.50681.48482008.01.31 22:551.48520.000.000.000.06
 77218810p3-Sell
759150932008.02.01 04:46sell0.01eurusdm1.48691.50791.48592008.02.01 06:141.48590.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Sell[tp]
759317782008.02.01 07:45buy0.01eurusdm1.48771.46671.48872008.02.01 07:481.48870.000.000.000.10
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
759352842008.02.01 07:59buy0.03eurusdm1.48821.46771.48922008.02.01 08:161.48920.000.000.000.30
 77218810p3-Buy[tp]
759329892008.02.01 07:48buy0.01eurusdm1.48881.46781.48982008.02.01 08:161.48910.000.000.000.03
 77218810p3-Buy
  0.00 0.00 -0.01 8.05
Closed P/L: 8.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 8.04 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 184.94 Equity: 184.94 Free Margin: 184.94
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 9.48 Gross Loss: 1.44 Total Net Profit: 8.04
Profit Factor: 6.58 Expected Payoff: 0.27  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1.02 (0.56%) Relative Drawdown: 0.56% (1.02)
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 23 (76.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (23.33%)
Largest profit trade: 3.24 loss trade: -0.54
Average profit trade: 0.41 loss trade: -0.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (3.58) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1.02)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3.73 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1.02 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2