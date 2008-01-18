|Account: 104767
|Name: Richard Benson
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 22, 17:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3034150
|2008.01.18 21:50
|balance
|Deposit
|250.00
|3034200
|2008.01.18 21:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|106.83
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.21 00:26
|106.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|2.81
|3034201
|2008.01.18 21:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4621
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.21 00:26
|1.4565
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-56.00
|3034202
|2008.01.18 21:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|156.17
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.21 00:26
|155.57
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.54
|56.18
|3034206
|2008.01.18 21:58
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8788
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.21 00:26
|0.8785
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|3.00
|3039116
|2008.01.21 00:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|155.53
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.21 02:08
|155.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.49
|3039118
|2008.01.21 00:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|106.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.21 02:08
|106.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3039120
|2008.01.21 00:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.1525
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.21 02:08
|2.1530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.53
|3041085
|2008.01.21 02:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0273
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.21 05:49
|1.0283
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.72
|3041099
|2008.01.21 02:09
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8763
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.21 05:49
|0.8749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|3041103
|2008.01.21 02:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4557
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.21 05:49
|1.4537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|3041106
|2008.01.21 02:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1029
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.21 05:49
|1.1032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.72
|3045450
|2008.01.21 05:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|106.75
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.21 06:02
|106.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|3045452
|2008.01.21 05:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|155.21
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.21 06:02
|155.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.25
|3045453
|2008.01.21 05:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4538
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.21 06:02
|1.4539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|3045456
|2008.01.21 05:52
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8744
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.21 06:02
|0.8738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|3045728
|2008.01.21 06:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.1532
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.21 07:39
|2.1508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.78
|3045744
|2008.01.21 06:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0291
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.21 07:39
|1.0284
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.81
|3045749
|2008.01.21 06:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1034
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.21 07:39
|1.1019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.61
|3072061
|2008.01.22 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.1544
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.22 06:34
|2.1491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.79
|3072067
|2008.01.22 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8572
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.22 06:34
|0.8540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|3072075
|2008.01.22 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1102
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.22 06:34
|1.1088
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.63
|3072083
|2008.01.22 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|105.65
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.22 06:34
|106.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.60
|3072092
|2008.01.22 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0361
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.22 06:34
|1.0339
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.28
|3082698
|2008.01.22 06:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4429
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.22 07:11
|1.4416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|3082701
|2008.01.22 06:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|152.98
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.22 07:11
|152.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.41
|130.52
|Closed P/L:
|127.11
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|250.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|127.11
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|377.11
|Equity:
|377.11
|Free Margin:
|377.11
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|278.20
|Gross Loss:
|151.09
|Total Net Profit:
|127.11
|Profit Factor:
|1.84
|Expected Payoff:
|5.08
|Absolute Drawdown:
|56.15
|Maximal Drawdown:
|56.15 (22.46%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|22.46% (56.15)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (84.21%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (72.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (28.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|54.64
|loss trade:
|-56.15
|Average
|profit trade:
|15.46
|loss trade:
|-21.58
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (63.08)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-27.25)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|114.49 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-56.15 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1