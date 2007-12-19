FXDD

Account: 1088019 Name: simple fx Currency: USD 2007 December 26, 23:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
156110182007.12.19 00:01sell0.10gbpusd2.01441.98500.00002007.12.26 15:061.98500.000.00-5.34294.00
155533042007.12.18 00:00sell0.10gbpusd2.02051.98500.00002007.12.26 15:061.98500.000.00-6.11355.00
153569012007.12.13 00:01sell0.10gbpusd2.04712.01502.00502007.12.17 13:342.01500.000.00-1.49321.00
153203022007.12.12 13:08balanceDeposit1 500.00
  0.00 0.00 -12.94 970.00
Closed P/L: 957.06
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 957.06 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 457.06 Equity: 2 457.06 Free Margin: 2 457.06
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 957.06 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 957.06
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 319.02  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 348.89 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 319.02 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (957.06) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 957.06 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0