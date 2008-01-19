ODL Securities

Account: 105342 Name: oilfxpro portfolio 2 Currency: USD 2008 January 24, 18:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30347892008.01.19 22:11balanceDeposit100 000.00
30588942008.01.21 13:58buy0.20gld872.75872.150.002008.01.21 13:58872.150.000.000.00-12.00
30588962008.01.21 12:01sell0.20gld867.75868.350.002008.01.21 12:01868.350.000.000.00-12.00
30606622008.01.21 16:07sell0.20gld866.30866.800.002008.01.21 16:07866.800.000.000.00-10.00
30615782008.01.21 13:54buy0.20gld871.65871.150.002008.01.21 13:54871.150.000.000.00-10.00
30624392008.01.21 15:26sell0.20gld869.30868.700.002008.01.21 15:30868.700.000.000.0012.00
30628652008.01.21 14:43buy0.20gld873.05872.650.002008.01.21 14:43872.650.000.000.00-8.00
30628672008.01.21 16:13sell0.20gld866.00866.400.002008.01.21 16:13866.400.000.000.00-8.00
30978352008.01.22 13:20buy0.20gld867.30872.100.002008.01.22 13:21872.100.000.000.0096.00
30978372008.01.22 12:05sell0.20gld861.55861.000.002008.01.22 12:08861.000.000.000.0011.00
31002582008.01.22 13:01buy0.20gld863.45862.950.002008.01.22 13:01862.950.000.000.00-10.00
31002592008.01.22 13:00sell stop0.20gld859.65860.150.002008.01.22 20:00890.25cancelled
31056152008.01.22 15:11buy0.20gld878.10877.600.002008.01.22 15:11877.600.000.000.00-10.00
31056262008.01.22 14:00sell stop0.20gld861.35861.850.002008.01.22 20:00890.30cancelled
31064132008.01.22 15:11buy0.20gld878.40878.000.002008.01.22 15:11878.000.000.000.00-8.00
31064142008.01.22 14:15sell stop0.20gld859.35859.750.002008.01.22 20:01890.10cancelled
31469902008.01.23 12:11buy0.20gld887.50886.900.002008.01.23 12:11886.900.000.000.00-12.00
31469922008.01.23 13:09sell0.20gld883.50884.100.002008.01.23 13:09884.100.000.000.00-12.00
31491962008.01.23 14:56buy0.20gld888.50888.000.002008.01.23 14:56888.000.000.000.00-10.00
31492012008.01.23 13:07sell0.20gld885.30884.650.002008.01.23 13:08884.650.000.000.0013.00
31532222008.01.23 14:58buy0.20gld888.80888.400.002008.01.23 14:58888.400.000.000.00-8.00
31532282008.01.23 14:00sell stop0.20gld875.80876.200.002008.01.23 20:00883.40cancelled
31541742008.01.23 14:56buy0.20gld887.65887.150.002008.01.23 14:57887.150.000.000.00-10.00
31541762008.01.23 14:15sell stop0.20gld876.10876.600.002008.01.23 20:00883.45cancelled
31828882008.01.24 10:59buy0.20gld895.50901.000.002008.01.24 12:19901.000.000.000.00110.00
31828962008.01.24 09:00sell stop0.20gld889.00895.000.002008.01.24 18:00906.10expiration [2008.01.24 18:00]
31891772008.01.24 12:13buy0.20gld900.95908.500.002008.01.24 14:35908.500.000.000.00151.00
31911462008.01.24 14:08buy0.20gld904.50904.500.002008.01.24 15:22904.500.000.000.000.00
31931572008.01.24 14:08buy0.20gld903.30908.600.002008.01.24 14:35908.600.000.000.00106.00
31940872008.01.24 14:28buy0.20gld907.50903.500.002008.01.24 15:33903.500.000.000.00-80.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 279.00
Closed P/L: 279.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
31891902008.01.24 12:00sell stop0.20gld891.95897.950.00 906.5560|oilfxpro.com.1213 cet prop o
31911502008.01.24 13:00sell stop0.20gld896.70901.700.00 906.5560|oilfxpro.com.1314 cet prop o
31931592008.01.24 14:00sell stop0.20gld895.90900.900.00 906.5560|oilfxpro.com.1415 cet prop o
31940922008.01.24 14:15sell stop0.20gld888.95892.950.00 906.5560|oilfxpro.com.1215cet prop oi
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 279.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 100 279.00 Equity: 100 279.00 Free Margin: 100 279.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 499.00 Gross Loss: 220.00 Total Net Profit: 279.00
Profit Factor: 2.27 Expected Payoff: 12.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 48.00 Maximal Drawdown: 80.00 (0.08%) Relative Drawdown: 0.08% (80.00)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 7 (42.86%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (31.25%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (34.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (65.22%)
Largest profit trade: 151.00 loss trade: -80.00
Average profit trade: 62.38 loss trade: -14.67
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (367.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-42.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 367.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -80.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3