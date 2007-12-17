MIG Investments SA

Account: 573777 Name: 10p3 v0.03 Currency: USD 2007 December 27, 16:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
104810762007.12.17 23:36balanceDeposit5 000.00
104855722007.12.18 04:45buy0.80usdcad1.00360.98561.00462007.12.18 05:061.00420.000.000.0047.80
104850422007.12.18 04:16buy0.40usdcad1.00420.98571.00522007.12.18 05:061.00430.000.000.003.98
104849512007.12.18 04:10buy0.20usdcad1.00480.98581.00582007.12.18 05:061.00440.000.000.00-7.96
104849122007.12.18 04:08buy0.10usdcad1.00530.98581.00632007.12.18 05:061.00440.000.000.00-8.96
104879402007.12.18 07:17buy0.20usdchf1.15031.13131.15132007.12.18 07:201.15050.000.000.003.48
104876382007.12.18 07:00buy0.10usdchf1.15091.13141.15192007.12.18 07:201.15070.000.000.00-1.74
104921692007.12.18 10:22buy0.40usdchf1.15141.13291.15242007.12.18 10:301.15180.000.000.0013.89
104920572007.12.18 10:18buy0.20usdchf1.15201.13301.15302007.12.18 10:301.15180.000.000.00-3.47
104915542007.12.18 10:00buy0.10usdchf1.15251.13301.15352007.12.18 10:301.15160.000.000.00-7.82
105117622007.12.19 08:00sell0.10eurusd1.43981.45931.43882007.12.19 08:171.43880.000.000.0010.00
105117752007.12.19 08:00buy0.10usdcad1.00690.98741.00792007.12.19 09:111.00790.000.000.009.92
105119282007.12.19 08:02sell3.20usdchf1.15471.17171.15372007.12.19 09:321.15420.000.000.00138.62
105118232007.12.19 08:00sell1.60usdchf1.15421.17171.15322007.12.19 09:331.15420.000.000.000.00
105117052007.12.19 07:58sell0.80usdchf1.15361.17161.15262007.12.19 09:331.15430.000.000.00-48.51
105115412007.12.19 07:53sell0.40usdchf1.15301.17151.15202007.12.19 09:331.15420.000.000.00-41.59
105114012007.12.19 07:49sell0.20usdchf1.15241.17141.15142007.12.19 09:331.15410.000.000.00-29.46
105071382007.12.19 00:03sell0.10usdchf1.15191.17141.15092007.12.19 09:331.15420.000.000.00-19.93
105186332007.12.19 12:00sell0.10audusd0.86100.88050.86002007.12.19 12:590.86000.000.000.0010.00
105320942007.12.20 00:00buy0.10eurusd1.43751.41451.43852007.12.20 00:311.43850.000.000.0010.00
105337412007.12.20 02:10buy0.20audusd0.85860.83660.85962007.12.20 02:120.85900.000.000.008.00
105336192007.12.20 02:00buy0.10audusd0.85960.83660.86062007.12.20 02:120.85910.000.000.00-5.00
105348372007.12.20 04:00sell0.10usdjpy113.28115.58113.182007.12.20 07:17113.180.000.000.008.84
105380252007.12.20 07:53sell0.20usdchf1.15601.17801.15502007.12.20 08:011.15560.000.000.006.92
105336392007.12.20 02:02sell0.10usdchf1.15491.17791.15392007.12.20 08:021.15550.000.000.00-5.19
105380432007.12.20 07:53buy1.60gbpusd1.99361.97461.99462007.12.20 08:271.99460.000.000.00160.00
105375622007.12.20 07:33buy0.80gbpusd1.99471.97471.99572007.12.20 08:271.99450.000.000.00-16.00
105364122007.12.20 06:28buy0.40gbpusd1.99571.97471.99672007.12.20 08:271.99440.000.000.00-52.00
105358692007.12.20 05:50buy0.20gbpusd1.99691.97491.99792007.12.20 08:271.99430.000.000.00-52.00
105336272007.12.20 02:01buy0.10gbpusd1.99801.97501.99902007.12.20 08:281.99420.000.000.00-38.00
105418712007.12.20 10:06buy0.20usdcad1.00210.98011.00312007.12.20 10:161.00250.000.000.007.98
105371102007.12.20 07:02buy0.10usdcad1.00310.98011.00412007.12.20 10:161.00260.000.000.00-4.99
105580042007.12.20 22:20sell0.40usdchf1.15921.18271.15822007.12.20 22:501.15830.000.000.0031.08
105566702007.12.20 20:57sell0.20usdchf1.15771.18271.15672007.12.20 22:501.15840.000.000.00-12.09
105537702007.12.20 18:00sell0.10usdchf1.15621.18271.15522007.12.20 22:511.15830.000.000.00-18.13
105577742007.12.20 22:00buy0.10usdcad1.00000.97351.00102007.12.20 22:581.00100.000.000.009.99
105585272007.12.20 23:00buy0.10gbpusd1.98431.95641.98532007.12.21 01:561.98530.000.000.0010.00
105565242007.12.20 20:53buy0.20eurusd1.43331.40711.43432007.12.21 01:591.43390.000.00-0.2812.00
105549382007.12.20 19:00buy0.10eurusd1.43501.40711.43602007.12.21 01:591.43400.000.00-0.14-10.00
105585582007.12.20 23:01buy0.10audusd0.85860.83420.85962007.12.21 02:010.85960.000.000.0010.00
105604562007.12.21 01:59buy0.20usdjpy113.00110.38113.102007.12.21 02:06113.060.000.000.0010.61
105585082007.12.20 23:00buy0.10usdjpy113.17110.38113.272007.12.21 02:06113.040.000.000.00-11.50
105604732007.12.21 02:00buy0.10eurusd1.43431.40641.43532007.12.21 03:171.43530.000.000.0010.00
105618772007.12.21 04:01sell0.10usdchf1.15671.18321.15572007.12.21 07:361.15570.000.000.008.65
105585242007.12.20 23:00buy0.10eurchf1.65981.63881.66082007.12.21 07:371.66080.000.000.008.66
105703312007.12.21 13:37buy0.40usdcad0.99570.97220.99672007.12.21 14:020.99660.000.000.0036.12
105698972007.12.21 13:14buy0.20usdcad0.99730.97230.99832007.12.21 14:020.99650.000.000.00-16.06
105696902007.12.21 13:00buy0.10usdcad0.99880.97230.99982007.12.21 14:020.99650.000.000.00-23.08
105760582007.12.21 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.43601.46391.43502007.12.21 19:041.43500.000.000.0010.00
105796622007.12.21 22:42sell0.20eurchf1.66111.68111.66012007.12.21 22:511.66110.000.000.000.00
105771992007.12.21 19:00sell0.10eurchf1.66011.68111.65912007.12.21 22:511.66100.000.000.00-7.79
105798272007.12.21 22:58buy0.20usdchf1.15521.13021.15622007.12.23 23:201.15620.000.001.0917.30
105807992007.12.24 00:01sell0.80audusd0.86850.88930.86752007.12.24 00:260.86750.000.000.0080.00
105790492007.12.21 21:45sell0.40audusd0.86720.88920.86622007.12.24 00:280.86740.000.00-2.56-8.00
105785172007.12.21 20:47sell0.20audusd0.86590.88910.86492007.12.24 00:280.86740.000.00-1.28-30.00
105771742007.12.21 19:00sell0.10audusd0.86460.88900.86362007.12.24 00:300.86750.000.00-0.64-29.00
105815572007.12.24 01:26buy0.20gbpusd1.98221.95601.98322007.12.24 02:541.98280.000.000.0012.00
105807492007.12.24 00:00buy0.10gbpusd1.98391.95601.98492007.12.24 02:541.98270.000.000.00-12.00
105823312007.12.24 04:01sell0.10usdjpy114.10116.89114.002007.12.24 06:24114.000.000.000.008.77
105859692007.12.24 12:52buy0.20usdchf1.15521.13021.15622007.12.24 13:471.15580.000.000.0010.38
105747082007.12.21 17:00buy0.10usdchf1.15671.13021.15772007.12.24 13:471.15600.000.000.55-6.06
105886842007.12.24 17:00sell0.20audusd0.87090.89410.86992007.12.24 17:060.87040.000.000.0010.00
105874062007.12.24 15:00sell0.10audusd0.86960.89400.86862007.12.24 17:060.87040.000.000.00-8.00
105880952007.12.24 16:00buy0.10usdchf1.15731.13081.15832007.12.25 23:171.15830.000.001.088.63
105912872007.12.26 01:00sell0.10usdjpy114.16116.95114.062007.12.26 01:31114.060.000.000.008.77
105918392007.12.26 02:00buy0.10gbpusd1.97951.95161.98052007.12.26 02:121.98050.000.000.0010.00
105919722007.12.26 02:14sell0.20eurusd1.44131.46751.44032007.12.26 02:301.44070.000.000.0012.00
105909992007.12.26 00:28sell0.10eurusd1.43961.46751.43862007.12.26 02:301.44090.000.000.00-13.00
105930732007.12.26 05:08sell0.10eurchf1.66711.68811.66612007.12.26 09:121.66610.000.000.008.65
105935332007.12.26 06:39buy0.20usdcad0.98510.96010.98612007.12.26 09:140.98560.000.000.0010.15
105926372007.12.26 04:07buy0.10usdcad0.98660.96010.98762007.12.26 09:150.98540.000.000.00-12.18
105932722007.12.26 06:00sell0.10usdchf1.15661.18311.15562007.12.26 11:221.15560.000.000.008.65
106037752007.12.27 00:55buy0.40usdcad0.98020.95670.98122007.12.27 01:130.98120.000.000.0040.76
106015852007.12.26 19:14buy0.20usdcad0.98190.95690.98292007.12.27 01:130.98160.000.000.31-6.11
106015062007.12.26 19:00buy0.10usdcad0.98340.95690.98442007.12.27 01:140.98140.000.000.15-20.38
106037492007.12.27 00:50sell0.20audusd0.87450.89770.87352007.12.27 01:220.87400.000.000.0010.00
106015132007.12.26 19:00sell0.10audusd0.87320.89760.87222007.12.27 01:230.87410.000.00-1.92-9.00
106032902007.12.27 00:02sell0.10eurusd1.44831.47621.44732007.12.27 02:031.44730.000.000.0010.00
106038342007.12.27 01:05sell0.10eurchf1.66781.68881.66682007.12.27 06:491.66680.000.000.008.70
106058832007.12.27 06:39buy0.20usdcad0.98030.95530.98132007.12.27 06:570.98100.000.000.0014.27
106041322007.12.27 02:00buy0.10usdcad0.98190.95540.98292007.12.27 06:570.98110.000.000.00-8.15
106056032007.12.27 06:00sell0.10usdjpy114.23117.02114.132007.12.27 07:59114.130.000.000.008.76
106059652007.12.27 06:47buy0.20usdchf1.15041.12541.15142007.12.27 08:191.15100.000.000.0010.43
106032662007.12.27 00:00buy0.10usdchf1.15201.12551.15302007.12.27 08:191.15090.000.000.00-9.56
106092732007.12.27 10:18buy0.20usdchf1.15021.12521.15122007.12.27 10:201.15070.000.000.008.69
106089222007.12.27 10:00buy0.10usdchf1.15171.12521.15272007.12.27 10:201.15050.000.000.00-10.43
106100202007.12.27 11:00sell0.10audusd0.87240.89680.87142007.12.27 11:330.87140.000.000.0010.00
106149522007.12.27 15:08sell0.20eurchf1.66591.68591.66492007.12.27 15:571.66540.000.000.008.75
106145552007.12.27 15:00sell0.10eurchf1.66481.68581.66382007.12.27 15:571.66570.000.000.00-7.87
  0.00 0.00 -3.64 301.19
Closed P/L: 297.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 297.55 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 297.55 Equity: 5 297.55 Free Margin: 5 297.55
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 934.09 Gross Loss: 636.54 Total Net Profit: 297.55
Profit Factor: 1.47 Expected Payoff: 3.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 158.00 (3.01%) Relative Drawdown: 3.01% (158.00)
 
Total Trades: 88 Short Positions (won %): 38 (60.53%) Long Positions (won %): 50 (54.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 50 (56.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 38 (43.18%)
Largest profit trade: 160.00 loss trade: -52.00
Average profit trade: 18.68 loss trade: -16.75
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (158.54) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-158.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 160.00 (1) consecutive loss (count): -158.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2