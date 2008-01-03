|Account: 1786857
|Name: Alpha1111
|Currency: USD
|2008 January 4, 19:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|70270573
|2008.01.03 16:58
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|70270618
|2008.01.03 16:58
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|109.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.03 18:18
|109.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|70437699
|2008.01.04 09:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7444
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.01.04 13:33
|0.7465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.16
|70560491
|2008.01.04 17:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|108.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.04 17:10
|108.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|70561850
|2008.01.04 17:13
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|108.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.01.04 17:19
|108.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.04
|Closed P/L:
|12.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|12.04
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 012.04
|Equity:
|10 012.04
|Free Margin:
|10 012.04
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|12.04
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|12.04
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|3.01
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|4.16
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.01
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (12.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|12.04 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0