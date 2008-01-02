Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account:***** Name:**** Currency: USD 2008 January 4, 15:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8874022008.01.02 17:08sell0.01eurusd1.46900.00001.46702008.01.03 10:381.46900.000.000.000.00
8875612008.01.02 17:14sell0.02eurusd1.47010.00001.46812008.01.03 10:371.46920.000.000.011.80
8881012008.01.02 17:45buy0.01eurusd1.47040.00001.47242008.01.02 17:561.47120.000.000.000.80
8881312008.01.02 17:47buy0.02eurusd1.46930.00001.47132008.01.02 17:561.47130.000.000.004.00
8883912008.01.02 17:56sell0.04eurusd1.47110.00001.46912008.01.03 10:371.46910.000.000.018.00
8884542008.01.02 17:56buy0.01eurusd1.47201.47231.47402008.01.02 18:211.47400.000.000.002.00
8895092008.01.02 19:27buy0.01eurusd1.47230.00001.47432008.01.03 03:521.47190.000.00-0.16-0.40
8912002008.01.03 03:07buy0.02eurusd1.47100.00001.47302008.01.03 03:511.47180.000.000.001.60
8912302008.01.03 03:09buy0.04eurusd1.47010.00001.47182008.01.03 03:511.47180.000.000.006.80
8913122008.01.03 03:52buy0.01eurusd1.47210.00001.47412008.01.03 08:581.47290.000.000.000.80
8913832008.01.03 04:21buy0.02eurusd1.47090.00001.47292008.01.03 08:581.47290.000.000.004.00
8982952008.01.03 16:32sell0.01eurusd1.47220.00001.47022008.01.03 17:101.47130.000.000.000.90
8984872008.01.03 16:46sell0.02eurusd1.47320.00001.47122008.01.03 17:101.47120.000.000.004.00
8988532008.01.03 17:10sell0.01eurusd1.47090.00001.46892008.01.04 10:071.47000.000.000.000.90
8991052008.01.03 17:40sell0.02eurusd1.47200.00001.47002008.01.04 10:071.47000.000.000.004.00
  0.00 0.00 -0.14 39.20
Closed P/L: 39.06
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8964562008.01.03 14:45buy0.01eurusd1.47640.00001.4784 1.47310.000.00-0.05-3.30
8970062008.01.03 15:15buy0.02eurusd1.47550.00001.4773 1.47310.000.00-0.11-4.80
8970622008.01.03 15:16buy0.04eurusd1.47450.00001.4765 1.47310.000.00-0.21-5.60
9037322008.01.04 10:07sell0.01eurusd1.46960.00001.4676 1.47340.000.000.00-3.80
9038902008.01.04 10:17sell0.02eurusd1.47080.00001.4688 1.47340.000.000.00-5.20
  0.00 0.00 -0.37 -22.70
 Floating P/L: -23.07
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 39.06 Floating P/L: -23.07 Margin: 40.53
Balance: 92.58 Equity: 69.51 Free Margin: 28.98
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 39.62 Gross Loss: 0.56 Total Net Profit: 39.06
Profit Factor: 70.75 Expected Payoff: 2.60  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.56 (0.81%) Relative Drawdown: 0.81% (0.56)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (93.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (6.67%)
Largest profit trade: 8.01 loss trade: -0.56
Average profit trade: 2.83 loss trade: -0.56
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (24.42) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.56)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 24.42 (9) consecutive loss (count): -0.56 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1