Water House Capital Ltd.

Account: 136679 Name: oilfxpro gold BREAKOUT Currency: USD 2008 January 17, 19:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
29834562008.01.07 23:16balanceDeposit5 000.00
29904462008.01.08 12:53buy0.20zg878.0878.00.02008.01.08 20:03880.9-6.000.000.0058.00
29904482008.01.08 12:00sell stop0.20zg873.3878.00.02008.01.08 20:02880.9cancelled
30144472008.01.09 12:00buy stop0.20zg893.3886.30.02008.01.09 20:04880.8cancelled
30144482008.01.09 14:00sell0.20zg884.4881.00.02008.01.09 15:16881.0-6.000.000.0068.00
30441362008.01.10 15:39buy0.20zg879.8887.20.02008.01.10 15:52887.2-6.000.000.00148.00
30441392008.01.10 13:47sell0.20zg873.5879.80.02008.01.10 15:39879.8-6.000.000.00-126.00
30476162008.01.10 15:44buy0.20zg880.8887.20.02008.01.10 15:52887.2-6.000.000.00128.00
30476292008.01.10 13:47sell0.20zg874.6879.60.02008.01.10 15:39879.6-6.000.000.00-100.00
30509252008.01.10 15:44buy0.20zg880.5887.40.02008.01.10 15:52887.4-6.000.000.00138.00
30509272008.01.10 14:00sell stop0.20zg865.7869.70.02008.01.10 20:01893.2cancelled
30568932008.01.10 15:48buy0.20zg884.3892.50.02008.01.10 18:24892.5-6.000.000.00164.00
30569012008.01.10 15:00sell stop0.20zg862.2866.20.02008.01.10 20:00893.6cancelled
30863142008.01.11 16:38buy0.20zg899.5892.50.02008.01.11 20:02898.0-6.000.000.00-30.00
30863172008.01.11 12:14sell0.20zg891.3898.30.02008.01.11 16:34898.3-6.000.000.00-140.00
30879852008.01.11 16:32buy0.20zg896.9891.90.02008.01.11 20:00897.9-6.000.000.0020.00
30879872008.01.11 13:06sell0.20zg889.0894.00.02008.01.11 13:43894.0-6.000.000.00-100.00
30899292008.01.11 14:59buy0.20zg896.3892.30.02008.01.11 15:21892.3-6.000.000.00-80.00
30899302008.01.11 14:00sell stop0.20zg887.5891.50.02008.01.11 20:02897.8cancelled
30922862008.01.11 15:00buy stop0.20zg903.0899.00.02008.01.11 20:00897.8cancelled
30922902008.01.11 15:00sell stop0.20zg884.0888.00.02008.01.11 20:00897.8cancelled
31558412008.01.16 13:45buy0.20zg887.3895.70.02008.01.16 15:20895.7-6.000.000.00168.00
31558422008.01.16 16:52sell0.20zg878.5883.50.02008.01.16 17:56883.5-6.000.000.00-100.00
31571442008.01.16 14:18buy0.20zg890.2897.50.02008.01.16 15:49897.5-6.000.000.00146.00
31571452008.01.16 16:46sell0.20zg883.3876.50.02008.01.16 16:53876.5-6.000.000.00136.00
31583082008.01.16 15:10buy0.20zg893.7889.70.02008.01.16 16:13889.7-6.000.000.00-80.00
31583092008.01.16 15:00sell stop0.20zg874.3878.30.02008.01.16 20:00886.1cancelled
31774482008.01.17 12:18buy0.20zg884.4878.70.02008.01.17 18:08878.7-6.000.000.00-114.00
31795242008.01.17 14:19buy0.20zg888.4883.40.02008.01.17 17:19883.4-6.000.000.00-100.00
31816002008.01.17 14:46buy0.20zg889.2885.20.02008.01.17 16:30885.2-6.000.000.00-80.00
  -126.00 0.00 0.00 124.00
Closed P/L: -2.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
31774492008.01.17 18:08sell0.20zg878.7884.40.0 881.6-6.000.000.00-58.00
31795262008.01.17 17:55sell0.20zg880.7885.70.0 881.6-6.000.000.00-18.00
31816022008.01.17 17:53sell0.20zg882.2886.20.0 881.6-6.000.000.0012.00
  -18.00 0.00 0.00 -64.00
 Floating P/L: -82.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
31835652008.01.17 15:00buy stop0.20zg892.7888.70.0 881.660|1 oilfxpro.com.1215 prop oil
31835662008.01.17 15:00sell stop0.20zg875.2879.20.0 881.660|1 oilfxpro.com.1215 prop oil
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2.00 Floating P/L: -82.00 Margin: 300.00
Balance: 4 998.00 Equity: 4 916.00 Free Margin: 4 616.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 114.00 Gross Loss: 1 116.00 Total Net Profit: -2.00
Profit Factor: 1.00 Expected Payoff: -0.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 124.00 Maximal Drawdown: 432.00 (7.96%) Relative Drawdown: 7.96% (432.00)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 7 (28.57%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (57.14%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (47.62%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (52.38%)
Largest profit trade: 162.00 loss trade: -146.00
Average profit trade: 111.40 loss trade: -101.45
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (554.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-418.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 554.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -418.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2