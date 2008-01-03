Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1786857 Name: Alpha1111 Currency: USD 2008 January 4, 19:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
702705732008.01.03 16:58balanceDeposit10 000.00
702706182008.01.03 16:58sell0.02usdjpy109.680.000.002008.01.03 18:18109.470.000.000.003.84
704376992008.01.04 09:36buy0.01eurgbp0.74440.00000.00002008.01.04 13:330.74650.000.000.004.16
705604912008.01.04 17:10sell0.02usdjpy108.790.000.002008.01.04 17:10108.680.000.000.002.02
705618502008.01.04 17:13sell0.02usdjpy108.790.000.002008.01.04 17:19108.680.000.000.002.02
  0.00 0.00 0.00 12.04
Closed P/L: 12.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 12.04 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 012.04 Equity: 10 012.04 Free Margin: 10 012.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12.04 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 12.04
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 3.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 4.16 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 3.01 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (12.04) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 12.04 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0