SystemGates Ltd.

Account: 92932 Name: yasserfakhouri Currency: USD 2008 January 14, 13:43
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15764742007.12.05 20:54balanceDeposit10 000.00
15765122007.12.05 20:56sell1.00eurusd1.46151.47590.00002007.12.14 11:061.45410.000.0013.20740.00
15789992007.12.06 07:35sell1.00eurusd1.46081.47590.00002007.12.14 11:061.45420.000.009.60660.00
15791892007.12.06 07:58buy1.00usdchf1.12961.12230.00002007.12.14 11:061.14710.000.0051.551 525.59
15792482007.12.06 08:03sell stop1.00usdchf1.11420.00000.00002007.12.06 13:141.1335cancelled
15827432007.12.06 15:20sell stop1.00usdchf1.11420.00000.00002007.12.13 20:181.1414cancelled
15862812007.12.11 13:58buy1.00usdchf1.13621.12231.15902007.12.14 11:061.14710.000.0032.14950.22
15911212007.12.11 20:24buy1.00usdcad1.01611.00450.00002007.12.14 11:061.01820.000.00-6.40206.25
15944692007.12.10 10:09sell stop1.00usdcad0.99980.00000.00002007.12.10 10:111.0041cancelled
16120232007.12.12 15:06sell stop1.00usdcad0.99940.00000.00002007.12.13 20:191.0209cancelled
16121402007.12.12 15:10buy1.00gbpusd2.05312.03180.00002007.12.14 10:582.03180.000.006.40-2 130.00
16250632007.12.14 13:45buy1.00usdcad1.02431.00450.00002007.12.17 16:011.00450.000.00-1.28-1 971.13
16343112007.12.17 00:09buy stop1.00usdcad1.02561.00450.00002007.12.18 00:571.0060cancelled
16395362007.12.17 16:01sell1.00usdcad1.00440.99790.00002008.01.04 16:040.99790.000.00-44.38651.37
16441912007.12.18 08:47sell1.00usdcad1.00160.98610.00002007.12.31 15:510.98610.000.00-28.871 571.21
16522702007.12.19 17:36buy1.00usdchf1.15831.14660.00002007.12.27 14:361.14660.000.0063.19-1 020.41
16523282007.12.27 14:36sell1.00usdchf1.14661.11710.00002008.01.07 11:041.11710.000.00-86.542 640.77
16582752007.12.19 21:47buy stop1.00usdcad1.01501.00010.00002007.12.26 22:380.9812cancelled
16652422007.12.20 21:59sell stop1.00usdcad0.99420.00000.00002007.12.21 15:350.9969cancelled
17016952008.01.02 16:16sell1.00usdchf1.12141.11710.00002008.01.07 11:041.11710.000.00-48.42384.93
17029142008.01.02 15:31buy1.00usdcad0.99200.98500.00002008.01.04 09:440.98500.000.00-5.23-710.66
17061392008.01.02 23:56buy stop1.00usdcad0.99790.98500.00002008.01.03 11:100.9932cancelled
17061432008.01.03 11:29sell1.00usdchf1.11361.11710.00002008.01.07 11:041.11710.000.00-19.45-313.31
17127372008.01.03 17:40sell stop1.00usdcad0.97450.99790.00002008.01.04 18:431.0007cancelled
17146522008.01.04 14:30sell1.00usdchf1.10941.11710.00002008.01.07 11:041.11710.000.00-9.74-689.28
17236622008.01.07 08:51buy1.00usdcad1.00521.00411.02002008.01.11 13:161.02000.000.00-7.731 450.98
17316402008.01.09 15:04buy1.00usdcad1.00881.00411.02002008.01.11 13:161.02000.000.00-5.151 098.04
17392782008.01.08 22:52buy stop1.00usdchf1.12001.10930.00002008.01.10 15:431.1074cancelled
17478942008.01.10 14:34buy1.00usdcad1.01311.00411.02002008.01.11 13:161.02000.000.00-1.29676.47
17578002008.01.11 13:00buy1.00usdcad1.01610.00001.02002008.01.11 13:161.02000.000.000.00382.35
17579572008.01.11 06:29sell1.00usdchf1.09931.10570.00002008.01.14 13:401.09230.000.00-9.81640.85
17685792008.01.14 07:21sell1.00usdchf1.09661.10570.00002008.01.14 13:391.09230.000.000.00393.66
  0.00 0.00 -98.21 7 137.90
Closed P/L: 7 039.69
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
17145862008.01.04 16:04buy1.00usdcad0.99791.00410.0000 1.01690.000.00-10.311 868.42
17232652008.01.10 15:15sell1.00usdchf1.10931.10570.0000 1.09260.000.00-19.611 528.46
  0.00 0.00 -29.92 3 396.88
 Floating P/L: 3 366.96
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 7 039.69 Floating P/L: 3 366.96 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 17 039.69 Equity: 20 406.65 Free Margin: 19 406.65
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 13 840.59 Gross Loss: 6 800.90 Total Net Profit: 7 039.69
Profit Factor: 2.04 Expected Payoff: 335.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 123.60 Maximal Drawdown: 2 929.63 (24.30%) Relative Drawdown: 24.30% (2 929.63)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 10 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 2 554.23 loss trade: -2 123.60
Average profit trade: 922.71 loss trade: -1 133.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (4 618.37) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-2 929.63)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 618.37 (6) consecutive loss (count): -2 929.63 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1