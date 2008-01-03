Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1786857 Name: Alpha1111 Currency: USD 2008 January 16, 13:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
702705732008.01.03 16:58balanceDeposit10 000.00
702706182008.01.03 16:58sell0.02usdjpy109.680.000.002008.01.03 18:18109.470.000.000.003.84
704376992008.01.04 09:36buy0.01eurgbp0.74440.00000.00002008.01.04 13:330.74650.000.000.004.16
705604912008.01.04 17:10sell0.02usdjpy108.790.000.002008.01.04 17:10108.680.000.000.002.02
705618502008.01.04 17:13sell0.02usdjpy108.790.000.002008.01.04 17:19108.680.000.000.002.02
705963342008.01.06 23:01buy0.02nzdusd0.76740.78090.00002008.01.13 23:000.78090.000.000.6927.00
705966382008.01.06 23:01buy0.02audusd0.87230.00000.00002008.01.08 08:190.87940.000.000.0414.20
706087302008.01.07 00:00buy0.02nzdusd0.76800.00000.00002008.01.09 11:450.77360.000.000.2011.20
706143432008.01.07 00:52sell0.02audjpy95.060.000.002008.01.07 02:4794.900.000.000.002.94
706175072008.01.07 01:08sell0.02usdjpy108.880.000.002008.01.07 15:29108.670.000.000.003.86
706193492008.01.07 01:17sell0.02gbpjpy214.970.000.002008.01.07 02:23214.810.000.000.002.94
706329912008.01.07 02:41sell0.02usdchf1.11060.00000.00002008.01.10 14:381.10790.000.00-0.994.87
706350962008.01.07 02:51buy0.02eurusd1.47060.00000.00002008.01.07 04:081.47270.000.000.004.20
706569552008.01.07 05:31sell0.02audjpy95.230.000.002008.01.07 06:1595.070.000.000.002.94
706789432008.01.07 07:49buy0.02eurusd1.46940.00000.00002008.01.07 13:201.47300.000.000.007.20
706857372008.01.07 08:00sell0.02usdchf1.11460.00000.00002008.01.07 15:321.11100.000.000.006.48
706885052008.01.07 08:10sell0.02audjpy95.310.000.002008.01.07 14:3795.100.000.000.003.86
706893942008.01.07 08:12sell0.02gbpjpy215.270.000.002008.01.07 13:23215.060.000.000.003.85
706909512008.01.07 08:19buy0.02euraud1.68210.00000.00002008.01.07 13:051.68420.000.000.003.67
706921182008.01.07 08:24sell0.02gbpchf2.19380.00000.00002008.01.09 01:162.19130.000.00-0.764.50
706951562008.01.07 08:36buy0.01eurgbp0.74470.00000.00002008.01.09 07:130.74690.000.00-0.204.33
707996642008.01.07 16:32sell0.02usdjpy109.160.000.002008.01.07 17:07109.050.000.000.002.02
708029982008.01.07 16:45sell0.02audjpy95.080.000.002008.01.07 17:0794.970.000.000.002.02
708114212008.01.07 17:27sell0.02usdchf1.11800.00000.00002008.01.08 14:361.11430.000.00-0.206.64
708397362008.01.07 21:00sell0.02audjpy95.010.000.002008.01.15 20:1094.760.000.00-2.714.68
708470622008.01.07 21:50sell0.02audjpy95.240.000.002008.01.15 16:5294.940.000.00-2.715.61
708471062008.01.07 21:50buy0.02euraud1.68350.00000.00002008.01.07 23:321.68530.000.00-0.253.13
708736962008.01.08 01:08sell0.02audjpy95.470.000.002008.01.15 15:4995.140.000.00-2.376.18
708737402008.01.08 01:08buy0.02euraud1.67970.00000.00002008.01.15 22:011.68350.000.00-2.006.68
708916002008.01.08 03:24sell0.02gbpjpy215.570.000.002008.01.08 04:45215.360.000.000.003.84
708978942008.01.08 04:00sell0.02audjpy95.950.000.002008.01.08 21:1595.590.000.000.006.61
708979362008.01.08 04:00buy0.02euraud1.67550.00000.00002008.01.15 21:451.68000.000.00-1.757.93
709150072008.01.08 06:16sell0.02gbpjpy215.740.000.002008.01.08 20:17215.390.000.000.006.41
709182792008.01.08 06:38sell0.02usdjpy109.530.000.002008.01.08 14:02109.170.000.000.006.60
709390232008.01.08 07:45sell0.02gbpchf2.20820.00000.00002008.01.08 11:342.20470.000.000.006.27
709475172008.01.08 08:04buy0.01eurgbp0.74240.00000.00002008.01.08 16:480.74590.000.000.006.91
711190732008.01.09 05:08sell0.02audjpy96.320.000.002008.01.15 15:1895.860.000.00-2.038.61
711201862008.01.09 05:18sell0.02gbpjpy215.900.000.002008.01.09 08:08215.690.000.000.003.84
711209042008.01.09 05:23sell0.02usdjpy109.370.000.002008.01.09 09:30109.160.000.000.003.85
711427302008.01.09 08:00sell0.02usdjpy109.600.000.002008.01.09 09:15109.240.000.000.006.59
711855222008.01.09 13:09buy0.02eurusd1.46730.00000.00002008.01.10 14:371.47100.000.00-0.217.40
712666622008.01.09 20:40sell0.02gbpjpy214.720.000.002008.01.10 06:00214.460.000.00-1.964.74
712678422008.01.09 20:49sell0.02usdjpy109.700.000.002008.01.10 14:46109.290.000.00-0.827.50
712702562008.01.09 21:00sell0.02gbpjpy215.150.000.002008.01.09 21:05214.940.000.000.003.82
712719062008.01.09 21:14sell0.02gbpjpy215.050.000.002008.01.10 03:04214.730.000.00-1.965.83
712888172008.01.10 00:00buy0.02euraud1.66080.00000.00002008.01.16 00:001.67470.000.00-1.0024.56
713709552008.01.10 09:42sell0.02gbpjpy215.300.000.002008.01.10 11:48215.090.000.000.003.83
713852192008.01.10 10:49buy0.01eurgbp0.74740.00000.00002008.01.10 13:380.74950.000.000.004.11
714791822008.01.10 16:14buy0.02euraud1.65810.00000.00002008.01.15 15:391.66420.000.00-0.7510.90
715294972008.01.10 19:57sell0.02gbpjpy214.740.000.002008.01.10 21:23214.630.000.000.002.01
715347832008.01.10 20:34sell0.02gbpjpy214.970.000.002008.01.10 21:08214.810.000.000.002.93
715525222008.01.11 00:00sell0.02audjpy98.010.000.002008.01.11 05:4597.450.000.000.0010.28
716235932008.01.11 07:53sell0.02audjpy97.620.000.002008.01.11 18:2297.070.000.000.0010.11
716396632008.01.11 09:07sell0.02usdchf1.10340.00000.00002008.01.11 09:471.10180.000.000.002.90
716553992008.01.11 10:42sell0.02gbpchf2.15790.00000.00002008.01.11 11:512.15630.000.000.002.90
717244622008.01.11 16:20sell0.02gbpjpy213.810.000.002008.01.11 17:21213.590.000.000.004.03
717460912008.01.11 18:21buy0.02nzdusd0.78320.00000.00002008.01.14 08:420.78710.000.000.107.80
718873012008.01.14 12:47sell0.02usdjpy107.870.000.002008.01.14 12:53107.770.000.000.001.86
719152292008.01.14 16:16sell0.02gbpjpy211.940.000.002008.01.14 16:25211.780.000.000.002.96
719152782008.01.14 16:17sell0.02usdjpy108.230.000.002008.01.14 16:23108.070.000.000.002.96
720300432008.01.15 09:07sell0.02gbpchf2.14060.00000.00002008.01.15 23:402.13830.000.00-0.384.21
720308622008.01.15 09:11sell0.02usdchf1.09350.00000.00002008.01.15 11:101.09140.000.000.003.85
720357742008.01.15 09:31sell0.02gbpjpy211.270.000.002008.01.15 09:32211.150.000.000.002.23
720450952008.01.15 10:23sell0.02gbpjpy211.210.000.002008.01.15 13:33211.050.000.000.002.99
720478462008.01.15 10:39buy0.02nzdusd0.78870.00000.00002008.01.15 12:170.79090.000.000.004.40
720526992008.01.15 11:07sell0.02gbpjpy211.450.000.002008.01.15 11:13211.230.000.000.004.09
720571662008.01.15 11:23sell0.02gbpjpy211.480.000.002008.01.15 13:33211.070.000.000.007.66
720675092008.01.15 11:59buy0.02eurcad1.50780.00000.00002008.01.15 13:201.50990.000.000.004.14
721432102008.01.15 15:51sell0.02usdchf1.09040.00000.00002008.01.16 03:161.08920.000.00-0.202.20
721541032008.01.15 16:34sell0.02usdchf1.09290.00000.00002008.01.15 17:101.09130.000.000.002.93
722004912008.01.15 22:01buy0.02eurusd1.48060.00000.00002008.01.16 03:271.48420.000.000.007.20
722594772008.01.16 03:12sell0.02gbpjpy209.770.000.002008.01.16 03:26209.610.000.000.003.00
723587812008.01.16 11:00buy0.02eurusd1.47730.00000.00002008.01.16 13:321.48140.000.000.008.20
723795072008.01.16 13:02sell0.02gbpjpy208.660.000.002008.01.16 13:36208.480.000.000.003.39
723809872008.01.16 13:05sell0.02usdjpy106.430.000.002008.01.16 13:33106.270.000.000.003.01
723852182008.01.16 13:28sell0.02nzdjpy81.900.000.002008.01.16 13:3481.800.000.000.001.89
  0.00 0.00 -22.22 413.32
Closed P/L: 391.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
715525352008.01.11 00:00sell0.02audjpy98.0195.410.00 93.520.000.00-1.0284.44
721321112008.01.15 15:19buy0.02audusd0.89650.00000.0000 0.87890.000.000.04-35.20
721454692008.01.15 16:00buy0.02audusd0.89190.00000.0000 0.87890.000.000.04-26.00
720311852008.01.15 09:11buy0.01eurgbp0.75740.00000.0000 0.75330.000.00-0.10-8.05
721379872008.01.15 15:41buy0.01eurgbp0.75390.00000.0000 0.75330.000.00-0.10-1.18
721513242008.01.15 16:28buy0.02eurusd1.48390.00000.0000 1.48030.000.00-0.07-7.20
721322932008.01.15 15:19buy0.02nzdusd0.78750.00000.0000 0.76810.000.000.10-38.80
721451902008.01.15 16:00buy0.02nzdusd0.78350.00000.0000 0.76810.000.000.10-30.80
706088492008.01.07 00:01sell0.02usdcad1.00020.00000.0000 1.02150.000.00-0.45-41.70
723268852008.01.16 08:13sell0.02usdchf1.08900.00000.0000 1.09080.000.000.00-3.30
723641922008.01.16 11:31sell0.02usdchf1.09160.00000.0000 1.09080.000.000.001.47
723771382008.01.16 12:57sell0.02gbpchf2.13960.00000.0000 2.14320.000.000.00-6.60
723774862008.01.16 12:59sell0.02gbpjpy208.430.000.00 209.000.000.000.00-10.72
  0.00 0.00 -1.46 -123.64
 Floating P/L: -125.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 391.10 Floating P/L: -125.10 Margin: 80.00
Balance: 10 391.10 Equity: 10 266.00 Free Margin: 10 186.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 391.10 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 391.10
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 5.21  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 75 Short Positions (won %): 54 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 75 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 27.69 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 5.21 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 75 (391.10) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 391.10 (75) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 75 consecutive losses: 0