Beaverhead Financial Inc.

Account: 21639 Name: Rudi Suriyanto Currency: USD 2008 January 31, 03:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8438642008.01.15 15:31balanceDPST-WM-28989: WMZ 10.0010.00
8473762008.01.16 08:02sell0.01usdjpy106.05109.90105.752008.01.16 11:06106.140.000.000.00-0.85
8474012008.01.16 08:11balanceDPST-EG-29080: USD 49.5049.50
8475372008.01.16 08:45sell0.02usdjpy106.20109.90105.902008.01.16 11:06106.120.000.000.001.51
8638852008.01.21 08:30buy0.01eurusd1.45471.43371.45572008.01.21 09:131.45450.000.000.00-0.20
8639052008.01.21 08:35buy0.03eurusd1.45431.43371.45522008.01.21 09:121.45460.000.000.000.90
8639352008.01.21 08:45buy0.09eurusd1.45381.43361.45462008.01.21 09:121.45460.000.000.007.20
8675842008.01.21 22:30buy0.01eurusd1.44471.42371.44572008.01.22 00:031.44570.000.000.001.00
8683932008.01.22 04:00buy0.01eurusd1.44451.42351.44552008.01.22 04:251.44410.000.000.00-0.40
8684172008.01.22 04:09buy0.03eurusd1.44391.42341.44492008.01.22 04:251.44420.000.000.000.90
8684232008.01.22 04:14buy0.09eurusd1.44341.42331.44432008.01.22 04:251.44430.000.000.008.10
8703682008.01.22 11:00buy0.01eurusd1.44551.42451.44652008.01.22 11:041.44530.000.000.00-0.20
8703722008.01.22 11:00buy0.03eurusd1.44501.42441.44592008.01.22 11:041.44540.000.000.001.20
8703922008.01.22 11:03buy0.09eurusd1.44461.42451.44552008.01.22 11:041.44550.000.000.008.10
8744142008.01.22 21:30sell0.01eurusd1.46041.48141.45942008.01.22 22:291.46050.000.000.00-0.10
8744752008.01.22 21:54sell0.03eurusd1.46091.48141.45992008.01.22 22:291.46040.000.000.001.50
8745382008.01.22 22:10sell0.09eurusd1.46141.48151.46052008.01.22 22:281.46050.000.000.008.10
8750852008.01.23 02:00sell0.01eurusd1.46431.48541.46342008.01.23 02:141.46340.000.000.000.90
8794602008.01.23 18:30buy0.01eurusd1.45771.43661.45862008.01.23 18:411.45770.000.000.000.00
8794722008.01.23 18:32buy0.03eurusd1.45711.43661.45812008.01.23 18:411.45760.000.000.001.50
8794742008.01.23 18:33buy0.09eurusd1.45671.43661.45762008.01.23 18:411.45760.000.000.008.10
8813472008.01.24 03:00sell0.01eurusd1.46001.48101.45902008.01.24 09:151.46000.000.000.000.00
8813682008.01.24 03:06sell0.03eurusd1.46051.48111.45962008.01.24 09:141.46010.000.000.001.20
8814032008.01.24 03:17sell0.09eurusd1.46101.48101.46002008.01.24 09:141.46000.000.000.009.00
8865892008.01.25 00:00sell0.01eurusd1.47531.49631.47432008.01.25 03:291.47560.000.000.00-0.30
8865972008.01.25 00:03sell0.03eurusd1.47591.49641.47492008.01.25 03:281.47560.000.000.000.90
8867532008.01.25 01:26sell0.09eurusd1.47651.49651.47552008.01.25 03:281.47550.000.000.009.00
8928362008.01.28 10:00buy0.01eurusd1.46781.44681.46882008.01.28 10:151.46750.000.000.00-0.30
8928442008.01.28 10:01buy0.03eurusd1.46721.44671.46822008.01.28 10:151.46760.000.000.001.20
8928762008.01.28 10:04buy0.09eurusd1.46671.44671.46772008.01.28 10:151.46770.000.000.009.00
8964702008.01.29 03:00sell0.01eurusd1.47721.49821.47622008.01.29 03:251.47680.000.000.000.40
8964812008.01.29 03:04sell0.03eurusd1.47781.49831.47682008.01.29 03:251.47680.000.000.003.00
8965072008.01.29 03:25sell0.01eurusd1.47651.49751.47552008.01.29 04:021.47610.000.000.000.40
8965552008.01.29 03:43sell0.03eurusd1.47691.49751.47602008.01.29 04:011.47600.000.000.002.70
8984452008.01.29 13:39balanceWDRW-WM-14300: WMZ 36.62-36.62
9044082008.01.30 19:00sell0.01eurusd1.47791.49891.47692008.01.30 21:201.48640.000.000.00-8.50
9044772008.01.30 19:51sell0.03eurusd1.47841.49901.47752008.01.30 21:201.48670.000.000.00-24.90
9044982008.01.30 20:04sell0.09eurusd1.47891.49891.47792008.01.30 21:191.48670.000.000.00-70.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.14
Closed P/L: -20.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 22.88 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -20.14 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2.90 Equity: 2.90 Free Margin: 2.90
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 85.81 Gross Loss: 105.95 Total Net Profit: -20.14
Profit Factor: 0.81 Expected Payoff: -0.58  
Absolute Drawdown: 7.26 Maximal Drawdown: 140.22 (97.97%) Relative Drawdown: 97.97% (140.22)
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 19 (68.42%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 9.00 loss trade: -70.20
Average profit trade: 3.43 loss trade: -10.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (30.60) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-103.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 30.60 (9) consecutive loss (count): -103.60 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1