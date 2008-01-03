|Account: 1786857
|Name: Alpha1111
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 9, 18:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|70270573
|2008.01.03 16:58
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|70270618
|2008.01.03 16:58
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|109.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.03 18:18
|109.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|70437699
|2008.01.04 09:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7444
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.04 13:33
|0.7465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.16
|70560491
|2008.01.04 17:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|108.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.04 17:10
|108.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|70561850
|2008.01.04 17:13
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|108.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.04 17:19
|108.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|70596638
|2008.01.06 23:01
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.8723
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.08 08:19
|0.8794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|14.20
|70608730
|2008.01.07 00:00
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.7680
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.09 11:45
|0.7736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|11.20
|70614343
|2008.01.07 00:52
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.06
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 02:47
|94.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.94
|70617507
|2008.01.07 01:08
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|108.88
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 15:29
|108.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.86
|70619349
|2008.01.07 01:17
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|214.97
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 02:23
|214.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.94
|70635096
|2008.01.07 02:51
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4706
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 04:08
|1.4727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|70656955
|2008.01.07 05:31
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 06:15
|95.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.94
|70678943
|2008.01.07 07:49
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4694
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 13:20
|1.4730
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|70685737
|2008.01.07 08:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1146
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 15:32
|1.1110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.48
|70688505
|2008.01.07 08:10
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.31
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 14:37
|95.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.86
|70689394
|2008.01.07 08:12
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|215.27
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 13:23
|215.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.85
|70690951
|2008.01.07 08:19
|buy
|0.02
|euraud
|1.6821
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 13:05
|1.6842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.67
|70692118
|2008.01.07 08:24
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.1938
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.09 01:16
|2.1913
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|4.50
|70695156
|2008.01.07 08:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7447
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.09 07:13
|0.7469
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|4.33
|70799664
|2008.01.07 16:32
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|109.16
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 17:07
|109.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|70802998
|2008.01.07 16:45
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.08
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.07 17:07
|94.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|70811421
|2008.01.07 17:27
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1180
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.08 14:36
|1.1143
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|6.64
|70847106
|2008.01.07 21:50
|buy
|0.02
|euraud
|1.6835
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 23:32
|1.6853
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|3.13
|70891600
|2008.01.08 03:24
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|215.57
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.08 04:45
|215.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|70897894
|2008.01.08 04:00
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.08 21:15
|95.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.61
|70915007
|2008.01.08 06:16
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|215.74
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.08 20:17
|215.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.41
|70918279
|2008.01.08 06:38
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|109.53
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.08 14:02
|109.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|70939023
|2008.01.08 07:45
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.2082
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.08 11:34
|2.2047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.27
|70947517
|2008.01.08 08:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7424
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.08 16:48
|0.7459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.91
|71120186
|2008.01.09 05:18
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|215.90
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.09 08:08
|215.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|71120904
|2008.01.09 05:23
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|109.37
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.09 09:30
|109.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.85
|71142730
|2008.01.09 08:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|109.60
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.09 09:15
|109.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.17
|152.94
|Closed P/L:
|151.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|70839736
|2008.01.07 21:00
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.01
|0.00
|0.00
|96.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|-22.32
|70847062
|2008.01.07 21:50
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.24
|0.00
|0.00
|96.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|-18.11
|70873696
|2008.01.08 01:08
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|95.47
|0.00
|0.00
|96.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|-13.90
|71119073
|2008.01.09 05:08
|sell
|0.02
|audjpy
|96.32
|0.00
|0.00
|96.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.64
|70873740
|2008.01.08 01:08
|buy
|0.02
|euraud
|1.6797
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.6654
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|-25.15
|70897936
|2008.01.08 04:00
|buy
|0.02
|euraud
|1.6755
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.6654
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|-17.76
|71185522
|2008.01.09 13:09
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4673
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.4654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|70596334
|2008.01.06 23:01
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.7674
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.7707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|6.60
|70608849
|2008.01.07 00:01
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.0002
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.0113
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-21.95
|70632991
|2008.01.07 02:41
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.1106
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.1158
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-9.32
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|-124.07
|Floating P/L:
|-126.57
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|151.77
|Floating P/L:
|-126.57
|Margin:
|66.67
|Balance:
|10 151.77
|Equity:
|10 025.20
|Free Margin:
|9 958.53
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|151.77
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|151.77
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|4.90
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|31
|Short Positions (won %):
|22 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|31 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|14.24
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.90
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|31 (151.77)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|151.77 (31)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|31
|consecutive losses:
|0