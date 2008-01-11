North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 874045 Name: Aziz Khan Currency: USD 2008 January 15, 11:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
191273402008.01.11 01:00buy0.10eurjpy162.100.000.002008.01.11 10:00161.230.000.000.00-79.87
 162032Simple FX
191258402008.01.11 00:01buy0.10gbpusd1.96180.00000.00002008.01.11 10:001.95250.000.000.00-93.00
 122708Simple FX
191305322008.01.11 03:01buy0.10eurchf1.63440.00000.00002008.01.11 08:011.62760.000.000.00-61.88
 182254Simple FX
191272812008.01.11 01:00sell0.10eurusd1.48080.00000.00002008.01.11 06:001.48120.000.000.00-4.00
 112607Simple FX
189690962008.01.09 00:02sell0.10eurchf1.63610.00000.00002008.01.11 03:011.63440.000.00-3.0215.38
 182254Simple FX
184423042007.12.28 00:01buy0.10eurusd1.46280.00000.00002008.01.11 01:001.48070.000.00-6.86179.00
 112607Simple FX
189687692008.01.09 00:02sell0.10gbpusd1.97310.00000.00002008.01.11 00:011.96170.000.00-1.56114.00
 122708Simple FX
188879272008.01.08 00:03sell0.10eurjpy160.440.000.002008.01.10 23:24161.990.000.00-5.51-141.69
 162032Simple FX
184037952007.12.27 10:52balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -16.95 -72.06
Closed P/L: -89.01
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
189688482008.01.09 00:02buy0.10audusd0.87880.00000.0000 0.90000.000.000.54212.00
 172143Simple FX
190432742008.01.10 00:01sell0.10cadchf1.10510.00000.0000 1.07520.000.00-2.43273.43
 192365Simple FX
191391482008.01.11 08:01sell0.10eurchf1.62760.00000.0000 1.62360.000.00-1.5336.58
 182254Simple FX
191485332008.01.11 10:00sell0.10eurjpy161.230.000.00 159.880.000.00-2.79125.35
 162032Simple FX
191348532008.01.11 06:00buy0.10eurusd1.48120.00000.0000 1.48470.000.00-0.9835.00
 112607Simple FX
191485032008.01.11 10:00sell0.10gbpusd1.95260.00000.0000 1.96120.000.00-0.78-86.00
 122708Simple FX
190437822008.01.10 00:05buy0.10usdcad1.01050.00000.0000 1.01720.000.000.5165.87
 152921Simple FX
190438312008.01.10 00:07sell0.10usdchf1.11680.00000.0000 1.09360.000.00-2.10212.14
 142910Simple FX
190433222008.01.10 00:01sell0.10usdjpy110.000.000.00 107.690.000.00-4.17214.50
 132809Simple FX
  0.00 0.00 -13.73 1 088.87
 Floating P/L: 1 075.14
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -89.01 Floating P/L: 1 075.14 Margin: 225.28
Balance: 4 910.99 Equity: 5 986.13 Free Margin: 5 760.85
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 296.94 Gross Loss: 385.95 Total Net Profit: -89.01
Profit Factor: 0.77 Expected Payoff: -11.13  
Absolute Drawdown: 147.20 Maximal Drawdown: 238.75 (4.64%) Relative Drawdown: 4.64% (238.75)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (25.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (37.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (62.50%)
Largest profit trade: 172.14 loss trade: -147.20
Average profit trade: 98.98 loss trade: -77.19
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (296.94) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-238.75)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 296.94 (3) consecutive loss (count): -238.75 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3