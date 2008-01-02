Strategy Tester Report
TFX
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 211)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2008.01.02 06:00 - 2008.01.09 23:00 (2008.01.02 - 2008.01.10)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Start_Lot_Size=0.01; Lot_Size_Increment=0.01; Double_Lotsize=false;
Max_Trades=20; Close_All_Max=false;
Next_Trade=10; TP_Percent=5; SL_Percent=10; MA_Period=7; Timeframe=5; Slippage=5; Magic_Number=9009;
|Bars in test
|1137
|Ticks modelled
|45753
|Modelling quality
|71.63%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|192.16
|Gross profit
|1559.72
|Gross loss
|-1367.55
|Profit factor
|1.14
|Expected payoff
|4.80
|Absolute drawdown
|293.70
|Maximal drawdown
|348.60 (6.90%)
|Relative drawdown
|6.90% (348.60)
|Total trades
|40
|Short positions (won %)
|18 (55.56%)
|Long positions (won %)
|22 (54.55%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|22 (55.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|18 (45.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|130.49
|loss trade
|-150.96
|Average
|profit trade
|70.90
|loss trade
|-75.98
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (466.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-216.41)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|466.00 (5)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-216.41 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.02 06:00
|buy
|1
|0.01
|1.4660
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2008.01.02 06:04
|sell
|2
|0.02
|1.4650
|0.0000
|0.0000
|3
|2008.01.02 06:37
|buy
|3
|0.03
|1.4661
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2008.01.02 07:20
|sell
|4
|0.04
|1.4651
|0.0000
|0.0000
|5
|2008.01.02 07:23
|buy
|5
|0.05
|1.4661
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2008.01.02 07:48
|sell
|6
|0.06
|1.4651
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7
|2008.01.02 08:03
|sell
|7
|0.07
|1.4641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2008.01.02 08:05
|buy
|8
|0.08
|1.4651
|0.0000
|0.0000
|9
|2008.01.02 08:23
|buy
|9
|0.09
|1.4661
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2008.01.02 08:33
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.4671
|0.0000
|0.0000
|11
|2008.01.02 08:47
|sell
|11
|0.11
|1.4661
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2008.01.02 09:27
|sell
|12
|0.12
|1.4651
|0.0000
|0.0000
|13
|2008.01.02 10:05
|buy
|13
|0.13
|1.4661
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2008.01.02 10:18
|sell
|14
|0.14
|1.4651
|0.0000
|0.0000
|15
|2008.01.02 10:21
|buy
|15
|0.15
|1.4661
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2008.01.02 10:25
|buy
|16
|0.16
|1.4671
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17
|2008.01.02 10:59
|buy
|17
|0.17
|1.4681
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2008.01.02 11:07
|buy
|18
|0.18
|1.4691
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19
|2008.01.02 12:07
|buy
|19
|0.19
|1.4701
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2008.01.02 12:28
|sell
|20
|0.20
|1.4691
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|1
|0.01
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7.70
|5007.70
|22
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|2
|0.02
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-17.80
|4989.90
|23
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|3
|0.03
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22.80
|5012.70
|24
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|4
|0.04
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-35.20
|4977.50
|25
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|5
|0.05
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|38.00
|5015.50
|26
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|6
|0.06
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-52.80
|4962.70
|27
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|7
|0.07
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-68.60
|4894.10
|28
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|8
|0.08
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|68.80
|4962.90
|29
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|9
|0.09
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|68.40
|5031.30
|30
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|10
|0.10
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|66.00
|5097.30
|31
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|11
|0.11
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-85.80
|5011.50
|32
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|12
|0.12
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-105.60
|4905.90
|33
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|13
|0.13
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|98.80
|5004.70
|34
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|14
|0.14
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-123.20
|4881.50
|35
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|15
|0.15
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|114.00
|4995.50
|36
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|16
|0.16
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|105.60
|5101.10
|37
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|17
|0.17
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|95.20
|5196.30
|38
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|18
|0.18
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|82.80
|5279.10
|39
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|19
|0.19
|1.4737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|68.40
|5347.50
|40
|2008.01.02 16:07
|close
|20
|0.20
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-96.00
|5251.50
|41
|2008.01.02 16:07
|buy
|21
|0.01
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|42
|2008.01.02 16:23
|buy
|22
|0.02
|1.4749
|0.0000
|0.0000
|43
|2008.01.02 16:26
|sell
|23
|0.03
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|44
|2008.01.02 16:30
|sell
|24
|0.04
|1.4729
|0.0000
|0.0000
|45
|2008.01.02 16:33
|buy
|25
|0.05
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|46
|2008.01.02 16:35
|sell
|26
|0.06
|1.4729
|0.0000
|0.0000
|47
|2008.01.02 16:43
|buy
|27
|0.07
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|48
|2008.01.02 16:53
|buy
|28
|0.08
|1.4749
|0.0000
|0.0000
|49
|2008.01.02 16:55
|sell
|29
|0.09
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|50
|2008.01.02 17:09
|sell
|30
|0.10
|1.4729
|0.0000
|0.0000
|51
|2008.01.02 17:18
|buy
|31
|0.11
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|52
|2008.01.02 17:24
|sell
|32
|0.12
|1.4729
|0.0000
|0.0000
|53
|2008.01.02 17:27
|sell
|33
|0.13
|1.4719
|0.0000
|0.0000
|54
|2008.01.02 17:40
|buy
|34
|0.14
|1.4729
|0.0000
|0.0000
|55
|2008.01.02 17:50
|buy
|35
|0.15
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|56
|2008.01.02 18:34
|sell
|36
|0.16
|1.4729
|0.0000
|0.0000
|57
|2008.01.02 19:01
|buy
|37
|0.17
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|58
|2008.01.02 19:03
|sell
|38
|0.18
|1.4729
|0.0000
|0.0000
|59
|2008.01.02 19:08
|buy
|39
|0.19
|1.4739
|0.0000
|0.0000
|60
|2008.01.02 19:17
|sell
|40
|0.20
|1.4729
|0.0000
|0.0000
|61
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|40
|0.20
|1.4664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|130.49
|5381.99
|62
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|39
|0.19
|1.4662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-150.96
|5231.03
|63
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|38
|0.18
|1.4664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|117.44
|5348.48
|64
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|37
|0.17
|1.4662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-135.07
|5213.41
|65
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|36
|0.16
|1.4664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|104.39
|5317.80
|66
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|35
|0.15
|1.4662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-119.18
|5198.63
|67
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|34
|0.14
|1.4662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-97.23
|5101.40
|68
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|33
|0.13
|1.4664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|71.82
|5173.22
|69
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|32
|0.12
|1.4664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|78.29
|5251.51
|70
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|31
|0.11
|1.4662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-87.40
|5164.12
|71
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|30
|0.10
|1.4664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|65.25
|5229.36
|72
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|29
|0.09
|1.4664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|67.72
|5297.08
|73
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|28
|0.08
|1.4662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-71.56
|5225.52
|74
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|27
|0.07
|1.4662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-55.62
|5169.91
|75
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|26
|0.06
|1.4664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|39.15
|5209.05
|76
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|25
|0.05
|1.4662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-39.73
|5169.33
|77
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|24
|0.04
|1.4664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26.10
|5195.43
|78
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|23
|0.03
|1.4664
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22.57
|5218.00
|79
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|22
|0.02
|1.4662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-17.89
|5200.11
|80
|2008.01.09 23:59
|close at stop
|21
|0.01
|1.4662
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-7.95
|5192.16