|Account: 1771415
|Name: oilfxpro portfolio
|Currency: USD
|2007 December 27, 17:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|68875357
|2007.12.20 19:49
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|68877894
|2007.12.20 19:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4326
|1.4397
|0.0000
|2007.12.21 07:26
|1.4397
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|710.00
|68877942
|2007.12.20 19:57
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4324
|1.4379
|1.4199
|2007.12.21 06:36
|1.4379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|-550.00
|68938925
|2007.12.21 06:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4393
|1.4353
|0.0000
|2007.12.21 17:59
|1.4353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|68947261
|2007.12.21 06:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4379
|1.4324
|1.4504
|2007.12.26 15:59
|1.4504
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|1 250.00
|68949971
|2007.12.21 06:55
|sell
|0.98
|eurusd
|1.4390
|1.4430
|0.0000
|2007.12.26 10:23
|1.4430
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|-392.00
|69138610
|2007.12.24 12:11
|sell
|0.99
|eurusd
|1.4409
|1.4429
|0.0000
|2007.12.26 10:21
|1.4429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|-198.00
|69241356
|2007.12.26 13:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4470
|1.4505
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 07:12
|1.4505
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|350.00
|69242616
|2007.12.26 13:07
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4482
|1.4507
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 12:53
|1.4507
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|250.00
|69317514
|2007.12.27 00:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4475
|1.4530
|1.4350
|2007.12.27 13:35
|1.4530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-550.00
|69351752
|2007.12.27 05:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4504
|1.4544
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 13:36
|1.4544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|69423708
|2007.12.27 13:31
|sell
|1.01
|eurusd
|1.4523
|1.4543
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 13:36
|1.4543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-202.00
|69427720
|2007.12.27 13:36
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4546
|1.4597
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 16:30
|1.4597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|510.00
|69432405
|2007.12.27 13:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4556
|1.4598
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 16:28
|1.4598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|69434494
|2007.12.27 13:46
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4556
|1.4597
|1.4611
|2007.12.27 16:30
|1.4597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|410.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.93
|1 208.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 175.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|69430750
|2007.12.27 13:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4550
|1.4495
|1.4675
|
|1.4636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|860.00
|69480326
|2007.12.27 17:22
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4624
|1.4589
|1.4679
|
|1.4636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|980.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|980.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|69346591
|2007.12.27 05:04
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4401
|1.4441
|0.0000
|
|1.4636
|OilFxPro Stochastics: 1 Hour
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 175.07
|Floating P/L:
|980.00
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|51 175.07
|Equity:
|52 155.07
|Free Margin:
|51 155.07
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 865.00
|Gross Loss:
|2 689.93
|Total Net Profit:
|1 175.07
|Profit Factor:
|1.44
|Expected Payoff:
|83.93
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|831.43
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 152.00 (2.26%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.26% (1 152.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 239.50
|loss trade:
|-550.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|552.14
|loss trade:
|-384.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (1 818.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1 152.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 818.50 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 152.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2