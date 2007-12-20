Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1771415 Name: oilfxpro portfolio Currency: USD 2007 December 31, 16:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
688753572007.12.20 19:49balanceDeposit50 000.00
688778942007.12.20 19:57buy1.00eurusd1.43261.43970.00002007.12.21 07:261.43970.000.00-3.50710.00
688779422007.12.20 19:57sell1.00eurusd1.43241.43791.41992007.12.21 06:361.43790.000.000.35-550.00
689389252007.12.21 06:55buy1.00eurusd1.43931.43530.00002007.12.21 17:591.43530.000.000.00-400.00
689472612007.12.21 06:40buy1.00eurusd1.43791.43241.45042007.12.26 15:591.45040.000.00-10.501 250.00
689499712007.12.21 06:55sell0.98eurusd1.43901.44300.00002007.12.26 10:231.44300.000.001.02-392.00
691386102007.12.24 12:11sell0.99eurusd1.44091.44290.00002007.12.26 10:211.44290.000.000.70-198.00
692413562007.12.26 13:05buy1.00eurusd1.44701.45050.00002007.12.27 07:121.45050.000.00-10.50350.00
692426162007.12.26 13:07buy1.00eurusd1.44821.45070.00002007.12.27 12:531.45070.000.00-10.50250.00
693175142007.12.27 00:40sell1.00eurusd1.44751.45301.43502007.12.27 13:351.45300.000.000.00-550.00
693465912007.12.27 05:04sell stop1.00eurusd1.44011.44410.00002007.12.28 00:041.4612cancelled
693517522007.12.27 05:48sell1.00eurusd1.45041.45440.00002007.12.27 13:361.45440.000.000.00-400.00
694237082007.12.27 13:31sell1.01eurusd1.45231.45430.00002007.12.27 13:361.45430.000.000.00-202.00
694277202007.12.27 13:36buy1.00eurusd1.45461.45970.00002007.12.27 16:301.45970.000.000.00510.00
694307502007.12.27 13:40buy1.00eurusd1.45501.44951.46752007.12.28 09:371.46750.000.00-3.501 250.00
694324052007.12.27 13:42buy1.00eurusd1.45561.45980.00002007.12.27 16:281.45980.000.000.00420.00
694344942007.12.27 13:46buy1.00eurusd1.45561.45971.46112007.12.27 16:301.45970.000.000.00410.00
694803262007.12.27 17:22buy1.00eurusd1.46241.46681.46792007.12.28 09:411.46790.000.00-3.50550.00
695735762007.12.28 05:00sell stop1.02eurusd1.44191.44590.00002007.12.30 23:011.4720cancelled
695907932007.12.28 07:08sell1.02eurusd1.46381.46780.00002007.12.28 09:371.46780.000.000.00-408.00
695970632007.12.28 07:43buy1.00eurusd1.46681.46980.00002007.12.28 10:491.46980.000.000.00300.00
696088312007.12.28 09:08sell1.02eurusd1.46571.46770.00002007.12.28 09:371.46770.000.000.00-204.00
696135562007.12.28 09:40buy1.00eurusd1.46771.46221.48022007.12.31 15:591.46220.000.00-3.50-550.00
696346622007.12.28 11:28buy1.10eurusd1.47131.46781.47682007.12.28 13:201.46780.000.000.00-385.00
696704792007.12.28 15:06buy1.10eurusd1.47281.46930.00002007.12.31 14:331.46930.000.00-3.85-385.00
697151242007.12.30 23:42sell1.04eurusd1.47261.46830.00002007.12.31 14:581.46830.000.000.00447.20
697313992007.12.31 01:13sell1.04eurusd1.47451.46830.00002007.12.31 14:581.46830.000.000.00644.80
697678292007.12.31 08:07buy1.04eurusd1.47251.46950.00002007.12.31 14:331.46950.000.000.00-312.00
698328452007.12.31 15:00sell1.10eurusd1.46811.46390.00002007.12.31 15:561.46390.000.000.00462.00
698360862007.12.31 15:08sell1.10eurusd1.46591.46940.00002007.12.31 15:181.46610.000.000.00-22.00
698370572007.12.31 15:10sell1.10eurusd1.46481.46830.00002007.12.31 15:181.46630.000.000.00-165.00
698372382007.12.31 15:10sell1.10eurusd1.46441.46071.43442007.12.31 16:071.46070.000.000.00407.00
698392472007.12.31 15:15sell1.10eurusd1.46411.46760.00002007.12.31 15:201.46760.000.000.00-385.00
698471072007.12.31 15:44sell1.00eurusd1.46361.46081.45812007.12.31 16:081.46080.000.000.00280.00
  0.00 0.00 -47.28 2 733.00
Closed P/L: 2 685.72
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
697538592007.12.31 15:44sell1.04eurusd1.46361.46760.0000 1.45890.000.000.00488.80
698442402007.12.31 15:30sell1.00eurusd1.46461.46781.4563 1.45890.000.000.00570.00
698559462007.12.31 16:01sell1.10eurusd1.46091.46440.0000 1.45890.000.000.00220.00
698588552007.12.31 16:05sell1.10eurusd1.45981.46330.0000 1.45890.000.000.0099.00
698589872007.12.31 16:05sell1.10eurusd1.45991.46340.0000 1.45890.000.000.00110.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 487.80
 Floating P/L: 1 487.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 685.72 Floating P/L: 1 487.80 Margin: 2 670.00
Balance: 52 685.72 Equity: 54 173.52 Free Margin: 51 503.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 8 199.00 Gross Loss: 5 513.28 Total Net Profit: 2 685.72
Profit Factor: 1.49 Expected Payoff: 86.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 831.43 Maximal Drawdown: 1 152.00 (2.26%) Relative Drawdown: 2.26% (1 152.00)
 
Total Trades: 31 Short Positions (won %): 16 (31.25%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (48.39%) Loss trades (% of total): 16 (51.61%)
Largest profit trade: 1 246.50 loss trade: -553.50
Average profit trade: 546.60 loss trade: -344.58
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (1 818.50) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 152.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 818.50 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1 152.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2