|Account: 581317
|Name: Steinitz v2.65 c/set de sl
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 4, 11:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10591546
|2007.12.26 01:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1589
|0.0000
|1.1604
|2008.01.03 00:57
|1.1192
|0.00
|0.00
|5.56
|-354.72
|10612975
|2007.12.27 14:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.53
|0.00
|114.68
|2008.01.03 00:58
|109.28
|0.00
|0.00
|6.60
|-480.42
|10679707
|2008.01.03 01:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9939
|0.9944
|0.9981
|2008.01.03 05:25
|0.9944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.03
|10679602
|2008.01.03 01:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1186
|1.1181
|1.1135
|2008.01.03 09:05
|1.1181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.47
|10681099
|2008.01.03 05:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4716
|0.0000
|1.4753
|2008.01.03 11:29
|1.4737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|10589035
|2007.12.24 17:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9769
|1.9764
|1.9683
|2008.01.03 11:30
|1.9757
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.44
|12.00
|10686323
|2008.01.03 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9756
|0.0000
|1.9741
|2008.01.03 11:32
|1.9747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|10686443
|2008.01.03 11:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9741
|0.0000
|1.9726
|2008.01.03 11:38
|1.9726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|10679718
|2008.01.03 01:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|109.40
|109.35
|107.95
|2008.01.03 12:55
|108.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.23
|10681501
|2008.01.03 06:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9945
|0.9950
|0.9994
|2008.01.03 13:00
|0.9950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.03
|10687912
|2008.01.03 12:43
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9757
|0.0000
|1.9742
|2008.01.03 13:37
|1.9743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|10689043
|2008.01.03 13:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9742
|1.9737
|1.9695
|2008.01.03 16:09
|1.9737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|10695006
|2008.01.03 16:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9748
|0.0000
|1.9733
|2008.01.03 16:49
|1.9737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|10695093
|2008.01.03 16:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9732
|0.0000
|1.9717
|2008.01.03 16:52
|1.9723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|10696260
|2008.01.03 17:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4735
|1.4740
|1.4791
|2008.01.03 20:52
|1.4740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|10696536
|2008.01.03 17:51
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9722
|1.9717
|1.9677
|2008.01.03 22:37
|1.9717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|10700769
|2008.01.03 23:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9730
|0.0000
|1.9715
|2008.01.04 01:19
|1.9719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|10694927
|2008.01.03 16:44
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1145
|1.1140
|1.1071
|2008.01.04 06:30
|1.1119
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|23.38
|10701717
|2008.01.04 01:19
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9716
|1.9711
|1.9673
|2008.01.04 08:18
|1.9711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|-596.00
|Closed P/L:
|-595.09
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10679392
|2008.01.03 00:57
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8838
|0.0000
|0.8853
|
|0.8810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|-28.00
|10688433
|2008.01.03 13:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9950
|0.0000
|0.9965
|
|0.9882
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-68.81
|10688930
|2008.01.03 13:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|108.46
|0.00
|108.31
|
|109.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.23
|-94.07
|10701600
|2008.01.04 01:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4747
|0.0000
|1.4777
|
|1.4709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|10705833
|2008.01.04 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1112
|0.0000
|1.1082
|
|1.1145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.61
|10707067
|2008.01.04 09:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9709
|0.0000
|1.9694
|
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|-342.49
|
|Floating P/L:
|-343.33
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-595.09
|Floating P/L:
|-343.33
|Margin:
|366.47
|Balance:
|4 607.10
|Equity:
|4 263.77
|Free Margin:
|3 897.30
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|227.89
|Gross Loss:
|822.98
|Total Net Profit:
|-595.09
|Profit Factor:
|0.28
|Expected Payoff:
|-31.32
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|822.98
|Maximal Drawdown:
|822.98 (15.82%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|15.82% (822.98)
|
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (89.47%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (10.53%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|79.23
|loss trade:
|-473.82
|Average
|profit trade:
|13.41
|loss trade:
|-411.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|17 (227.89)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-822.98)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|227.89 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-822.98 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|17
|consecutive losses:
|2