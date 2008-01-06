MIG Investments SA

Account: 590600 Name: hma2power Currency: USD 2008 January 10, 14:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
107227042008.01.06 21:41balanceDeposit5 000.00
107520162008.01.08 00:32buy0.20audusd0.87030.86030.87352008.01.08 01:410.87350.000.000.0064.00
107248032008.01.07 01:01buy0.10audusd0.87300.86300.87622008.01.08 01:410.87340.000.000.344.00
107526932008.01.08 01:41buy0.10audusd0.87350.86350.87672008.01.08 04:010.87670.000.000.0032.00
107574622008.01.08 08:34sell0.40eurusd1.47301.48301.46982008.01.08 09:081.46980.000.000.00128.00
107542342008.01.08 04:22sell0.20eurusd1.47051.48051.46732008.01.08 09:081.46990.000.000.0012.00
107523382008.01.08 01:00sell0.10eurusd1.46821.47821.46502008.01.08 09:081.47010.000.000.00-19.00
107539022008.01.08 04:01buy0.10audusd0.87720.86720.88042008.01.08 13:260.88040.000.000.0032.00
107584982008.01.08 09:08buy0.10eurusd1.47031.46031.47352008.01.08 15:551.47350.000.000.0032.00
107659022008.01.08 15:55sell0.10eurusd1.47341.48341.47022008.01.08 16:341.47020.000.000.0032.00
107530162008.01.08 02:12sell0.20eurchf1.64291.65291.63972008.01.08 17:121.63970.000.000.0057.43
107519272008.01.08 00:25sell0.10eurchf1.64061.65061.63742008.01.08 17:121.63980.000.000.007.17
107681252008.01.08 17:12sell0.10eurchf1.63951.64951.63632008.01.08 22:161.63630.000.000.0028.76
107721772008.01.08 21:59buy0.20audusd0.87840.86840.88162008.01.09 01:300.88160.000.000.6864.00
107631522008.01.08 14:00buy0.10audusd0.88070.87070.88392008.01.09 01:300.88160.000.000.349.00
107747382008.01.09 01:57sell0.20audusd0.88400.89400.88082008.01.09 04:050.88080.000.000.0064.00
107744302008.01.09 01:30sell0.10audusd0.88170.89170.87852008.01.09 04:060.88080.000.000.009.00
107671862008.01.08 16:34buy0.10eurusd1.47031.46031.47352008.01.09 08:291.47350.000.00-0.1432.00
107761042008.01.09 04:06buy0.10audusd0.88080.87080.88402008.01.09 11:200.88400.000.000.0032.00
107776842008.01.09 06:55sell0.20eurchf1.63821.64821.63502008.01.09 13:191.63500.000.000.0057.51
107724532008.01.08 22:16sell0.10eurchf1.63601.64601.63282008.01.09 13:191.63500.000.00-1.008.98
107926892008.01.09 18:02buy0.40audusd0.87950.86950.88272008.01.09 22:010.88270.000.000.00128.00
107880792008.01.09 15:10buy0.20audusd0.88180.87180.88502008.01.09 22:010.88260.000.000.0016.00
107831532008.01.09 11:20buy0.10audusd0.88420.87420.88742008.01.09 22:010.88270.000.000.00-15.00
107949152008.01.09 20:11buy1.60eurusd1.46461.45461.46782008.01.10 00:241.46630.000.00-6.72272.00
107871862008.01.09 14:45buy0.80eurusd1.46681.45681.47002008.01.10 00:241.46630.000.00-3.36-40.00
107850192008.01.09 13:11buy0.40eurusd1.46911.45911.47232008.01.10 00:251.46630.000.00-1.68-112.00
107801842008.01.09 09:07buy0.20eurusd1.47141.46141.47462008.01.10 00:251.46630.000.00-0.84-102.00
107792892008.01.09 08:29buy0.10eurusd1.47371.46371.47692008.01.10 00:251.46630.000.00-0.42-74.00
107974462008.01.09 22:48sell0.20eurchf1.63721.64721.63402008.01.10 10:481.63400.000.00-5.9657.48
107852992008.01.09 13:20sell0.10eurchf1.63491.64491.63172008.01.10 10:481.63420.000.00-2.986.29
108080912008.01.10 10:48sell0.10eurchf1.63401.64401.63082008.01.10 11:521.63080.000.000.0028.80
  0.00 0.00 -21.74 852.42
Closed P/L: 830.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
107967072008.01.09 22:01buy0.10audusd0.88290.87290.8861 0.88250.000.001.02-4.00
108097252008.01.10 11:52sell0.10eurchf1.63061.64061.6274 1.63010.000.000.004.50
108149442008.01.10 14:46sell0.10usdcad1.01281.02281.0096 1.01250.000.000.002.96
  0.00 0.00 1.02 3.46
 Floating P/L: 4.48
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 830.68 Floating P/L: 4.48 Margin: 167.56
Balance: 5 830.68 Equity: 5 835.16 Free Margin: 5 667.61
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 198.98 Gross Loss: 368.30 Total Net Profit: 830.68
Profit Factor: 3.26 Expected Payoff: 26.80  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 334.30 (5.50%) Relative Drawdown: 5.50% (334.30)
 
Total Trades: 31 Short Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (70.59%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (80.65%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (19.35%)
Largest profit trade: 265.28 loss trade: -113.68
Average profit trade: 47.96 loss trade: -61.38
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (609.73) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-334.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 609.73 (16) consecutive loss (count): -334.30 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2