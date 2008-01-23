|Account: 121399
|Name: Pip Jumpin
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 23, 05:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5429104
|2008.01.23 01:31
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.8732
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.23 04:03
|0.8702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|5410854
|2008.01.22 22:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9620
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.23 00:34
|1.9606
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.70
|140.00
|5411183
|2008.01.22 22:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|208.66
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.23 00:04
|209.45
|0.00
|0.00
|19.21
|740.33
|5411187
|2008.01.22 22:33
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|106.39
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.22 23:56
|106.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|243.79
|5410714
|2008.01.22 22:27
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.51
|1 424.12
|Closed P/L:
|1 433.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5432537
|2008.01.23 04:10
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9585
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9564
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-210.00
|5433194
|2008.01.23 04:38
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4621
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|Floating P/L:
|-180.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 433.63
|Floating P/L:
|-180.00
|Margin:
|3 420.60
|Balance:
|11 433.63
|Equity:
|11 253.63
|Free Margin:
|7 833.03
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 433.63
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 433.63
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|358.41
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|759.54
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|358.41
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (1 433.63)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 433.63 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0