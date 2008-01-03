Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1786857 Name: Alpha1111 Currency: USD 2008 January 9, 18:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
702705732008.01.03 16:58balanceDeposit10 000.00
702706182008.01.03 16:58sell0.02usdjpy109.680.000.002008.01.03 18:18109.470.000.000.003.84
704376992008.01.04 09:36buy0.01eurgbp0.74440.00000.00002008.01.04 13:330.74650.000.000.004.16
705604912008.01.04 17:10sell0.02usdjpy108.790.000.002008.01.04 17:10108.680.000.000.002.02
705618502008.01.04 17:13sell0.02usdjpy108.790.000.002008.01.04 17:19108.680.000.000.002.02
705966382008.01.06 23:01buy0.02audusd0.87230.00000.00002008.01.08 08:190.87940.000.000.0414.20
706087302008.01.07 00:00buy0.02nzdusd0.76800.00000.00002008.01.09 11:450.77360.000.000.2011.20
706143432008.01.07 00:52sell0.02audjpy95.060.000.002008.01.07 02:4794.900.000.000.002.94
706175072008.01.07 01:08sell0.02usdjpy108.880.000.002008.01.07 15:29108.670.000.000.003.86
706193492008.01.07 01:17sell0.02gbpjpy214.970.000.002008.01.07 02:23214.810.000.000.002.94
706350962008.01.07 02:51buy0.02eurusd1.47060.00000.00002008.01.07 04:081.47270.000.000.004.20
706569552008.01.07 05:31sell0.02audjpy95.230.000.002008.01.07 06:1595.070.000.000.002.94
706789432008.01.07 07:49buy0.02eurusd1.46940.00000.00002008.01.07 13:201.47300.000.000.007.20
706857372008.01.07 08:00sell0.02usdchf1.11460.00000.00002008.01.07 15:321.11100.000.000.006.48
706885052008.01.07 08:10sell0.02audjpy95.310.000.002008.01.07 14:3795.100.000.000.003.86
706893942008.01.07 08:12sell0.02gbpjpy215.270.000.002008.01.07 13:23215.060.000.000.003.85
706909512008.01.07 08:19buy0.02euraud1.68210.00000.00002008.01.07 13:051.68420.000.000.003.67
706921182008.01.07 08:24sell0.02gbpchf2.19380.00000.00002008.01.09 01:162.19130.000.00-0.764.50
706951562008.01.07 08:36buy0.01eurgbp0.74470.00000.00002008.01.09 07:130.74690.000.00-0.204.33
707996642008.01.07 16:32sell0.02usdjpy109.160.000.002008.01.07 17:07109.050.000.000.002.02
708029982008.01.07 16:45sell0.02audjpy95.080.000.002008.01.07 17:0794.970.000.000.002.02
708114212008.01.07 17:27sell0.02usdchf1.11800.00000.00002008.01.08 14:361.11430.000.00-0.206.64
708471062008.01.07 21:50buy0.02euraud1.68350.00000.00002008.01.07 23:321.68530.000.00-0.253.13
708916002008.01.08 03:24sell0.02gbpjpy215.570.000.002008.01.08 04:45215.360.000.000.003.84
708978942008.01.08 04:00sell0.02audjpy95.950.000.002008.01.08 21:1595.590.000.000.006.61
709150072008.01.08 06:16sell0.02gbpjpy215.740.000.002008.01.08 20:17215.390.000.000.006.41
709182792008.01.08 06:38sell0.02usdjpy109.530.000.002008.01.08 14:02109.170.000.000.006.60
709390232008.01.08 07:45sell0.02gbpchf2.20820.00000.00002008.01.08 11:342.20470.000.000.006.27
709475172008.01.08 08:04buy0.01eurgbp0.74240.00000.00002008.01.08 16:480.74590.000.000.006.91
711201862008.01.09 05:18sell0.02gbpjpy215.900.000.002008.01.09 08:08215.690.000.000.003.84
711209042008.01.09 05:23sell0.02usdjpy109.370.000.002008.01.09 09:30109.160.000.000.003.85
711427302008.01.09 08:00sell0.02usdjpy109.600.000.002008.01.09 09:15109.240.000.000.006.59
  0.00 0.00 -1.17 152.94
Closed P/L: 151.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
708397362008.01.07 21:00sell0.02audjpy95.010.000.00 96.230.000.00-0.68-22.32
708470622008.01.07 21:50sell0.02audjpy95.240.000.00 96.230.000.00-0.68-18.11
708736962008.01.08 01:08sell0.02audjpy95.470.000.00 96.230.000.00-0.34-13.90
711190732008.01.09 05:08sell0.02audjpy96.320.000.00 96.230.000.000.001.64
708737402008.01.08 01:08buy0.02euraud1.67970.00000.0000 1.66540.000.00-0.25-25.15
708979362008.01.08 04:00buy0.02euraud1.67550.00000.0000 1.66540.000.00-0.25-17.76
711855222008.01.09 13:09buy0.02eurusd1.46730.00000.0000 1.46540.000.000.00-3.80
705963342008.01.06 23:01buy0.02nzdusd0.76740.00000.0000 0.77070.000.000.206.60
706088492008.01.07 00:01sell0.02usdcad1.00020.00000.0000 1.01130.000.00-0.10-21.95
706329912008.01.07 02:41sell0.02usdchf1.11060.00000.0000 1.11580.000.00-0.40-9.32
  0.00 0.00 -2.50 -124.07
 Floating P/L: -126.57
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 151.77 Floating P/L: -126.57 Margin: 66.67
Balance: 10 151.77 Equity: 10 025.20 Free Margin: 9 958.53
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 151.77 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 151.77
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 4.90  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 31 Short Positions (won %): 22 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 31 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 14.24 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 4.90 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 31 (151.77) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 151.77 (31) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 31 consecutive losses: 0