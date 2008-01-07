|Account: 136679
|Name: oilfxpro gold BREAKOUT
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 17, 19:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2983456
|2008.01.07 23:16
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2990446
|2008.01.08 12:53
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|878.0
|878.0
|0.0
|2008.01.08 20:03
|880.9
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|2990448
|2008.01.08 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|zg
|873.3
|878.0
|0.0
|2008.01.08 20:02
|880.9
|cancelled
|3014447
|2008.01.09 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|zg
|893.3
|886.3
|0.0
|2008.01.09 20:04
|880.8
|cancelled
|3014448
|2008.01.09 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|zg
|884.4
|881.0
|0.0
|2008.01.09 15:16
|881.0
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|3044136
|2008.01.10 15:39
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|879.8
|887.2
|0.0
|2008.01.10 15:52
|887.2
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|148.00
|3044139
|2008.01.10 13:47
|sell
|0.20
|zg
|873.5
|879.8
|0.0
|2008.01.10 15:39
|879.8
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.00
|3047616
|2008.01.10 15:44
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|880.8
|887.2
|0.0
|2008.01.10 15:52
|887.2
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|3047629
|2008.01.10 13:47
|sell
|0.20
|zg
|874.6
|879.6
|0.0
|2008.01.10 15:39
|879.6
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3050925
|2008.01.10 15:44
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|880.5
|887.4
|0.0
|2008.01.10 15:52
|887.4
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|138.00
|3050927
|2008.01.10 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|zg
|865.7
|869.7
|0.0
|2008.01.10 20:01
|893.2
|cancelled
|3056893
|2008.01.10 15:48
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|884.3
|892.5
|0.0
|2008.01.10 18:24
|892.5
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|164.00
|3056901
|2008.01.10 15:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|zg
|862.2
|866.2
|0.0
|2008.01.10 20:00
|893.6
|cancelled
|3086314
|2008.01.11 16:38
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|899.5
|892.5
|0.0
|2008.01.11 20:02
|898.0
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|3086317
|2008.01.11 12:14
|sell
|0.20
|zg
|891.3
|898.3
|0.0
|2008.01.11 16:34
|898.3
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|3087985
|2008.01.11 16:32
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|896.9
|891.9
|0.0
|2008.01.11 20:00
|897.9
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|3087987
|2008.01.11 13:06
|sell
|0.20
|zg
|889.0
|894.0
|0.0
|2008.01.11 13:43
|894.0
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3089929
|2008.01.11 14:59
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|896.3
|892.3
|0.0
|2008.01.11 15:21
|892.3
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|3089930
|2008.01.11 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|zg
|887.5
|891.5
|0.0
|2008.01.11 20:02
|897.8
|cancelled
|3092286
|2008.01.11 15:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|zg
|903.0
|899.0
|0.0
|2008.01.11 20:00
|897.8
|cancelled
|3092290
|2008.01.11 15:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|zg
|884.0
|888.0
|0.0
|2008.01.11 20:00
|897.8
|cancelled
|3155841
|2008.01.16 13:45
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|887.3
|895.7
|0.0
|2008.01.16 15:20
|895.7
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|3155842
|2008.01.16 16:52
|sell
|0.20
|zg
|878.5
|883.5
|0.0
|2008.01.16 17:56
|883.5
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3157144
|2008.01.16 14:18
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|890.2
|897.5
|0.0
|2008.01.16 15:49
|897.5
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|146.00
|3157145
|2008.01.16 16:46
|sell
|0.20
|zg
|883.3
|876.5
|0.0
|2008.01.16 16:53
|876.5
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.00
|3158308
|2008.01.16 15:10
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|893.7
|889.7
|0.0
|2008.01.16 16:13
|889.7
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|3158309
|2008.01.16 15:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|zg
|874.3
|878.3
|0.0
|2008.01.16 20:00
|886.1
|cancelled
|3177448
|2008.01.17 12:18
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|884.4
|878.7
|0.0
|2008.01.17 18:08
|878.7
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-114.00
|3179524
|2008.01.17 14:19
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|888.4
|883.4
|0.0
|2008.01.17 17:19
|883.4
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3181600
|2008.01.17 14:46
|buy
|0.20
|zg
|889.2
|885.2
|0.0
|2008.01.17 16:30
|885.2
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|
|-126.00
|0.00
|0.00
|124.00
|Closed P/L:
|-2.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3177449
|2008.01.17 18:08
|sell
|0.20
|zg
|878.7
|884.4
|0.0
|
|881.6
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.00
|3179526
|2008.01.17 17:55
|sell
|0.20
|zg
|880.7
|885.7
|0.0
|
|881.6
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|3181602
|2008.01.17 17:53
|sell
|0.20
|zg
|882.2
|886.2
|0.0
|
|881.6
|-6.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|
|-18.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-82.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|3183565
|2008.01.17 15:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|zg
|892.7
|888.7
|0.0
|
|881.6
|60|1 oilfxpro.com.1215 prop oil
|3183566
|2008.01.17 15:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|zg
|875.2
|879.2
|0.0
|
|881.6
|60|1 oilfxpro.com.1215 prop oil
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2.00
|Floating P/L:
|-82.00
|Margin:
|300.00
|Balance:
|4 998.00
|Equity:
|4 916.00
|Free Margin:
|4 616.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 114.00
|Gross Loss:
|1 116.00
|Total Net Profit:
|-2.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-0.10
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|124.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|432.00 (7.96%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.96% (432.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (28.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (57.14%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (47.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (52.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|162.00
|loss trade:
|-146.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|111.40
|loss trade:
|-101.45
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (554.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-418.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|554.00 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-418.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2