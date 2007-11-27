|Account: 87116
|Name: Steinitz v2.63
|Currency: USD
|2007 November 30, 22:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3994767
|2007.11.27 23:35
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3995050
|2007.11.28 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8774
|0.0000
|0.8864
|2007.11.28 13:50
|0.8794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4012095
|2007.11.28 13:50
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8798
|0.0000
|0.8888
|2007.11.28 14:14
|0.8823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|4012996
|2007.11.28 14:14
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8824
|0.0000
|0.8914
|2007.11.28 16:42
|0.8845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|4017972
|2007.11.28 16:42
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8847
|0.0000
|0.8937
|2007.11.28 19:58
|0.8869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|4021457
|2007.11.28 19:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4773
|0.0000
|1.4818
|2007.11.28 19:59
|1.4796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|4022360
|2007.11.28 19:58
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8873
|0.0000
|0.8963
|2007.11.28 20:14
|0.8894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|4022397
|2007.11.28 19:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4797
|0.0000
|1.4842
|2007.11.28 20:17
|1.4818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|4023293
|2007.11.28 20:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4820
|0.0000
|1.4865
|2007.11.28 20:33
|1.4846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|4023064
|2007.11.28 20:14
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8895
|0.0000
|0.8985
|2007.11.28 21:00
|0.8914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|4027471
|2007.11.29 00:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6484
|0.0000
|1.6634
|2007.11.29 04:43
|1.6503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.09
|4022465
|2007.11.28 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9858
|0.0000
|0.9768
|2007.11.29 11:12
|0.9842
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|16.26
|4031474
|2007.11.29 04:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6507
|0.0000
|1.6657
|2007.11.30 06:28
|1.6528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|18.73
|4063158
|2007.11.30 06:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6531
|0.0000
|1.6681
|2007.11.30 14:54
|1.6550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.96
|4075475
|2007.11.30 14:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6554
|0.0000
|1.6704
|2007.11.30 16:27
|1.6573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|283.92
|Closed P/L:
|283.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4025132
|2007.11.28 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8918
|0.0000
|0.9008
|0.8842
|0.00
|0.00
|1.32
|-76.00
|3996006
|2007.11.28 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7178
|0.0000
|0.7223
|0.7111
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.82
|-137.84
|4024013
|2007.11.28 20:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4849
|0.0000
|1.4894
|1.4632
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.84
|-217.00
|4041532
|2007.11.29 11:12
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9840
|0.0000
|0.9750
|1.0003
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-162.95
|4025107
|2007.11.28 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1098
|0.0000
|1.1053
|1.1321
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.41
|-196.98
|4078633
|2007.11.30 16:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6577
|0.0000
|1.6727
|1.6561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.13
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.94
|-804.90
|Floating P/L:
|-812.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|283.90
|Floating P/L:
|-812.84
|Margin:
|733.29
|Balance:
|5 283.90
|Equity:
|4 471.06
|Free Margin:
|3 737.77
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|283.90
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|283.90
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|20.28
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|26.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.28
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (283.90)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|283.90 (14)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|0