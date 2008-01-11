|Account: 874045
|Name: Aziz Khan
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 15, 11:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|19127340
|2008.01.11 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.11 10:00
|161.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.87
|162032
|Simple FX
|19125840
|2008.01.11 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9618
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.11 10:00
|1.9525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-93.00
|122708
|Simple FX
|19130532
|2008.01.11 03:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6344
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.11 08:01
|1.6276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.88
|182254
|Simple FX
|19127281
|2008.01.11 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4808
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.11 06:00
|1.4812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|112607
|Simple FX
|18969096
|2008.01.09 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6361
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.11 03:01
|1.6344
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.02
|15.38
|182254
|Simple FX
|18442304
|2007.12.28 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4628
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.11 01:00
|1.4807
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.86
|179.00
|112607
|Simple FX
|18968769
|2008.01.09 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9731
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.11 00:01
|1.9617
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.56
|114.00
|122708
|Simple FX
|18887927
|2008.01.08 00:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|160.44
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.10 23:24
|161.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.51
|-141.69
|162032
|Simple FX
|18403795
|2007.12.27 10:52
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.95
|-72.06
|Closed P/L:
|-89.01
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|18968848
|2008.01.09 00:02
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8788
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.9000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|212.00
|172143
|Simple FX
|19043274
|2008.01.10 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|cadchf
|1.1051
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0752
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.43
|273.43
|192365
|Simple FX
|19139148
|2008.01.11 08:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6276
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.6236
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.53
|36.58
|182254
|Simple FX
|19148533
|2008.01.11 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|161.23
|0.00
|0.00
|159.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.79
|125.35
|162032
|Simple FX
|19134853
|2008.01.11 06:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4812
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4847
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|35.00
|112607
|Simple FX
|19148503
|2008.01.11 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9526
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9612
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|-86.00
|122708
|Simple FX
|19043782
|2008.01.10 00:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0105
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|65.87
|152921
|Simple FX
|19043831
|2008.01.10 00:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1168
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0936
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|212.14
|142910
|Simple FX
|19043322
|2008.01.10 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107.69
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.17
|214.50
|132809
|Simple FX
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.73
|1 088.87
|Floating P/L:
|1 075.14
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-89.01
|Floating P/L:
|1 075.14
|Margin:
|225.28
|Balance:
|4 910.99
|Equity:
|5 986.13
|Free Margin:
|5 760.85
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|296.94
|Gross Loss:
|385.95
|Total Net Profit:
|-89.01
|Profit Factor:
|0.77
|Expected Payoff:
|-11.13
|Absolute Drawdown:
|147.20
|Maximal Drawdown:
|238.75 (4.64%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.64% (238.75)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (25.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (37.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (62.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|172.14
|loss trade:
|-147.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|98.98
|loss trade:
|-77.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (296.94)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-238.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|296.94 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-238.75 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3