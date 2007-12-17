|Account: 573777
|Name: 10p3 v0.03
|Currency: USD
|2007 December 31, 13:44
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10481076
|2007.12.17 23:36
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|10485572
|2007.12.18 04:45
|buy
|0.80
|usdcad
|1.0036
|0.9856
|1.0046
|2007.12.18 05:06
|1.0042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.80
|10485042
|2007.12.18 04:16
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.0042
|0.9857
|1.0052
|2007.12.18 05:06
|1.0043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.98
|10484951
|2007.12.18 04:10
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0048
|0.9858
|1.0058
|2007.12.18 05:06
|1.0044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.96
|10484912
|2007.12.18 04:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0053
|0.9858
|1.0063
|2007.12.18 05:06
|1.0044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.96
|10487940
|2007.12.18 07:17
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1503
|1.1313
|1.1513
|2007.12.18 07:20
|1.1505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.48
|10487638
|2007.12.18 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1509
|1.1314
|1.1519
|2007.12.18 07:20
|1.1507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.74
|10492169
|2007.12.18 10:22
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.1514
|1.1329
|1.1524
|2007.12.18 10:30
|1.1518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.89
|10492057
|2007.12.18 10:18
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1520
|1.1330
|1.1530
|2007.12.18 10:30
|1.1518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.47
|10491554
|2007.12.18 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1525
|1.1330
|1.1535
|2007.12.18 10:30
|1.1516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.82
|10511762
|2007.12.19 08:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4398
|1.4593
|1.4388
|2007.12.19 08:17
|1.4388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10511775
|2007.12.19 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0069
|0.9874
|1.0079
|2007.12.19 09:11
|1.0079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.92
|10511928
|2007.12.19 08:02
|sell
|3.20
|usdchf
|1.1547
|1.1717
|1.1537
|2007.12.19 09:32
|1.1542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|138.62
|10511823
|2007.12.19 08:00
|sell
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.1542
|1.1717
|1.1532
|2007.12.19 09:33
|1.1542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10511705
|2007.12.19 07:58
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.1536
|1.1716
|1.1526
|2007.12.19 09:33
|1.1543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.51
|10511541
|2007.12.19 07:53
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.1530
|1.1715
|1.1520
|2007.12.19 09:33
|1.1542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.59
|10511401
|2007.12.19 07:49
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1524
|1.1714
|1.1514
|2007.12.19 09:33
|1.1541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.46
|10507138
|2007.12.19 00:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1519
|1.1714
|1.1509
|2007.12.19 09:33
|1.1542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.93
|10518633
|2007.12.19 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8610
|0.8805
|0.8600
|2007.12.19 12:59
|0.8600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10532094
|2007.12.20 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4375
|1.4145
|1.4385
|2007.12.20 00:31
|1.4385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10533741
|2007.12.20 02:10
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8586
|0.8366
|0.8596
|2007.12.20 02:12
|0.8590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|10533619
|2007.12.20 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8596
|0.8366
|0.8606
|2007.12.20 02:12
|0.8591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|10534837
|2007.12.20 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.28
|115.58
|113.18
|2007.12.20 07:17
|113.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.84
|10538025
|2007.12.20 07:53
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1560
|1.1780
|1.1550
|2007.12.20 08:01
|1.1556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.92
|10533639
|2007.12.20 02:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1549
|1.1779
|1.1539
|2007.12.20 08:02
|1.1555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.19
|10538043
|2007.12.20 07:53
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9936
|1.9746
|1.9946
|2007.12.20 08:27
|1.9946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|10537562
|2007.12.20 07:33
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9947
|1.9747
|1.9957
|2007.12.20 08:27
|1.9945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|10536412
|2007.12.20 06:28
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9957
|1.9747
|1.9967
|2007.12.20 08:27
|1.9944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.00
|10535869
|2007.12.20 05:50
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9969
|1.9749
|1.9979
|2007.12.20 08:27
|1.9943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.00
|10533627
|2007.12.20 02:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9980
|1.9750
|1.9990
|2007.12.20 08:28
|1.9942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|10541871
|2007.12.20 10:06
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.0021
|0.9801
|1.0031
|2007.12.20 10:16
|1.0025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.98
|10537110
|2007.12.20 07:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0031
|0.9801
|1.0041
|2007.12.20 10:16
|1.0026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.99
|10558004
|2007.12.20 22:20
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.1592
|1.1827
|1.1582
|2007.12.20 22:50
|1.1583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.08
|10556670
|2007.12.20 20:57
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1577
|1.1827
|1.1567
|2007.12.20 22:50
|1.1584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.09
|10553770
|2007.12.20 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1562
|1.1827
|1.1552
|2007.12.20 22:51
|1.1583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.13
|10557774
|2007.12.20 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.0000
|0.9735
|1.0010
|2007.12.20 22:58
|1.0010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.99
|10558527
|2007.12.20 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9843
|1.9564
|1.9853
|2007.12.21 01:56
|1.9853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10556524
|2007.12.20 20:53
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4333
|1.4071
|1.4343
|2007.12.21 01:59
|1.4339
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|12.00
|10554938
|2007.12.20 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4350
|1.4071
|1.4360
|2007.12.21 01:59
|1.4340
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-10.00
|10558558
|2007.12.20 23:01
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8586
|0.8342
|0.8596
|2007.12.21 02:01
|0.8596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10560456
|2007.12.21 01:59
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|113.00
|110.38
|113.10
|2007.12.21 02:06
|113.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.61
|10558508
|2007.12.20 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.17
|110.38
|113.27
|2007.12.21 02:06
|113.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.50
|10560473
|2007.12.21 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4343
|1.4064
|1.4353
|2007.12.21 03:17
|1.4353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10561877
|2007.12.21 04:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1567
|1.1832
|1.1557
|2007.12.21 07:36
|1.1557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.65
|10558524
|2007.12.20 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6598
|1.6388
|1.6608
|2007.12.21 07:37
|1.6608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.66
|10570331
|2007.12.21 13:37
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|0.9957
|0.9722
|0.9967
|2007.12.21 14:02
|0.9966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.12
|10569897
|2007.12.21 13:14
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|0.9973
|0.9723
|0.9983
|2007.12.21 14:02
|0.9965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.06
|10569690
|2007.12.21 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9988
|0.9723
|0.9998
|2007.12.21 14:02
|0.9965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.08
|10576058
|2007.12.21 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4360
|1.4639
|1.4350
|2007.12.21 19:04
|1.4350
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10579662
|2007.12.21 22:42
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6611
|1.6811
|1.6601
|2007.12.21 22:51
|1.6611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10577199
|2007.12.21 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6601
|1.6811
|1.6591
|2007.12.21 22:51
|1.6610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.79
|10579827
|2007.12.21 22:58
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1552
|1.1302
|1.1562
|2007.12.23 23:20
|1.1562
|0.00
|0.00
|1.09
|17.30
|10580799
|2007.12.24 00:01
|sell
|0.80
|audusd
|0.8685
|0.8893
|0.8675
|2007.12.24 00:26
|0.8675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|10579049
|2007.12.21 21:45
|sell
|0.40
|audusd
|0.8672
|0.8892
|0.8662
|2007.12.24 00:28
|0.8674
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.56
|-8.00
|10578517
|2007.12.21 20:47
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8659
|0.8891
|0.8649
|2007.12.24 00:28
|0.8674
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.28
|-30.00
|10577174
|2007.12.21 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8646
|0.8890
|0.8636
|2007.12.24 00:30
|0.8675
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|-29.00
|10581557
|2007.12.24 01:26
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9822
|1.9560
|1.9832
|2007.12.24 02:54
|1.9828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|10580749
|2007.12.24 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9839
|1.9560
|1.9849
|2007.12.24 02:54
|1.9827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|10582331
|2007.12.24 04:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.10
|116.89
|114.00
|2007.12.24 06:24
|114.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.77
|10585969
|2007.12.24 12:52
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1552
|1.1302
|1.1562
|2007.12.24 13:47
|1.1558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.38
|10574708
|2007.12.21 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1567
|1.1302
|1.1577
|2007.12.24 13:47
|1.1560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|-6.06
|10588684
|2007.12.24 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8709
|0.8941
|0.8699
|2007.12.24 17:06
|0.8704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10587406
|2007.12.24 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8696
|0.8940
|0.8686
|2007.12.24 17:06
|0.8704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|10588095
|2007.12.24 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1573
|1.1308
|1.1583
|2007.12.25 23:17
|1.1583
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|8.63
|10591287
|2007.12.26 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.16
|116.95
|114.06
|2007.12.26 01:31
|114.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.77
|10591839
|2007.12.26 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9795
|1.9516
|1.9805
|2007.12.26 02:12
|1.9805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10591972
|2007.12.26 02:14
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4413
|1.4675
|1.4403
|2007.12.26 02:30
|1.4407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|10590999
|2007.12.26 00:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4396
|1.4675
|1.4386
|2007.12.26 02:30
|1.4409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|10593073
|2007.12.26 05:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6671
|1.6881
|1.6661
|2007.12.26 09:12
|1.6661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.65
|10593533
|2007.12.26 06:39
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|0.9851
|0.9601
|0.9861
|2007.12.26 09:14
|0.9856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.15
|10592637
|2007.12.26 04:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9866
|0.9601
|0.9876
|2007.12.26 09:15
|0.9854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.18
|10593272
|2007.12.26 06:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1566
|1.1831
|1.1556
|2007.12.26 11:22
|1.1556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.65
|10603775
|2007.12.27 00:55
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|0.9802
|0.9567
|0.9812
|2007.12.27 01:13
|0.9812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.76
|10601585
|2007.12.26 19:14
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|0.9819
|0.9569
|0.9829
|2007.12.27 01:13
|0.9816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|-6.11
|10601506
|2007.12.26 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9834
|0.9569
|0.9844
|2007.12.27 01:14
|0.9814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-20.38
|10603749
|2007.12.27 00:50
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8745
|0.8977
|0.8735
|2007.12.27 01:22
|0.8740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10601513
|2007.12.26 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8732
|0.8976
|0.8722
|2007.12.27 01:23
|0.8741
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|-9.00
|10603290
|2007.12.27 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4483
|1.4762
|1.4473
|2007.12.27 02:03
|1.4473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10603834
|2007.12.27 01:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6678
|1.6888
|1.6668
|2007.12.27 06:49
|1.6668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.70
|10605883
|2007.12.27 06:39
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|0.9803
|0.9553
|0.9813
|2007.12.27 06:57
|0.9810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.27
|10604132
|2007.12.27 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9819
|0.9554
|0.9829
|2007.12.27 06:57
|0.9811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.15
|10605603
|2007.12.27 06:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.23
|117.02
|114.13
|2007.12.27 07:59
|114.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.76
|10605965
|2007.12.27 06:47
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1504
|1.1254
|1.1514
|2007.12.27 08:19
|1.1510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.43
|10603266
|2007.12.27 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1520
|1.1255
|1.1530
|2007.12.27 08:19
|1.1509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.56
|10609273
|2007.12.27 10:18
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1502
|1.1252
|1.1512
|2007.12.27 10:20
|1.1507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.69
|10608922
|2007.12.27 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1517
|1.1252
|1.1527
|2007.12.27 10:20
|1.1505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.43
|10610020
|2007.12.27 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8724
|0.8968
|0.8714
|2007.12.27 11:33
|0.8714
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10614952
|2007.12.27 15:08
|sell
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6659
|1.6859
|1.6649
|2007.12.27 15:57
|1.6654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.75
|10614555
|2007.12.27 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6648
|1.6858
|1.6638
|2007.12.27 15:57
|1.6657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.87
|10620617
|2007.12.27 20:25
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|0.9800
|0.9550
|0.9810
|2007.12.27 20:41
|0.9805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.20
|10620293
|2007.12.27 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9815
|0.9550
|0.9825
|2007.12.27 20:44
|0.9806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.18
|10621511
|2007.12.27 22:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|0.9810
|0.9560
|0.9820
|2007.12.28 02:01
|0.9814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|8.15
|10621406
|2007.12.27 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9825
|0.9560
|0.9835
|2007.12.28 02:01
|0.9811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-14.27
|10624035
|2007.12.28 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8750
|0.8994
|0.8740
|2007.12.28 03:11
|0.8740
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10624128
|2007.12.28 03:02
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1399
|1.1149
|1.1409
|2007.12.28 03:23
|1.1404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.77
|10623432
|2007.12.28 02:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1414
|1.1149
|1.1424
|2007.12.28 03:23
|1.1403
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.65
|10625135
|2007.12.28 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9956
|2.0235
|1.9946
|2007.12.28 05:45
|1.9946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10628057
|2007.12.28 08:40
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4655
|1.4883
|1.4645
|2007.12.28 09:02
|1.4645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|10627500
|2007.12.28 08:05
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4635
|1.4880
|1.4625
|2007.12.28 09:02
|1.4646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|10626095
|2007.12.28 06:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4617
|1.4879
|1.4607
|2007.12.28 09:02
|1.4646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.00
|10623415
|2007.12.28 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4600
|1.4879
|1.4590
|2007.12.28 09:02
|1.4646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|10633589
|2007.12.28 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9982
|2.0261
|1.9972
|2007.12.28 14:21
|1.9972
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10638791
|2007.12.28 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8736
|0.8980
|0.8726
|2007.12.28 19:32
|0.8726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10639346
|2007.12.28 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9808
|0.9543
|0.9818
|2007.12.28 21:23
|0.9798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.21
|10639747
|2007.12.28 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4713
|1.4992
|1.4703
|2007.12.28 21:23
|1.4716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|10647169
|2007.12.31 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|0.9799
|0.9534
|0.9809
|2007.12.31 11:17
|0.9809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.19
|10647544
|2007.12.31 11:21
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|111.91
|109.29
|112.01
|2007.12.31 11:22
|111.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.72
|10646604
|2007.12.31 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.08
|109.29
|112.18
|2007.12.31 11:22
|111.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.93
|10647432
|2007.12.31 11:16
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|2.0031
|2.0242
|2.0021
|2007.12.31 12:13
|2.0021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|10647253
|2007.12.31 11:05
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|2.0013
|2.0241
|2.0003
|2007.12.31 12:14
|2.0022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|10647081
|2007.12.31 10:53
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9995
|2.0240
|1.9985
|2007.12.31 12:14
|2.0018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-92.00
|10646868
|2007.12.31 10:33
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9978
|2.0240
|1.9968
|2007.12.31 12:14
|2.0020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.00
|10646597
|2007.12.31 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9961
|2.0240
|1.9951
|2007.12.31 12:14
|2.0019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.00
|10647704
|2007.12.31 11:31
|buy
|0.20
|eurchf
|1.6561
|1.6361
|1.6571
|2007.12.31 12:56
|1.6566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.88
|10645738
|2007.12.31 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6572
|1.6362
|1.6582
|2007.12.31 12:56
|1.6571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.49
|127.98
|Closed P/L:
|124.49
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10648124
|2007.12.31 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8779
|0.9023
|0.8769
|0.8783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|Floating P/L:
|-4.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|124.49
|Floating P/L:
|-4.00
|Margin:
|43.90
|Balance:
|5 124.49
|Equity:
|5 120.49
|Free Margin:
|5 076.59
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 271.10
|Gross Loss:
|1 146.61
|Total Net Profit:
|124.49
|Profit Factor:
|1.11
|Expected Payoff:
|1.09
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|306.00 (5.64%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.64% (306.00)
|Total Trades:
|114
|Short Positions (won %):
|52 (55.77%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|62 (53.23%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|62 (54.39%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|52 (45.61%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|160.00
|loss trade:
|-92.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.50
|loss trade:
|-22.05
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (158.54)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-306.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|160.00 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-306.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2