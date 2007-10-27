ODL Securities

Account: 56194 Name: pradip Currency: USD 2007 December 28, 00:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14906022007.10.27 17:03balanceDeposit100 000.00
14971342007.10.29 08:50sell0.10gbpusd2.05802.06402.03402007.10.29 19:502.06400.000.000.00-60.00
14972842007.10.29 09:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.05452.05850.00002007.10.29 18:002.0616expiration [2007.10.29 18:00]
14979772007.10.29 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.05492.05810.00002007.10.29 19:002.0616expiration [2007.10.29 19:00]
14972832007.10.29 10:08buy0.10gbpusd2.05892.05890.00002007.10.29 20:002.06330.000.000.0044.00
15008102007.10.29 12:50sell0.10eurusd1.43941.44341.43392007.10.30 14:371.44340.000.000.27-40.00
15032152007.10.29 15:08sell0.10gbpusd2.06092.06392.03692007.10.29 19:492.06390.000.000.00-30.00
15033592007.10.29 15:16sell0.10eurusd1.44131.44331.43582007.10.30 14:371.44330.000.000.27-20.00
15103152007.10.30 07:08buy0.10eurusd1.43761.43361.44312007.10.30 14:371.44310.000.000.0055.00
15125092007.10.30 09:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.06082.06480.00002007.10.30 18:002.0673expiration [2007.10.30 18:00]
15125062007.10.30 09:00buy0.10gbpusd2.06602.06600.00002007.10.30 20:002.06780.000.000.0018.00
15133002007.10.30 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.06322.06650.00002007.10.30 19:002.0679expiration [2007.10.30 19:00]
15132992007.10.30 11:23buy0.10gbpusd2.06652.06320.00002007.10.30 20:002.06800.000.000.0015.00
15146042007.10.30 11:58sell0.10gbpusd2.06502.07102.04102007.10.31 07:002.07100.000.00-0.55-60.00
15159372007.10.30 14:01sell0.10gbpusd2.06812.07112.04412007.10.31 07:002.07110.000.00-0.55-30.00
15189742007.10.30 19:14sell0.10eurusd1.44381.44781.43832007.10.31 18:401.44780.000.000.27-40.00
15237762007.10.31 07:00sell0.10gbpusd2.07102.07702.04702007.10.31 15:592.07700.000.000.00-60.00
15240922007.10.31 07:20sell0.10eurusd1.44571.44771.44022007.10.31 18:401.44770.000.000.00-20.00
15257242007.10.31 09:47buy0.10gbpusd2.07392.07090.00002007.10.31 12:302.07090.000.000.00-30.00
15265252007.10.31 12:30sell0.10gbpusd2.07092.07440.00002007.10.31 15:512.07440.000.000.00-35.00
15257262007.10.31 12:30sell0.10gbpusd2.07092.07390.00002007.10.31 15:482.07390.000.000.00-30.00
15265232007.10.31 15:51buy0.10gbpusd2.07442.07520.00002007.10.31 20:002.07890.000.000.0045.00
15342582007.10.31 19:00buy0.10eurusd1.45061.44711.45612007.10.31 19:211.44710.000.000.00-35.00
15430292007.10.31 22:00balanceIR69.27
15498122007.11.01 09:30sell0.10gbpusd2.07632.07990.00002007.11.01 11:262.07990.000.000.00-36.00
15504642007.11.01 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.07472.07870.00002007.11.01 19:002.0837expiration [2007.11.01 19:00]
15504632007.11.01 10:39buy0.10gbpusd2.07922.07920.00002007.11.01 13:402.07920.000.000.000.00
15510162007.11.01 11:05buy0.10eurusd1.44191.43791.44742007.11.01 16:421.44740.000.000.0055.00
15498102007.11.01 11:26buy0.10gbpusd2.07992.07990.00002007.11.01 13:382.07990.000.000.000.00
15610322007.11.01 21:28buy0.10eurusd1.44191.43791.44742007.11.02 08:081.44740.000.00-0.3555.00
15677852007.11.02 09:13sell0.10eurusd1.44761.45161.44212007.11.02 12:411.45160.000.000.00-40.00
15676082007.11.02 09:26buy0.10gbpusd2.08602.08200.00002007.11.02 09:582.08200.000.000.00-40.00
15687302007.11.02 10:42sell0.10gbpusd2.08152.08550.00002007.11.02 11:442.08550.000.000.00-40.00
15676112007.11.02 12:30sell0.10gbpusd2.08102.08500.00002007.11.02 12:412.08500.000.000.00-40.00
15687292007.11.02 12:43buy0.10gbpusd2.08672.08270.00002007.11.02 12:512.08270.000.000.00-40.00
15726222007.11.02 12:53sell0.10eurusd1.44771.45171.44222007.11.02 16:531.45170.000.000.00-40.00
15771942007.11.02 16:30sell0.10eurusd1.44961.45161.44412007.11.02 16:531.45160.000.000.00-20.00
15778052007.11.02 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.45211.44891.46012007.11.05 03:011.44890.000.00-0.35-32.00
15874562007.11.05 09:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.08872.08470.00002007.11.05 18:002.0806expiration [2007.11.05 18:00]
15874582007.11.05 09:02sell0.10gbpusd2.08222.08620.00002007.11.05 09:222.08620.000.000.00-40.00
15884042007.11.05 10:00buy stop0.10gbpusd2.08652.08250.00002007.11.05 19:002.0799expiration [2007.11.05 19:00]
15884062007.11.05 10:01sell0.10gbpusd2.07972.08370.00002007.11.05 20:002.08050.000.000.00-8.00
15942902007.11.05 20:07buy0.10usdjpy114.45114.05115.552007.11.07 05:08114.050.000.002.22-35.07
15982152007.11.06 06:46sell0.10eurusd1.45081.45481.44532007.11.06 11:421.45480.000.000.00-40.00
16000082007.11.06 08:20sell0.10eurusd1.45271.45471.44722007.11.06 11:421.45470.000.000.00-20.00
16012652007.11.06 10:06sell0.10gbpusd2.08352.08740.00002007.11.06 11:122.08740.000.000.00-39.00
16012632007.11.06 11:12buy0.10gbpusd2.08742.08740.00002007.11.06 11:542.08740.000.000.000.00
16004922007.11.06 13:54buy0.10gbpusd2.08882.08880.00002007.11.06 14:182.08880.000.000.000.00
16111292007.11.07 02:14sell0.10eurusd1.45681.46081.45132007.11.07 02:281.46080.000.000.00-40.00
16119192007.11.07 02:30buy0.10eurusd1.46601.46251.47152007.11.07 02:491.46250.000.000.00-35.00
16141622007.11.07 05:30buy0.10eurusd1.46501.46151.47052007.11.07 07:421.46150.000.000.00-35.00
16171052007.11.07 09:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.09242.09640.00002007.11.07 18:002.1043expiration [2007.11.07 18:00]
16190112007.11.07 10:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.09532.09930.00002007.11.07 19:002.1048expiration [2007.11.07 19:00]
16220122007.11.07 12:57buy limit1.00eurusd1.46831.46781.47022007.11.07 12:581.4694cancelled
16194312007.11.07 13:04buy0.10gbpusd2.10432.10430.00002007.11.07 13:052.10430.000.000.000.00
16291932007.11.07 20:00buy stop0.10usdjpy114.31113.91115.412007.11.08 20:00112.38expiration [2007.11.08 20:00]
16392292007.11.08 09:00sell stop0.10gbpusd2.09842.10240.00002007.11.08 18:002.1099expiration [2007.11.08 18:00]
16402562007.11.08 10:44buy0.10gbpusd2.10422.10420.00002007.11.08 11:222.10420.000.000.000.00
16392252007.11.08 10:45buy0.10gbpusd2.10492.10490.00002007.11.08 10:472.10490.000.000.000.00
16402592007.11.08 11:56sell0.10gbpusd2.10022.10420.00002007.11.08 12:002.10420.000.000.00-40.00
16485432007.11.08 17:05sell0.10gbpusd2.10812.11412.08412007.11.09 01:372.11410.000.00-0.70-60.00
16506462007.11.08 19:05sell0.10gbpusd2.11102.11402.08702007.11.09 01:372.11400.000.00-0.70-30.00
16514772007.11.08 20:00buy stop0.10usdjpy114.07113.67115.172007.11.09 19:00110.87cancelled
16543882007.11.09 01:09sell0.10eurusd1.47011.47410.00002007.11.09 10:211.47410.000.000.00-40.00
16548272007.11.09 01:30buy0.10eurusd1.47281.47281.47832007.11.09 01:411.47280.000.000.000.00
16562352007.11.09 03:41sell0.10eurusd1.47201.47400.00002007.11.09 10:211.47400.000.000.00-20.00
16576652007.11.09 06:10sell0.10gbpusd2.11242.11242.08842007.11.09 09:482.11240.000.000.000.00
16582742007.11.09 07:00buy0.10eurusd1.47141.47141.47942007.11.09 07:071.47140.000.000.000.00
16595732007.11.09 10:21buy0.10gbpusd2.11422.11420.00002007.11.09 10:292.11420.000.000.000.00
16625552007.11.09 10:40sell0.10eurusd1.47031.45950.00002007.11.12 09:031.45950.000.000.20108.00
16595742007.11.09 11:39sell0.10gbpusd2.10692.10340.00002007.11.09 12:112.10340.000.000.0035.00
16751572007.11.11 22:30sell0.10eurusd1.46441.45681.44802007.11.12 15:561.45430.000.000.00101.00
16812782007.11.11 23:46buy0.10gbpusd2.08672.08072.11072007.11.12 03:332.08070.000.000.00-60.00
16964702007.11.12 01:08buy0.10eurusd1.46311.46310.00002007.11.12 01:181.46310.000.000.000.00
16968212007.11.12 01:47buy0.10gbpusd2.08382.08382.10782007.11.12 02:512.08380.000.000.000.00
16980222007.11.12 03:34buy0.10eurusd1.46311.46310.00002007.11.12 04:031.46310.000.000.000.00
16999592007.11.12 05:52buy0.10eurusd1.46311.46310.00002007.11.12 06:161.46310.000.000.000.00
17019862007.11.12 07:39buy0.10gbpusd2.08672.08072.11072007.11.12 08:352.08070.000.000.00-60.00
17024002007.11.12 07:55buy0.10eurusd1.46311.45910.00002007.11.12 09:021.45910.000.000.00-40.00
17031372007.11.12 08:30buy stop0.10gbpusd2.08752.08150.00002007.11.12 17:302.0632expiration [2007.11.12 17:30]
17031382007.11.12 09:02sell0.10gbpusd2.07642.08240.00002007.11.12 10:022.08240.000.000.00-60.00
17059782007.11.12 10:30sell0.10eurusd1.45841.45681.45292007.11.12 16:211.45290.000.000.0055.00
17263812007.11.13 07:00buy0.10eurusd1.46101.45751.46652007.11.13 10:551.45750.000.000.00-35.00
17304052007.11.13 09:30sell stop0.10gbpusd2.06352.07060.00002007.11.13 18:302.0723expiration [2007.11.13 18:30]
17304032007.11.13 09:30buy0.10gbpusd2.07062.06610.00002007.11.13 20:572.07010.000.000.00-5.00
17309542007.11.13 09:45sell stop0.10gbpusd2.06352.07150.00002007.11.13 18:452.0712expiration [2007.11.13 18:45]
17346652007.11.13 12:00buy stop0.20oil91.6190.910.002007.11.13 20:0088.93cancelled
17309502007.11.13 12:18buy0.10gbpusd2.07212.06800.00002007.11.13 20:002.06800.000.000.00-41.00
17373262007.11.13 14:00buy stop0.20oil91.4491.040.002007.11.13 20:0088.92cancelled
17373272007.11.13 14:09sell0.20oil90.7990.410.002007.11.13 15:3089.980.000.000.00162.00
17346662007.11.13 14:09sell0.20oil90.7390.110.002007.11.13 15:4289.700.000.000.00206.00
17472322007.11.14 00:51sell0.10eurusd1.46311.46710.00002007.11.14 06:071.46710.000.000.00-40.00
17480472007.11.14 02:24sell0.10eurusd1.46521.46720.00002007.11.14 06:161.46720.000.000.00-20.00
17481782007.11.14 02:30buy0.10eurusd1.46611.46741.47162007.11.14 14:131.47160.000.000.0055.00
17546142007.11.14 09:50buy0.10gbpusd2.08252.07630.00002007.11.14 10:402.07630.000.000.00-62.00
17546162007.11.14 10:58sell0.10gbpusd2.07312.07310.00002007.11.14 11:352.06740.000.000.0057.00
17583692007.11.14 11:00sell0.10gbpusd2.07202.07422.05972007.11.14 16:292.05970.000.000.00123.00
17614612007.11.14 12:27sell0.20oil89.4090.040.002007.11.14 14:0290.040.000.000.00-128.00
17647942007.11.14 14:00sell stop0.20oil89.2089.600.002007.11.14 20:0090.95cancelled
17647922007.11.14 14:02buy0.20oil90.0590.550.002007.11.14 20:0090.950.000.000.00180.00
17614602007.11.14 14:03buy0.20oil90.0890.170.002007.11.14 16:4290.170.000.000.0018.00
17818402007.11.15 08:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.06112.05310.00002007.11.15 17:452.0460expiration [2007.11.15 17:45]
17818412007.11.15 09:30sell0.10gbpusd2.05152.05020.00002007.11.15 13:282.05020.000.000.0013.00
17856392007.11.15 10:30sell0.10eurusd1.46251.46201.45702007.11.16 12:391.46200.000.000.175.00
17878622007.11.15 12:40buy0.20oil90.7990.140.002007.11.15 14:0290.140.000.000.00-130.00
17902262007.11.15 13:46buy0.10eurusd1.46131.47200.00002007.11.20 07:371.47200.000.00-0.85107.00
17907562007.11.15 14:00buy stop0.20oil90.9090.500.002007.11.15 20:0090.24cancelled
17878642007.11.15 14:02sell0.20oil90.1489.850.002007.11.15 15:3389.250.000.000.00178.00
17907592007.11.15 14:04sell0.20oil90.0690.460.002007.11.15 14:5790.460.000.000.00-80.00
18080822007.11.16 10:06sell0.10gbpusd2.03932.04350.00002007.11.16 12:392.04350.000.000.00-42.00
18099242007.11.16 10:40buy0.10eurusd1.45941.46770.00002007.11.19 02:141.46770.000.00-0.2583.00
18109852007.11.16 12:00sell stop0.20oil90.5691.260.002007.11.16 21:0091.57expiration [2007.11.16 21:00]
18139332007.11.16 14:00sell stop0.20oil90.6791.070.002007.11.16 23:0091.72expiration [2007.11.16 23:00]
18109842007.11.16 14:00buy0.20oil91.3491.340.002007.11.16 16:1191.340.000.000.000.00
18139312007.11.16 14:00buy0.20oil91.3791.370.002007.11.16 16:0491.370.000.000.000.00
18080802007.11.16 14:22buy0.10gbpusd2.04902.04490.00002007.11.18 20:182.05360.000.000.6046.00
18147932007.11.16 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.46621.46271.47172007.11.16 15:301.46270.000.000.00-35.00
18147942007.11.16 14:30buy0.10gbpusd2.04772.04932.06312007.11.19 07:152.04930.000.000.6016.00
18222172007.11.18 20:56sell0.10eurusd1.46701.47100.00002007.11.20 07:281.47100.000.000.27-40.00
18283352007.11.19 07:01buy0.10eurusd1.46681.46361.47592007.11.19 08:031.46360.000.000.00-32.00
18309822007.11.19 08:45sell stop0.10gbpusd2.04402.05200.00002007.11.19 17:452.0480expiration [2007.11.19 17:45]
18309812007.11.19 11:27buy0.10gbpusd2.05422.04680.00002007.11.19 18:132.04680.000.000.00-74.00
18348042007.11.19 13:11buy0.20oil92.3591.910.002007.11.19 14:2691.910.000.000.00-88.00
18371072007.11.19 14:00buy stop0.20oil92.7692.360.002007.11.19 20:0092.45cancelled
18371102007.11.19 14:26sell0.20oil91.9791.970.002007.11.19 17:1891.970.000.000.000.00
18348052007.11.19 14:31sell0.20oil91.8491.720.002007.11.19 16:5591.720.000.000.0024.00
18528762007.11.20 07:20sell0.10eurusd1.46891.47090.00002007.11.20 07:251.47090.000.000.00-20.00
18548482007.11.20 07:30buy0.10eurusd1.47131.47271.47682007.11.20 09:261.47680.000.000.0055.00
18628702007.11.20 08:45sell stop0.10gbpusd2.05102.05900.00002007.11.20 17:452.0629expiration [2007.11.20 17:45]
18670272007.11.20 12:00sell stop0.20oil93.0093.600.002007.11.20 20:0095.54cancelled
18670242007.11.20 13:08buy0.20oil93.6093.600.002007.11.20 15:2394.210.000.000.00122.00
18697812007.11.20 14:00buy0.10eurusd1.48081.47731.48632007.11.20 17:121.47730.000.000.00-35.00
18628682007.11.20 14:07buy0.10gbpusd2.06642.05950.00002007.11.20 20:002.06560.000.000.00-8.00
18697752007.11.20 14:12sell0.20oil93.1793.570.002007.11.20 14:2493.570.000.000.00-80.00
18697602007.11.20 15:06buy0.20oil93.7093.700.002007.11.20 16:0794.110.000.000.0082.00
18826522007.11.21 06:25sell0.10eurusd1.48501.48900.00002007.11.23 01:201.48900.000.001.08-40.00
18868612007.11.21 08:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.07012.06210.00002007.11.21 17:452.0615expiration [2007.11.21 17:45]
18868622007.11.21 09:31sell0.10gbpusd2.05902.05900.00002007.11.21 11:472.05900.000.000.000.00
18896742007.11.21 10:00sell0.10gbpusd2.05752.06282.04852007.11.21 17:482.06280.000.000.00-53.00
18928602007.11.21 12:11buy0.20oil95.4995.490.002007.11.21 14:4795.490.000.000.000.00
18956132007.11.21 14:00buy stop0.20oil96.1795.770.002007.11.21 20:0094.95cancelled
18956162007.11.21 14:48sell0.20oil95.3695.020.002007.11.21 15:3095.020.000.000.0068.00
18928642007.11.21 16:26sell0.20oil94.4395.070.002007.11.21 16:3595.070.000.000.00-128.00
19009982007.11.21 19:30buy0.10gbpusd2.06402.05912.07342007.11.22 17:552.05910.000.001.80-49.00
19017452007.11.21 20:36sell0.10eurusd1.48691.48890.00002007.11.23 01:201.48890.000.001.08-20.00
19106402007.11.22 08:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.06742.06150.00002007.11.22 17:452.0604expiration [2007.11.22 17:45]
19134502007.11.22 12:00buy stop0.20oil95.3794.710.002007.11.22 21:0094.57expiration [2007.11.22 21:00]
19152252007.11.22 14:54buy stop0.20oil95.1794.770.002007.11.22 23:5494.57expiration [2007.11.22 23:54]
19106412007.11.22 15:42sell0.10gbpusd2.06152.06670.00002007.11.22 20:092.06300.000.000.00-15.00
19152262007.11.22 16:16sell0.20oil94.7694.760.002007.11.23 02:0194.760.000.000.000.00
19134512007.11.22 16:16sell0.20oil94.7194.710.002007.11.23 01:5594.710.000.000.000.00
19213742007.11.23 01:30buy0.10eurusd1.48991.49011.49542007.11.23 02:311.49540.000.000.0055.00
19280722007.11.23 08:15sell0.10eurusd1.48741.47960.00002007.11.23 10:301.47960.000.000.0078.00
19291572007.11.23 08:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.07462.06660.00002007.11.23 17:452.0596expiration [2007.11.23 17:45]
19294142007.11.23 09:00sell0.10gbpusd2.06392.06232.04782007.11.23 21:492.06140.000.000.0025.00
19294362007.11.23 09:00sell0.10eurusd1.48501.48041.47312007.11.23 11:091.48040.000.000.0046.00
19291592007.11.23 09:07sell0.10gbpusd2.06252.06250.00002007.11.23 09:422.06250.000.000.000.00
19307222007.11.23 09:30sell0.10eurusd1.48181.48531.47632007.11.26 07:361.48530.000.000.27-35.00
19335982007.11.23 11:33buy0.10eurusd1.48191.48970.00002007.11.27 13:341.48970.000.00-0.7078.00
19340302007.11.23 12:01sell stop0.20oil93.6494.300.002007.11.23 20:0095.83cancelled
19351752007.11.23 13:16buy0.10eurusd1.48001.48890.00002007.11.27 13:201.48890.000.00-0.7089.00
19340282007.11.23 13:57buy0.20oil94.3094.300.002007.11.23 15:2694.800.000.000.00100.00
19358732007.11.23 14:00sell stop0.20oil93.7694.160.002007.11.23 20:0195.82cancelled
19358702007.11.23 14:14buy0.20oil94.4994.490.002007.11.23 16:2195.130.000.000.00128.00
19496282007.11.26 07:45buy0.10eurusd1.48641.48291.49192007.11.26 12:171.48290.000.000.00-35.00
19520522007.11.26 09:04sell stop0.10gbpusd2.06282.06940.00002007.11.26 18:042.0685expiration [2007.11.26 18:04]
19520512007.11.26 09:09buy0.10gbpusd2.06942.06400.00002007.11.26 20:002.07150.000.000.0021.00
19553472007.11.26 12:00buy stop0.20oil96.2995.590.002007.11.26 20:0095.08cancelled
19566972007.11.26 13:00buy stop0.20oil96.2795.570.002007.11.26 20:0095.09cancelled
19567112007.11.26 13:45sell0.20oil95.5796.270.002007.11.26 14:0395.300.000.000.0054.00
19553532007.11.26 13:48sell0.20oil95.4695.460.002007.11.26 15:0995.120.000.000.0068.00
19579732007.11.26 14:00buy stop0.20oil96.2695.860.002007.11.26 20:0095.09cancelled
19579762007.11.26 14:01sell0.20oil95.2795.270.002007.11.26 15:5594.480.000.000.00158.00
19767432007.11.27 08:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.07402.06640.00002007.11.27 17:452.0650expiration [2007.11.27 17:45]
19797622007.11.27 12:00buy stop0.20oil94.6594.000.002007.11.27 20:0092.46cancelled
19797632007.11.27 12:39sell0.20oil94.0093.850.002007.11.27 14:0093.460.000.000.00108.00
19812362007.11.27 13:00buy stop0.20oil94.7194.010.002007.11.27 20:0092.47cancelled
19826472007.11.27 13:30buy0.10eurusd1.49011.48661.49562007.11.27 14:071.48660.000.000.00-35.00
19835832007.11.27 14:00buy stop0.20oil93.9293.520.002007.11.27 20:0092.46cancelled
19835842007.11.27 14:04sell0.20oil93.1193.110.002007.11.27 14:1592.740.000.000.0074.00
19812382007.11.27 14:08sell0.20oil92.9593.650.002007.11.27 15:2792.990.000.000.00-8.00
19767442007.11.27 16:09sell0.10gbpusd2.06642.07230.00002007.11.27 20:002.06900.000.000.00-26.00
19872792007.11.27 16:30sell0.10eurusd1.48241.48091.47692007.11.28 07:451.47690.000.000.2755.00
19872932007.11.27 16:30sell0.10gbpusd2.06512.07042.05712007.11.27 20:162.07040.000.000.00-53.00
19981972007.11.28 07:17buy0.10eurusd1.48081.47680.00002007.11.28 07:451.47680.000.000.00-40.00
19995952007.11.28 08:00sell0.10eurusd1.47681.47521.47132007.11.28 12:461.47130.000.000.0055.00
20009912007.11.28 09:21sell0.10gbpusd2.05852.06640.00002007.11.28 13:232.06640.000.000.00-79.00
20060442007.11.28 13:15buy0.20oil93.0792.670.002007.11.28 14:0793.250.000.000.0036.00
20009892007.11.28 13:33buy0.10gbpusd2.06822.06820.00002007.11.28 16:532.06820.000.000.000.00
20074902007.11.28 13:40buy0.20oil93.1292.460.002007.11.28 15:3092.460.000.000.00-132.00
20097172007.11.28 14:02buy0.20oil93.3092.900.002007.11.28 14:1992.900.000.000.00-80.00
20060462007.11.28 15:30sell0.20oil92.5590.330.002007.11.28 19:5390.330.000.000.00444.00
20074922007.11.28 15:30sell0.20oil92.4691.510.002007.11.28 16:0691.510.000.000.00190.00
20097202007.11.28 15:30sell0.20oil92.4890.620.002007.11.28 20:0090.430.000.000.00410.00
20155692007.11.28 19:09buy0.10eurusd1.48071.47670.00002007.11.29 08:181.47670.000.00-1.05-40.00
20156982007.11.28 19:15buy0.10eurusd1.48141.48181.48692007.11.29 01:071.48180.000.00-1.054.00
20272462007.11.29 08:30sell0.10eurusd1.47531.47101.46982007.11.30 15:371.46980.000.000.2755.00
20278132007.11.29 08:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.07472.06670.00002007.11.29 17:452.0623expiration [2007.11.29 17:45]
20278142007.11.29 10:08sell0.10gbpusd2.06272.06760.00002007.11.29 20:002.06140.000.000.0013.00
20320772007.11.29 12:00buy stop0.20oil92.3891.680.002007.11.29 20:0290.27cancelled
20320822007.11.29 12:05sell0.20oil91.5991.960.002007.11.29 12:1691.290.000.000.0060.00
20335242007.11.29 13:00buy stop0.20oil92.3091.600.002007.11.29 20:0190.30cancelled
20348092007.11.29 14:00buy stop0.20oil92.0091.600.002007.11.29 20:0290.26cancelled
20335262007.11.29 14:07sell0.20oil90.8091.500.002007.11.29 14:1190.440.000.000.0072.00
20348112007.11.29 14:08sell0.20oil90.7890.780.002007.11.29 14:1890.780.000.000.000.00
20387002007.11.29 17:00buy stop1.00usdjpy114.07113.57114.472007.11.30 17:00111.02cancelled
20502722007.11.30 08:26buy0.10eurusd1.47231.47740.00002007.11.30 10:271.47740.000.000.0051.00
20507552007.11.30 09:07buy0.10gbpusd2.06882.06190.00002007.11.30 15:062.06190.000.000.00-69.00
20562922007.11.30 12:00sell stop0.20oil87.5088.200.002007.11.30 19:1488.95cancelled
20562912007.11.30 12:27buy0.20oil88.8088.360.002007.11.30 15:2688.360.000.000.00-88.00
20577322007.11.30 13:00sell stop0.20oil88.0788.770.002007.11.30 19:1488.96cancelled
20593392007.11.30 14:00sell stop0.20oil88.2388.630.002007.11.30 19:1488.89cancelled
20593362007.11.30 14:38buy0.20oil89.0788.670.002007.11.30 14:4988.670.000.000.00-80.00
20507572007.11.30 15:09sell0.10gbpusd2.06012.06010.00002007.11.30 20:002.05710.000.000.0030.00
20623332007.11.30 15:45sell0.10eurusd1.47001.46561.46452007.11.30 19:271.46450.000.000.0055.00
20655062007.11.30 17:00sell stop1.00usdjpy107.61108.11107.212007.12.03 17:00110.43cancelled
20577292007.11.30 18:07buy0.20oil89.1289.120.002007.11.30 18:3889.680.000.000.00112.00
20678202007.11.30 20:00sell0.10eurusd1.46341.46691.45792007.12.03 01:511.46690.000.000.27-35.00
20711892007.11.30 21:59balanceIR414.86
20913022007.12.03 08:56sell0.10gbpusd2.05572.06060.00002007.12.03 10:002.06060.000.000.00-49.00
20926792007.12.03 09:15sell0.10eurusd1.46341.46691.45792007.12.03 13:051.46690.000.000.00-35.00
20912992007.12.03 10:48buy0.10gbpusd2.06442.05980.00002007.12.03 20:002.06630.000.000.0019.00
20952422007.12.03 11:00buy0.10gbpusd2.06442.05712.07412007.12.04 16:562.05710.000.000.60-73.00
20961672007.12.03 12:00sell stop0.20oil86.7687.460.002007.12.03 20:0090.17cancelled
20961662007.12.03 13:13buy0.20oil87.7687.760.002007.12.03 14:0388.200.000.000.0088.00
20970792007.12.03 13:49buy0.20oil87.8587.170.002007.12.03 14:0388.070.000.000.0044.00
20982362007.12.03 14:00buy0.20oil88.2387.830.002007.12.03 14:1087.830.000.000.00-80.00
20982392007.12.03 15:05sell0.20oil87.1887.580.002007.12.03 15:2187.580.000.000.00-80.00
20970822007.12.03 15:05sell0.20oil87.1787.850.002007.12.03 16:0687.850.000.000.00-136.00
21012172007.12.03 17:00sell stop1.00usdjpy109.06109.56108.662007.12.04 17:00109.68cancelled
21131752007.12.04 08:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.06822.06140.00002007.12.04 17:452.0585expiration [2007.12.04 17:45]
21131772007.12.04 09:22sell0.10gbpusd2.06142.06140.00002007.12.04 20:002.05740.000.000.0040.00
21184582007.12.04 11:15buy0.10eurusd1.47161.47571.47712007.12.04 23:021.47570.000.00-0.3541.00
21198202007.12.04 12:00buy0.10eurusd1.47351.47511.48402007.12.05 00:281.47510.000.00-0.3516.00
21204312007.12.04 13:23buy0.20oil90.1689.630.002007.12.04 14:1889.630.000.000.00-106.00
21217162007.12.04 13:44buy0.20oil90.2989.590.002007.12.04 14:1889.590.000.000.00-140.00
21235072007.12.04 14:00buy stop0.20oil90.4990.090.002007.12.04 20:0089.47cancelled
21235222007.12.04 14:18sell0.20oil89.6089.600.002007.12.04 14:3389.150.000.000.0090.00
21217172007.12.04 14:22sell0.20oil89.4490.140.002007.12.04 14:3389.090.000.000.0070.00
21204382007.12.04 14:32sell0.20oil89.2789.720.002007.12.04 15:4089.020.000.000.0050.00
21345132007.12.05 02:58sell0.10eurusd1.47661.47100.00002007.12.05 08:141.47100.000.000.0056.00
21413242007.12.05 08:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.05712.04910.00002007.12.05 17:452.0267expiration [2007.12.05 17:45]
21413252007.12.05 08:55sell0.10gbpusd2.04372.03640.00002007.12.05 15:572.02860.000.000.00151.00
21464652007.12.05 12:00buy stop0.20oil91.6990.990.002007.12.05 20:0088.16cancelled
21464682007.12.05 12:24sell0.20oil90.7291.190.002007.12.05 14:1390.510.000.000.0042.00
21487922007.12.05 13:30sell0.10eurusd1.46801.46371.46262007.12.05 19:161.46260.000.000.0054.00
21500882007.12.05 14:10sell0.20oil90.5190.910.002007.12.05 15:0490.280.000.000.0046.00
21475072007.12.05 14:10sell0.20oil90.5091.200.002007.12.05 15:0890.350.000.000.0030.00
21500852007.12.05 15:30buy0.20oil91.2290.820.002007.12.05 15:3190.820.000.000.00-80.00
21475052007.12.05 15:30buy0.20oil91.3790.670.002007.12.05 15:3190.670.000.000.00-140.00
21280252007.12.05 16:08buy1.00usdjpy110.96110.46111.362007.12.05 18:09110.460.000.000.00-452.73
21555032007.12.05 19:13buy0.10eurusd1.46341.45940.00002007.12.05 20:431.45940.000.000.00-40.00
21560762007.12.05 19:30sell0.10eurusd1.46251.46131.45702007.12.06 03:521.46130.000.000.8112.00
21604762007.12.06 02:11buy0.10eurusd1.45921.45520.00002007.12.06 08:091.45520.000.000.00-40.00
21660622007.12.06 07:46buy0.10eurusd1.45731.45530.00002007.12.06 08:081.45530.000.000.00-20.00
21685772007.12.06 10:10buy0.10gbpusd2.02962.02240.00002007.12.06 12:002.02240.000.000.00-72.00
21685782007.12.06 12:00sell0.10gbpusd2.02052.02620.00002007.12.06 13:112.02620.000.000.00-57.00
21744292007.12.06 12:00sell stop0.20oil86.3987.090.002007.12.06 15:4088.75cancelled
21744272007.12.06 12:22buy0.20oil87.2087.200.002007.12.06 14:2387.600.000.000.0080.00
21772232007.12.06 13:00sell stop0.20oil86.6087.300.002007.12.06 15:4088.75cancelled
21788952007.12.06 13:46buy0.10eurusd1.45901.46390.00002007.12.06 16:561.46390.000.000.0049.00
21797222007.12.06 14:00sell stop0.20oil86.9387.330.002007.12.06 15:4088.74cancelled
21797332007.12.06 14:00buy0.10eurusd1.46101.46181.46652007.12.07 04:261.46180.000.00-0.358.00
21772222007.12.06 14:16buy0.20oil87.6086.900.002007.12.06 14:3287.800.000.000.0040.00
21797172007.12.06 14:18buy0.20oil87.6787.670.002007.12.06 14:4688.270.000.000.00120.00
21812372007.12.06 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.46361.46031.47312007.12.07 05:051.46030.000.00-0.35-33.00
21872562007.12.06 17:00sell stop1.00usdjpy110.69111.19110.292007.12.07 17:00111.72cancelled
21981542007.12.07 08:45sell stop0.10gbpusd2.02092.02730.00002007.12.07 17:452.0280expiration [2007.12.07 17:45]
21981532007.12.07 09:02buy0.10gbpusd2.02732.02730.00002007.12.07 14:402.02730.000.000.000.00
22040992007.12.07 13:00buy stop0.20oil90.4989.790.002007.12.07 20:0088.55cancelled
22028112007.12.07 13:43buy0.20oil90.4189.710.002007.12.07 14:0189.710.000.000.00-140.00
22065742007.12.07 14:00buy stop0.20oil90.5290.120.002007.12.07 20:0088.54cancelled
22065762007.12.07 14:01sell0.20oil89.7289.720.002007.12.07 14:1889.370.000.000.0070.00
22041002007.12.07 14:01sell0.20oil89.6889.680.002007.12.07 14:1889.370.000.000.0062.00
22028122007.12.07 14:01sell0.20oil89.6589.650.002007.12.07 14:1889.380.000.000.0054.00
22085592007.12.07 15:32sell0.10eurusd1.46581.46980.00002007.12.10 12:201.46980.000.000.27-40.00
22096772007.12.07 17:00sell stop1.00usdjpy110.09110.59109.692007.12.10 17:00111.61cancelled
22203142007.12.10 08:45sell stop0.10gbpusd2.03002.03780.00002007.12.10 17:452.0432expiration [2007.12.10 17:45]
22203132007.12.10 08:52buy0.10gbpusd2.03782.03830.00002007.12.10 15:132.04530.000.000.0075.00
22223472007.12.10 10:07sell0.10eurusd1.46761.46970.00002007.12.10 12:201.46970.000.000.00-21.00
22246232007.12.10 13:28buy0.20oil88.9688.960.002007.12.10 14:0789.360.000.000.0080.00
22264392007.12.10 13:42buy0.20oil89.0388.330.002007.12.10 14:0789.350.000.000.0064.00
22275092007.12.10 14:00buy0.20oil89.1489.140.002007.12.10 14:4289.690.000.000.00110.00
22275112007.12.10 16:32sell0.20oil88.4588.450.002007.12.10 16:5188.110.000.000.0068.00
22246242007.12.10 16:38sell0.20oil88.2188.210.002007.12.10 17:4387.920.000.000.0058.00
22264412007.12.10 16:47sell0.20oil88.1088.800.002007.12.10 17:4387.900.000.000.0040.00
22312162007.12.10 17:00sell stop1.00usdjpy110.09110.59109.692007.12.11 17:00111.76cancelled
22384782007.12.11 07:12sell0.10eurusd1.47341.46730.00002007.12.11 11:261.46730.000.000.0061.00
22419362007.12.11 08:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.05282.04530.00002007.12.11 17:452.0400expiration [2007.12.11 17:45]
22419372007.12.11 08:54sell0.10gbpusd2.04532.04320.00002007.12.11 20:002.03610.000.000.0092.00
22462192007.12.11 12:00sell stop0.20oil87.9888.530.002007.12.11 20:0089.68cancelled
22462172007.12.11 12:46buy0.20oil88.5388.530.002007.12.11 15:3288.530.000.000.000.00
22473402007.12.11 13:00sell stop0.20oil88.0888.780.002007.12.11 20:0089.67cancelled
22482452007.12.11 14:00sell stop0.20oil88.1488.540.002007.12.11 20:0089.65cancelled
22482412007.12.11 14:17buy0.20oil88.8088.400.002007.12.11 16:0188.400.000.000.00-80.00
22473392007.12.11 14:18buy0.20oil88.8689.850.002007.12.11 18:3689.850.000.000.00198.00
22524682007.12.11 16:00sell0.10gbpusd2.03882.04212.02762007.12.12 07:102.04210.000.00-0.70-33.00
22533722007.12.11 19:14sell1.00usdjpy111.62112.12111.222007.12.11 19:21111.220.000.000.00359.65
22705162007.12.12 09:00buy0.10gbpusd2.04442.03912.05612007.12.12 14:042.05610.000.000.00117.00
22703282007.12.12 10:34buy0.10gbpusd2.04542.03780.00002007.12.12 13:162.03780.000.000.00-76.00
22737102007.12.12 12:00sell stop0.20oil89.7790.470.002007.12.12 20:0193.52cancelled
22737092007.12.12 12:04buy0.20oil90.7191.870.002007.12.12 16:0292.300.000.000.00318.00
22745152007.12.12 13:00sell stop0.20oil90.3391.030.002007.12.12 20:0193.49cancelled
22745132007.12.12 13:11buy0.20oil91.1092.150.002007.12.12 15:3992.150.000.000.00210.00
22703302007.12.12 13:16sell0.10gbpusd2.03782.04500.00002007.12.12 13:262.04500.000.000.00-72.00
22766802007.12.12 14:00sell stop0.20oil90.4890.880.002007.12.12 20:0193.53cancelled
22766782007.12.12 14:37buy0.20oil91.2091.570.002007.12.12 16:0292.290.000.000.00218.00
22828422007.12.12 17:47sell1.00usdjpy111.90112.40111.502007.12.13 07:53111.500.000.00-35.28358.74
22958202007.12.13 11:19buy0.10gbpusd2.04522.03760.00002007.12.13 15:292.03760.000.000.00-76.00
23006192007.12.13 12:00buy stop0.20oil94.4793.770.002007.12.13 20:0192.25cancelled
23019322007.12.13 13:00buy stop0.20oil94.4793.930.002007.12.13 20:0092.24cancelled
23019342007.12.13 13:25sell0.20oil93.9393.930.002007.12.13 14:0793.070.000.000.00172.00
23006242007.12.13 13:42sell0.20oil93.4293.420.002007.12.13 14:0793.080.000.000.0068.00
23038772007.12.13 14:00sell0.10gbpusd2.04052.04582.03202007.12.14 07:332.03970.000.00-0.708.00
23038872007.12.13 14:00buy stop0.20oil94.3693.960.002007.12.13 20:0192.26cancelled
23038882007.12.13 14:02sell0.20oil93.1993.190.002007.12.13 14:2092.820.000.000.0074.00
23051242007.12.13 14:48buy0.10eurusd1.46521.46120.00002007.12.13 15:291.46120.000.000.00-40.00
22958212007.12.13 15:29sell0.10gbpusd2.03762.04230.00002007.12.13 20:002.03870.000.000.00-11.00
23063032007.12.13 15:30sell0.10eurusd1.46121.46471.45572007.12.14 06:011.46470.000.000.27-35.00
23215392007.12.14 08:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.04522.03720.00002007.12.14 17:452.0214expiration [2007.12.14 17:45]
23215402007.12.14 09:12sell0.10gbpusd2.03642.02310.00002007.12.14 20:002.01540.000.000.00210.00
23222672007.12.14 09:15sell0.10eurusd1.45731.45321.45182007.12.14 11:221.45180.000.000.0055.00
23263272007.12.14 11:30sell0.10eurusd1.44941.45291.44392007.12.14 13:211.45290.000.000.00-35.00
23274232007.12.14 12:00buy stop0.20oil93.2292.520.002007.12.14 20:0791.61cancelled
23293822007.12.14 13:00buy stop0.20oil93.0792.370.002007.12.14 20:0791.60cancelled
23293902007.12.14 13:40sell0.20oil92.2392.930.002007.12.14 14:1791.710.000.000.00104.00
23274262007.12.14 13:40sell0.20oil92.2592.250.002007.12.14 14:1791.780.000.000.0094.00
23315832007.12.14 14:00buy stop0.20oil92.8792.470.002007.12.14 20:0791.66cancelled
23315862007.12.14 14:16sell0.20oil91.7892.180.002007.12.14 15:0692.180.000.000.00-80.00
23418302007.12.16 23:05buy0.10eurusd1.44091.43690.00002007.12.17 08:281.43690.000.000.00-40.00
23502772007.12.17 08:15sell0.10eurusd1.43801.43701.43252007.12.17 11:371.43700.000.000.0010.00
23512122007.12.17 08:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.02102.01300.00002007.12.17 17:452.0187expiration [2007.12.17 17:45]
23515562007.12.17 09:00sell stop0.10usdjpy111.12111.92109.622007.12.18 09:00113.23expiration [2007.12.18 09:00]
23512152007.12.17 10:28sell0.10gbpusd2.01032.01830.00002007.12.17 12:002.01830.000.000.00-80.00
23559332007.12.17 12:00buy stop0.20oil91.7791.070.002007.12.17 20:0091.30cancelled
23559362007.12.17 12:48sell0.20oil91.0291.370.002007.12.17 15:3491.370.000.000.00-70.00
23574042007.12.17 13:00buy stop0.20oil91.8291.120.002007.12.17 20:0091.32cancelled
23574052007.12.17 13:42sell0.20oil90.8790.870.002007.12.17 18:3090.870.000.000.000.00
23586802007.12.17 14:00buy stop0.20oil91.5591.150.002007.12.17 20:0091.31cancelled
23586822007.12.17 14:00sell0.20oil90.6891.080.002007.12.17 14:1991.080.000.000.00-80.00
23651352007.12.17 22:24buy0.10eurusd1.44091.43690.00002007.12.18 08:351.43690.000.000.00-40.00
23674482007.12.18 01:22buy0.10eurusd1.43901.43700.00002007.12.18 08:351.43700.000.000.00-20.00
23754122007.12.18 08:45buy stop0.10gbpusd2.02332.01540.00002007.12.18 17:452.0125expiration [2007.12.18 17:45]
23758172007.12.18 09:00sell stop0.10usdjpy112.57113.37111.072007.12.19 09:00113.10expiration [2007.12.19 09:00]
23754152007.12.18 09:30sell0.10gbpusd2.01542.01540.00002007.12.18 11:032.01540.000.000.000.00
23830162007.12.18 13:31buy0.20oil92.2791.750.002007.12.18 14:1892.660.000.000.0078.00
23815282007.12.18 13:38buy0.20oil92.4092.050.002007.12.18 14:1892.670.000.000.0054.00
23856492007.12.18 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.44351.44031.45152007.12.18 15:141.44030.000.000.00-32.00
23847262007.12.18 15:50sell0.20oil91.8892.280.002007.12.18 16:1791.540.000.000.0068.00
23830172007.12.18 15:50sell0.20oil91.7592.270.002007.12.18 16:1791.560.000.000.0038.00
23815302007.12.18 16:16sell0.20oil91.6491.400.002007.12.18 16:3090.810.000.000.00166.00
24034262007.12.19 08:58buy0.10gbpusd2.01482.01480.00002007.12.19 09:302.01480.000.000.000.00
24034272007.12.19 09:45sell0.10gbpusd2.00812.00090.00002007.12.19 20:001.99650.000.000.00116.00
24087032007.12.19 12:00sell stop0.20oil90.2390.860.002007.12.19 20:0091.71cancelled
24098642007.12.19 13:31sell0.20oil90.3490.930.002007.12.19 14:2390.930.000.000.00-118.00
24108332007.12.19 14:00sell stop0.20oil90.1190.510.002007.12.19 20:0091.70cancelled
24087002007.12.19 14:21buy0.20oil90.8690.430.002007.12.19 14:5491.120.000.000.0052.00
24098632007.12.19 14:23buy0.20oil90.9390.340.002007.12.19 14:5491.140.000.000.0042.00
24108322007.12.19 14:30buy0.20oil90.9590.950.002007.12.19 15:4290.950.000.000.000.00
24148712007.12.19 16:30buy0.10eurusd1.43661.43260.00002007.12.19 16:371.43260.000.000.00-40.00
24157882007.12.19 16:45sell0.10eurusd1.43391.43741.42842007.12.19 19:131.43740.000.000.00-35.00
24162192007.12.19 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.43431.43751.42632007.12.19 19:131.43750.000.000.00-32.00
24174672007.12.19 18:37buy0.10eurusd1.43651.43250.00002007.12.20 10:561.43250.000.00-1.05-40.00
24288392007.12.20 08:16buy0.10eurusd1.43461.43260.00002007.12.20 10:561.43260.000.000.00-20.00
24307012007.12.20 08:45buy stop0.10gbpusd1.99631.98830.00002007.12.20 17:451.9833expiration [2007.12.20 17:45]
24317292007.12.20 09:20sell0.10usdjpy113.10113.71111.602007.12.21 14:05113.710.000.00-1.17-53.65
24377152007.12.20 12:00buy stop0.20oil92.2791.620.002007.12.20 20:0091.02cancelled
24380872007.12.20 12:13buy0.10eurusd1.43241.43970.00002007.12.21 07:241.43970.000.00-0.3573.00
24307022007.12.20 12:30sell0.10gbpusd1.98681.98680.00002007.12.20 20:001.98130.000.000.0055.00
24377162007.12.20 12:32sell0.20oil91.6292.010.002007.12.20 12:4891.340.000.000.0056.00
24393052007.12.20 13:50sell0.20oil90.9691.660.002007.12.20 17:1791.660.000.000.00-140.00
24411802007.12.20 14:00sell stop0.20oil90.6291.020.002007.12.20 20:0090.94cancelled
24411782007.12.20 17:15buy0.20oil91.5491.540.002007.12.20 17:4791.540.000.000.000.00
24393022007.12.20 17:26buy0.20oil91.9791.270.002007.12.20 18:4691.270.000.000.00-140.00
24614732007.12.21 06:55sell0.10eurusd1.43901.44300.00002007.12.26 10:231.44300.000.000.81-40.00
24665062007.12.21 08:45buy stop0.10gbpusd1.99021.98340.00002007.12.21 17:451.9826expiration [2007.12.21 17:45]
24665072007.12.21 09:18sell0.10gbpusd1.98341.98900.00002007.12.21 20:501.98230.000.000.0011.00
24727172007.12.21 12:24sell0.20oil90.9091.330.002007.12.21 13:5391.330.000.000.00-86.00
24742172007.12.21 13:00sell stop0.20oil90.5591.250.002007.12.21 20:5192.23cancelled
24742162007.12.21 13:53buy0.20oil91.3090.600.002007.12.21 14:3491.530.000.000.0046.00
24763032007.12.21 14:00sell stop0.20oil90.4390.830.002007.12.21 20:5192.25cancelled
24763022007.12.21 14:23buy0.20oil91.4391.030.002007.12.21 15:2991.690.000.000.0052.00
24727162007.12.21 14:23buy0.20oil91.5291.520.002007.12.21 15:5792.030.000.000.00102.00
25009292007.12.26 08:45sell stop0.10gbpusd1.97871.98310.00002007.12.26 17:451.9830expiration [2007.12.26 17:45]
25010292007.12.26 09:00sell stop0.10usdjpy113.57114.37112.072007.12.27 09:00114.22expiration [2007.12.27 09:00]
25030232007.12.26 12:04sell stop0.20oil92.9493.620.002007.12.26 21:0494.03expiration [2007.12.26 21:04]
25038382007.12.26 13:00sell stop0.20oil92.9593.610.002007.12.26 22:0094.04expiration [2007.12.26 22:00]
25009272007.12.26 13:05buy0.10gbpusd1.98311.98770.00002007.12.27 15:491.98770.000.001.8046.00
25058792007.12.26 14:00sell stop0.20oil92.9593.350.002007.12.26 23:0093.90expiration [2007.12.26 23:00]
25038372007.12.26 14:01buy0.20oil93.6192.950.002007.12.26 14:1794.050.000.000.0088.00
25030222007.12.26 14:01buy0.20oil93.6293.620.002007.12.26 14:1794.060.000.000.0088.00
25058782007.12.26 14:01buy0.20oil93.6293.620.002007.12.26 14:1794.040.000.000.0084.00
25238812007.12.27 08:45sell stop0.10gbpusd1.98351.99060.00002007.12.27 17:451.9946expiration [2007.12.27 17:45]
25248172007.12.27 09:18sell0.10eurusd1.45031.45430.00002007.12.27 13:361.45430.000.000.00-40.00
25278932007.12.27 12:00sell stop0.20oil93.1693.800.002007.12.27 20:0094.98cancelled
25278922007.12.27 12:24buy0.20oil93.8093.800.002007.12.27 13:5094.210.000.000.0082.00
25294502007.12.27 13:00sell stop0.20oil93.3594.050.002007.12.27 20:0094.99cancelled
25301222007.12.27 13:30sell0.10eurusd1.45221.45420.00002007.12.27 13:361.45420.000.000.00-20.00
25310392007.12.27 13:45buy0.10eurusd1.45501.45631.46052007.12.27 16:181.46050.000.000.0055.00
25294492007.12.27 13:46buy0.20oil94.0693.360.002007.12.27 14:1894.250.000.000.0038.00
25315762007.12.27 14:00sell stop0.20oil93.3493.740.002007.12.27 20:0094.98cancelled
25315732007.12.27 14:31buy0.20oil94.5194.110.002007.12.27 14:5094.110.000.000.00-80.00
25337402007.12.27 16:15buy0.10gbpusd1.99071.99070.00002007.12.27 20:001.99580.000.000.0051.00
  0.00 0.00 -33.98 3 730.94
Closed P/L: 3 696.96
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 484.13 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 696.96 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 104 181.09 Equity: 104 181.09 Free Margin: 104 181.09
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 10 968.83 Gross Loss: 7 271.87 Total Net Profit: 3 696.96
Profit Factor: 1.51 Expected Payoff: 12.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 068.97 Maximal Drawdown: 1 077.97 (1.08%) Relative Drawdown: 1.08% (1 077.97)
 
Total Trades: 294 Short Positions (won %): 151 (51.66%) Long Positions (won %): 143 (59.44%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 163 (55.44%) Loss trades (% of total): 131 (44.56%)
Largest profit trade: 444.00 loss trade: -452.73
Average profit trade: 67.29 loss trade: -55.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (432.00) consecutive losses ($): 13 (-439.35)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 500.46 (8) consecutive loss (count): -452.73 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2