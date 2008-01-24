|Account: 121399
|Name: Pip Jumpin
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 24, 05:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5545729
|2008.01.24 04:20
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|207.59
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.24 05:31
|208.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|581.77
|5518795
|2008.01.23 21:35
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|106.28
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.24 03:23
|106.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.43
|-65.82
|5506178
|2008.01.23 18:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9512
|0.0000
|1.9400
|2008.01.24 03:23
|1.9535
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.10
|-230.00
|5519040
|2008.01.23 21:37
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|208.35
|0.00
|206.30
|2008.01.24 03:23
|207.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-93.71
|554.67
|5518390
|2008.01.23 21:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9568
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.24 03:23
|1.9535
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.10
|330.00
|5522527
|2008.01.23 22:31
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|106.76
|0.00
|106.25
|2008.01.24 03:23
|106.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.43
|366.64
|5523746
|2008.01.23 22:55
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.1354
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.24 03:23
|2.1283
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.00
|651.62
|5515902
|2008.01.23 21:03
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|207.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.23 21:36
|208.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.35
|5514287
|2008.01.23 20:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|206.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.23 21:03
|206.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.92
|5501746
|2008.01.23 17:17
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9495
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.23 20:34
|1.9533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|380.00
|5481829
|2008.01.23 14:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9502
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.23 16:16
|1.9515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|5481768
|2008.01.23 14:41
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.8623
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.23 16:14
|0.8663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|5481841
|2008.01.23 14:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.23 16:13
|206.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|833.41
|5481836
|2008.01.23 14:42
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|105.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.23 16:12
|105.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|397.73
|5436140
|2008.01.23 07:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|106.43
|0.00
|106.20
|2008.01.23 07:21
|106.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.73
|5434951
|2008.01.23 06:01
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.8643
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.23 07:21
|0.8666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|5432537
|2008.01.23 04:10
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9585
|0.0000
|1.9600
|2008.01.23 07:13
|1.9586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5434135
|2008.01.23 05:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|207.93
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.23 06:31
|208.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.81
|5433194
|2008.01.23 04:38
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4621
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.23 05:30
|1.4628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|5429104
|2008.01.23 01:31
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.8732
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.23 04:03
|0.8702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|5410854
|2008.01.22 22:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9620
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.23 00:34
|1.9606
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.70
|140.00
|5411183
|2008.01.22 22:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|208.66
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.23 00:04
|209.45
|0.00
|0.00
|19.21
|740.33
|5411187
|2008.01.22 22:33
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|106.39
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.22 23:56
|106.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|243.79
|5410714
|2008.01.22 22:27
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-280.26
|6 288.79
|Closed P/L:
|6 008.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|6 008.53
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|16 008.53
|Equity:
|16 008.53
|Free Margin:
|16 008.53
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 449.96
|Gross Loss:
|441.43
|Total Net Profit:
|6 008.53
|Profit Factor:
|14.61
|Expected Payoff:
|261.24
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|362.35 (2.29%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.29% (362.35)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (82.61%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (17.39%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|833.41
|loss trade:
|-259.10
|Average
|profit trade:
|339.47
|loss trade:
|-110.36
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (2 044.44)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-362.35)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 144.06 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-362.35 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1