|Account: 1771415
|Name: oilfxpro portfolio
|Currency: USD
|2007 December 31, 16:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|68875357
|2007.12.20 19:49
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|68877894
|2007.12.20 19:57
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4326
|1.4397
|0.0000
|2007.12.21 07:26
|1.4397
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|710.00
|68877942
|2007.12.20 19:57
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4324
|1.4379
|1.4199
|2007.12.21 06:36
|1.4379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|-550.00
|68938925
|2007.12.21 06:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4393
|1.4353
|0.0000
|2007.12.21 17:59
|1.4353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|68947261
|2007.12.21 06:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4379
|1.4324
|1.4504
|2007.12.26 15:59
|1.4504
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|1 250.00
|68949971
|2007.12.21 06:55
|sell
|0.98
|eurusd
|1.4390
|1.4430
|0.0000
|2007.12.26 10:23
|1.4430
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|-392.00
|69138610
|2007.12.24 12:11
|sell
|0.99
|eurusd
|1.4409
|1.4429
|0.0000
|2007.12.26 10:21
|1.4429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|-198.00
|69241356
|2007.12.26 13:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4470
|1.4505
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 07:12
|1.4505
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|350.00
|69242616
|2007.12.26 13:07
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4482
|1.4507
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 12:53
|1.4507
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.50
|250.00
|69317514
|2007.12.27 00:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4475
|1.4530
|1.4350
|2007.12.27 13:35
|1.4530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-550.00
|69346591
|2007.12.27 05:04
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4401
|1.4441
|0.0000
|2007.12.28 00:04
|1.4612
|cancelled
|69351752
|2007.12.27 05:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4504
|1.4544
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 13:36
|1.4544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|69423708
|2007.12.27 13:31
|sell
|1.01
|eurusd
|1.4523
|1.4543
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 13:36
|1.4543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-202.00
|69427720
|2007.12.27 13:36
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4546
|1.4597
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 16:30
|1.4597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|510.00
|69430750
|2007.12.27 13:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4550
|1.4495
|1.4675
|2007.12.28 09:37
|1.4675
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|1 250.00
|69432405
|2007.12.27 13:42
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4556
|1.4598
|0.0000
|2007.12.27 16:28
|1.4598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|420.00
|69434494
|2007.12.27 13:46
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4556
|1.4597
|1.4611
|2007.12.27 16:30
|1.4597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|410.00
|69480326
|2007.12.27 17:22
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4624
|1.4668
|1.4679
|2007.12.28 09:41
|1.4679
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|550.00
|69573576
|2007.12.28 05:00
|sell stop
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.4419
|1.4459
|0.0000
|2007.12.30 23:01
|1.4720
|cancelled
|69590793
|2007.12.28 07:08
|sell
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.4638
|1.4678
|0.0000
|2007.12.28 09:37
|1.4678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-408.00
|69597063
|2007.12.28 07:43
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4668
|1.4698
|0.0000
|2007.12.28 10:49
|1.4698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|69608831
|2007.12.28 09:08
|sell
|1.02
|eurusd
|1.4657
|1.4677
|0.0000
|2007.12.28 09:37
|1.4677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-204.00
|69613556
|2007.12.28 09:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4677
|1.4622
|1.4802
|2007.12.31 15:59
|1.4622
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|-550.00
|69634662
|2007.12.28 11:28
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.4713
|1.4678
|1.4768
|2007.12.28 13:20
|1.4678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-385.00
|69670479
|2007.12.28 15:06
|buy
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.4728
|1.4693
|0.0000
|2007.12.31 14:33
|1.4693
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.85
|-385.00
|69715124
|2007.12.30 23:42
|sell
|1.04
|eurusd
|1.4726
|1.4683
|0.0000
|2007.12.31 14:58
|1.4683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|447.20
|69731399
|2007.12.31 01:13
|sell
|1.04
|eurusd
|1.4745
|1.4683
|0.0000
|2007.12.31 14:58
|1.4683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|644.80
|69767829
|2007.12.31 08:07
|buy
|1.04
|eurusd
|1.4725
|1.4695
|0.0000
|2007.12.31 14:33
|1.4695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-312.00
|69832845
|2007.12.31 15:00
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.4681
|1.4639
|0.0000
|2007.12.31 15:56
|1.4639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|462.00
|69836086
|2007.12.31 15:08
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.4659
|1.4694
|0.0000
|2007.12.31 15:18
|1.4661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|69837057
|2007.12.31 15:10
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.4648
|1.4683
|0.0000
|2007.12.31 15:18
|1.4663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-165.00
|69837238
|2007.12.31 15:10
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.4644
|1.4607
|1.4344
|2007.12.31 16:07
|1.4607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|407.00
|69839247
|2007.12.31 15:15
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.4641
|1.4676
|0.0000
|2007.12.31 15:20
|1.4676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-385.00
|69847107
|2007.12.31 15:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4636
|1.4608
|1.4581
|2007.12.31 16:08
|1.4608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.28
|2 733.00
|Closed P/L:
|2 685.72
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|69753859
|2007.12.31 15:44
|sell
|1.04
|eurusd
|1.4636
|1.4676
|0.0000
|1.4589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|488.80
|69844240
|2007.12.31 15:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.4646
|1.4678
|1.4563
|1.4589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|570.00
|69855946
|2007.12.31 16:01
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.4609
|1.4644
|0.0000
|1.4589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|69858855
|2007.12.31 16:05
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.4598
|1.4633
|0.0000
|1.4589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.00
|69858987
|2007.12.31 16:05
|sell
|1.10
|eurusd
|1.4599
|1.4634
|0.0000
|1.4589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 487.80
|Floating P/L:
|1 487.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 685.72
|Floating P/L:
|1 487.80
|Margin:
|2 670.00
|Balance:
|52 685.72
|Equity:
|54 173.52
|Free Margin:
|51 503.52
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|8 199.00
|Gross Loss:
|5 513.28
|Total Net Profit:
|2 685.72
|Profit Factor:
|1.49
|Expected Payoff:
|86.64
|Absolute Drawdown:
|831.43
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 152.00 (2.26%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.26% (1 152.00)
|Total Trades:
|31
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (31.25%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (48.39%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|16 (51.61%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 246.50
|loss trade:
|-553.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|546.60
|loss trade:
|-344.58
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (1 818.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1 152.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 818.50 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 152.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2