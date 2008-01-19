|Account: 105342
|Name: oilfxpro portfolio 2
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 24, 18:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3034789
|2008.01.19 22:11
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|3058894
|2008.01.21 13:58
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|872.75
|872.15
|0.00
|2008.01.21 13:58
|872.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|3058896
|2008.01.21 12:01
|sell
|0.20
|gld
|867.75
|868.35
|0.00
|2008.01.21 12:01
|868.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|3060662
|2008.01.21 16:07
|sell
|0.20
|gld
|866.30
|866.80
|0.00
|2008.01.21 16:07
|866.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|3061578
|2008.01.21 13:54
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|871.65
|871.15
|0.00
|2008.01.21 13:54
|871.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|3062439
|2008.01.21 15:26
|sell
|0.20
|gld
|869.30
|868.70
|0.00
|2008.01.21 15:30
|868.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|3062865
|2008.01.21 14:43
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|873.05
|872.65
|0.00
|2008.01.21 14:43
|872.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|3062867
|2008.01.21 16:13
|sell
|0.20
|gld
|866.00
|866.40
|0.00
|2008.01.21 16:13
|866.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|3097835
|2008.01.22 13:20
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|867.30
|872.10
|0.00
|2008.01.22 13:21
|872.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|3097837
|2008.01.22 12:05
|sell
|0.20
|gld
|861.55
|861.00
|0.00
|2008.01.22 12:08
|861.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|3100258
|2008.01.22 13:01
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|863.45
|862.95
|0.00
|2008.01.22 13:01
|862.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|3100259
|2008.01.22 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|gld
|859.65
|860.15
|0.00
|2008.01.22 20:00
|890.25
|cancelled
|3105615
|2008.01.22 15:11
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|878.10
|877.60
|0.00
|2008.01.22 15:11
|877.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|3105626
|2008.01.22 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|gld
|861.35
|861.85
|0.00
|2008.01.22 20:00
|890.30
|cancelled
|3106413
|2008.01.22 15:11
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|878.40
|878.00
|0.00
|2008.01.22 15:11
|878.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|3106414
|2008.01.22 14:15
|sell stop
|0.20
|gld
|859.35
|859.75
|0.00
|2008.01.22 20:01
|890.10
|cancelled
|3146990
|2008.01.23 12:11
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|887.50
|886.90
|0.00
|2008.01.23 12:11
|886.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|3146992
|2008.01.23 13:09
|sell
|0.20
|gld
|883.50
|884.10
|0.00
|2008.01.23 13:09
|884.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|3149196
|2008.01.23 14:56
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|888.50
|888.00
|0.00
|2008.01.23 14:56
|888.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|3149201
|2008.01.23 13:07
|sell
|0.20
|gld
|885.30
|884.65
|0.00
|2008.01.23 13:08
|884.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|3153222
|2008.01.23 14:58
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|888.80
|888.40
|0.00
|2008.01.23 14:58
|888.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|3153228
|2008.01.23 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|gld
|875.80
|876.20
|0.00
|2008.01.23 20:00
|883.40
|cancelled
|3154174
|2008.01.23 14:56
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|887.65
|887.15
|0.00
|2008.01.23 14:57
|887.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|3154176
|2008.01.23 14:15
|sell stop
|0.20
|gld
|876.10
|876.60
|0.00
|2008.01.23 20:00
|883.45
|cancelled
|3182888
|2008.01.24 10:59
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|895.50
|901.00
|0.00
|2008.01.24 12:19
|901.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|3182896
|2008.01.24 09:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|gld
|889.00
|895.00
|0.00
|2008.01.24 18:00
|906.10
|expiration [2008.01.24 18:00]
|3189177
|2008.01.24 12:13
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|900.95
|908.50
|0.00
|2008.01.24 14:35
|908.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|151.00
|3191146
|2008.01.24 14:08
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|904.50
|904.50
|0.00
|2008.01.24 15:22
|904.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3193157
|2008.01.24 14:08
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|903.30
|908.60
|0.00
|2008.01.24 14:35
|908.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.00
|3194087
|2008.01.24 14:28
|buy
|0.20
|gld
|907.50
|903.50
|0.00
|2008.01.24 15:33
|903.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|279.00
|Closed P/L:
|279.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|3189190
|2008.01.24 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|gld
|891.95
|897.95
|0.00
|
|906.55
|60|oilfxpro.com.1213 cet prop o
|3191150
|2008.01.24 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|gld
|896.70
|901.70
|0.00
|
|906.55
|60|oilfxpro.com.1314 cet prop o
|3193159
|2008.01.24 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|gld
|895.90
|900.90
|0.00
|
|906.55
|60|oilfxpro.com.1415 cet prop o
|3194092
|2008.01.24 14:15
|sell stop
|0.20
|gld
|888.95
|892.95
|0.00
|
|906.55
|60|oilfxpro.com.1215cet prop oi
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|279.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|100 279.00
|Equity:
|100 279.00
|Free Margin:
|100 279.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|499.00
|Gross Loss:
|220.00
|Total Net Profit:
|279.00
|Profit Factor:
|2.27
|Expected Payoff:
|12.13
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|48.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|80.00 (0.08%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.08% (80.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (42.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (31.25%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (34.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (65.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|151.00
|loss trade:
|-80.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|62.38
|loss trade:
|-14.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (367.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-42.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|367.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-80.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3