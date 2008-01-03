|Account: 1786857
|Name: Alpha1111
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 16, 13:50
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|70270573
|2008.01.03 16:58
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|70270618
|2008.01.03 16:58
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|109.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.03 18:18
|109.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|70437699
|2008.01.04 09:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7444
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.04 13:33
|0.7465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.16
|70560491
|2008.01.04 17:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|108.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.04 17:10
|108.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|70561850
|2008.01.04 17:13
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|108.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.04 17:19
|108.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|70596334
|2008.01.06 23:01
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.7674
|0.7809
|0.0000
|2008.01.13 23:00
|0.7809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.69
|27.00
|70596638
|2008.01.06 23:01
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.8723
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.08 08:19
|0.8794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|14.20
|70608730
|2008.01.07 00:00
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.7680
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.09 11:45
|0.7736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|11.20
|70614343
|2008.01.07 00:52
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.06
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 02:47
|94.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.94
|70617507
|2008.01.07 01:08
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|108.88
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 15:29
|108.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.86
|70619349
|2008.01.07 01:17
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|214.97
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 02:23
|214.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.94
|70632991
|2008.01.07 02:41
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1106
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.10 14:38
|1.1079
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|4.87
|70635096
|2008.01.07 02:51
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4706
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 04:08
|1.4727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|70656955
|2008.01.07 05:31
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 06:15
|95.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.94
|70678943
|2008.01.07 07:49
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4694
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 13:20
|1.4730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|70685737
|2008.01.07 08:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1146
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 15:32
|1.1110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.48
|70688505
|2008.01.07 08:10
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.31
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 14:37
|95.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.86
|70689394
|2008.01.07 08:12
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|215.27
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 13:23
|215.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.85
|70690951
|2008.01.07 08:19
|buy
|0.02
|euraud
|1.6821
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 13:05
|1.6842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.67
|70692118
|2008.01.07 08:24
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.1938
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.09 01:16
|2.1913
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|4.50
|70695156
|2008.01.07 08:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7447
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.09 07:13
|0.7469
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|4.33
|70799664
|2008.01.07 16:32
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|109.16
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 17:07
|109.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|70802998
|2008.01.07 16:45
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.08
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 17:07
|94.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|70811421
|2008.01.07 17:27
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1180
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.08 14:36
|1.1143
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|6.64
|70839736
|2008.01.07 21:00
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.01
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.15 20:10
|94.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.71
|4.68
|70847062
|2008.01.07 21:50
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.15 16:52
|94.94
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.71
|5.61
|70847106
|2008.01.07 21:50
|buy
|0.02
|euraud
|1.6835
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 23:32
|1.6853
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|3.13
|70873696
|2008.01.08 01:08
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.15 15:49
|95.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.37
|6.18
|70873740
|2008.01.08 01:08
|buy
|0.02
|euraud
|1.6797
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.15 22:01
|1.6835
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|6.68
|70891600
|2008.01.08 03:24
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|215.57
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.08 04:45
|215.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|70897894
|2008.01.08 04:00
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.08 21:15
|95.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.61
|70897936
|2008.01.08 04:00
|buy
|0.02
|euraud
|1.6755
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.15 21:45
|1.6800
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.75
|7.93
|70915007
|2008.01.08 06:16
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|215.74
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.08 20:17
|215.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.41
|70918279
|2008.01.08 06:38
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|109.53
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.08 14:02
|109.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|70939023
|2008.01.08 07:45
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.2082
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.08 11:34
|2.2047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.27
|70947517
|2008.01.08 08:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7424
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.08 16:48
|0.7459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.91
|71119073
|2008.01.09 05:08
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|96.32
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.15 15:18
|95.86
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.03
|8.61
|71120186
|2008.01.09 05:18
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|215.90
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.09 08:08
|215.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|71120904
|2008.01.09 05:23
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|109.37
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.09 09:30
|109.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.85
|71142730
|2008.01.09 08:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|109.60
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.09 09:15
|109.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.59
|71185522
|2008.01.09 13:09
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4673
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.10 14:37
|1.4710
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|7.40
|71266662
|2008.01.09 20:40
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|214.72
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.10 06:00
|214.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|4.74
|71267842
|2008.01.09 20:49
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|109.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.10 14:46
|109.29
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|7.50
|71270256
|2008.01.09 21:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|215.15
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.09 21:05
|214.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.82
|71271906
|2008.01.09 21:14
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|215.05
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.10 03:04
|214.73
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|5.83
|71288817
|2008.01.10 00:00
|buy
|0.02
|euraud
|1.6608
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.16 00:00
|1.6747
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|24.56
|71370955
|2008.01.10 09:42
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|215.30
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.10 11:48
|215.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.83
|71385219
|2008.01.10 10:49
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7474
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.10 13:38
|0.7495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.11
|71479182
|2008.01.10 16:14
|buy
|0.02
|euraud
|1.6581
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.15 15:39
|1.6642
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|10.90
|71529497
|2008.01.10 19:57
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|214.74
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.10 21:23
|214.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.01
|71534783
|2008.01.10 20:34
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|214.97
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.10 21:08
|214.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.93
|71552522
|2008.01.11 00:00
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|98.01
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.11 05:45
|97.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.28
|71623593
|2008.01.11 07:53
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|97.62
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.11 18:22
|97.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.11
|71639663
|2008.01.11 09:07
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1034
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.11 09:47
|1.1018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.90
|71655399
|2008.01.11 10:42
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.1579
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.11 11:51
|2.1563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.90
|71724462
|2008.01.11 16:20
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|213.81
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.11 17:21
|213.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.03
|71746091
|2008.01.11 18:21
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.7832
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.14 08:42
|0.7871
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|7.80
|71887301
|2008.01.14 12:47
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|107.87
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.14 12:53
|107.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.86
|71915229
|2008.01.14 16:16
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|211.94
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.14 16:25
|211.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.96
|71915278
|2008.01.14 16:17
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|108.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.14 16:23
|108.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.96
|72030043
|2008.01.15 09:07
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.1406
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.15 23:40
|2.1383
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|4.21
|72030862
|2008.01.15 09:11
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0935
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.15 11:10
|1.0914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.85
|72035774
|2008.01.15 09:31
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|211.27
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.15 09:32
|211.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.23
|72045095
|2008.01.15 10:23
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|211.21
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.15 13:33
|211.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.99
|72047846
|2008.01.15 10:39
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.7887
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.15 12:17
|0.7909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|72052699
|2008.01.15 11:07
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|211.45
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.15 11:13
|211.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.09
|72057166
|2008.01.15 11:23
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|211.48
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.15 13:33
|211.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.66
|72067509
|2008.01.15 11:59
|buy
|0.02
|eurcad
|1.5078
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.15 13:20
|1.5099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.14
|72143210
|2008.01.15 15:51
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0904
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.16 03:16
|1.0892
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|2.20
|72154103
|2008.01.15 16:34
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0929
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.15 17:10
|1.0913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.93
|72200491
|2008.01.15 22:01
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4806
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.16 03:27
|1.4842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|72259477
|2008.01.16 03:12
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|209.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.16 03:26
|209.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|72358781
|2008.01.16 11:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4773
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.16 13:32
|1.4814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.20
|72379507
|2008.01.16 13:02
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|208.66
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.16 13:36
|208.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.39
|72380987
|2008.01.16 13:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|106.43
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.16 13:33
|106.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.01
|72385218
|2008.01.16 13:28
|sell
|0.02
|nzdjpy
|81.90
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.16 13:34
|81.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.22
|413.32
|Closed P/L:
|391.10
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|71552535
|2008.01.11 00:00
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|98.01
|95.41
|0.00
|93.52
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|84.44
|72132111
|2008.01.15 15:19
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.8965
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-35.20
|72145469
|2008.01.15 16:00
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.8919
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.8789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-26.00
|72031185
|2008.01.15 09:11
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7574
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7533
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-8.05
|72137987
|2008.01.15 15:41
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7539
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7533
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-1.18
|72151324
|2008.01.15 16:28
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4839
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4803
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-7.20
|72132293
|2008.01.15 15:19
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.7875
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-38.80
|72145190
|2008.01.15 16:00
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.7835
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-30.80
|70608849
|2008.01.07 00:01
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.0002
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0215
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|-41.70
|72326885
|2008.01.16 08:13
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0890
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.30
|72364192
|2008.01.16 11:31
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0916
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.47
|72377138
|2008.01.16 12:57
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.1396
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.1432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.60
|72377486
|2008.01.16 12:59
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|208.43
|0.00
|0.00
|209.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.72
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|-123.64
|Floating P/L:
|-125.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|391.10
|Floating P/L:
|-125.10
|Margin:
|80.00
|Balance:
|10 391.10
|Equity:
|10 266.00
|Free Margin:
|10 186.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|391.10
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|391.10
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|5.21
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|75
|Short Positions (won %):
|54 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|75 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|27.69
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.21
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|75 (391.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|391.10 (75)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|75
|consecutive losses:
|0