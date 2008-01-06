|Account: 590600
|Name: hma2power
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 10, 14:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10722704
|2008.01.06 21:41
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|10752016
|2008.01.08 00:32
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8703
|0.8603
|0.8735
|2008.01.08 01:41
|0.8735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|10724803
|2008.01.07 01:01
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8730
|0.8630
|0.8762
|2008.01.08 01:41
|0.8734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|4.00
|10752693
|2008.01.08 01:41
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8735
|0.8635
|0.8767
|2008.01.08 04:01
|0.8767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|10757462
|2008.01.08 08:34
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4730
|1.4830
|1.4698
|2008.01.08 09:08
|1.4698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|10754234
|2008.01.08 04:22
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4705
|1.4805
|1.4673
|2008.01.08 09:08
|1.4699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|10752338
|2008.01.08 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4682
|1.4782
|1.4650
|2008.01.08 09:08
|1.4701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|10753902
|2008.01.08 04:01
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8772
|0.8672
|0.8804
|2008.01.08 13:26
|0.8804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|10758498
|2008.01.08 09:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4703
|1.4603
|1.4735
|2008.01.08 15:55
|1.4735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|10765902
|2008.01.08 15:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4734
|1.4834
|1.4702
|2008.01.08 16:34
|1.4702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|10753016
|2008.01.08 02:12
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6429
|1.6529
|1.6397
|2008.01.08 17:12
|1.6397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.43
|10751927
|2008.01.08 00:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6406
|1.6506
|1.6374
|2008.01.08 17:12
|1.6398
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.17
|10768125
|2008.01.08 17:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6395
|1.6495
|1.6363
|2008.01.08 22:16
|1.6363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.76
|10772177
|2008.01.08 21:59
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8784
|0.8684
|0.8816
|2008.01.09 01:30
|0.8816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|64.00
|10763152
|2008.01.08 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8807
|0.8707
|0.8839
|2008.01.09 01:30
|0.8816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|9.00
|10774738
|2008.01.09 01:57
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8840
|0.8940
|0.8808
|2008.01.09 04:05
|0.8808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|10774430
|2008.01.09 01:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8817
|0.8917
|0.8785
|2008.01.09 04:06
|0.8808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|10767186
|2008.01.08 16:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4703
|1.4603
|1.4735
|2008.01.09 08:29
|1.4735
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|32.00
|10776104
|2008.01.09 04:06
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8808
|0.8708
|0.8840
|2008.01.09 11:20
|0.8840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|10777684
|2008.01.09 06:55
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6382
|1.6482
|1.6350
|2008.01.09 13:19
|1.6350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.51
|10772453
|2008.01.08 22:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6360
|1.6460
|1.6328
|2008.01.09 13:19
|1.6350
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|8.98
|10792689
|2008.01.09 18:02
|buy
|0.40
|audusd
|0.8795
|0.8695
|0.8827
|2008.01.09 22:01
|0.8827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|10788079
|2008.01.09 15:10
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8818
|0.8718
|0.8850
|2008.01.09 22:01
|0.8826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|10783153
|2008.01.09 11:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8842
|0.8742
|0.8874
|2008.01.09 22:01
|0.8827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|10794915
|2008.01.09 20:11
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.4646
|1.4546
|1.4678
|2008.01.10 00:24
|1.4663
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.72
|272.00
|10787186
|2008.01.09 14:45
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4668
|1.4568
|1.4700
|2008.01.10 00:24
|1.4663
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|-40.00
|10785019
|2008.01.09 13:11
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4691
|1.4591
|1.4723
|2008.01.10 00:25
|1.4663
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|-112.00
|10780184
|2008.01.09 09:07
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4714
|1.4614
|1.4746
|2008.01.10 00:25
|1.4663
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|-102.00
|10779289
|2008.01.09 08:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4737
|1.4637
|1.4769
|2008.01.10 00:25
|1.4663
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|-74.00
|10797446
|2008.01.09 22:48
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6372
|1.6472
|1.6340
|2008.01.10 10:48
|1.6340
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.96
|57.48
|10785299
|2008.01.09 13:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6349
|1.6449
|1.6317
|2008.01.10 10:48
|1.6342
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.98
|6.29
|10808091
|2008.01.10 10:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6340
|1.6440
|1.6308
|2008.01.10 11:52
|1.6308
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.74
|852.42
|Closed P/L:
|830.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10796707
|2008.01.09 22:01
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8829
|0.8729
|0.8861
|0.8825
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|-4.00
|10809725
|2008.01.10 11:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6306
|1.6406
|1.6274
|1.6301
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|10814944
|2008.01.10 14:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0128
|1.0228
|1.0096
|1.0125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.96
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|3.46
|Floating P/L:
|4.48
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|830.68
|Floating P/L:
|4.48
|Margin:
|167.56
|Balance:
|5 830.68
|Equity:
|5 835.16
|Free Margin:
|5 667.61
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 198.98
|Gross Loss:
|368.30
|Total Net Profit:
|830.68
|Profit Factor:
|3.26
|Expected Payoff:
|26.80
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|334.30 (5.50%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.50% (334.30)
|Total Trades:
|31
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (92.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (70.59%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (80.65%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (19.35%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|265.28
|loss trade:
|-113.68
|Average
|profit trade:
|47.96
|loss trade:
|-61.38
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (609.73)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-334.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|609.73 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-334.30 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2