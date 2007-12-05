|Account: 92932
|Name: yasserfakhouri
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 14, 13:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1576474
|2007.12.05 20:54
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|1576512
|2007.12.05 20:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4615
|1.4759
|0.0000
|2007.12.14 11:06
|1.4541
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|740.00
|1578999
|2007.12.06 07:35
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4608
|1.4759
|0.0000
|2007.12.14 11:06
|1.4542
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|660.00
|1579189
|2007.12.06 07:58
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1296
|1.1223
|0.0000
|2007.12.14 11:06
|1.1471
|0.00
|0.00
|51.55
|1 525.59
|1579248
|2007.12.06 08:03
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1142
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.12.06 13:14
|1.1335
|cancelled
|1582743
|2007.12.06 15:20
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1142
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.12.13 20:18
|1.1414
|cancelled
|1586281
|2007.12.11 13:58
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1362
|1.1223
|1.1590
|2007.12.14 11:06
|1.1471
|0.00
|0.00
|32.14
|950.22
|1591121
|2007.12.11 20:24
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0161
|1.0045
|0.0000
|2007.12.14 11:06
|1.0182
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.40
|206.25
|1594469
|2007.12.10 10:09
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|0.9998
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.12.10 10:11
|1.0041
|cancelled
|1612023
|2007.12.12 15:06
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|0.9994
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.12.13 20:19
|1.0209
|cancelled
|1612140
|2007.12.12 15:10
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|2.0531
|2.0318
|0.0000
|2007.12.14 10:58
|2.0318
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|-2 130.00
|1625063
|2007.12.14 13:45
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0243
|1.0045
|0.0000
|2007.12.17 16:01
|1.0045
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.28
|-1 971.13
|1634311
|2007.12.17 00:09
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0256
|1.0045
|0.0000
|2007.12.18 00:57
|1.0060
|cancelled
|1639536
|2007.12.17 16:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0044
|0.9979
|0.0000
|2008.01.04 16:04
|0.9979
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.38
|651.37
|1644191
|2007.12.18 08:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0016
|0.9861
|0.0000
|2007.12.31 15:51
|0.9861
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.87
|1 571.21
|1652270
|2007.12.19 17:36
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1583
|1.1466
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 14:36
|1.1466
|0.00
|0.00
|63.19
|-1 020.41
|1652328
|2007.12.27 14:36
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1466
|1.1171
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 11:04
|1.1171
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.54
|2 640.77
|1658275
|2007.12.19 21:47
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0150
|1.0001
|0.0000
|2007.12.26 22:38
|0.9812
|cancelled
|1665242
|2007.12.20 21:59
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|0.9942
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.12.21 15:35
|0.9969
|cancelled
|1701695
|2008.01.02 16:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1214
|1.1171
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 11:04
|1.1171
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.42
|384.93
|1702914
|2008.01.02 15:31
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|0.9920
|0.9850
|0.0000
|2008.01.04 09:44
|0.9850
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.23
|-710.66
|1706139
|2008.01.02 23:56
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|0.9979
|0.9850
|0.0000
|2008.01.03 11:10
|0.9932
|cancelled
|1706143
|2008.01.03 11:29
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1136
|1.1171
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 11:04
|1.1171
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.45
|-313.31
|1712737
|2008.01.03 17:40
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdcad
|0.9745
|0.9979
|0.0000
|2008.01.04 18:43
|1.0007
|cancelled
|1714652
|2008.01.04 14:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1094
|1.1171
|0.0000
|2008.01.07 11:04
|1.1171
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.74
|-689.28
|1723662
|2008.01.07 08:51
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0052
|1.0041
|1.0200
|2008.01.11 13:16
|1.0200
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.73
|1 450.98
|1731640
|2008.01.09 15:04
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0088
|1.0041
|1.0200
|2008.01.11 13:16
|1.0200
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.15
|1 098.04
|1739278
|2008.01.08 22:52
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1200
|1.1093
|0.0000
|2008.01.10 15:43
|1.1074
|cancelled
|1747894
|2008.01.10 14:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0131
|1.0041
|1.0200
|2008.01.11 13:16
|1.0200
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.29
|676.47
|1757800
|2008.01.11 13:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0161
|0.0000
|1.0200
|2008.01.11 13:16
|1.0200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|382.35
|1757957
|2008.01.11 06:29
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.0993
|1.1057
|0.0000
|2008.01.14 13:40
|1.0923
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.81
|640.85
|1768579
|2008.01.14 07:21
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.0966
|1.1057
|0.0000
|2008.01.14 13:39
|1.0923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|393.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-98.21
|7 137.90
|Closed P/L:
|7 039.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1714586
|2008.01.04 16:04
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|0.9979
|1.0041
|0.0000
|1.0169
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.31
|1 868.42
|1723265
|2008.01.10 15:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1093
|1.1057
|0.0000
|1.0926
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.61
|1 528.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.92
|3 396.88
|Floating P/L:
|3 366.96
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|7 039.69
|Floating P/L:
|3 366.96
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|17 039.69
|Equity:
|20 406.65
|Free Margin:
|19 406.65
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|13 840.59
|Gross Loss:
|6 800.90
|Total Net Profit:
|7 039.69
|Profit Factor:
|2.04
|Expected Payoff:
|335.22
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 123.60
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 929.63 (24.30%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|24.30% (2 929.63)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 554.23
|loss trade:
|-2 123.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|922.71
|loss trade:
|-1 133.48
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (4 618.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-2 929.63)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 618.37 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 929.63 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1