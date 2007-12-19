|Account: 1088019
|Name: simple fx
|Currency: USD
|2007 December 26, 23:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|15611018
|2007.12.19 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0144
|1.9850
|0.0000
|2007.12.26 15:06
|1.9850
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.34
|294.00
|15553304
|2007.12.18 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0205
|1.9850
|0.0000
|2007.12.26 15:06
|1.9850
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.11
|355.00
|15356901
|2007.12.13 00:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0471
|2.0150
|2.0050
|2007.12.17 13:34
|2.0150
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.49
|321.00
|15320302
|2007.12.12 13:08
|balance
|Deposit
|1 500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.94
|970.00
|Closed P/L:
|957.06
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|957.06
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 457.06
|Equity:
|2 457.06
|Free Margin:
|2 457.06
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|957.06
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|957.06
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|319.02
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|348.89
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|319.02
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (957.06)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|957.06 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0