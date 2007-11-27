Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 87116 Name: Steinitz v2.63 Currency: USD 2007 November 30, 22:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
39947672007.11.27 23:35balanceDeposit5 000.00
39950502007.11.28 00:01buy0.10audusd0.87740.00000.88642007.11.28 13:500.87940.000.000.0020.00
40120952007.11.28 13:50buy0.10audusd0.87980.00000.88882007.11.28 14:140.88230.000.000.0025.00
40129962007.11.28 14:14buy0.10audusd0.88240.00000.89142007.11.28 16:420.88450.000.000.0021.00
40179722007.11.28 16:42buy0.10audusd0.88470.00000.89372007.11.28 19:580.88690.000.000.0022.00
40214572007.11.28 19:01buy0.10eurusd1.47730.00001.48182007.11.28 19:591.47960.000.000.0023.00
40223602007.11.28 19:58buy0.10audusd0.88730.00000.89632007.11.28 20:140.88940.000.000.0021.00
40223972007.11.28 19:59buy0.10eurusd1.47970.00001.48422007.11.28 20:171.48180.000.000.0021.00
40232932007.11.28 20:17buy0.10eurusd1.48200.00001.48652007.11.28 20:331.48460.000.000.0026.00
40230642007.11.28 20:14buy0.10audusd0.88950.00000.89852007.11.28 21:000.89140.000.000.0019.00
40274712007.11.29 00:03buy0.10eurchf1.64840.00001.66342007.11.29 04:431.65030.000.000.0017.09
40224652007.11.28 20:00sell0.10usdcad0.98580.00000.97682007.11.29 11:120.98420.000.00-0.5816.26
40314742007.11.29 04:43buy0.10eurchf1.65070.00001.66572007.11.30 06:281.65280.000.000.5618.73
40631582007.11.30 06:28buy0.10eurchf1.65310.00001.66812007.11.30 14:541.65500.000.000.0016.96
40754752007.11.30 14:54buy0.10eurchf1.65540.00001.67042007.11.30 16:271.65730.000.000.0016.88
  0.00 0.00 -0.02 283.92
Closed P/L: 283.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40251322007.11.28 21:00buy0.10audusd0.89180.00000.9008 0.88420.000.001.32-76.00
39960062007.11.28 01:00buy0.10eurgbp0.71780.00000.7223 0.71110.000.00-3.82-137.84
40240132007.11.28 20:33buy0.10eurusd1.48490.00001.4894 1.46320.000.00-1.84-217.00
40415322007.11.29 11:12sell0.10usdcad0.98400.00000.9750 1.00030.000.00-0.19-162.95
40251072007.11.28 21:00sell0.10usdchf1.10980.00001.1053 1.13210.000.00-3.41-196.98
40786332007.11.30 16:28buy0.10eurchf1.65770.00001.6727 1.65610.000.000.00-14.13
  0.00 0.00 -7.94 -804.90
 Floating P/L: -812.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 283.90 Floating P/L: -812.84 Margin: 733.29
Balance: 5 283.90 Equity: 4 471.06 Free Margin: 3 737.77
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 283.90 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 283.90
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 20.28  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 26.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 20.28 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (283.90) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 283.90 (14) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 0