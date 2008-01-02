Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1782160 Name: John Doe Currency: USD 2008 January 3, 01:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
699038182008.01.02 07:18buy0.10eurjpy163.56162.960.002008.01.02 13:30163.650.000.000.008.08
699038222008.01.02 07:19buy0.10eurjpy163.56162.96164.162008.01.02 13:30163.650.000.000.008.08
699080972008.01.02 07:45sell0.10gbpusd1.98391.98990.00002008.01.02 11:451.98570.000.000.00-18.00
699081032008.01.02 07:45sell0.10gbpusd1.98391.98991.97792008.01.02 11:451.98570.000.000.00-18.00
699494192008.01.02 11:45buy0.10gbpusd1.98571.97970.00002008.01.02 13:001.98170.000.000.00-40.00
699494212008.01.02 11:45buy0.10gbpusd1.98571.97971.99172008.01.02 13:001.98170.000.000.00-40.00
699619532008.01.02 13:00sell0.10gbpusd1.98171.98770.00002008.01.02 16:451.98310.000.000.00-14.00
699619592008.01.02 13:00sell0.10gbpusd1.98171.98771.97572008.01.02 16:451.98310.000.000.00-14.00
699692242008.01.02 13:30sell0.10eurjpy163.65163.030.002008.01.02 14:28163.030.000.000.0055.77
699692282008.01.02 13:30sell0.10eurjpy163.65164.25163.052008.01.02 14:27163.050.000.000.0053.96
699964262008.01.02 15:04sell0.10eurjpy162.65162.020.002008.01.02 15:35162.020.000.000.0057.13
699964492008.01.02 15:04sell0.10eurjpy162.65163.25162.052008.01.02 15:35162.050.000.000.0054.41
700242902008.01.02 16:25sell0.10eurjpy161.67162.270.002008.01.02 23:44162.270.000.000.00-53.69
700242912008.01.02 16:25sell0.10eurjpy161.67162.27161.072008.01.02 18:19161.070.000.000.0054.89
700277962008.01.02 16:45buy0.10gbpusd1.98311.97710.00002008.01.02 20:151.98000.000.000.00-31.00
700277972008.01.02 16:45buy0.10gbpusd1.98311.97711.98912008.01.02 20:151.98000.000.000.00-31.00
700457052008.01.02 19:02sell0.10eurjpy161.35161.950.002008.01.02 23:44161.950.000.000.00-53.68
700457082008.01.02 19:02sell0.10eurjpy161.35161.95160.752008.01.02 23:44161.950.000.000.00-53.68
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -74.73
Closed P/L: -74.73
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
700581102008.01.02 21:15buy0.10gbpusd1.98171.97570.0000 1.98000.000.000.00-17.00
700581142008.01.02 21:15buy0.10gbpusd1.98171.97571.9877 1.98000.000.000.00-17.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -34.00
 Floating P/L: -34.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -74.73 Floating P/L: -34.00 Margin: 100.00
Balance: 9 925.27 Equity: 9 891.27 Free Margin: 9 791.27