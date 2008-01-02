Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account:*****
|Name:****
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 4, 15:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|887402
|2008.01.02 17:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4690
|0.0000
|1.4670
|2008.01.03 10:38
|1.4690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|887561
|2008.01.02 17:14
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4701
|0.0000
|1.4681
|2008.01.03 10:37
|1.4692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|1.80
|888101
|2008.01.02 17:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4704
|0.0000
|1.4724
|2008.01.02 17:56
|1.4712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|888131
|2008.01.02 17:47
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4693
|0.0000
|1.4713
|2008.01.02 17:56
|1.4713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|888391
|2008.01.02 17:56
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.4711
|0.0000
|1.4691
|2008.01.03 10:37
|1.4691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|8.00
|888454
|2008.01.02 17:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4720
|1.4723
|1.4740
|2008.01.02 18:21
|1.4740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|889509
|2008.01.02 19:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4723
|0.0000
|1.4743
|2008.01.03 03:52
|1.4719
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-0.40
|891200
|2008.01.03 03:07
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4710
|0.0000
|1.4730
|2008.01.03 03:51
|1.4718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|891230
|2008.01.03 03:09
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.4701
|0.0000
|1.4718
|2008.01.03 03:51
|1.4718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|891312
|2008.01.03 03:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4721
|0.0000
|1.4741
|2008.01.03 08:58
|1.4729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|891383
|2008.01.03 04:21
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4709
|0.0000
|1.4729
|2008.01.03 08:58
|1.4729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|898295
|2008.01.03 16:32
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4722
|0.0000
|1.4702
|2008.01.03 17:10
|1.4713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|898487
|2008.01.03 16:46
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4732
|0.0000
|1.4712
|2008.01.03 17:10
|1.4712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|898853
|2008.01.03 17:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4709
|0.0000
|1.4689
|2008.01.04 10:07
|1.4700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|899105
|2008.01.03 17:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4720
|0.0000
|1.4700
|2008.01.04 10:07
|1.4700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|39.20
|Closed P/L:
|39.06
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|896456
|2008.01.03 14:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4764
|0.0000
|1.4784
|
|1.4731
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-3.30
|897006
|2008.01.03 15:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4755
|0.0000
|1.4773
|
|1.4731
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-4.80
|897062
|2008.01.03 15:16
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.4745
|0.0000
|1.4765
|
|1.4731
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|-5.60
|903732
|2008.01.04 10:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.4696
|0.0000
|1.4676
|
|1.4734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|903890
|2008.01.04 10:17
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.4708
|0.0000
|1.4688
|
|1.4734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|-22.70
|
|Floating P/L:
|-23.07
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|39.06
|Floating P/L:
|-23.07
|Margin:
|40.53
|Balance:
|92.58
|Equity:
|69.51
|Free Margin:
|28.98
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|39.62
|Gross Loss:
|0.56
|Total Net Profit:
|39.06
|Profit Factor:
|70.75
|Expected Payoff:
|2.60
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.56 (0.81%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.81% (0.56)
|
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (93.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (6.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|8.01
|loss trade:
|-0.56
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.83
|loss trade:
|-0.56
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (24.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.56)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|24.42 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.56 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1