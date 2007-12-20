Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1771415 Name: oilfxpro portfolio Currency: USD 2007 December 28, 10:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
688753572007.12.20 19:49balanceDeposit50 000.00
688778942007.12.20 19:57buy1.00eurusd1.43261.43970.00002007.12.21 07:261.43970.000.00-3.50710.00
688779422007.12.20 19:57sell1.00eurusd1.43241.43791.41992007.12.21 06:361.43790.000.000.35-550.00
689389252007.12.21 06:55buy1.00eurusd1.43931.43530.00002007.12.21 17:591.43530.000.000.00-400.00
689472612007.12.21 06:40buy1.00eurusd1.43791.43241.45042007.12.26 15:591.45040.000.00-10.501 250.00
689499712007.12.21 06:55sell0.98eurusd1.43901.44300.00002007.12.26 10:231.44300.000.001.02-392.00
691386102007.12.24 12:11sell0.99eurusd1.44091.44290.00002007.12.26 10:211.44290.000.000.70-198.00
692413562007.12.26 13:05buy1.00eurusd1.44701.45050.00002007.12.27 07:121.45050.000.00-10.50350.00
692426162007.12.26 13:07buy1.00eurusd1.44821.45070.00002007.12.27 12:531.45070.000.00-10.50250.00
693175142007.12.27 00:40sell1.00eurusd1.44751.45301.43502007.12.27 13:351.45300.000.000.00-550.00
693465912007.12.27 05:04sell stop1.00eurusd1.44011.44410.00002007.12.28 00:041.4612cancelled
693517522007.12.27 05:48sell1.00eurusd1.45041.45440.00002007.12.27 13:361.45440.000.000.00-400.00
694237082007.12.27 13:31sell1.01eurusd1.45231.45430.00002007.12.27 13:361.45430.000.000.00-202.00
694277202007.12.27 13:36buy1.00eurusd1.45461.45970.00002007.12.27 16:301.45970.000.000.00510.00
694307502007.12.27 13:40buy1.00eurusd1.45501.44951.46752007.12.28 09:371.46750.000.00-3.501 250.00
694324052007.12.27 13:42buy1.00eurusd1.45561.45980.00002007.12.27 16:281.45980.000.000.00420.00
694344942007.12.27 13:46buy1.00eurusd1.45561.45971.46112007.12.27 16:301.45970.000.000.00410.00
694803262007.12.27 17:22buy1.00eurusd1.46241.46681.46792007.12.28 09:411.46790.000.00-3.50550.00
695907932007.12.28 07:08sell1.02eurusd1.46381.46780.00002007.12.28 09:371.46780.000.000.00-408.00
696088312007.12.28 09:08sell1.02eurusd1.46571.46770.00002007.12.28 09:371.46770.000.000.00-204.00
  0.00 0.00 -39.93 2 396.00
Closed P/L: 2 356.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
695970632007.12.28 07:43buy1.00eurusd1.46681.46980.0000 1.47040.000.000.00360.00
696135562007.12.28 09:40buy1.00eurusd1.46771.46221.4802 1.47040.000.000.00270.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 630.00
 Floating P/L: 630.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
695735762007.12.28 05:00sell stop1.02eurusd1.44191.44590.0000 1.4704OilFxPro Stochastics: 1 Hour
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 356.07 Floating P/L: 630.00 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 52 356.07 Equity: 52 986.07 Free Margin: 51 986.07
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 658.00 Gross Loss: 3 301.93 Total Net Profit: 2 356.07
Profit Factor: 1.71 Expected Payoff: 130.89  
Absolute Drawdown: 831.43 Maximal Drawdown: 1 152.00 (2.26%) Relative Drawdown: 2.26% (1 152.00)
 
Total Trades: 18 Short Positions (won %): 8 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (90.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 246.50 loss trade: -550.00
Average profit trade: 628.67 loss trade: -366.88
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (1 818.50) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 152.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 818.50 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1 152.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2