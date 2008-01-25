|Account: 1708218
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2008 February 1, 16:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|74770781
|2008.01.25 19:58
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.4679
|1.4469
|1.4689
|2008.01.27 23:00
|1.4689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|74771338
|2008.01.25 20:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.4673
|1.4468
|1.4683
|2008.01.27 23:00
|1.4683
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|74860758
|2008.01.28 07:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.4677
|1.4467
|1.4687
|2008.01.28 07:30
|1.4687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|74877358
|2008.01.28 08:04
|buy
|0.81
|eurusdm
|1.4666
|1.4476
|1.4676
|2008.01.28 08:07
|1.4670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|74876392
|2008.01.28 08:01
|buy
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.4671
|1.4476
|1.4681
|2008.01.28 08:07
|1.4671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|74873137
|2008.01.28 07:51
|buy
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.4678
|1.4478
|1.4688
|2008.01.28 08:07
|1.4672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|74868973
|2008.01.28 07:36
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.4684
|1.4479
|1.4694
|2008.01.28 08:07
|1.4673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|74866581
|2008.01.28 07:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.4689
|1.4479
|1.4699
|2008.01.28 08:07
|1.4674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|75079118
|2008.01.29 01:04
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.4779
|1.4984
|1.4769
|2008.01.29 01:25
|1.4769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|75078164
|2008.01.29 01:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.4773
|1.4983
|1.4763
|2008.01.29 01:25
|1.4769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|75085430
|2008.01.29 01:47
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.4772
|1.4977
|1.4762
|2008.01.29 02:01
|1.4762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|75082040
|2008.01.29 01:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.4767
|1.4977
|1.4757
|2008.01.29 02:01
|1.4762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|75406673
|2008.01.30 13:07
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.4815
|1.5015
|1.4805
|2008.01.30 13:15
|1.4805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|75405248
|2008.01.30 12:57
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.4809
|1.5014
|1.4799
|2008.01.30 13:15
|1.4799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|75403837
|2008.01.30 12:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.4804
|1.5014
|1.4794
|2008.01.30 13:15
|1.4797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|75464435
|2008.01.30 19:10
|buy
|0.27
|eurusdm
|1.4790
|1.4595
|1.4800
|2008.01.30 19:13
|1.4796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|75463974
|2008.01.30 19:08
|buy
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.4796
|1.4596
|1.4806
|2008.01.30 19:13
|1.4795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|75462380
|2008.01.30 18:46
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.4802
|1.4597
|1.4812
|2008.01.30 19:13
|1.4796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|75460009
|2008.01.30 18:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.4808
|1.4598
|1.4818
|2008.01.30 19:13
|1.4794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|75528325
|2008.01.30 22:14
|sell
|0.09
|eurusdm
|1.4872
|1.5072
|1.4862
|2008.01.30 22:24
|1.4862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|75526473
|2008.01.30 22:07
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.4867
|1.5072
|1.4857
|2008.01.30 22:24
|1.4861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|75523791
|2008.01.30 22:01
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.4861
|1.5071
|1.4851
|2008.01.30 22:25
|1.4862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|75676145
|2008.01.31 07:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.4864
|1.5074
|1.4854
|2008.01.31 08:01
|1.4854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|75721164
|2008.01.31 10:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.4864
|1.4654
|1.4874
|2008.01.31 11:18
|1.4874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|75862540
|2008.01.31 22:04
|sell
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.4864
|1.5069
|1.4854
|2008.01.31 22:55
|1.4854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|75860786
|2008.01.31 21:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.4858
|1.5068
|1.4848
|2008.01.31 22:55
|1.4852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|772188
|10p3-Sell
|75915093
|2008.02.01 04:46
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.4869
|1.5079
|1.4859
|2008.02.01 06:14
|1.4859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Sell[tp]
|75931778
|2008.02.01 07:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.4877
|1.4667
|1.4887
|2008.02.01 07:48
|1.4887
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|75935284
|2008.02.01 07:59
|buy
|0.03
|eurusdm
|1.4882
|1.4677
|1.4892
|2008.02.01 08:16
|1.4892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|772188
|10p3-Buy[tp]
|75932989
|2008.02.01 07:48
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.4888
|1.4678
|1.4898
|2008.02.01 08:16
|1.4891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|772188
|10p3-Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|8.05
|Closed P/L:
|8.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|8.04
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|184.94
|Equity:
|184.94
|Free Margin:
|184.94
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|9.48
|Gross Loss:
|1.44
|Total Net Profit:
|8.04
|Profit Factor:
|6.58
|Expected Payoff:
|0.27
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1.02 (0.56%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.56% (1.02)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (92.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|23 (76.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (23.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.24
|loss trade:
|-0.54
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.41
|loss trade:
|-0.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (3.58)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1.02)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3.73 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.02 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2