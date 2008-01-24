Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 121399 Name: Pip Jumpin Currency: USD 2008 January 24, 05:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55457292008.01.24 04:20buy1.00gbpjpy207.590.000.002008.01.24 05:31208.210.000.000.00581.77
55187952008.01.23 21:35sell1.00usdjpy106.280.000.002008.01.24 03:23106.350.000.00-37.43-65.82
55061782008.01.23 18:01sell1.00gbpusd1.95120.00001.94002008.01.24 03:231.95350.000.00-29.10-230.00
55190402008.01.23 21:37sell1.00gbpjpy208.350.00206.302008.01.24 03:23207.760.000.00-93.71554.67
55183902008.01.23 21:30sell1.00gbpusd1.95680.00000.00002008.01.24 03:231.95350.000.00-29.10330.00
55225272008.01.23 22:31sell1.00usdjpy106.760.00106.252008.01.24 03:23106.370.000.00-37.43366.64
55237462008.01.23 22:55sell1.00gbpchf2.13540.00000.00002008.01.24 03:232.12830.000.00-63.00651.62
55159022008.01.23 21:03sell0.01gbpjpy207.020.000.002008.01.23 21:36208.440.000.000.00-13.35
55142872008.01.23 20:45buy0.01gbpjpy206.680.000.002008.01.23 21:03206.990.000.000.002.92
55017462008.01.23 17:17buy1.00gbpusd1.94950.00000.00002008.01.23 20:341.95330.000.000.00380.00
54818292008.01.23 14:42buy1.00gbpusd1.95020.00000.00002008.01.23 16:161.95150.000.000.00130.00
54817682008.01.23 14:41buy1.00audusd0.86230.00000.00002008.01.23 16:140.86630.000.000.00400.00
54818412008.01.23 14:42buy1.00gbpjpy205.120.000.002008.01.23 16:13206.000.000.000.00833.41
54818362008.01.23 14:42buy1.00usdjpy105.180.000.002008.01.23 16:12105.600.000.000.00397.73
54361402008.01.23 07:01sell1.00usdjpy106.430.00106.202008.01.23 07:21106.500.000.000.00-65.73
54349512008.01.23 06:01buy1.00audusd0.86430.00000.00002008.01.23 07:210.86660.000.000.00230.00
54325372008.01.23 04:10buy1.00gbpusd1.95850.00001.96002008.01.23 07:131.95860.000.000.0010.00
54341352008.01.23 05:33buy1.00gbpjpy207.930.000.002008.01.23 06:31208.250.000.000.00300.81
54331942008.01.23 04:38buy1.00eurusd1.46210.00000.00002008.01.23 05:301.46280.000.000.0070.00
54291042008.01.23 01:31sell1.00audusd0.87320.00000.00002008.01.23 04:030.87020.000.000.00300.00
54108542008.01.22 22:30sell1.00gbpusd1.96200.00000.00002008.01.23 00:341.96060.000.00-9.70140.00
54111832008.01.22 22:33buy1.00gbpjpy208.660.000.002008.01.23 00:04209.450.000.0019.21740.33
54111872008.01.22 22:33buy1.00usdjpy106.390.000.002008.01.22 23:56106.650.000.000.00243.79
54107142008.01.22 22:27balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -280.26 6 288.79
Closed P/L: 6 008.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 6 008.53 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 16 008.53 Equity: 16 008.53 Free Margin: 16 008.53
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 449.96 Gross Loss: 441.43 Total Net Profit: 6 008.53
Profit Factor: 14.61 Expected Payoff: 261.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 362.35 (2.29%) Relative Drawdown: 2.29% (362.35)
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 10 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (82.61%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (17.39%)
Largest profit trade: 833.41 loss trade: -259.10
Average profit trade: 339.47 loss trade: -110.36
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (2 044.44) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-362.35)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 144.06 (6) consecutive loss (count): -362.35 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1