Beaverhead Financial Inc.
|Account: 21639
|Name: Rudi Suriyanto
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 31, 03:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|843864
|2008.01.15 15:31
|balance
|DPST-WM-28989: WMZ 10.00
|10.00
|847376
|2008.01.16 08:02
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|106.05
|109.90
|105.75
|2008.01.16 11:06
|106.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|847401
|2008.01.16 08:11
|balance
|DPST-EG-29080: USD 49.50
|49.50
|847537
|2008.01.16 08:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|106.20
|109.90
|105.90
|2008.01.16 11:06
|106.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.51
|863885
|2008.01.21 08:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4547
|1.4337
|1.4557
|2008.01.21 09:13
|1.4545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|863905
|2008.01.21 08:35
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4543
|1.4337
|1.4552
|2008.01.21 09:12
|1.4546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|863935
|2008.01.21 08:45
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4538
|1.4336
|1.4546
|2008.01.21 09:12
|1.4546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|867584
|2008.01.21 22:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4447
|1.4237
|1.4457
|2008.01.22 00:03
|1.4457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|868393
|2008.01.22 04:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4445
|1.4235
|1.4455
|2008.01.22 04:25
|1.4441
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|868417
|2008.01.22 04:09
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4439
|1.4234
|1.4449
|2008.01.22 04:25
|1.4442
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|868423
|2008.01.22 04:14
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4434
|1.4233
|1.4443
|2008.01.22 04:25
|1.4443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|870368
|2008.01.22 11:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4455
|1.4245
|1.4465
|2008.01.22 11:04
|1.4453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|870372
|2008.01.22 11:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4450
|1.4244
|1.4459
|2008.01.22 11:04
|1.4454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|870392
|2008.01.22 11:03
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4446
|1.4245
|1.4455
|2008.01.22 11:04
|1.4455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|874414
|2008.01.22 21:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4604
|1.4814
|1.4594
|2008.01.22 22:29
|1.4605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|874475
|2008.01.22 21:54
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4609
|1.4814
|1.4599
|2008.01.22 22:29
|1.4604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|874538
|2008.01.22 22:10
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4614
|1.4815
|1.4605
|2008.01.22 22:28
|1.4605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|875085
|2008.01.23 02:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4643
|1.4854
|1.4634
|2008.01.23 02:14
|1.4634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|879460
|2008.01.23 18:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4577
|1.4366
|1.4586
|2008.01.23 18:41
|1.4577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|879472
|2008.01.23 18:32
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4571
|1.4366
|1.4581
|2008.01.23 18:41
|1.4576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|879474
|2008.01.23 18:33
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4567
|1.4366
|1.4576
|2008.01.23 18:41
|1.4576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|881347
|2008.01.24 03:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4600
|1.4810
|1.4590
|2008.01.24 09:15
|1.4600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|881368
|2008.01.24 03:06
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4605
|1.4811
|1.4596
|2008.01.24 09:14
|1.4601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|881403
|2008.01.24 03:17
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4610
|1.4810
|1.4600
|2008.01.24 09:14
|1.4600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|886589
|2008.01.25 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4753
|1.4963
|1.4743
|2008.01.25 03:29
|1.4756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|886597
|2008.01.25 00:03
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4759
|1.4964
|1.4749
|2008.01.25 03:28
|1.4756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|886753
|2008.01.25 01:26
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4765
|1.4965
|1.4755
|2008.01.25 03:28
|1.4755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|892836
|2008.01.28 10:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4678
|1.4468
|1.4688
|2008.01.28 10:15
|1.4675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|892844
|2008.01.28 10:01
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4672
|1.4467
|1.4682
|2008.01.28 10:15
|1.4676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|892876
|2008.01.28 10:04
|buy
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4667
|1.4467
|1.4677
|2008.01.28 10:15
|1.4677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|896470
|2008.01.29 03:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4772
|1.4982
|1.4762
|2008.01.29 03:25
|1.4768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|896481
|2008.01.29 03:04
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4778
|1.4983
|1.4768
|2008.01.29 03:25
|1.4768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|896507
|2008.01.29 03:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4765
|1.4975
|1.4755
|2008.01.29 04:02
|1.4761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|896555
|2008.01.29 03:43
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4769
|1.4975
|1.4760
|2008.01.29 04:01
|1.4760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|898445
|2008.01.29 13:39
|balance
|WDRW-WM-14300: WMZ 36.62
|-36.62
|904408
|2008.01.30 19:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4779
|1.4989
|1.4769
|2008.01.30 21:20
|1.4864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.50
|904477
|2008.01.30 19:51
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.4784
|1.4990
|1.4775
|2008.01.30 21:20
|1.4867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.90
|904498
|2008.01.30 20:04
|sell
|0.09
|eurusd
|1.4789
|1.4989
|1.4779
|2008.01.30 21:19
|1.4867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.20
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.14
|Closed P/L:
|-20.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|22.88
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-20.14
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2.90
|Equity:
|2.90
|Free Margin:
|2.90
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|85.81
|Gross Loss:
|105.95
|Total Net Profit:
|-20.14
|Profit Factor:
|0.81
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.58
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|7.26
|Maximal Drawdown:
|140.22 (97.97%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|97.97% (140.22)
|
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (68.42%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|9.00
|loss trade:
|-70.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.43
|loss trade:
|-10.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (30.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-103.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|30.60 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-103.60 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1