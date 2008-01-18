ODL Securities

Account: 104767 Name: Richard Benson Currency: USD 2008 January 22, 17:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30341502008.01.18 21:50balanceDeposit250.00
30342002008.01.18 21:56sell0.10usdjpy106.830.000.002008.01.21 00:26106.800.000.00-1.122.81
30342012008.01.18 21:56buy0.10eurusd1.46210.00000.00002008.01.21 00:261.45650.000.00-0.15-56.00
30342022008.01.18 21:56sell0.10eurjpy156.170.000.002008.01.21 00:26155.570.000.00-1.5456.18
30342062008.01.18 21:58sell0.10audusd0.87880.00000.00002008.01.21 00:260.87850.000.00-0.603.00
30391162008.01.21 00:26sell0.10eurjpy155.530.000.002008.01.21 02:08155.450.000.000.007.49
30391182008.01.21 00:26sell0.10usdjpy106.790.000.002008.01.21 02:08106.790.000.000.000.00
30391202008.01.21 00:26sell0.10gbpchf2.15250.00000.00002008.01.21 02:082.15300.000.000.00-4.53
30410852008.01.21 02:09buy0.10usdcad1.02730.00000.00002008.01.21 05:491.02830.000.000.009.72
30410992008.01.21 02:09sell0.10audusd0.87630.00000.00002008.01.21 05:490.87490.000.000.0014.00
30411032008.01.21 02:09buy0.10eurusd1.45570.00000.00002008.01.21 05:491.45370.000.000.00-20.00
30411062008.01.21 02:09sell0.10usdchf1.10290.00000.00002008.01.21 05:491.10320.000.000.00-2.72
30454502008.01.21 05:52sell0.10usdjpy106.750.000.002008.01.21 06:02106.670.000.000.007.50
30454522008.01.21 05:52sell0.10eurjpy155.210.000.002008.01.21 06:02155.090.000.000.0011.25
30454532008.01.21 05:52buy0.10eurusd1.45380.00000.00002008.01.21 06:021.45390.000.000.001.00
30454562008.01.21 05:52sell0.10audusd0.87440.00000.00002008.01.21 06:020.87380.000.000.006.00
30457282008.01.21 06:02sell0.10gbpchf2.15320.00000.00002008.01.21 07:392.15080.000.000.0021.78
30457442008.01.21 06:03buy0.10usdcad1.02910.00000.00002008.01.21 07:391.02840.000.000.00-6.81
30457492008.01.21 06:03sell0.10usdchf1.10340.00000.00002008.01.21 07:391.10190.000.000.0013.61
30720612008.01.22 00:00sell0.10gbpchf2.15440.00000.00002008.01.22 06:342.14910.000.000.0047.79
30720672008.01.22 00:00sell0.10audusd0.85720.00000.00002008.01.22 06:340.85400.000.000.0032.00
30720752008.01.22 00:00sell0.10usdchf1.11020.00000.00002008.01.22 06:341.10880.000.000.0012.63
30720832008.01.22 00:00sell0.10usdjpy105.650.000.002008.01.22 06:34106.070.000.000.00-39.60
30720922008.01.22 00:00buy0.10usdcad1.03610.00000.00002008.01.22 06:341.03390.000.000.00-21.28
30826982008.01.22 06:34sell0.10eurusd1.44290.00000.00002008.01.22 07:111.44160.000.000.0013.00
30827012008.01.22 06:34sell0.10eurjpy152.980.000.002008.01.22 07:11152.750.000.000.0021.70
  0.00 0.00 -3.41 130.52
Closed P/L: 127.11
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 250.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 127.11 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 377.11 Equity: 377.11 Free Margin: 377.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 278.20 Gross Loss: 151.09 Total Net Profit: 127.11
Profit Factor: 1.84 Expected Payoff: 5.08  
Absolute Drawdown: 56.15 Maximal Drawdown: 56.15 (22.46%) Relative Drawdown: 22.46% (56.15)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 19 (84.21%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (72.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (28.00%)
Largest profit trade: 54.64 loss trade: -56.15
Average profit trade: 15.46 loss trade: -21.58
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (63.08) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-27.25)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 114.49 (4) consecutive loss (count): -56.15 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1