Strategy Tester Report
Visual_Handle_Tranning_51_4
Alpari-Demo (Build 210)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2007.09.28 00:00 - 2007.10.23 20:00 (2007.09.28 - 2007.10.24)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Lots=1; TrailingStop=50;
|Bars in test
|5109
|Ticks modelled
|91880
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|4
|Initial deposit
|50000.00
|Total net profit
|1600.00
|Gross profit
|1600.00
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|800.00
|Absolute drawdown
|130.00
|Maximal drawdown
|450.00 (0.89%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.89% (450.00)
|Total trades
|2
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|970.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|800.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (1600.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1600.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.09.28 04:06
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.4163
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2007.09.28 08:10
|modify
|1
|1.00
|1.4163
|1.4113
|0.0000
|3
|2007.09.28 08:10
|modify
|1
|1.00
|1.4163
|0.0000
|1.4363
|4
|2007.09.28 08:11
|modify
|1
|1.00
|1.4163
|1.4113
|1.4363
|5
|2007.09.28 12:26
|buy stop
|2
|1.00
|1.4198
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2007.09.28 13:40
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.4198
|0.0000
|0.0000
|7
|2007.09.28 19:48
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.4260
|1.4113
|1.4363
|970.00
|50970.00
|8
|2007.09.28 19:48
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.4261
|0.0000
|0.0000
|630.00
|51600.00