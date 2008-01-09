North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 874045 Name: Aziz Khan Currency: USD 2008 January 16, 18:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
189688482008.01.09 00:02buy0.10audusd0.87880.00000.00002008.01.16 12:380.87690.000.000.63-19.00
 172143Simple FX
191348532008.01.11 06:00buy0.10eurusd1.48120.00000.00002008.01.16 12:381.47930.000.00-1.47-19.00
 112607Simple FX
190438312008.01.10 00:07sell0.10usdchf1.11680.00000.00002008.01.16 00:281.09490.000.00-2.80200.02
 142910Simple FX
190433222008.01.10 00:01sell0.10usdjpy110.000.000.002008.01.16 00:28106.920.000.00-5.58288.07
 132809Simple FX
190432742008.01.10 00:01sell0.10cadchf1.10510.00000.00002008.01.16 00:271.07450.000.00-3.24279.48
 192365Simple FX
191485332008.01.11 10:00sell0.10eurjpy161.230.000.002008.01.16 00:27158.000.000.00-4.20302.10
 162032Simple FX
191273402008.01.11 01:00buy0.10eurjpy162.100.000.002008.01.11 10:00161.230.000.000.00-79.87
 162032Simple FX
191258402008.01.11 00:01buy0.10gbpusd1.96180.00000.00002008.01.11 10:001.95250.000.000.00-93.00
 122708Simple FX
191305322008.01.11 03:01buy0.10eurchf1.63440.00000.00002008.01.11 08:011.62760.000.000.00-61.88
 182254Simple FX
191272812008.01.11 01:00sell0.10eurusd1.48080.00000.00002008.01.11 06:001.48120.000.000.00-4.00
 112607Simple FX
189690962008.01.09 00:02sell0.10eurchf1.63610.00000.00002008.01.11 03:011.63440.000.00-3.0215.38
 182254Simple FX
184423042007.12.28 00:01buy0.10eurusd1.46280.00000.00002008.01.11 01:001.48070.000.00-6.86179.00
 112607Simple FX
189687692008.01.09 00:02sell0.10gbpusd1.97310.00000.00002008.01.11 00:011.96170.000.00-1.56114.00
 122708Simple FX
188879272008.01.08 00:03sell0.10eurjpy160.440.000.002008.01.10 23:24161.990.000.00-5.51-141.69
 162032Simple FX
184037952007.12.27 10:52balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -33.61 959.61
Closed P/L: 926.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
191391482008.01.11 08:01sell0.10eurchf1.62760.00000.0000 1.60990.000.00-2.30160.76
 182254Simple FX
191485032008.01.11 10:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95260.00000.0000 1.96230.000.00-1.17-97.00
 122708Simple FX
190437822008.01.10 00:05buy0.10usdcad1.01050.00000.0000 1.02530.000.000.68144.35
 152921Simple FX
  0.00 0.00 -2.79 208.11
 Floating P/L: 205.32
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 926.00 Floating P/L: 205.32 Margin: 88.67
Balance: 5 926.00 Equity: 6 131.32 Free Margin: 6 042.65
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 350.79 Gross Loss: 424.79 Total Net Profit: 926.00
Profit Factor: 3.18 Expected Payoff: 66.14  
Absolute Drawdown: 147.20 Maximal Drawdown: 238.75 (4.64%) Relative Drawdown: 4.64% (238.75)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (16.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 297.90 loss trade: -147.20
Average profit trade: 192.97 loss trade: -60.68
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (1 053.85) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-238.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 053.85 (4) consecutive loss (count): -238.75 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2