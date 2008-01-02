Strategy Tester Report
TFX
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 211)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2008.01.02 06:00 - 2008.01.09 23:00 (2008.01.02 - 2008.01.10)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStart_Lot_Size=0.01; Lot_Size_Increment=0.01; Double_Lotsize=false; Max_Trades=20; Close_All_Max=false; Next_Trade=10; TP_Percent=5; SL_Percent=10; MA_Period=7; Timeframe=5; Slippage=5; Magic_Number=9009;
Bars in test1137Ticks modelled45753Modelling quality71.63%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit5000.00
Total net profit192.16Gross profit1559.72Gross loss-1367.55
Profit factor1.14Expected payoff4.80
Absolute drawdown293.70Maximal drawdown348.60 (6.90%)Relative drawdown6.90% (348.60)
Total trades40Short positions (won %)18 (55.56%)Long positions (won %)22 (54.55%)
Profit trades (% of total)22 (55.00%)Loss trades (% of total)18 (45.00%)
Largestprofit trade130.49loss trade-150.96
Averageprofit trade70.90loss trade-75.98
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (466.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-216.41)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)466.00 (5)consecutive loss (count of losses)-216.41 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.02 06:00buy10.011.46600.00000.0000
22008.01.02 06:04sell20.021.46500.00000.0000
32008.01.02 06:37buy30.031.46610.00000.0000
42008.01.02 07:20sell40.041.46510.00000.0000
52008.01.02 07:23buy50.051.46610.00000.0000
62008.01.02 07:48sell60.061.46510.00000.0000
72008.01.02 08:03sell70.071.46410.00000.0000
82008.01.02 08:05buy80.081.46510.00000.0000
92008.01.02 08:23buy90.091.46610.00000.0000
102008.01.02 08:33buy100.101.46710.00000.0000
112008.01.02 08:47sell110.111.46610.00000.0000
122008.01.02 09:27sell120.121.46510.00000.0000
132008.01.02 10:05buy130.131.46610.00000.0000
142008.01.02 10:18sell140.141.46510.00000.0000
152008.01.02 10:21buy150.151.46610.00000.0000
162008.01.02 10:25buy160.161.46710.00000.0000
172008.01.02 10:59buy170.171.46810.00000.0000
182008.01.02 11:07buy180.181.46910.00000.0000
192008.01.02 12:07buy190.191.47010.00000.0000
202008.01.02 12:28sell200.201.46910.00000.0000
212008.01.02 16:07close10.011.47370.00000.00007.705007.70
222008.01.02 16:07close20.021.47390.00000.0000-17.804989.90
232008.01.02 16:07close30.031.47370.00000.000022.805012.70
242008.01.02 16:07close40.041.47390.00000.0000-35.204977.50
252008.01.02 16:07close50.051.47370.00000.000038.005015.50
262008.01.02 16:07close60.061.47390.00000.0000-52.804962.70
272008.01.02 16:07close70.071.47390.00000.0000-68.604894.10
282008.01.02 16:07close80.081.47370.00000.000068.804962.90
292008.01.02 16:07close90.091.47370.00000.000068.405031.30
302008.01.02 16:07close100.101.47370.00000.000066.005097.30
312008.01.02 16:07close110.111.47390.00000.0000-85.805011.50
322008.01.02 16:07close120.121.47390.00000.0000-105.604905.90
332008.01.02 16:07close130.131.47370.00000.000098.805004.70
342008.01.02 16:07close140.141.47390.00000.0000-123.204881.50
352008.01.02 16:07close150.151.47370.00000.0000114.004995.50
362008.01.02 16:07close160.161.47370.00000.0000105.605101.10
372008.01.02 16:07close170.171.47370.00000.000095.205196.30
382008.01.02 16:07close180.181.47370.00000.000082.805279.10
392008.01.02 16:07close190.191.47370.00000.000068.405347.50
402008.01.02 16:07close200.201.47390.00000.0000-96.005251.50
412008.01.02 16:07buy210.011.47390.00000.0000
422008.01.02 16:23buy220.021.47490.00000.0000
432008.01.02 16:26sell230.031.47390.00000.0000
442008.01.02 16:30sell240.041.47290.00000.0000
452008.01.02 16:33buy250.051.47390.00000.0000
462008.01.02 16:35sell260.061.47290.00000.0000
472008.01.02 16:43buy270.071.47390.00000.0000
482008.01.02 16:53buy280.081.47490.00000.0000
492008.01.02 16:55sell290.091.47390.00000.0000
502008.01.02 17:09sell300.101.47290.00000.0000
512008.01.02 17:18buy310.111.47390.00000.0000
522008.01.02 17:24sell320.121.47290.00000.0000
532008.01.02 17:27sell330.131.47190.00000.0000
542008.01.02 17:40buy340.141.47290.00000.0000
552008.01.02 17:50buy350.151.47390.00000.0000
562008.01.02 18:34sell360.161.47290.00000.0000
572008.01.02 19:01buy370.171.47390.00000.0000
582008.01.02 19:03sell380.181.47290.00000.0000
592008.01.02 19:08buy390.191.47390.00000.0000
602008.01.02 19:17sell400.201.47290.00000.0000
612008.01.09 23:59close at stop400.201.46640.00000.0000130.495381.99
622008.01.09 23:59close at stop390.191.46620.00000.0000-150.965231.03
632008.01.09 23:59close at stop380.181.46640.00000.0000117.445348.48
642008.01.09 23:59close at stop370.171.46620.00000.0000-135.075213.41
652008.01.09 23:59close at stop360.161.46640.00000.0000104.395317.80
662008.01.09 23:59close at stop350.151.46620.00000.0000-119.185198.63
672008.01.09 23:59close at stop340.141.46620.00000.0000-97.235101.40
682008.01.09 23:59close at stop330.131.46640.00000.000071.825173.22
692008.01.09 23:59close at stop320.121.46640.00000.000078.295251.51
702008.01.09 23:59close at stop310.111.46620.00000.0000-87.405164.12
712008.01.09 23:59close at stop300.101.46640.00000.000065.255229.36
722008.01.09 23:59close at stop290.091.46640.00000.000067.725297.08
732008.01.09 23:59close at stop280.081.46620.00000.0000-71.565225.52
742008.01.09 23:59close at stop270.071.46620.00000.0000-55.625169.91
752008.01.09 23:59close at stop260.061.46640.00000.000039.155209.05
762008.01.09 23:59close at stop250.051.46620.00000.0000-39.735169.33
772008.01.09 23:59close at stop240.041.46640.00000.000026.105195.43
782008.01.09 23:59close at stop230.031.46640.00000.000022.575218.00
792008.01.09 23:59close at stop220.021.46620.00000.0000-17.895200.11
802008.01.09 23:59close at stop210.011.46620.00000.0000-7.955192.16