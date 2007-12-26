MIG Investments SA

Account: 581317 Name: Steinitz v2.65 c/set de sl Currency: USD 2008 January 4, 11:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
105915462007.12.26 01:41buy0.10usdchf1.15890.00001.16042008.01.03 00:571.11920.000.005.56-354.72
106129752007.12.27 14:19buy0.10usdjpy114.530.00114.682008.01.03 00:58109.280.000.006.60-480.42
106797072008.01.03 01:47buy0.10usdcad0.99390.99440.99812008.01.03 05:250.99440.000.000.005.03
106796022008.01.03 01:30sell0.10usdchf1.11861.11811.11352008.01.03 09:051.11810.000.000.004.47
106810992008.01.03 05:30buy0.10eurusd1.47160.00001.47532008.01.03 11:291.47370.000.000.0021.00
105890352007.12.24 17:41sell0.10gbpusd1.97691.97641.96832008.01.03 11:301.97570.000.00-10.4412.00
106863232008.01.03 11:30sell0.10gbpusd1.97560.00001.97412008.01.03 11:321.97470.000.000.009.00
106864432008.01.03 11:35sell0.10gbpusd1.97410.00001.97262008.01.03 11:381.97260.000.000.0015.00
106797182008.01.03 01:50sell0.10usdjpy109.40109.35107.952008.01.03 12:55108.540.000.000.0079.23
106815012008.01.03 06:25buy0.10usdcad0.99450.99500.99942008.01.03 13:000.99500.000.000.005.03
106879122008.01.03 12:43sell0.10gbpusd1.97570.00001.97422008.01.03 13:371.97430.000.000.0014.00
106890432008.01.03 13:37sell0.10gbpusd1.97421.97371.96952008.01.03 16:091.97370.000.000.005.00
106950062008.01.03 16:47sell0.10gbpusd1.97480.00001.97332008.01.03 16:491.97370.000.000.0011.00
106950932008.01.03 16:49sell0.10gbpusd1.97320.00001.97172008.01.03 16:521.97230.000.000.009.00
106962602008.01.03 17:38buy0.10eurusd1.47351.47401.47912008.01.03 20:521.47400.000.000.005.00
106965362008.01.03 17:51sell0.10gbpusd1.97221.97171.96772008.01.03 22:371.97170.000.000.005.00
107007692008.01.03 23:47sell0.10gbpusd1.97300.00001.97152008.01.04 01:191.97190.000.000.0011.00
106949272008.01.03 16:44sell0.10usdchf1.11451.11401.10712008.01.04 06:301.11190.000.00-0.8123.38
107017172008.01.04 01:19sell0.10gbpusd1.97161.97111.96732008.01.04 08:181.97110.000.000.005.00
  0.00 0.00 0.91 -596.00
Closed P/L: -595.09
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
106793922008.01.03 00:57buy0.10audusd0.88380.00000.8853 0.88100.000.000.34-28.00
106884332008.01.03 13:11buy0.10usdcad0.99500.00000.9965 0.98820.000.000.05-68.81
106889302008.01.03 13:33sell0.10usdjpy108.460.00108.31 109.490.000.00-1.23-94.07
107016002008.01.04 01:15buy0.10eurusd1.47470.00001.4777 1.47090.000.000.00-38.00
107058332008.01.04 08:30sell0.10usdchf1.11120.00001.1082 1.11450.000.000.00-29.61
107070672008.01.04 09:33sell0.10gbpusd1.97090.00001.9694 1.97930.000.000.00-84.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.84 -342.49
 Floating P/L: -343.33
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -595.09 Floating P/L: -343.33 Margin: 366.47
Balance: 4 607.10 Equity: 4 263.77 Free Margin: 3 897.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 227.89 Gross Loss: 822.98 Total Net Profit: -595.09
Profit Factor: 0.28 Expected Payoff: -31.32  
Absolute Drawdown: 822.98 Maximal Drawdown: 822.98 (15.82%) Relative Drawdown: 15.82% (822.98)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 13 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (89.47%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (10.53%)
Largest profit trade: 79.23 loss trade: -473.82
Average profit trade: 13.41 loss trade: -411.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 17 (227.89) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-822.98)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 227.89 (17) consecutive loss (count): -822.98 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 17 consecutive losses: 2