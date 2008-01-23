Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 121399 Name: Pip Jumpin Currency: USD 2008 January 23, 05:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
54291042008.01.23 01:31sell1.00audusd0.87320.00000.00002008.01.23 04:030.87020.000.000.00300.00
54108542008.01.22 22:30sell1.00gbpusd1.96200.00000.00002008.01.23 00:341.96060.000.00-9.70140.00
54111832008.01.22 22:33buy1.00gbpjpy208.660.000.002008.01.23 00:04209.450.000.0019.21740.33
54111872008.01.22 22:33buy1.00usdjpy106.390.000.002008.01.22 23:56106.650.000.000.00243.79
54107142008.01.22 22:27balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 9.51 1 424.12
Closed P/L: 1 433.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
54325372008.01.23 04:10buy1.00gbpusd1.95850.00000.0000 1.95640.000.000.00-210.00
54331942008.01.23 04:38buy1.00eurusd1.46210.00000.0000 1.46240.000.000.0030.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -180.00
 Floating P/L: -180.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 433.63 Floating P/L: -180.00 Margin: 3 420.60
Balance: 11 433.63 Equity: 11 253.63 Free Margin: 7 833.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 433.63 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1 433.63
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 358.41  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 759.54 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 358.41 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (1 433.63) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 433.63 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0