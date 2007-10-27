|Account: 56194
|Name: pradip
|Currency: USD
|2007 December 28, 00:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1490602
|2007.10.27 17:03
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|1497134
|2007.10.29 08:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0580
|2.0640
|2.0340
|2007.10.29 19:50
|2.0640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|1497284
|2007.10.29 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0545
|2.0585
|0.0000
|2007.10.29 18:00
|2.0616
|expiration [2007.10.29 18:00]
|1497977
|2007.10.29 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0549
|2.0581
|0.0000
|2007.10.29 19:00
|2.0616
|expiration [2007.10.29 19:00]
|1497283
|2007.10.29 10:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0589
|2.0589
|0.0000
|2007.10.29 20:00
|2.0633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|1500810
|2007.10.29 12:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4394
|1.4434
|1.4339
|2007.10.30 14:37
|1.4434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-40.00
|1503215
|2007.10.29 15:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0609
|2.0639
|2.0369
|2007.10.29 19:49
|2.0639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1503359
|2007.10.29 15:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4413
|1.4433
|1.4358
|2007.10.30 14:37
|1.4433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-20.00
|1510315
|2007.10.30 07:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4376
|1.4336
|1.4431
|2007.10.30 14:37
|1.4431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|1512509
|2007.10.30 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0608
|2.0648
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 18:00
|2.0673
|expiration [2007.10.30 18:00]
|1512506
|2007.10.30 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0660
|2.0660
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 20:00
|2.0678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1513300
|2007.10.30 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0632
|2.0665
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 19:00
|2.0679
|expiration [2007.10.30 19:00]
|1513299
|2007.10.30 11:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0665
|2.0632
|0.0000
|2007.10.30 20:00
|2.0680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|1514604
|2007.10.30 11:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0650
|2.0710
|2.0410
|2007.10.31 07:00
|2.0710
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|-60.00
|1515937
|2007.10.30 14:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0681
|2.0711
|2.0441
|2007.10.31 07:00
|2.0711
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|-30.00
|1518974
|2007.10.30 19:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4438
|1.4478
|1.4383
|2007.10.31 18:40
|1.4478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-40.00
|1523776
|2007.10.31 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0710
|2.0770
|2.0470
|2007.10.31 15:59
|2.0770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|1524092
|2007.10.31 07:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4457
|1.4477
|1.4402
|2007.10.31 18:40
|1.4477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1525724
|2007.10.31 09:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0739
|2.0709
|0.0000
|2007.10.31 12:30
|2.0709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1526525
|2007.10.31 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0709
|2.0744
|0.0000
|2007.10.31 15:51
|2.0744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|1525726
|2007.10.31 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0709
|2.0739
|0.0000
|2007.10.31 15:48
|2.0739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1526523
|2007.10.31 15:51
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0744
|2.0752
|0.0000
|2007.10.31 20:00
|2.0789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|1534258
|2007.10.31 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4506
|1.4471
|1.4561
|2007.10.31 19:21
|1.4471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|1543029
|2007.10.31 22:00
|balance
|IR
|69.27
|1549812
|2007.11.01 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0763
|2.0799
|0.0000
|2007.11.01 11:26
|2.0799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|1550464
|2007.11.01 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0747
|2.0787
|0.0000
|2007.11.01 19:00
|2.0837
|expiration [2007.11.01 19:00]
|1550463
|2007.11.01 10:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0792
|2.0792
|0.0000
|2007.11.01 13:40
|2.0792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1551016
|2007.11.01 11:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4419
|1.4379
|1.4474
|2007.11.01 16:42
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|1549810
|2007.11.01 11:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0799
|2.0799
|0.0000
|2007.11.01 13:38
|2.0799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1561032
|2007.11.01 21:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4419
|1.4379
|1.4474
|2007.11.02 08:08
|1.4474
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|55.00
|1567785
|2007.11.02 09:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4476
|1.4516
|1.4421
|2007.11.02 12:41
|1.4516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1567608
|2007.11.02 09:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0860
|2.0820
|0.0000
|2007.11.02 09:58
|2.0820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1568730
|2007.11.02 10:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0815
|2.0855
|0.0000
|2007.11.02 11:44
|2.0855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1567611
|2007.11.02 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0810
|2.0850
|0.0000
|2007.11.02 12:41
|2.0850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1568729
|2007.11.02 12:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0867
|2.0827
|0.0000
|2007.11.02 12:51
|2.0827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1572622
|2007.11.02 12:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4477
|1.4517
|1.4422
|2007.11.02 16:53
|1.4517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1577194
|2007.11.02 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4496
|1.4516
|1.4441
|2007.11.02 16:53
|1.4516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1577805
|2007.11.02 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4521
|1.4489
|1.4601
|2007.11.05 03:01
|1.4489
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-32.00
|1587456
|2007.11.05 09:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0887
|2.0847
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 18:00
|2.0806
|expiration [2007.11.05 18:00]
|1587458
|2007.11.05 09:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0822
|2.0862
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 09:22
|2.0862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1588404
|2007.11.05 10:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0865
|2.0825
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 19:00
|2.0799
|expiration [2007.11.05 19:00]
|1588406
|2007.11.05 10:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0797
|2.0837
|0.0000
|2007.11.05 20:00
|2.0805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|1594290
|2007.11.05 20:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.45
|114.05
|115.55
|2007.11.07 05:08
|114.05
|0.00
|0.00
|2.22
|-35.07
|1598215
|2007.11.06 06:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4508
|1.4548
|1.4453
|2007.11.06 11:42
|1.4548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1600008
|2007.11.06 08:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4527
|1.4547
|1.4472
|2007.11.06 11:42
|1.4547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1601265
|2007.11.06 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0835
|2.0874
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 11:12
|2.0874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.00
|1601263
|2007.11.06 11:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0874
|2.0874
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 11:54
|2.0874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1600492
|2007.11.06 13:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0888
|2.0888
|0.0000
|2007.11.06 14:18
|2.0888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1611129
|2007.11.07 02:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4568
|1.4608
|1.4513
|2007.11.07 02:28
|1.4608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1611919
|2007.11.07 02:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4660
|1.4625
|1.4715
|2007.11.07 02:49
|1.4625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|1614162
|2007.11.07 05:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4650
|1.4615
|1.4705
|2007.11.07 07:42
|1.4615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|1617105
|2007.11.07 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0924
|2.0964
|0.0000
|2007.11.07 18:00
|2.1043
|expiration [2007.11.07 18:00]
|1619011
|2007.11.07 10:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0953
|2.0993
|0.0000
|2007.11.07 19:00
|2.1048
|expiration [2007.11.07 19:00]
|1622012
|2007.11.07 12:57
|buy limit
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4683
|1.4678
|1.4702
|2007.11.07 12:58
|1.4694
|cancelled
|1619431
|2007.11.07 13:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.1043
|2.1043
|0.0000
|2007.11.07 13:05
|2.1043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1629193
|2007.11.07 20:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.31
|113.91
|115.41
|2007.11.08 20:00
|112.38
|expiration [2007.11.08 20:00]
|1639229
|2007.11.08 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0984
|2.1024
|0.0000
|2007.11.08 18:00
|2.1099
|expiration [2007.11.08 18:00]
|1640256
|2007.11.08 10:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.1042
|2.1042
|0.0000
|2007.11.08 11:22
|2.1042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1639225
|2007.11.08 10:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.1049
|2.1049
|0.0000
|2007.11.08 10:47
|2.1049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1640259
|2007.11.08 11:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.1002
|2.1042
|0.0000
|2007.11.08 12:00
|2.1042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1648543
|2007.11.08 17:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.1081
|2.1141
|2.0841
|2007.11.09 01:37
|2.1141
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-60.00
|1650646
|2007.11.08 19:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.1110
|2.1140
|2.0870
|2007.11.09 01:37
|2.1140
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-30.00
|1651477
|2007.11.08 20:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.07
|113.67
|115.17
|2007.11.09 19:00
|110.87
|cancelled
|1654388
|2007.11.09 01:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4701
|1.4741
|0.0000
|2007.11.09 10:21
|1.4741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1654827
|2007.11.09 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4728
|1.4728
|1.4783
|2007.11.09 01:41
|1.4728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1656235
|2007.11.09 03:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4720
|1.4740
|0.0000
|2007.11.09 10:21
|1.4740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1657665
|2007.11.09 06:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.1124
|2.1124
|2.0884
|2007.11.09 09:48
|2.1124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1658274
|2007.11.09 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4714
|1.4714
|1.4794
|2007.11.09 07:07
|1.4714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1659573
|2007.11.09 10:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.1142
|2.1142
|0.0000
|2007.11.09 10:29
|2.1142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1662555
|2007.11.09 10:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4703
|1.4595
|0.0000
|2007.11.12 09:03
|1.4595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|108.00
|1659574
|2007.11.09 11:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.1069
|2.1034
|0.0000
|2007.11.09 12:11
|2.1034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|1675157
|2007.11.11 22:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4644
|1.4568
|1.4480
|2007.11.12 15:56
|1.4543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.00
|1681278
|2007.11.11 23:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0867
|2.0807
|2.1107
|2007.11.12 03:33
|2.0807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|1696470
|2007.11.12 01:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4631
|1.4631
|0.0000
|2007.11.12 01:18
|1.4631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1696821
|2007.11.12 01:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0838
|2.0838
|2.1078
|2007.11.12 02:51
|2.0838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1698022
|2007.11.12 03:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4631
|1.4631
|0.0000
|2007.11.12 04:03
|1.4631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1699959
|2007.11.12 05:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4631
|1.4631
|0.0000
|2007.11.12 06:16
|1.4631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1701986
|2007.11.12 07:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0867
|2.0807
|2.1107
|2007.11.12 08:35
|2.0807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|1702400
|2007.11.12 07:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4631
|1.4591
|0.0000
|2007.11.12 09:02
|1.4591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1703137
|2007.11.12 08:30
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0875
|2.0815
|0.0000
|2007.11.12 17:30
|2.0632
|expiration [2007.11.12 17:30]
|1703138
|2007.11.12 09:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0764
|2.0824
|0.0000
|2007.11.12 10:02
|2.0824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|1705978
|2007.11.12 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4584
|1.4568
|1.4529
|2007.11.12 16:21
|1.4529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|1726381
|2007.11.13 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4610
|1.4575
|1.4665
|2007.11.13 10:55
|1.4575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|1730405
|2007.11.13 09:30
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0635
|2.0706
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 18:30
|2.0723
|expiration [2007.11.13 18:30]
|1730403
|2007.11.13 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0706
|2.0661
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 20:57
|2.0701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|1730954
|2007.11.13 09:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0635
|2.0715
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 18:45
|2.0712
|expiration [2007.11.13 18:45]
|1734665
|2007.11.13 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|91.61
|90.91
|0.00
|2007.11.13 20:00
|88.93
|cancelled
|1730950
|2007.11.13 12:18
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0721
|2.0680
|0.0000
|2007.11.13 20:00
|2.0680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.00
|1737326
|2007.11.13 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|91.44
|91.04
|0.00
|2007.11.13 20:00
|88.92
|cancelled
|1737327
|2007.11.13 14:09
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.79
|90.41
|0.00
|2007.11.13 15:30
|89.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|162.00
|1734666
|2007.11.13 14:09
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.73
|90.11
|0.00
|2007.11.13 15:42
|89.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|206.00
|1747232
|2007.11.14 00:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4631
|1.4671
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 06:07
|1.4671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1748047
|2007.11.14 02:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4652
|1.4672
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 06:16
|1.4672
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1748178
|2007.11.14 02:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4661
|1.4674
|1.4716
|2007.11.14 14:13
|1.4716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|1754614
|2007.11.14 09:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0825
|2.0763
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 10:40
|2.0763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.00
|1754616
|2007.11.14 10:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0731
|2.0731
|0.0000
|2007.11.14 11:35
|2.0674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|1758369
|2007.11.14 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0720
|2.0742
|2.0597
|2007.11.14 16:29
|2.0597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.00
|1761461
|2007.11.14 12:27
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.40
|90.04
|0.00
|2007.11.14 14:02
|90.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-128.00
|1764794
|2007.11.14 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.20
|89.60
|0.00
|2007.11.14 20:00
|90.95
|cancelled
|1764792
|2007.11.14 14:02
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.05
|90.55
|0.00
|2007.11.14 20:00
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|1761460
|2007.11.14 14:03
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.08
|90.17
|0.00
|2007.11.14 16:42
|90.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1781840
|2007.11.15 08:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0611
|2.0531
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 17:45
|2.0460
|expiration [2007.11.15 17:45]
|1781841
|2007.11.15 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0515
|2.0502
|0.0000
|2007.11.15 13:28
|2.0502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|1785639
|2007.11.15 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4625
|1.4620
|1.4570
|2007.11.16 12:39
|1.4620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|5.00
|1787862
|2007.11.15 12:40
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.79
|90.14
|0.00
|2007.11.15 14:02
|90.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.00
|1790226
|2007.11.15 13:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4613
|1.4720
|0.0000
|2007.11.20 07:37
|1.4720
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|107.00
|1790756
|2007.11.15 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.90
|90.50
|0.00
|2007.11.15 20:00
|90.24
|cancelled
|1787864
|2007.11.15 14:02
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.14
|89.85
|0.00
|2007.11.15 15:33
|89.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|178.00
|1790759
|2007.11.15 14:04
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.06
|90.46
|0.00
|2007.11.15 14:57
|90.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|1808082
|2007.11.16 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0393
|2.0435
|0.0000
|2007.11.16 12:39
|2.0435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|1809924
|2007.11.16 10:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4594
|1.4677
|0.0000
|2007.11.19 02:14
|1.4677
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|83.00
|1810985
|2007.11.16 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.56
|91.26
|0.00
|2007.11.16 21:00
|91.57
|expiration [2007.11.16 21:00]
|1813933
|2007.11.16 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.67
|91.07
|0.00
|2007.11.16 23:00
|91.72
|expiration [2007.11.16 23:00]
|1810984
|2007.11.16 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.34
|91.34
|0.00
|2007.11.16 16:11
|91.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1813931
|2007.11.16 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.37
|91.37
|0.00
|2007.11.16 16:04
|91.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1808080
|2007.11.16 14:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0490
|2.0449
|0.0000
|2007.11.18 20:18
|2.0536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|46.00
|1814793
|2007.11.16 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4662
|1.4627
|1.4717
|2007.11.16 15:30
|1.4627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|1814794
|2007.11.16 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0477
|2.0493
|2.0631
|2007.11.19 07:15
|2.0493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|16.00
|1822217
|2007.11.18 20:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4670
|1.4710
|0.0000
|2007.11.20 07:28
|1.4710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-40.00
|1828335
|2007.11.19 07:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4668
|1.4636
|1.4759
|2007.11.19 08:03
|1.4636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|1830982
|2007.11.19 08:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0440
|2.0520
|0.0000
|2007.11.19 17:45
|2.0480
|expiration [2007.11.19 17:45]
|1830981
|2007.11.19 11:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0542
|2.0468
|0.0000
|2007.11.19 18:13
|2.0468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.00
|1834804
|2007.11.19 13:11
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.35
|91.91
|0.00
|2007.11.19 14:26
|91.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.00
|1837107
|2007.11.19 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.76
|92.36
|0.00
|2007.11.19 20:00
|92.45
|cancelled
|1837110
|2007.11.19 14:26
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.97
|91.97
|0.00
|2007.11.19 17:18
|91.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1834805
|2007.11.19 14:31
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.84
|91.72
|0.00
|2007.11.19 16:55
|91.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|1852876
|2007.11.20 07:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4689
|1.4709
|0.0000
|2007.11.20 07:25
|1.4709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|1854848
|2007.11.20 07:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4713
|1.4727
|1.4768
|2007.11.20 09:26
|1.4768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|1862870
|2007.11.20 08:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0510
|2.0590
|0.0000
|2007.11.20 17:45
|2.0629
|expiration [2007.11.20 17:45]
|1867027
|2007.11.20 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.00
|93.60
|0.00
|2007.11.20 20:00
|95.54
|cancelled
|1867024
|2007.11.20 13:08
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.60
|93.60
|0.00
|2007.11.20 15:23
|94.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|122.00
|1869781
|2007.11.20 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4808
|1.4773
|1.4863
|2007.11.20 17:12
|1.4773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|1862868
|2007.11.20 14:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0664
|2.0595
|0.0000
|2007.11.20 20:00
|2.0656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|1869775
|2007.11.20 14:12
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|93.17
|93.57
|0.00
|2007.11.20 14:24
|93.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|1869760
|2007.11.20 15:06
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.70
|93.70
|0.00
|2007.11.20 16:07
|94.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.00
|1882652
|2007.11.21 06:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4850
|1.4890
|0.0000
|2007.11.23 01:20
|1.4890
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-40.00
|1886861
|2007.11.21 08:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0701
|2.0621
|0.0000
|2007.11.21 17:45
|2.0615
|expiration [2007.11.21 17:45]
|1886862
|2007.11.21 09:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0590
|2.0590
|0.0000
|2007.11.21 11:47
|2.0590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1889674
|2007.11.21 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0575
|2.0628
|2.0485
|2007.11.21 17:48
|2.0628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.00
|1892860
|2007.11.21 12:11
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|95.49
|95.49
|0.00
|2007.11.21 14:47
|95.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1895613
|2007.11.21 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|96.17
|95.77
|0.00
|2007.11.21 20:00
|94.95
|cancelled
|1895616
|2007.11.21 14:48
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|95.36
|95.02
|0.00
|2007.11.21 15:30
|95.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|1892864
|2007.11.21 16:26
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|94.43
|95.07
|0.00
|2007.11.21 16:35
|95.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-128.00
|1900998
|2007.11.21 19:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0640
|2.0591
|2.0734
|2007.11.22 17:55
|2.0591
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|-49.00
|1901745
|2007.11.21 20:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4869
|1.4889
|0.0000
|2007.11.23 01:20
|1.4889
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-20.00
|1910640
|2007.11.22 08:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0674
|2.0615
|0.0000
|2007.11.22 17:45
|2.0604
|expiration [2007.11.22 17:45]
|1913450
|2007.11.22 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|95.37
|94.71
|0.00
|2007.11.22 21:00
|94.57
|expiration [2007.11.22 21:00]
|1915225
|2007.11.22 14:54
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|95.17
|94.77
|0.00
|2007.11.22 23:54
|94.57
|expiration [2007.11.22 23:54]
|1910641
|2007.11.22 15:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0615
|2.0667
|0.0000
|2007.11.22 20:09
|2.0630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|1915226
|2007.11.22 16:16
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|94.76
|94.76
|0.00
|2007.11.23 02:01
|94.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1913451
|2007.11.22 16:16
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|94.71
|94.71
|0.00
|2007.11.23 01:55
|94.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1921374
|2007.11.23 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4899
|1.4901
|1.4954
|2007.11.23 02:31
|1.4954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|1928072
|2007.11.23 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4874
|1.4796
|0.0000
|2007.11.23 10:30
|1.4796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|1929157
|2007.11.23 08:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0746
|2.0666
|0.0000
|2007.11.23 17:45
|2.0596
|expiration [2007.11.23 17:45]
|1929414
|2007.11.23 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0639
|2.0623
|2.0478
|2007.11.23 21:49
|2.0614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|1929436
|2007.11.23 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4850
|1.4804
|1.4731
|2007.11.23 11:09
|1.4804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|1929159
|2007.11.23 09:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0625
|2.0625
|0.0000
|2007.11.23 09:42
|2.0625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1930722
|2007.11.23 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4818
|1.4853
|1.4763
|2007.11.26 07:36
|1.4853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-35.00
|1933598
|2007.11.23 11:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4819
|1.4897
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 13:34
|1.4897
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|78.00
|1934030
|2007.11.23 12:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.64
|94.30
|0.00
|2007.11.23 20:00
|95.83
|cancelled
|1935175
|2007.11.23 13:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4800
|1.4889
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 13:20
|1.4889
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|89.00
|1934028
|2007.11.23 13:57
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|94.30
|94.30
|0.00
|2007.11.23 15:26
|94.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|1935873
|2007.11.23 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.76
|94.16
|0.00
|2007.11.23 20:01
|95.82
|cancelled
|1935870
|2007.11.23 14:14
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|94.49
|94.49
|0.00
|2007.11.23 16:21
|95.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|1949628
|2007.11.26 07:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4864
|1.4829
|1.4919
|2007.11.26 12:17
|1.4829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|1952052
|2007.11.26 09:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0628
|2.0694
|0.0000
|2007.11.26 18:04
|2.0685
|expiration [2007.11.26 18:04]
|1952051
|2007.11.26 09:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0694
|2.0640
|0.0000
|2007.11.26 20:00
|2.0715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|1955347
|2007.11.26 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|96.29
|95.59
|0.00
|2007.11.26 20:00
|95.08
|cancelled
|1956697
|2007.11.26 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|96.27
|95.57
|0.00
|2007.11.26 20:00
|95.09
|cancelled
|1956711
|2007.11.26 13:45
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|95.57
|96.27
|0.00
|2007.11.26 14:03
|95.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|1955353
|2007.11.26 13:48
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|95.46
|95.46
|0.00
|2007.11.26 15:09
|95.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|1957973
|2007.11.26 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|96.26
|95.86
|0.00
|2007.11.26 20:00
|95.09
|cancelled
|1957976
|2007.11.26 14:01
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|95.27
|95.27
|0.00
|2007.11.26 15:55
|94.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|158.00
|1976743
|2007.11.27 08:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0740
|2.0664
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 17:45
|2.0650
|expiration [2007.11.27 17:45]
|1979762
|2007.11.27 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|94.65
|94.00
|0.00
|2007.11.27 20:00
|92.46
|cancelled
|1979763
|2007.11.27 12:39
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|94.00
|93.85
|0.00
|2007.11.27 14:00
|93.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|108.00
|1981236
|2007.11.27 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|94.71
|94.01
|0.00
|2007.11.27 20:00
|92.47
|cancelled
|1982647
|2007.11.27 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4901
|1.4866
|1.4956
|2007.11.27 14:07
|1.4866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|1983583
|2007.11.27 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.92
|93.52
|0.00
|2007.11.27 20:00
|92.46
|cancelled
|1983584
|2007.11.27 14:04
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|93.11
|93.11
|0.00
|2007.11.27 14:15
|92.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|1981238
|2007.11.27 14:08
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.95
|93.65
|0.00
|2007.11.27 15:27
|92.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|1976744
|2007.11.27 16:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0664
|2.0723
|0.0000
|2007.11.27 20:00
|2.0690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|1987279
|2007.11.27 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4824
|1.4809
|1.4769
|2007.11.28 07:45
|1.4769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|55.00
|1987293
|2007.11.27 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0651
|2.0704
|2.0571
|2007.11.27 20:16
|2.0704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.00
|1998197
|2007.11.28 07:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4808
|1.4768
|0.0000
|2007.11.28 07:45
|1.4768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1999595
|2007.11.28 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4768
|1.4752
|1.4713
|2007.11.28 12:46
|1.4713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|2000991
|2007.11.28 09:21
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0585
|2.0664
|0.0000
|2007.11.28 13:23
|2.0664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.00
|2006044
|2007.11.28 13:15
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.07
|92.67
|0.00
|2007.11.28 14:07
|93.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|2000989
|2007.11.28 13:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0682
|2.0682
|0.0000
|2007.11.28 16:53
|2.0682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2007490
|2007.11.28 13:40
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.12
|92.46
|0.00
|2007.11.28 15:30
|92.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-132.00
|2009717
|2007.11.28 14:02
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.30
|92.90
|0.00
|2007.11.28 14:19
|92.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|2006046
|2007.11.28 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.55
|90.33
|0.00
|2007.11.28 19:53
|90.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|444.00
|2007492
|2007.11.28 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.46
|91.51
|0.00
|2007.11.28 16:06
|91.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|2009720
|2007.11.28 15:30
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.48
|90.62
|0.00
|2007.11.28 20:00
|90.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|410.00
|2015569
|2007.11.28 19:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4807
|1.4767
|0.0000
|2007.11.29 08:18
|1.4767
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-40.00
|2015698
|2007.11.28 19:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4814
|1.4818
|1.4869
|2007.11.29 01:07
|1.4818
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|4.00
|2027246
|2007.11.29 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4753
|1.4710
|1.4698
|2007.11.30 15:37
|1.4698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|55.00
|2027813
|2007.11.29 08:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0747
|2.0667
|0.0000
|2007.11.29 17:45
|2.0623
|expiration [2007.11.29 17:45]
|2027814
|2007.11.29 10:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0627
|2.0676
|0.0000
|2007.11.29 20:00
|2.0614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|2032077
|2007.11.29 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.38
|91.68
|0.00
|2007.11.29 20:02
|90.27
|cancelled
|2032082
|2007.11.29 12:05
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.59
|91.96
|0.00
|2007.11.29 12:16
|91.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|2033524
|2007.11.29 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.30
|91.60
|0.00
|2007.11.29 20:01
|90.30
|cancelled
|2034809
|2007.11.29 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.00
|91.60
|0.00
|2007.11.29 20:02
|90.26
|cancelled
|2033526
|2007.11.29 14:07
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.80
|91.50
|0.00
|2007.11.29 14:11
|90.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|2034811
|2007.11.29 14:08
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.78
|90.78
|0.00
|2007.11.29 14:18
|90.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2038700
|2007.11.29 17:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|114.07
|113.57
|114.47
|2007.11.30 17:00
|111.02
|cancelled
|2050272
|2007.11.30 08:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4723
|1.4774
|0.0000
|2007.11.30 10:27
|1.4774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.00
|2050755
|2007.11.30 09:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0688
|2.0619
|0.0000
|2007.11.30 15:06
|2.0619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.00
|2056292
|2007.11.30 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|87.50
|88.20
|0.00
|2007.11.30 19:14
|88.95
|cancelled
|2056291
|2007.11.30 12:27
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.80
|88.36
|0.00
|2007.11.30 15:26
|88.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.00
|2057732
|2007.11.30 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.07
|88.77
|0.00
|2007.11.30 19:14
|88.96
|cancelled
|2059339
|2007.11.30 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.23
|88.63
|0.00
|2007.11.30 19:14
|88.89
|cancelled
|2059336
|2007.11.30 14:38
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.07
|88.67
|0.00
|2007.11.30 14:49
|88.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|2050757
|2007.11.30 15:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0601
|2.0601
|0.0000
|2007.11.30 20:00
|2.0571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|2062333
|2007.11.30 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4700
|1.4656
|1.4645
|2007.11.30 19:27
|1.4645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|2065506
|2007.11.30 17:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|107.61
|108.11
|107.21
|2007.12.03 17:00
|110.43
|cancelled
|2057729
|2007.11.30 18:07
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.12
|89.12
|0.00
|2007.11.30 18:38
|89.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|2067820
|2007.11.30 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4634
|1.4669
|1.4579
|2007.12.03 01:51
|1.4669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-35.00
|2071189
|2007.11.30 21:59
|balance
|IR
|414.86
|2091302
|2007.12.03 08:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0557
|2.0606
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 10:00
|2.0606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.00
|2092679
|2007.12.03 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4634
|1.4669
|1.4579
|2007.12.03 13:05
|1.4669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2091299
|2007.12.03 10:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0644
|2.0598
|0.0000
|2007.12.03 20:00
|2.0663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|2095242
|2007.12.03 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0644
|2.0571
|2.0741
|2007.12.04 16:56
|2.0571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-73.00
|2096167
|2007.12.03 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|86.76
|87.46
|0.00
|2007.12.03 20:00
|90.17
|cancelled
|2096166
|2007.12.03 13:13
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|87.76
|87.76
|0.00
|2007.12.03 14:03
|88.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.00
|2097079
|2007.12.03 13:49
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|87.85
|87.17
|0.00
|2007.12.03 14:03
|88.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|2098236
|2007.12.03 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.23
|87.83
|0.00
|2007.12.03 14:10
|87.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|2098239
|2007.12.03 15:05
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|87.18
|87.58
|0.00
|2007.12.03 15:21
|87.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|2097082
|2007.12.03 15:05
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|87.17
|87.85
|0.00
|2007.12.03 16:06
|87.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-136.00
|2101217
|2007.12.03 17:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.06
|109.56
|108.66
|2007.12.04 17:00
|109.68
|cancelled
|2113175
|2007.12.04 08:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0682
|2.0614
|0.0000
|2007.12.04 17:45
|2.0585
|expiration [2007.12.04 17:45]
|2113177
|2007.12.04 09:22
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0614
|2.0614
|0.0000
|2007.12.04 20:00
|2.0574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|2118458
|2007.12.04 11:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4716
|1.4757
|1.4771
|2007.12.04 23:02
|1.4757
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|41.00
|2119820
|2007.12.04 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4735
|1.4751
|1.4840
|2007.12.05 00:28
|1.4751
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|16.00
|2120431
|2007.12.04 13:23
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.16
|89.63
|0.00
|2007.12.04 14:18
|89.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.00
|2121716
|2007.12.04 13:44
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.29
|89.59
|0.00
|2007.12.04 14:18
|89.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|2123507
|2007.12.04 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.49
|90.09
|0.00
|2007.12.04 20:00
|89.47
|cancelled
|2123522
|2007.12.04 14:18
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.60
|89.60
|0.00
|2007.12.04 14:33
|89.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|2121717
|2007.12.04 14:22
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.44
|90.14
|0.00
|2007.12.04 14:33
|89.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|2120438
|2007.12.04 14:32
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.27
|89.72
|0.00
|2007.12.04 15:40
|89.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|2134513
|2007.12.05 02:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4766
|1.4710
|0.0000
|2007.12.05 08:14
|1.4710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|2141324
|2007.12.05 08:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0571
|2.0491
|0.0000
|2007.12.05 17:45
|2.0267
|expiration [2007.12.05 17:45]
|2141325
|2007.12.05 08:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0437
|2.0364
|0.0000
|2007.12.05 15:57
|2.0286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|151.00
|2146465
|2007.12.05 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|91.69
|90.99
|0.00
|2007.12.05 20:00
|88.16
|cancelled
|2146468
|2007.12.05 12:24
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.72
|91.19
|0.00
|2007.12.05 14:13
|90.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|2148792
|2007.12.05 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4680
|1.4637
|1.4626
|2007.12.05 19:16
|1.4626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|2150088
|2007.12.05 14:10
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.51
|90.91
|0.00
|2007.12.05 15:04
|90.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2147507
|2007.12.05 14:10
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.50
|91.20
|0.00
|2007.12.05 15:08
|90.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|2150085
|2007.12.05 15:30
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.22
|90.82
|0.00
|2007.12.05 15:31
|90.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|2147505
|2007.12.05 15:30
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.37
|90.67
|0.00
|2007.12.05 15:31
|90.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|2128025
|2007.12.05 16:08
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.96
|110.46
|111.36
|2007.12.05 18:09
|110.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-452.73
|2155503
|2007.12.05 19:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4634
|1.4594
|0.0000
|2007.12.05 20:43
|1.4594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|2156076
|2007.12.05 19:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4625
|1.4613
|1.4570
|2007.12.06 03:52
|1.4613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|12.00
|2160476
|2007.12.06 02:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4592
|1.4552
|0.0000
|2007.12.06 08:09
|1.4552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|2166062
|2007.12.06 07:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4573
|1.4553
|0.0000
|2007.12.06 08:08
|1.4553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|2168577
|2007.12.06 10:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0296
|2.0224
|0.0000
|2007.12.06 12:00
|2.0224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|2168578
|2007.12.06 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0205
|2.0262
|0.0000
|2007.12.06 13:11
|2.0262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.00
|2174429
|2007.12.06 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|86.39
|87.09
|0.00
|2007.12.06 15:40
|88.75
|cancelled
|2174427
|2007.12.06 12:22
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|87.20
|87.20
|0.00
|2007.12.06 14:23
|87.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|2177223
|2007.12.06 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|86.60
|87.30
|0.00
|2007.12.06 15:40
|88.75
|cancelled
|2178895
|2007.12.06 13:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4590
|1.4639
|0.0000
|2007.12.06 16:56
|1.4639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|2179722
|2007.12.06 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|86.93
|87.33
|0.00
|2007.12.06 15:40
|88.74
|cancelled
|2179733
|2007.12.06 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4610
|1.4618
|1.4665
|2007.12.07 04:26
|1.4618
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|8.00
|2177222
|2007.12.06 14:16
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|87.60
|86.90
|0.00
|2007.12.06 14:32
|87.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|2179717
|2007.12.06 14:18
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|87.67
|87.67
|0.00
|2007.12.06 14:46
|88.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|2181237
|2007.12.06 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4636
|1.4603
|1.4731
|2007.12.07 05:05
|1.4603
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-33.00
|2187256
|2007.12.06 17:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.69
|111.19
|110.29
|2007.12.07 17:00
|111.72
|cancelled
|2198154
|2007.12.07 08:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0209
|2.0273
|0.0000
|2007.12.07 17:45
|2.0280
|expiration [2007.12.07 17:45]
|2198153
|2007.12.07 09:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0273
|2.0273
|0.0000
|2007.12.07 14:40
|2.0273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2204099
|2007.12.07 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.49
|89.79
|0.00
|2007.12.07 20:00
|88.55
|cancelled
|2202811
|2007.12.07 13:43
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.41
|89.71
|0.00
|2007.12.07 14:01
|89.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|2206574
|2007.12.07 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.52
|90.12
|0.00
|2007.12.07 20:00
|88.54
|cancelled
|2206576
|2007.12.07 14:01
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.72
|89.72
|0.00
|2007.12.07 14:18
|89.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|2204100
|2007.12.07 14:01
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.68
|89.68
|0.00
|2007.12.07 14:18
|89.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.00
|2202812
|2007.12.07 14:01
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|89.65
|89.65
|0.00
|2007.12.07 14:18
|89.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|2208559
|2007.12.07 15:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4658
|1.4698
|0.0000
|2007.12.10 12:20
|1.4698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-40.00
|2209677
|2007.12.07 17:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.09
|110.59
|109.69
|2007.12.10 17:00
|111.61
|cancelled
|2220314
|2007.12.10 08:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0300
|2.0378
|0.0000
|2007.12.10 17:45
|2.0432
|expiration [2007.12.10 17:45]
|2220313
|2007.12.10 08:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0378
|2.0383
|0.0000
|2007.12.10 15:13
|2.0453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|2222347
|2007.12.10 10:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4676
|1.4697
|0.0000
|2007.12.10 12:20
|1.4697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|2224623
|2007.12.10 13:28
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.96
|88.96
|0.00
|2007.12.10 14:07
|89.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|2226439
|2007.12.10 13:42
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.03
|88.33
|0.00
|2007.12.10 14:07
|89.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|2227509
|2007.12.10 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|89.14
|89.14
|0.00
|2007.12.10 14:42
|89.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|2227511
|2007.12.10 16:32
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.45
|88.45
|0.00
|2007.12.10 16:51
|88.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|2224624
|2007.12.10 16:38
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.21
|88.21
|0.00
|2007.12.10 17:43
|87.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|2226441
|2007.12.10 16:47
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|88.10
|88.80
|0.00
|2007.12.10 17:43
|87.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|2231216
|2007.12.10 17:00
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.09
|110.59
|109.69
|2007.12.11 17:00
|111.76
|cancelled
|2238478
|2007.12.11 07:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4734
|1.4673
|0.0000
|2007.12.11 11:26
|1.4673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.00
|2241936
|2007.12.11 08:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0528
|2.0453
|0.0000
|2007.12.11 17:45
|2.0400
|expiration [2007.12.11 17:45]
|2241937
|2007.12.11 08:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0453
|2.0432
|0.0000
|2007.12.11 20:00
|2.0361
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.00
|2246219
|2007.12.11 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|87.98
|88.53
|0.00
|2007.12.11 20:00
|89.68
|cancelled
|2246217
|2007.12.11 12:46
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.53
|88.53
|0.00
|2007.12.11 15:32
|88.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2247340
|2007.12.11 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.08
|88.78
|0.00
|2007.12.11 20:00
|89.67
|cancelled
|2248245
|2007.12.11 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|88.14
|88.54
|0.00
|2007.12.11 20:00
|89.65
|cancelled
|2248241
|2007.12.11 14:17
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.80
|88.40
|0.00
|2007.12.11 16:01
|88.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|2247339
|2007.12.11 14:18
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|88.86
|89.85
|0.00
|2007.12.11 18:36
|89.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|198.00
|2252468
|2007.12.11 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0388
|2.0421
|2.0276
|2007.12.12 07:10
|2.0421
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-33.00
|2253372
|2007.12.11 19:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|111.62
|112.12
|111.22
|2007.12.11 19:21
|111.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|359.65
|2270516
|2007.12.12 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0444
|2.0391
|2.0561
|2007.12.12 14:04
|2.0561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|117.00
|2270328
|2007.12.12 10:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0454
|2.0378
|0.0000
|2007.12.12 13:16
|2.0378
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.00
|2273710
|2007.12.12 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|89.77
|90.47
|0.00
|2007.12.12 20:01
|93.52
|cancelled
|2273709
|2007.12.12 12:04
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.71
|91.87
|0.00
|2007.12.12 16:02
|92.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|318.00
|2274515
|2007.12.12 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.33
|91.03
|0.00
|2007.12.12 20:01
|93.49
|cancelled
|2274513
|2007.12.12 13:11
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.10
|92.15
|0.00
|2007.12.12 15:39
|92.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|2270330
|2007.12.12 13:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0378
|2.0450
|0.0000
|2007.12.12 13:26
|2.0450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|2276680
|2007.12.12 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.48
|90.88
|0.00
|2007.12.12 20:01
|93.53
|cancelled
|2276678
|2007.12.12 14:37
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.20
|91.57
|0.00
|2007.12.12 16:02
|92.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|218.00
|2282842
|2007.12.12 17:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|111.90
|112.40
|111.50
|2007.12.13 07:53
|111.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.28
|358.74
|2295820
|2007.12.13 11:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0452
|2.0376
|0.0000
|2007.12.13 15:29
|2.0376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.00
|2300619
|2007.12.13 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|94.47
|93.77
|0.00
|2007.12.13 20:01
|92.25
|cancelled
|2301932
|2007.12.13 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|94.47
|93.93
|0.00
|2007.12.13 20:00
|92.24
|cancelled
|2301934
|2007.12.13 13:25
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|93.93
|93.93
|0.00
|2007.12.13 14:07
|93.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.00
|2300624
|2007.12.13 13:42
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|93.42
|93.42
|0.00
|2007.12.13 14:07
|93.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|2303877
|2007.12.13 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0405
|2.0458
|2.0320
|2007.12.14 07:33
|2.0397
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|8.00
|2303887
|2007.12.13 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|94.36
|93.96
|0.00
|2007.12.13 20:01
|92.26
|cancelled
|2303888
|2007.12.13 14:02
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|93.19
|93.19
|0.00
|2007.12.13 14:20
|92.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|2305124
|2007.12.13 14:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4652
|1.4612
|0.0000
|2007.12.13 15:29
|1.4612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|2295821
|2007.12.13 15:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0376
|2.0423
|0.0000
|2007.12.13 20:00
|2.0387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|2306303
|2007.12.13 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4612
|1.4647
|1.4557
|2007.12.14 06:01
|1.4647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-35.00
|2321539
|2007.12.14 08:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0452
|2.0372
|0.0000
|2007.12.14 17:45
|2.0214
|expiration [2007.12.14 17:45]
|2321540
|2007.12.14 09:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0364
|2.0231
|0.0000
|2007.12.14 20:00
|2.0154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|2322267
|2007.12.14 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4573
|1.4532
|1.4518
|2007.12.14 11:22
|1.4518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|2326327
|2007.12.14 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4494
|1.4529
|1.4439
|2007.12.14 13:21
|1.4529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2327423
|2007.12.14 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.22
|92.52
|0.00
|2007.12.14 20:07
|91.61
|cancelled
|2329382
|2007.12.14 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.07
|92.37
|0.00
|2007.12.14 20:07
|91.60
|cancelled
|2329390
|2007.12.14 13:40
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.23
|92.93
|0.00
|2007.12.14 14:17
|91.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|2327426
|2007.12.14 13:40
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|92.25
|92.25
|0.00
|2007.12.14 14:17
|91.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.00
|2331583
|2007.12.14 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.87
|92.47
|0.00
|2007.12.14 20:07
|91.66
|cancelled
|2331586
|2007.12.14 14:16
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.78
|92.18
|0.00
|2007.12.14 15:06
|92.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|2341830
|2007.12.16 23:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4409
|1.4369
|0.0000
|2007.12.17 08:28
|1.4369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|2350277
|2007.12.17 08:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4380
|1.4370
|1.4325
|2007.12.17 11:37
|1.4370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2351212
|2007.12.17 08:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0210
|2.0130
|0.0000
|2007.12.17 17:45
|2.0187
|expiration [2007.12.17 17:45]
|2351556
|2007.12.17 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.12
|111.92
|109.62
|2007.12.18 09:00
|113.23
|expiration [2007.12.18 09:00]
|2351215
|2007.12.17 10:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0103
|2.0183
|0.0000
|2007.12.17 12:00
|2.0183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|2355933
|2007.12.17 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|91.77
|91.07
|0.00
|2007.12.17 20:00
|91.30
|cancelled
|2355936
|2007.12.17 12:48
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.02
|91.37
|0.00
|2007.12.17 15:34
|91.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|2357404
|2007.12.17 13:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|91.82
|91.12
|0.00
|2007.12.17 20:00
|91.32
|cancelled
|2357405
|2007.12.17 13:42
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.87
|90.87
|0.00
|2007.12.17 18:30
|90.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2358680
|2007.12.17 14:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|91.55
|91.15
|0.00
|2007.12.17 20:00
|91.31
|cancelled
|2358682
|2007.12.17 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.68
|91.08
|0.00
|2007.12.17 14:19
|91.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|2365135
|2007.12.17 22:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4409
|1.4369
|0.0000
|2007.12.18 08:35
|1.4369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|2367448
|2007.12.18 01:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4390
|1.4370
|0.0000
|2007.12.18 08:35
|1.4370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|2375412
|2007.12.18 08:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0233
|2.0154
|0.0000
|2007.12.18 17:45
|2.0125
|expiration [2007.12.18 17:45]
|2375817
|2007.12.18 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.57
|113.37
|111.07
|2007.12.19 09:00
|113.10
|expiration [2007.12.19 09:00]
|2375415
|2007.12.18 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0154
|2.0154
|0.0000
|2007.12.18 11:03
|2.0154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2383016
|2007.12.18 13:31
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.27
|91.75
|0.00
|2007.12.18 14:18
|92.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|2381528
|2007.12.18 13:38
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|92.40
|92.05
|0.00
|2007.12.18 14:18
|92.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.00
|2385649
|2007.12.18 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4435
|1.4403
|1.4515
|2007.12.18 15:14
|1.4403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|2384726
|2007.12.18 15:50
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.88
|92.28
|0.00
|2007.12.18 16:17
|91.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|2383017
|2007.12.18 15:50
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.75
|92.27
|0.00
|2007.12.18 16:17
|91.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|2381530
|2007.12.18 16:16
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.64
|91.40
|0.00
|2007.12.18 16:30
|90.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|166.00
|2403426
|2007.12.19 08:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0148
|2.0148
|0.0000
|2007.12.19 09:30
|2.0148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2403427
|2007.12.19 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0081
|2.0009
|0.0000
|2007.12.19 20:00
|1.9965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.00
|2408703
|2007.12.19 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.23
|90.86
|0.00
|2007.12.19 20:00
|91.71
|cancelled
|2409864
|2007.12.19 13:31
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.34
|90.93
|0.00
|2007.12.19 14:23
|90.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-118.00
|2410833
|2007.12.19 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.11
|90.51
|0.00
|2007.12.19 20:00
|91.70
|cancelled
|2408700
|2007.12.19 14:21
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.86
|90.43
|0.00
|2007.12.19 14:54
|91.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|2409863
|2007.12.19 14:23
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.93
|90.34
|0.00
|2007.12.19 14:54
|91.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|2410832
|2007.12.19 14:30
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|90.95
|90.95
|0.00
|2007.12.19 15:42
|90.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2414871
|2007.12.19 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4366
|1.4326
|0.0000
|2007.12.19 16:37
|1.4326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|2415788
|2007.12.19 16:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4339
|1.4374
|1.4284
|2007.12.19 19:13
|1.4374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|2416219
|2007.12.19 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4343
|1.4375
|1.4263
|2007.12.19 19:13
|1.4375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|2417467
|2007.12.19 18:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4365
|1.4325
|0.0000
|2007.12.20 10:56
|1.4325
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-40.00
|2428839
|2007.12.20 08:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4346
|1.4326
|0.0000
|2007.12.20 10:56
|1.4326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|2430701
|2007.12.20 08:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9963
|1.9883
|0.0000
|2007.12.20 17:45
|1.9833
|expiration [2007.12.20 17:45]
|2431729
|2007.12.20 09:20
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.10
|113.71
|111.60
|2007.12.21 14:05
|113.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.17
|-53.65
|2437715
|2007.12.20 12:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.27
|91.62
|0.00
|2007.12.20 20:00
|91.02
|cancelled
|2438087
|2007.12.20 12:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4324
|1.4397
|0.0000
|2007.12.21 07:24
|1.4397
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|73.00
|2430702
|2007.12.20 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9868
|1.9868
|0.0000
|2007.12.20 20:00
|1.9813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|2437716
|2007.12.20 12:32
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|91.62
|92.01
|0.00
|2007.12.20 12:48
|91.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|2439305
|2007.12.20 13:50
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.96
|91.66
|0.00
|2007.12.20 17:17
|91.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|2441180
|2007.12.20 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.62
|91.02
|0.00
|2007.12.20 20:00
|90.94
|cancelled
|2441178
|2007.12.20 17:15
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.54
|91.54
|0.00
|2007.12.20 17:47
|91.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2439302
|2007.12.20 17:26
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.97
|91.27
|0.00
|2007.12.20 18:46
|91.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|2461473
|2007.12.21 06:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4390
|1.4430
|0.0000
|2007.12.26 10:23
|1.4430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|-40.00
|2466506
|2007.12.21 08:45
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9902
|1.9834
|0.0000
|2007.12.21 17:45
|1.9826
|expiration [2007.12.21 17:45]
|2466507
|2007.12.21 09:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9834
|1.9890
|0.0000
|2007.12.21 20:50
|1.9823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|2472717
|2007.12.21 12:24
|sell
|0.20
|oil
|90.90
|91.33
|0.00
|2007.12.21 13:53
|91.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.00
|2474217
|2007.12.21 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.55
|91.25
|0.00
|2007.12.21 20:51
|92.23
|cancelled
|2474216
|2007.12.21 13:53
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.30
|90.60
|0.00
|2007.12.21 14:34
|91.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.00
|2476303
|2007.12.21 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|90.43
|90.83
|0.00
|2007.12.21 20:51
|92.25
|cancelled
|2476302
|2007.12.21 14:23
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.43
|91.03
|0.00
|2007.12.21 15:29
|91.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|2472716
|2007.12.21 14:23
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|91.52
|91.52
|0.00
|2007.12.21 15:57
|92.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.00
|2500929
|2007.12.26 08:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9787
|1.9831
|0.0000
|2007.12.26 17:45
|1.9830
|expiration [2007.12.26 17:45]
|2501029
|2007.12.26 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.57
|114.37
|112.07
|2007.12.27 09:00
|114.22
|expiration [2007.12.27 09:00]
|2503023
|2007.12.26 12:04
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.94
|93.62
|0.00
|2007.12.26 21:04
|94.03
|expiration [2007.12.26 21:04]
|2503838
|2007.12.26 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.95
|93.61
|0.00
|2007.12.26 22:00
|94.04
|expiration [2007.12.26 22:00]
|2500927
|2007.12.26 13:05
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9831
|1.9877
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 15:49
|1.9877
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|46.00
|2505879
|2007.12.26 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|92.95
|93.35
|0.00
|2007.12.26 23:00
|93.90
|expiration [2007.12.26 23:00]
|2503837
|2007.12.26 14:01
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.61
|92.95
|0.00
|2007.12.26 14:17
|94.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.00
|2503022
|2007.12.26 14:01
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.62
|93.62
|0.00
|2007.12.26 14:17
|94.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.00
|2505878
|2007.12.26 14:01
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.62
|93.62
|0.00
|2007.12.26 14:17
|94.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|2523881
|2007.12.27 08:45
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9835
|1.9906
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 17:45
|1.9946
|expiration [2007.12.27 17:45]
|2524817
|2007.12.27 09:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4503
|1.4543
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 13:36
|1.4543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|2527893
|2007.12.27 12:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.16
|93.80
|0.00
|2007.12.27 20:00
|94.98
|cancelled
|2527892
|2007.12.27 12:24
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|93.80
|93.80
|0.00
|2007.12.27 13:50
|94.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.00
|2529450
|2007.12.27 13:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.35
|94.05
|0.00
|2007.12.27 20:00
|94.99
|cancelled
|2530122
|2007.12.27 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4522
|1.4542
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 13:36
|1.4542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|2531039
|2007.12.27 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4550
|1.4563
|1.4605
|2007.12.27 16:18
|1.4605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|2529449
|2007.12.27 13:46
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|94.06
|93.36
|0.00
|2007.12.27 14:18
|94.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|2531576
|2007.12.27 14:00
|sell stop
|0.20
|oil
|93.34
|93.74
|0.00
|2007.12.27 20:00
|94.98
|cancelled
|2531573
|2007.12.27 14:31
|buy
|0.20
|oil
|94.51
|94.11
|0.00
|2007.12.27 14:50
|94.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|2533740
|2007.12.27 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9907
|1.9907
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 20:00
|1.9958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.98
|3 730.94
|Closed P/L:
|3 696.96
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 484.13
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 696.96
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|104 181.09
|Equity:
|104 181.09
|Free Margin:
|104 181.09
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|10 968.83
|Gross Loss:
|7 271.87
|Total Net Profit:
|3 696.96
|Profit Factor:
|1.51
|Expected Payoff:
|12.57
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 068.97
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 077.97 (1.08%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.08% (1 077.97)
|
|Total Trades:
|294
|Short Positions (won %):
|151 (51.66%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|143 (59.44%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|163 (55.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|131 (44.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|444.00
|loss trade:
|-452.73
|Average
|profit trade:
|67.29
|loss trade:
|-55.51
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (432.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|13 (-439.35)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 500.46 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-452.73 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2